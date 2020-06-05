Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community

You’re not on Pinkbike for current events, but the violent deaths of George Floyd and so many others have been a catalyst for reflection. This is bigger than mountain biking.
Some have criticized us for not speaking sooner, and that’s fair; silence is an implicit endorsement of the status quo. Each time I’ve tried to write something over the past few days I’ve been frustrated by an inability to articulate a way forward, and uncomfortable with my lack of understanding. The truth is we’re not late because we don’t care; we’re late because we needed time to learn; to listen. And while talk is cheap, the first step is simply to acknowledge an issue. So here goes.
Mountain biking has an accessibility problem. It’s just one symptom of the racial inequality and systemic injustice currently spurring protests around the globe.
The sport's lack of diversity is rarely as simple as overt racism—although the stories I’ve heard in the last few days had plenty of that as well. It’s also unequal access and systemic barriers for people of colour, including economic barriers, geographic barriers, and a dearth of MTB heroes.
Our sport requires access to expensive bikes and trails to ride them, and people of colour have disproportionately low access to both. It’s challenging to address inequality in an industry that’s as privileged as this one. It’s a hard sport to get into for communities that have on average a ~41% lower household income, especially when they're limited geographically from access to trails. I grew up middle class, saving up by mowing lawns and doing chores for my first real mountain bike, but it was generational wealth that allowed me to do that.You can’t be what you can’t see.
I can count the number of black pro riders on one hand. I got into riding because I saw Wade Simmons do impossible stuff on a bike, and I identified with him. Sure, riding like Wade is still impossible for me, but that inspiration led to me having a career in the industry. I could pick up an issue of Bike Mag in 1998 and see myself as a pro freerider, but the same can’t be said for young people of colour.
The mountain bike community’s response to athletes and industry expressing support over the last week has been disheartening. There have been countless comments actively diminishing black athletes’ experiences of racism, knee jerk whataboutism, and false equivalencies about looting and extremists. We know that this community is made up of many amazing people, so there has to be a gap in understanding somewhere. It’s tempting to be cynical of lip service wokeness and hashtag activism, but a large number of our community aren’t ready to acknowledge that there’s a problem at all. And that’s a problem.Whose responsibility is this?
Why should brands care? What’s wrong with marketing only to the people who are most likely to buy your current products? Isn’t a business there to make money rather than address social ills?
It’s everyone’s responsibility because it’s the right thing to do. Continuing to prop up a system that excludes people is wrong, even if it’s easier. And I know that’s why many people across the industry and community are stepping up. What can the community do to address the problem?
In talking with several people of colour in the cycling industry, it's clear we don't have all the answers today. And they won’t come from me anyway—a middle class white kid from a small farming town in Canada. But here are some of the suggestions we've gotten over the past few days.
• Listen to people who say they’re hurting, educate ourselves, and reflect on our own biases and behaviours
• Take part in the civic process, vote, and make donations to organizations and efforts to fight racial injustice
• Hold companies to supporting the inclusion and diversity they say they want
• Give the industry some time to figure out what that support looks like—it takes time to make good plans for lasting change
• Be persistent, don’t let us or anyone else off the hook to continue pushing for changeWhat is Pinkbike going to do?
Pinkbike stands in support of POC communities, and in protest of racial injustice everywhere. We want to see systemic barriers to mountain biking removed, and will support efforts to break them down. We’re open to suggestions on how to move forward, and I hope that people will reach out to me personally with their ideas. Here’s what we’re going to start with.
First, we’re going to keep listening. There aren’t nearly enough diverse voices in the industry, and we’re going to make sure we hear them. We’re reflecting on our own biases doing what we can to educate ourselves.
Second, we’re going to amplify voices from groups who are underrepresented in mountain biking. We have a responsibility to use our platform to tell the stories and share the perspectives that we are missing out on right now.
Third, we’ll put our money where our mouth is; we'll announce a donation and resource initiative in the coming days.
And finally, we’re going to take a hard look at how our community interacts with each other. One thing I’ve heard several times this week is that some of the diverse voices that we want to hear more from are afraid of putting themselves out there because of feedback from the comments.
Our platform is no good to people if they don’t feel safe to get up on it. We clearly haven’t done enough to protect those diverse voices, and that’s got to change.
We'll absolutely stay a place that encourages unvarnished, critical discussion on bikes—where misleading marketing gets called out, where bad bikes don’t get a pass, and where you can make dumb jokes for days. But comments that are so toxic that they stop people from taking part are unacceptable.
We will be developing and rolling out new community guidelines in the coming month, as well as putting resources towards enforcing them.
For practice, here’s the first new guideline. No #alllivesmatter or #bluelivesmatter comments. While they're technically inclusive, they're designed to undermine and delegitimize the movement. It’s saying “the status quo is fine, your suffering doesn’t matter” to people who are hurting. #blacklivesmatter has an inclusive subtext—“Black lives matter too,” not “only Black lives matter.” Saying “all lives matter” is like going to an AIDS walk and shouting "All Diseases Matter!" It’s interpreted as a thinly veiled racist statement. Please don’t do it.
Advocating for social change in a privileged hobby like mountain biking may seem insignificant, but our sport’s lack of accessibility is a reflection of the inequality and injustice faced by millions of people. I'll be honest, we’re unsure of what to say or do. But we're uncomfortable with silence, and I hope you are too. We have some ideas, and we understand the tools at our disposal. Mountain biking is our sport, let’s make it better. We’ve got some work to do.
Black Lives Matter.
Many other online environments bring people together in an echo chamber of similar world views, but the thing PB users have in common is a love of riding bikes. This gives an interesting opportunity for those with differing world views to interact, which can help counter some of the increasing polarization we're seeing. If discussions are respectful, this is a good thing.
But posts that cross the line absolutely need to be dealt with to encourage that respectful dialogue.
they pretend that they think "black lives matter" means "only black lives matter", when of course it means "black lives matter, too"
it's a disingenuous attempt to change the subject. those people don't argue in good faith.
Through a local org I built up a dirt jumper for a kid here in Denver last year and by coincidence ran into him at one of our local dirt jump parks. Dude was throwing back flips, can-cans and suicides like it was nothing. The best part was that the other younger kids at the park idolized him and he was being such an awesome role model. Pretty confident in saying that his life was changed by a couple hundred bucks that somebody gave him.
I've even seen similar orgs in Philly where I went to school. We used to have hundreds of kids just ride down Broad Street stopping traffic while popping wheelies and manuals. Cops didn't even care because they knew if they were riding bikes, they weren't doing anything worse.
Maybe it's unrealistic to say that Evil, Trek, Yeti, Spesh, etc should start handing out free bikes, but look around your city to find orgs that help get kids on street bikes. Super awesome way to change a life.
In the US, natives are more likely to live in poverty, native men are more likely to killed by cops, and native women are more likely to sexually or physically assaulted than any other groups in America. Yet people are always silent, especially from the BLM community.
Growing up in New York, I was called a chink no less than 20 times, all by black people. It’s a common opinion in the US amongst Asian Americans that we experience the most racism from the black community. While this is a generalization, you’ll never see outrage when Asians are targeted by blacks (look at the dozens of cases since COVID started).
www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2017/04/19/524571669/model-minority-myth-again-used-as-a-racial-wedge-between-asians-and-blacks
Slavery has been outlawed in our country for a minority of our history. Many of our parents were born before civil rights! What if my grandparents and parents were prevented from owning anything, prevented from having a good education, and treated as lesser human beings for their entire lives? Where would I be right now?
I know some people are able to bootstrap their way into success from hard upbringings, but the vast majority of rich and privileged people got there by having rich and privileged parents and grandparents (like me). Please think about how fair that is, and where you'd be without rich, privileged people supporting you.
The problem of the poor not being able to get into MTB in US is, well, is on the 100th place of vital humanity problems. And still poor people in US probably earn more money than me, not to mention really poor people in Africa who are dying of hunger.
I really understand #blacklivesmatter, but I can hardly see any connection to bike industry.
Maybe next time PB, when you get another $10k bike which basically rides like a $3k bike, give it a little thought.
Just my 2c, hope no one will feel offended, cause it was not my intention.
And THAT is a racist thing to think. Nothing about the color of your skin impacts whether you'll like to ride a bike. What DOES have an impact are things discussed in the article: income and access to trails.
Unfortunately pinkbike doesn't have the kind of reach that big brands do as they don't really advertise. One of the big things brands can do is make sure POC are represented equally in their marketing campaigns. Things like that matter.
@srsiri23w That isn't the cold hard truth at all. It may be safe to say that there are less women interested in the extreme side of the sport that many of us idolize. If you give a little girl a bike she's every bit as likely to be out riding as her brother. There is an awful lot of conditioning going on that you don't see from your point of view.
I'm glad to see you address the subject here. I was worried it was going to be avoided. I look forward to reading about your ongoing efforts to improve toward inclusion.
As someone watching from the other side of the pond, I'm yet trying to figure out if all this trouble comes from the so called racism, or simply police brutality. Every argument I've seen so far, one way or another, led to police using excessive force and power over a person. There's a story here and there, but the great majority of the things I've read, don't point towards a society with racism flowing through it. Is racism really that huge in America? Are there (apart from the reported police cases) real aggressive and humiliating acts against colored people, without reason? I mean, from someone watching overseas, America has big communities from all the corners of the world, but the ones complaining are always the ones from the lower income side of society (Asian people, white people, black people, whatever...). So, can someone enlighten me on how deep this problem is on American society? I kind of feel that, given the amount of Americans who actively use this site, I can get a better understanding than by reading or watching news which can become a little biased overtime.
1. Racism is loud and proud in America. It's unfortunate, but it's there. Black people especially are discriminated against for being black in America. Be it they are shopping or being pulled over, they (more often than not) are subject to more hassles and harassment than their white counterparts. While I'm not black myself, I still experience some of that racial profiling from time to time. I've experienced it growing up as well, since some girl's parents refused to let her date me on account of my race. She was only good enough for the white boys in the area, regardless of how shitty they treated her.
2. Humiliating acts against POC include the dating issue I mentioned above, POC not being helped at stores (e.g. like a Pretty Woman situation), restaurant service being rude. I have a patient whose parents tell me about some of their experiences to this day. They're well off, super polite, articulate, and raise their child to be cordial and educated. Yet, they still deal with these issues frequently while going about their day. Thankfully, MA-USA isn't terrible when it comes to racism, but the further away from Boston you go the more racism you encounter. The southern and midwestern US is a hotbed for racism in America. So, you can imagine how much is going on when I'm seeing these things first hand in a metropolitan, progressive region. I grew living in middle and lower class NJ, CA, and MA communities, so I've seen it all from the socioeconomic side. However, it traverses regions in the country as well. One common denominator is education. The trend is true, and lower education areas tend to have for discrimination.
America is HUGE, so it's no surprise that this issue hasn't gone away yet. It also doesn't help that the leadership isn't condemning racism, and instead chooses to up the divisiveness through rhetoric.
Also the problem overall is that the police frequently, very frequently are murdering completely innocent black people in numbers that prove it isn't an exception.
Additionally, cited income statistics always have reasoning beyond the metadata - the 40% number is based on household income - plenty of "single" income households in that community, for obvious reasons. You can look at african-american population density, which is spread predominantely throughout the southwest, where income on the whole is 50-70% of northern states. Look at georgia, florida, or alabama for median and mean household incomes, by race. The median individual income of states like massachusetts, california, or larger cities like NYC, will be the same as the median household income of the southern states - but the cost of living is batshit insane up here. There's reasons outside of *racism* for income gaps, so put the pitchforks down.
If you want to say that the stated income inequality, combined with the lack of flashy athletes, is the systemic racism keeping a certain demographic out of biking, then you're free to declare that. However, if it was purely income and geographic limitations, then there'd be a massively higher asian representation in the sport the second some advertising happens, for which there just isn't.
Yes, biking is a predominantely "white" sport; but it's not laughably monetarily inaccessible in the same way a 99% white sport like polo, show jumping, hockey, etc is. So, here's the voice of "diversity" that you asked for: Just because there's underrepresentation of a certain race, does not automatically imply racism - inherent, implied, systemic, or otherwise - stemming from geographic location, income discrepancies and underrepresentation in the media.
To a certain extent, race begets race in certain sports. But, it's unfair to say that the sport is inherently exclusive just because it's predominantely white, and start pointing fingers at the industry. Plenty of companies like QBP, offer minorities, LGBTQ, and women mechanical scholarships, a leg up on engineering admittance, etc. There's a bike shop near me where the store manager and team manager are both african-american, and have a program to get impoverished kids (of all races) on mountain bikes to give it a shot (again, anecdotal. There's obviously room to try this all over). The biking communities I've seen from my few years in the industry working across the country, have all been inclusive, kind, and uplifting to me. You can't drive intest where there isn't enough - so take a step back, continue offering industry opportunities where it makes sense, continue being a (largely) kind and inviting community, and there'll be more representation as time goes on. Lip service from the industry doesn't mean anything.
To finish off the anecdote, I came from a family with no bikes, who had never biked, and the most expensive biking-related thing my parents bought me was an 80$ walmart bike. I paid for my bikes, my car, my tools, etc. I wasn't going to let a lack of familial "wealth", a 30 minute drive to the nearest sponsored trail center, or a lack of representation in the media "oppress" me from getting into a sport that I enjoyed.
The representation is the big thing. When kids don't see themselves being represented in any facet of life the automatic human reaction is to think "that must not be for me". Seeing other people who look like them will get more people from all backgrounds interested in the sport. Representation is an avenue that the industry can and should over represent minority participants.
It always does. So easy for big companies to throw a little cash at this stuff for some PR while distracting from any of the real issues (e.g. poor work conditions, prejudice within the company, poor company values / nefarious intentions).
Look at all the big names that jump at the opportunity to support the protesting...do you think they really give a f*ck about the cause?
The parallel point of the article I guess is getting more people on bikes...none of us are going to argue against that! Not sure mtb is really the best route though, maybe bmx?
Mtb is inherently exclusionary as you need trails...bmx / road
Anyone can do.
It may feel disingenuous, but as bi guy, I'd much rather have corporations pushing rainbow bullshit than fear for my safety on dates.
The ROI is incredible...throw some money at the plebeian causes and they don’t care what we do otherwise, we’re the good guys now.
Oh well, I guess it’s futile anyways.
exactly. doesn't mean i trust these companies any more. but i can be happy corps are doing this as a pretty big sign of societal change. it's fantastic.
Sadly racism exists on every level, through every nationality. What happened to George Floyd is inexcusable to say the very least. A total tragedy that never should have happened. Protesting is surely a welcome right and sight in regard to this horror. But the riots and looting... that makes Whatever race(s) involved in such acts a disgrace in the eyes of the world. It does not honor the memory of a tragically fallen man and does not help to open the eyes of the feeble minded.
Because the Pinkbike Commentariat doesn't exactly have the *best* record when it comes to diversity, inclusion, and politics.
nsmba.ca/trailsforall
Solutions might be attainable if we think more precisely about this. Who exactly needs to be convicted of hate crimes and what is the evidence? What systemically oppressive laws or regulations can we remove or change? We need hard evidence and due process or I'm afraid this movement is going nowhere.
With the US being so racist, it should be fairly straightforward to do this, so I'm wondering why it's not happening more often.
#blacklivesmatter
No whites should be eligible to win because they already have the money for that sort of thing.
This isn't about racism, this is about prices that exclude all sorts of people of every race. It's a sport for the wealthy, and it is socio-economic discrimination not racial.
So, get off of your high horse.
@nickkk Did you see me defending Britain in any way?
Mountain Biking/cycling is not a Ball-game...and therefore is not interesting to certain "groups" of people..
Plus price of a ball vs price of a bike....almost all "groups" of people are priced out of cycling nowadays, unless it's a hard tail, used bike from a friend or a "steal of a deal" on craigslist and others....
“but a large number of our community aren’t ready to acknowledge that there’s a problem at all. And that’s a problem.”
What if my grandparents were slaves and owned literally nothing? What if my parents weren't slaves, but were kept from building wealth and owning homes by systemic legal discrimination? Where would I be right now? What if I had no safety nets - no rich relatives or friends - and was one paycheck away from missing rent?
I'm rich and privileged, and it's tempting to think I did it ALL on my own, but the reality is I got here on the backs of other rich privileged people. Please consider what you have, and why you have it, and realize how different your life may be if your grandparents were poor slaves, your parents weren't much better off growing up, and you were actively discriminated against by large swaths of mankind because of prejudice born out of misinformed reactions to others who share your skin color.
I worked extremely hard to get where I am. But I've also had some luck and a lot of privilege. No amount of hard work alone would have put me in the same place.
Thank you for posting this.
