Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community

Jun 5, 2020
by Brian Park  

RACE & ACCESSIBILITY IN THE
MOUNTAIN BIKE COMMUNITY



Words by Brian Park, with assistance from Sarah Moore


You’re not on Pinkbike for current events, but the violent deaths of George Floyd and so many others have been a catalyst for reflection. This is bigger than mountain biking.

Some have criticized us for not speaking sooner, and that’s fair; silence is an implicit endorsement of the status quo. Each time I’ve tried to write something over the past few days I’ve been frustrated by an inability to articulate a way forward, and uncomfortable with my lack of understanding. The truth is we’re not late because we don’t care; we’re late because we needed time to learn; to listen. And while talk is cheap, the first step is simply to acknowledge an issue. So here goes.




Mountain biking has an accessibility problem. It’s just one symptom of the racial inequality and systemic injustice currently spurring protests around the globe.

The sport's lack of diversity is rarely as simple as overt racism—although the stories I’ve heard in the last few days had plenty of that as well. It’s also unequal access and systemic barriers for people of colour, including economic barriers, geographic barriers, and a dearth of MTB heroes.

Our sport requires access to expensive bikes and trails to ride them, and people of colour have disproportionately low access to both. It’s challenging to address inequality in an industry that’s as privileged as this one. It’s a hard sport to get into for communities that have on average a ~41% lower household income, especially when they're limited geographically from access to trails. I grew up middle class, saving up by mowing lawns and doing chores for my first real mountain bike, but it was generational wealth that allowed me to do that.

You can’t be what you can’t see. I can count the number of black pro riders on one hand. I got into riding because I saw Wade Simmons do impossible stuff on a bike, and I identified with him. Sure, riding like Wade is still impossible for me, but that inspiration led to me having a career in the industry. I could pick up an issue of Bike Mag in 1998 and see myself as a pro freerider, but the same can’t be said for young people of colour.

The mountain bike community’s response to athletes and industry expressing support over the last week has been disheartening. There have been countless comments actively diminishing black athletes’ experiences of racism, knee jerk whataboutism, and false equivalencies about looting and extremists. We know that this community is made up of many amazing people, so there has to be a gap in understanding somewhere. It’s tempting to be cynical of lip service wokeness and hashtag activism, but a large number of our community aren’t ready to acknowledge that there’s a problem at all. And that’s a problem.


Whose responsibility is this?

Why should brands care? What’s wrong with marketing only to the people who are most likely to buy your current products? Isn’t a business there to make money rather than address social ills?

It’s everyone’s responsibility because it’s the right thing to do. Continuing to prop up a system that excludes people is wrong, even if it’s easier. And I know that’s why many people across the industry and community are stepping up.


What can the community do to address the problem?

In talking with several people of colour in the cycling industry, it's clear we don't have all the answers today. And they won’t come from me anyway—a middle class white kid from a small farming town in Canada. But here are some of the suggestions we've gotten over the past few days.

• Listen to people who say they’re hurting, educate ourselves, and reflect on our own biases and behaviours
• Take part in the civic process, vote, and make donations to organizations and efforts to fight racial injustice
• Hold companies to supporting the inclusion and diversity they say they want
• Give the industry some time to figure out what that support looks like—it takes time to make good plans for lasting change
• Be persistent, don’t let us or anyone else off the hook to continue pushing for change


What is Pinkbike going to do?

Pinkbike stands in support of POC communities, and in protest of racial injustice everywhere. We want to see systemic barriers to mountain biking removed, and will support efforts to break them down. We’re open to suggestions on how to move forward, and I hope that people will reach out to me personally with their ideas. Here’s what we’re going to start with.

First, we’re going to keep listening. There aren’t nearly enough diverse voices in the industry, and we’re going to make sure we hear them. We’re reflecting on our own biases doing what we can to educate ourselves.

Second, we’re going to amplify voices from groups who are underrepresented in mountain biking. We have a responsibility to use our platform to tell the stories and share the perspectives that we are missing out on right now.

Third, we’ll put our money where our mouth is; we'll announce a donation and resource initiative in the coming days.

And finally, we’re going to take a hard look at how our community interacts with each other. One thing I’ve heard several times this week is that some of the diverse voices that we want to hear more from are afraid of putting themselves out there because of feedback from the comments.

Our platform is no good to people if they don’t feel safe to get up on it. We clearly haven’t done enough to protect those diverse voices, and that’s got to change.

We'll absolutely stay a place that encourages unvarnished, critical discussion on bikes—where misleading marketing gets called out, where bad bikes don’t get a pass, and where you can make dumb jokes for days. But comments that are so toxic that they stop people from taking part are unacceptable.

We will be developing and rolling out new community guidelines in the coming month, as well as putting resources towards enforcing them.

For practice, here’s the first new guideline. No #alllivesmatter or #bluelivesmatter comments. While they're technically inclusive, they're designed to undermine and delegitimize the movement. It’s saying “the status quo is fine, your suffering doesn’t matter” to people who are hurting. #blacklivesmatter has an inclusive subtext—“Black lives matter too,” not “only Black lives matter.” Saying “all lives matter” is like going to an AIDS walk and shouting "All Diseases Matter!" It’s interpreted as a thinly veiled racist statement. Please don’t do it.

Advocating for social change in a privileged hobby like mountain biking may seem insignificant, but our sport’s lack of accessibility is a reflection of the inequality and injustice faced by millions of people. I'll be honest, we’re unsure of what to say or do. But we're uncomfortable with silence, and I hope you are too. We have some ideas, and we understand the tools at our disposal. Mountain biking is our sport, let’s make it better. We’ve got some work to do.

Black Lives Matter.

Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Announcements Op Ed Brian Park


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ard Rock Cancelled]
129206 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
93129 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
69224 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
55891 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
46729 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
43108 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
41219 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
35887 views

159 Comments

  • 155 14
 Good job PB! Appreciate you using your platform to add the weight of your voice to this issue.
  • 15 4
 @DoubleCrownAddict: sucks you're being downvoted when you're right
  • 8 1
 @alexdeich: I think people are downvoting because we addressed how we're going to change that in the article.
  • 13 27
flag chasejj (37 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 DC Addict: Neither of those mentioned has ever said a racist thing...ever. What they do is speak their mind. I don't agree with Waki on lots of stuff. But occasionally he is on the money. The illuminating thing is that if they don't match your opinion on that issue you label it racist.
This is why you are an idiot and ironically the actual fascist.

The virtue signaling displayed in this article and comment section is breathtaking. Flame on. I figure this post will show for maybe 30minutes before PB censors it.

How Facebook/Google/IG of you.
  • 13 8
 WAKIdesigns (Feb 21, 2020 at 8:01)
(Below Threshold) show comment
I would love that with Chinese accent... Maxxis taya wong way on the weaw of dat owenge

April 2, 2020 "You only get a few voices of sympathy from SJW lunatic camp. Who are also a-holes!"

WAKIdesigns (May 20, 2020 at 2:19)
(Below Threshold) show comment
@mitochris: because that would go so well with principles of journalism. Like mentioning source of information. Typical stupid liberitarian leftists, social justice warriors approach to "freedom of speech" - paranoia caused by treating yourself as woke enlightened, and seeing general population as bunch of idiots who could get corrupted by a right wing propaganda, and could put you and your convenient set of values in question. Fkng bike site, fkg simple string of information and some fkng idiots needed to politicize it. Get fkd. Get fkd, you are as stupid as those two grannies, this is what you will become. Sour old pricks believing in greater order of the universe, seeing world as place invaded by awful people stopping you from reaching your Elysium. GET FKD.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: I appreciate this, but I think that the comment comes from a place of frustration that it's taken so long for you to deal with it. Furthermore, have you actually addressed how you will change it? You've said you will "take a hard look at how our community interacts with each other," and will "be developing and rolling out new community guidelines in the coming month," which is good, but still short of telling us exactly what will happen.
  • 9 2
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Up to now, PB has chosen to use a light hand when it comes to moderation. I am glad to hear that they will be taking a more proactive approach about dealing with posts that verge on hate speech.

Many other online environments bring people together in an echo chamber of similar world views, but the thing PB users have in common is a love of riding bikes. This gives an interesting opportunity for those with differing world views to interact, which can help counter some of the increasing polarization we're seeing. If discussions are respectful, this is a good thing.

But posts that cross the line absolutely need to be dealt with to encourage that respectful dialogue.
  • 3 1
 @DMal: They've had no problem moderating the "ask us anything" articles by deleting comments that were offensive to their sponsors, but have yet to remove hateful racist comments.
  • 3 0
 @alexdeich: Also sucks to have my comment deleted by moderator when it was valid and factual.
  • 1 1
 @chasejj: really? Never? Here's a good recent example:

RoadStain (May 22, 2020 at 6:16)
"Um, the word "helbender" sounds hurtful and may intimidate some people. Mentioning that they are black only makes this fact worse. Not only do they mention the worst place imaginable, they have to bring color in to it.....shameful"

RoadStain (May 22, 2020 at 8:00)
(Below Threshold) show comment
"@thegoodflow: Just being offended for the people who may or may not be reading...."
  • 2 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: "we will ban people who say racist things" is so easy to say, too
  • 1 1
 @thegoodflow: What is racist in either of those statements? The point is you are an idiot and think anything that you don't agree with is racist.

It is hilarious and sad at the same time, that you are so dumb.
  • 121 12
 #blacklivesmatter
  • 32 9
 The fact 3 people so far have downvoted you is very depressing. Not shocking. Just depressing that these racists are so cowardly about what they think is 'right' that they aren't brave enough to just come out and say it. Instead they have to hide behind a red downward arrow. Losers.
  • 9 2
 make the downvotes public
  • 11 3
 Anyone who responds or feels like "#alllivesmatter" is missing the entire point of the reasoning behind stating that black lives do matter.
  • 13 1
 @drpheta: these people know what they're doing.

they pretend that they think "black lives matter" means "only black lives matter", when of course it means "black lives matter, too"

it's a disingenuous attempt to change the subject. those people don't argue in good faith.
  • 2 1
 @xeren: Agreed. It is being intentionally dense to sweep the legs out of the movement.
  • 1 0
 @4thflowkage: you're giving people too much credit if you think its intentional.
  • 4 0
 @Shadylurker: 5 years ago it was an uninformed but nonmalicious quip, by now it's a thinly veiled racist dogwhistle. Which is why we're not going to allow it in the comments going forward.
  • 2 0
 Anybody wanna claim the 11 downvotes so we can destroy you?
  • 1 1
 #blackcrimesmatter
  • 74 8
 Pinkbike, thank you for standing up for what is right.
  • 77 12
 PLEASE before commenting: if you have nothing nice to say, don't say it.
  • 12 9
 Easy to do when you’re talking about riding, but not when you’re talking about the mass incarceration and police brutality problems in the US
  • 4 5
 This needs to be upvoted to top comment just for awareness.
  • 53 4
 I've volunteered with local organizations to build and provide bikes to people of color and what I found is that the best way to get an under-privileged kid into cycling is to give him a dirt jumper/bmx/street bike. The issue for so many of these kids is access. I grew up right next to trails, but most of these kids live in urban town centers and have no parents that would ever consider driving them to mountain bike trails.

Through a local org I built up a dirt jumper for a kid here in Denver last year and by coincidence ran into him at one of our local dirt jump parks. Dude was throwing back flips, can-cans and suicides like it was nothing. The best part was that the other younger kids at the park idolized him and he was being such an awesome role model. Pretty confident in saying that his life was changed by a couple hundred bucks that somebody gave him.

I've even seen similar orgs in Philly where I went to school. We used to have hundreds of kids just ride down Broad Street stopping traffic while popping wheelies and manuals. Cops didn't even care because they knew if they were riding bikes, they weren't doing anything worse.

Maybe it's unrealistic to say that Evil, Trek, Yeti, Spesh, etc should start handing out free bikes, but look around your city to find orgs that help get kids on street bikes. Super awesome way to change a life.
  • 31 3
 Several of those brands do already do some pretty awesome outreach programs. We should probably look at highlighting some of them asap.
  • 11 1
 I hope as MTB grows, budget options get cheaper, better, and more accessible. There is so much talent in Philly, and with the Wissahickon and Belmont Plateau within city limits, hopefully one day we will have EWS or WC heavyweights coming from Philadelphia.
  • 3 0
 @4thflowkage: There is a wealth of athletic talent just waiting to be discovered in these urban centers.
  • 2 0
 Thank you! I am working on fixing up some low end bikes to hopefully sell for like 30 bucks (to cover materials cost) or donate so that I can get kids to go mountain bike. I will be learning welding in my next two years of high school, let me know if you want to partner up, I could weld frames and then take a road trip to drive a load down to you in a year or two. I cant weld yet, and I cant get my drivers license right now though, the DMV is closed.
  • 1 0
 @brokemywristbyfallingoffmybike: I work at a charity bike shop that does about the same thing. I will try my best to help out if you need me as well, even though I am only a high school junior.
  • 40 4
 Damn, very well said Brian. No need to apologize for taking time to reflect, its something that we all should be doing. Thinking about how one can change their own actions and biases is what this movement is all about, not just posting black squares on instagram.
  • 40 3
 Thanks, Brian, Sarah and PB. For those who didn't see it, please watch Eliot Jackson's IG from a couple of days ago: www.instagram.com/tv/CA8vs4xJTbq (thanks @yesimaddicted for posting to the forums)
  • 1 0
 thanks @geephlow for sharing the link.
  • 22 0
 A good place to start would be looking to other minority communities. As the child of Native American and Asian parents, it always seems silly to me when I see the fervor that people approach social justice issues that impact black people and no other minorities.

In the US, natives are more likely to live in poverty, native men are more likely to killed by cops, and native women are more likely to sexually or physically assaulted than any other groups in America. Yet people are always silent, especially from the BLM community.

Growing up in New York, I was called a chink no less than 20 times, all by black people. It’s a common opinion in the US amongst Asian Americans that we experience the most racism from the black community. While this is a generalization, you’ll never see outrage when Asians are targeted by blacks (look at the dozens of cases since COVID started).
  • 7 0
 Strong points and agree often overlooking or suppressed. Racism is NOT solely experienced OR perpetuated by once race or group of people. Stay strong and rubber side down man!
  • 1 0
 I recently got introduced to some articles about how Asian people have been propped up as "model minorities" by white people, and that plays into themes that white supremacists want to maintain. Just one example article:

www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2017/04/19/524571669/model-minority-myth-again-used-as-a-racial-wedge-between-asians-and-blacks
  • 26 1
 Thank you Brian and Pinkbike. Well said.
  • 22 1
 Thank for highlighting the effects of generational wealth. My grandparents are rich, white, and privileged. In turn, their kids became rich and privileged. In turn, I became rich and privileged. My kids are now rich and privileged and will probably have rich, privileged kids of their own.

Slavery has been outlawed in our country for a minority of our history. Many of our parents were born before civil rights! What if my grandparents and parents were prevented from owning anything, prevented from having a good education, and treated as lesser human beings for their entire lives? Where would I be right now?

I know some people are able to bootstrap their way into success from hard upbringings, but the vast majority of rich and privileged people got there by having rich and privileged parents and grandparents (like me). Please think about how fair that is, and where you'd be without rich, privileged people supporting you.
  • 8 3
 There's a great little explainer on Netflix that breaks down generational wealth. A good 15 minute watch if anyone is interested.
  • 3 0
 Well, I come from a poor country. My grandfather told me they had 1 pair of shoes for 3 kids after the war, because his father died in German labour camp and mother could hardly earn anything.. We got zero money after the war, Germany got Marshall's plan. I just want to say that the world is not fair, never was and will never be. The whole model of life is simply surrealistic. Actors, singers, players earning more money they can spend, engineers earning much less. We could go on forever.
The problem of the poor not being able to get into MTB in US is, well, is on the 100th place of vital humanity problems. And still poor people in US probably earn more money than me, not to mention really poor people in Africa who are dying of hunger.
I really understand #blacklivesmatter, but I can hardly see any connection to bike industry.
Maybe next time PB, when you get another $10k bike which basically rides like a $3k bike, give it a little thought.
Just my 2c, hope no one will feel offended, cause it was not my intention.
  • 23 1
 Leaving comment section open. Bold strategy, Cotton.
  • 20 2
 We are either about to be impressed by the PB community, or thoroughly disappointed.
  • 4 21
flag chasejj (47 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @4thflowkage: The echo chamber is deafening.
  • 1 0
 they had to do and I'm glad they did. Because not doing so is kind of like saying "we know there is a problem but we don't want to discuss it"
  • 15 1
 This is a great first step and I'm looking forward to seeing the next few. Thanks Brian and Sarah! I know the MTB community is full of amazing people but over the past few months that has been shaken a bit by the comment section on a few articles here on PB and elsewhere. I still trust that the majority of people in the MTB community are amazing and love bringing newcomers into the sport but it's not enough to write off the rest as 'a few bad apples'. We've all heard that phrase too often and it just lets us avoid the harder questions and conversations about how we can make this sport better.
  • 15 2
 I've been awaiting a PB response. I appreciate the tone you are all setting. What we're seeing doesn't feel like corporate/white guilt, but rather people using their position of power to say something is wrong. Right on.
  • 6 0
 As an idea, how about a local stories series (although series suggest limited run, this could be a continuous thing) that goes to all corners of the globe and highlights the riding scene there, keeping it on topic but diverse? Most stories seem to be Canada, US, UK which of course could be more diverse also. I've seen the odd segment in films, but it's usually white pro riders visiting them, so keep it more local than pro, or even better find a way to pay local contributors for such stories to incentivise and reward the effort... Anyway, just one thought to diversify the content a little...
  • 7 0
 the only African-American mountain biker that i currently know is Alex, whom i see at bailey mountain almost every time i go there. i wish this sport was more accessible, Nelson Vails was so long ago...
  • 10 1
 Real relief to scroll through comments and see the vast majority of them positive. Thanks PB!
  • 9 4
 I saw on Katie Holden's instagram she called out pinkbike for not posting any content in over a year that included POC. While it is rare pinkbike does post content that feature people of all races which is great to see. I think the truth behind it is that many outdoor sports just simply don't appeal to POC. How could mountain bike brands include more race diversity if the majority of people who participate in the sport are caucasian?
  • 19 2
 Several people called us out. I think it's good to put pressure on organizations like Pinkbike to come out and say something, but I do find it funny to see people who have my number and know me personally make statements on social instead of calling me up to discuss.
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: ^^^^This
  • 5 3
 I’ve seen plenty of POC product reviews! Blasphemy!
  • 17 3
 "I think the truth behind it is that many outdoor sports just simply don't appeal to POC."

And THAT is a racist thing to think. Nothing about the color of your skin impacts whether you'll like to ride a bike. What DOES have an impact are things discussed in the article: income and access to trails.
  • 7 1
 action sports are inherently expensive - that's way it so much more accessible to those that have the benefit or generational wealth which is mostly comprised of Caucasians in North America and Europe where these sports are most popular. It's that way because of hundreds of years of institutionalized racism
  • 1 2
 @Lanebobane: I agree that it is an expensive sport to get into and access to trails if you live in an urban area can be tricky. But that suggests access is down to wealth not race or colour.
  • 3 1
 @CM999: and you dont think wealth and race have no connection? LOL
  • 3 1
 @Lanebobane: The article does address an issue that you're overlooking. When children don't see themselves represented in the form of people who look like them, the natural human subconscious reaction is to think well that must not be for me then. Role models are an important part of the decisions kids make.

Unfortunately pinkbike doesn't have the kind of reach that big brands do as they don't really advertise. One of the big things brands can do is make sure POC are represented equally in their marketing campaigns. Things like that matter.

@srsiri23w That isn't the cold hard truth at all. It may be safe to say that there are less women interested in the extreme side of the sport that many of us idolize. If you give a little girl a bike she's every bit as likely to be out riding as her brother. There is an awful lot of conditioning going on that you don't see from your point of view.
  • 3 7
flag KalkhoffKiller (10 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Lanebobane: I don't know I think it's more of a cultural thing. Migrants and POC around here tend to identify with mainstream popular culture especially the hip/hop/gangster music scene and while some might ride a skateboard or bmx here and there they mainly switch to motorized vehicles in urban areas if they have the chance. They spend their money on cars while I spend my money on bikes (and never owned a car). I think we need more role models like Elliot Jackson or Nick Pescetto but even then I think our sport is just not visible or appealing enough compared to this urban/hiphop culture. I also get the sense for that some of the poc people think white people are ridiculous with their outdoor activities. In europe muslim men seem to think it's unmanly or for poor people to ride a bycicle. For them cars are the status symbol.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: I think there's something to be said for publicly calling out such a widely known website as Pinkbike. Many people calling for you to address it could be more impactful than one private conversation.

I'm glad to see you address the subject here. I was worried it was going to be avoided. I look forward to reading about your ongoing efforts to improve toward inclusion.
  • 10 5
 Don't take my opinion the wrong, it's just the POV from someone who lives in a small country where, apart from a few incidents, racism is not really an issue.
As someone watching from the other side of the pond, I'm yet trying to figure out if all this trouble comes from the so called racism, or simply police brutality. Every argument I've seen so far, one way or another, led to police using excessive force and power over a person. There's a story here and there, but the great majority of the things I've read, don't point towards a society with racism flowing through it. Is racism really that huge in America? Are there (apart from the reported police cases) real aggressive and humiliating acts against colored people, without reason? I mean, from someone watching overseas, America has big communities from all the corners of the world, but the ones complaining are always the ones from the lower income side of society (Asian people, white people, black people, whatever...). So, can someone enlighten me on how deep this problem is on American society? I kind of feel that, given the amount of Americans who actively use this site, I can get a better understanding than by reading or watching news which can become a little biased overtime.
  • 7 2
 I can answer your question as a minority living in a nicer neighborhood, yet grew up in lower socioeconomic communities at various times in my life (childhood, college, even dental school and residency).

1. Racism is loud and proud in America. It's unfortunate, but it's there. Black people especially are discriminated against for being black in America. Be it they are shopping or being pulled over, they (more often than not) are subject to more hassles and harassment than their white counterparts. While I'm not black myself, I still experience some of that racial profiling from time to time. I've experienced it growing up as well, since some girl's parents refused to let her date me on account of my race. She was only good enough for the white boys in the area, regardless of how shitty they treated her.

2. Humiliating acts against POC include the dating issue I mentioned above, POC not being helped at stores (e.g. like a Pretty Woman situation), restaurant service being rude. I have a patient whose parents tell me about some of their experiences to this day. They're well off, super polite, articulate, and raise their child to be cordial and educated. Yet, they still deal with these issues frequently while going about their day. Thankfully, MA-USA isn't terrible when it comes to racism, but the further away from Boston you go the more racism you encounter. The southern and midwestern US is a hotbed for racism in America. So, you can imagine how much is going on when I'm seeing these things first hand in a metropolitan, progressive region. I grew living in middle and lower class NJ, CA, and MA communities, so I've seen it all from the socioeconomic side. However, it traverses regions in the country as well. One common denominator is education. The trend is true, and lower education areas tend to have for discrimination.

America is HUGE, so it's no surprise that this issue hasn't gone away yet. It also doesn't help that the leadership isn't condemning racism, and instead chooses to up the divisiveness through rhetoric.
  • 5 4
 There is racism in america yes, but I don't know man. I don't wanna get flamed for this, but I don't think the issue in this circumstance is racism. It was a police officer who was either under trained, or simply didn't give a single fork. There is no proof that it was a racist act (as far as i'm aware. If anyone wants to correct me, do it nicely!) Smile
  • 2 0
 We allowed a president to be voted into office who often spouts violent and hateful tweets on the internet...so yeah it's not so friendly sometimes.
  • 2 2
 @Shafferd912: You obviously have been avoiding the news and the wealth of science that shows that police brutality in the United States overwhelmingly affects minorities to believe that.
  • 3 0
 @Shafferd912: Well he had 18 previous complaints against him for various things that should have all been red flags. He is not untrained. He is trained. If you can find any info that shows he did the same thing when arresting white people then go ahead. I'm pretty sure you won't find that info though, because he only did it to a black person.

Also the problem overall is that the police frequently, very frequently are murdering completely innocent black people in numbers that prove it isn't an exception.
  • 2 1
 @Shafferd912: There is a long history of racism in the Minneapolis police department if you look into it. Yes, the officer has not come out and said he is racist, but it's hard not to assume that guy is racist as f*ck.
  • 1 0
 The difference is that not all racism is "aggressive and humiliating". To think that is almost to say that casual or systemic racism is not a problem. And that is one of the roots of the problem. In that same regard your country probably has a much bigger racist problem than you think.
  • 2 0
 Put it this way, the killing of black men at the hands of police, while the most visible and egregious, is basically the tip of the iceberg. Race and wealth and poverty and the legal system are completely intertwined in America. There is no discussion of one without the others.
  • 1 0
 @Shafferd912: If you think this is still just about that one police office, or that one black man killed, I'll say (as politely as possible) you need to get your head out of your ass. And I'm really not saying that to being mean at all. Just saying its a time to learn, be open to it.
  • 5 1
 respect for talking about this. I think it's better to come forward with vulnerability and imperfection than to stay silent. I want anyone who wants to ride bikes to be able to ride bikes. It's beneficial. That's my starting point.
  • 7 1
 This is so well written and can/should be shared with other communities as well. I also ski and it's the exact same situation.
  • 6 0
 I've been saying this for years. Mountain biking has such a high barrier to entry that it is pretty much an upper class sport like golf and car racing.
  • 5 1
 Good on your guys for coming out and saying this and specifically being able to acknowledge your blind spots and to also simply admit that you don't really know what to say or do. We'd be in alot better shape going forward if more people would do the same and realize that they don't fucking know everything and be open to learning a little bit about, myself included. I was well aware of these injustices long prior this but I'm far from an expert. Im always open to learning more.
  • 7 3
 Leave politics completely out of the issue, and look at city ride-outs with SE bikes, and tell me that those kids and their parents don't have enough $$ to drop on a mountain bike. I was building $800-$1000 fat rippers at least weekly for years in my shop - and I didn't even carry that brand - that was just orders in from online. There was a fuji/se dealer down the street that couldn't keep them in stock. Perhaps slightly anecdotal; but that's what plenty of city kids (of all races) want to be riding. Is it geographically restraining to want to ride BMX bikes in NYC? It's not a race problem that it's a 4 hour drive to the nearest mountain.

Additionally, cited income statistics always have reasoning beyond the metadata - the 40% number is based on household income - plenty of "single" income households in that community, for obvious reasons. You can look at african-american population density, which is spread predominantely throughout the southwest, where income on the whole is 50-70% of northern states. Look at georgia, florida, or alabama for median and mean household incomes, by race. The median individual income of states like massachusetts, california, or larger cities like NYC, will be the same as the median household income of the southern states - but the cost of living is batshit insane up here. There's reasons outside of *racism* for income gaps, so put the pitchforks down.

If you want to say that the stated income inequality, combined with the lack of flashy athletes, is the systemic racism keeping a certain demographic out of biking, then you're free to declare that. However, if it was purely income and geographic limitations, then there'd be a massively higher asian representation in the sport the second some advertising happens, for which there just isn't.

Yes, biking is a predominantely "white" sport; but it's not laughably monetarily inaccessible in the same way a 99% white sport like polo, show jumping, hockey, etc is. So, here's the voice of "diversity" that you asked for: Just because there's underrepresentation of a certain race, does not automatically imply racism - inherent, implied, systemic, or otherwise - stemming from geographic location, income discrepancies and underrepresentation in the media.

To a certain extent, race begets race in certain sports. But, it's unfair to say that the sport is inherently exclusive just because it's predominantely white, and start pointing fingers at the industry. Plenty of companies like QBP, offer minorities, LGBTQ, and women mechanical scholarships, a leg up on engineering admittance, etc. There's a bike shop near me where the store manager and team manager are both african-american, and have a program to get impoverished kids (of all races) on mountain bikes to give it a shot (again, anecdotal. There's obviously room to try this all over). The biking communities I've seen from my few years in the industry working across the country, have all been inclusive, kind, and uplifting to me. You can't drive intest where there isn't enough - so take a step back, continue offering industry opportunities where it makes sense, continue being a (largely) kind and inviting community, and there'll be more representation as time goes on. Lip service from the industry doesn't mean anything.

To finish off the anecdote, I came from a family with no bikes, who had never biked, and the most expensive biking-related thing my parents bought me was an 80$ walmart bike. I paid for my bikes, my car, my tools, etc. I wasn't going to let a lack of familial "wealth", a 30 minute drive to the nearest sponsored trail center, or a lack of representation in the media "oppress" me from getting into a sport that I enjoyed.
  • 1 0
 @parkourfan "There's a bike shop near me where the store manager and team manager are both african-american, and have a program to get impoverished kids (of all races) on mountain bikes to give it a shot (again, anecdotal. There's obviously room to try this all over). The biking communities I've seen from my few years in the industry working across the country, have all been inclusive, kind, and uplifting to me. You can't drive intest where there isn't enough - so take a step back, continue offering industry opportunities where it makes sense, continue being a (largely) kind and inviting community, and there'll be more representation as time goes on."


The representation is the big thing. When kids don't see themselves being represented in any facet of life the automatic human reaction is to think "that must not be for me". Seeing other people who look like them will get more people from all backgrounds interested in the sport. Representation is an avenue that the industry can and should over represent minority participants.
  • 8 2
 Well put, PB. Thank you for articulating what many of us in the biking community have been feeling for a while.
  • 8 5
 I've been visiting Pinkbike on the daily, probably not healthy, for over 10+ years and for the first time ever I started to consider stopping my daily visits because the lack of acknowledgement regarding the BLM movement and how it relates to the MTB community. Thank you for finally sharing how Pinkbike as a company feels and for taking a clear stance.
  • 8 0
 Thank you!
  • 7 0
 Good to see this from the team at Pinkbike, thank you.
  • 8 6
 Lol are you suggesting big business won’t be using this movement to its advantage?

It always does. So easy for big companies to throw a little cash at this stuff for some PR while distracting from any of the real issues (e.g. poor work conditions, prejudice within the company, poor company values / nefarious intentions).

Look at all the big names that jump at the opportunity to support the protesting...do you think they really give a f*ck about the cause?

The parallel point of the article I guess is getting more people on bikes...none of us are going to argue against that! Not sure mtb is really the best route though, maybe bmx?

Mtb is inherently exclusionary as you need trails...bmx / road
Anyone can do.
  • 17 1
 Maybe they will, but is that the worst thing? In the last few years, Pride Month has become "cool" with tons of companies sponsoring parades and such. Many in the LGBT community have pushed back against this, calling it "pinkwashing" and saying the companies don't really care. Realistically, something like TD Bank is an emotionless money machine. But, big companies jumping on board means there is money behind it, which means the mainstream is accepting it.

It may feel disingenuous, but as bi guy, I'd much rather have corporations pushing rainbow bullshit than fear for my safety on dates.
  • 1 1
 @4thflowkage: and that right there is why big corps will be able to do whatever the f*ck they want behind the curtain where real change could be impactful.

The ROI is incredible...throw some money at the plebeian causes and they don’t care what we do otherwise, we’re the good guys now.

Oh well, I guess it’s futile anyways.
  • 3 1
 @4thflowkage: Well put. I can understand why people think big corporate support is disingenuous, but their support can be seen as an acknowledgement and reflection of the mainstream changes in thinking. Brands recognise the direction in which public perception is changing and move in line with that to put their money behind these movements, be it pro-LGBTQ+ or antiracism
  • 3 0
 @nvranka: Not saying they should be let off the hook for screwing over workers or dumping shit in rivers. But there comes a point when you have to decide between the lesser of two evils.
  • 2 0
 @4thflowkage: "But, big companies jumping on board means there is money behind it, which means the mainstream is accepting it."

exactly. doesn't mean i trust these companies any more. but i can be happy corps are doing this as a pretty big sign of societal change. it's fantastic.
  • 1 0
 @nvranka: Meh if this situation allows companies like pinkbike to put pressure on these organizations to continue to make a handful of specific things better how could that be a bad thing?a
  • 7 0
 Right on.
  • 6 1
 Thank you for this Brian, Sarah, and PB. Great job articulating on the subject.
  • 4 2
 Well said pinkbike. It’s time for bike companies to start looking outside Europe and North America for athletes because there is in fact a lot of potential outside these two continents!! Such is the case of Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo. Mexican national XC champion and a guy that has finished inside the top 10 in every single WC he’s been to. Although there’s a lot of teams out there for some reason he hasn’t been picked despite his outstanding results being a privateer. There’s a lot of teams who just sign riders to to fill empty spots in their teams, but it amazes me that no one would pick someone like him not only to fill but also to deliver results. I guess nationality has a lot to do with it, seems like you have to be from Europe to have a contract offer. But take Henrique Avinci for example. He has to go to Europe to pursue his dream and look at where he is right now, if he would’ve never left to Europe he wouldn’t be in the position that he is right now, but one can only imagine how many more African, South American, and Asian athletes like him didn’t have that opportunity and had to abandon their dreams simply because the industry and the seen is only focus on a few countries that constantly deliver OKAY riders, ignoring the great potential that there is in other places.
  • 2 0
 To be honest, being into mt biking since the Ross mt. Hood days, the only African American that I can recall that I saw, and thought was going to open the expanse was when Pharrell Williams bought into Brooklyn machine works. And then a few publicity shots of him and I think Jennifer Lopez on some bmws and that was pretty much the extent of it. With the exception of some really great Nigel Sylvester BMX riding...
Sadly racism exists on every level, through every nationality. What happened to George Floyd is inexcusable to say the very least. A total tragedy that never should have happened. Protesting is surely a welcome right and sight in regard to this horror. But the riots and looting... that makes Whatever race(s) involved in such acts a disgrace in the eyes of the world. It does not honor the memory of a tragically fallen man and does not help to open the eyes of the feeble minded.
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately it has gotten to the point when simply asking for a change of attitude to their lives isn't cutting it anymore. You can only ask for so long before you start shouting.
  • 3 0
 I highly encourage PB to give the option to report other people, comments, and accounts. Something like Instagram where accounts can be remove for constant racial or discriminatory language.
  • 7 1
 Thank you - Thank you - Thank you Plain and Simple..
  • 2 0
 I was involved in a mountain biking-for-youth group called Trips For Kids when I was younger. That program did help immensely to bring underprivileged kids into the sport, by exposing them to mountain biking in a safe and inclusive environment. As a media outlet, it would be great for Pinkbike to showcase similar programs across the USA and Canada so that mountain bikers could be aware of their existence and volunteer to help. @brianpark
  • 6 2
 Well said Pinkbike. Hope to see more content that helps resolve this issue in the cycling community!
  • 6 1
 Thank you Brian and Pinkbike. Keep up the great work.
  • 4 2
 Well said Brian. We all need to take time to reflect. I encourage everyone to put the bike away for a day, attend a peaceful rally and show some solidarity. Register to vote and remove the racist from DC
  • 1 0
 This is awesome Brian and great that you guys have an inclusive/evolving plan moving forward. The one thing I think that needs to be added is that as the biggest online community for mountain biking, YOU help create what a "mountain biker" looks like and who is included/excluded. Saying "Our sport requires access to expensive bikes" is a systematic barrier, ignores the fact that you can buy a Huffy for $200, but if you show up in any trailhead in North America you won't feel accepted. Promoting accessibility starts with accepting anyone who wants to get on the trails as a part of our community and helping people who are new to the sport learn and join in. I am sure there are plenty of efforts underway at Pinkbike to make the sport more inclusive but this is kinda aimed at the community to be a little more welcoming. (Also I'm sure anyone who has a non-positive reply to this has probably crashed into someone who didn't know what they are doing or been slowed down by them, but honestly, that's life and if one non-experienced rider ruined a day of riding for you just remember there are countless other days for you to get out there).
  • 7 2
 Cheers to that!
  • 2 2
 This is great to see, and well put. I never thought about racism in a hobby/sport because that's the area where we're just free to choose what we want, unlike a career with hiring/firing/politics and people in positions of power. In a recent, similar post from the triathlon community they touched on similar issues regarding expense and access to facilities, but they went on to say how in some areas people or color are profiled when they're just trying to ride a bike. I believe the stat was from Florida where 70% of the bike tickets were handed out to people of color, where they only comprise ~26% of the population. Other people talked about having racial slurs slung at them while out riding, it's awful. I take the point that we (the "white majority?") need to be part of the solution, but anyone from the minority, please speak up now and share your thoughts. We're listening, we just don't live it, so sometimes we miss the most obvious things.
  • 3 3
 It'll be interesting to see if the tenor of comments has changed in the past month, and year.

Because the Pinkbike Commentariat doesn't exactly have the *best* record when it comes to diversity, inclusion, and politics.
  • 3 0
 Trails for All

nsmba.ca/trailsforall
  • 2 0
 Thank you for making a statement and starting the process of listening and making improvements
  • 4 0
 Nicely done. Thank you.
  • 3 4
 I feel like the BLM movement is lacking the necessary precision to make any real change. Shutting down verifiable instances of racism is going to be the only way towards change as hunting down society's racism at large isn't really an actionable solution.

Solutions might be attainable if we think more precisely about this. Who exactly needs to be convicted of hate crimes and what is the evidence? What systemically oppressive laws or regulations can we remove or change? We need hard evidence and due process or I'm afraid this movement is going nowhere.

With the US being so racist, it should be fairly straightforward to do this, so I'm wondering why it's not happening more often.

#blacklivesmatter
  • 1 0
 Soooooo many downvotes! Can’t we just listen to what everyone has to say before going .through whole comment sections downvoting everything?
  • 4 3
 Patagonia's, Becoming Ruby is a great piece on POC in our sport. Check it out if you've not yet seen it.
  • 9 9
 Another suggestion, remove comment privileges for anyone consistently down voted. I'll let you figure out a threshold.
  • 8 2
 While we won't do something automatic that could be easily abused, we will be more stringent in removing privileges for people who consistently don't contribute constructively to this community.
  • 4 2
 Negative comments already go to the bottom of the thread. Your addressing a problem that doesn't exist.
  • 4 2
 @theelias09: I wish that were the case. When people of colour (and other underrepresented groups) are afraid of putting themselves out there on PB because of the feedback they expect to see in the comments, there's a problem.
  • 12 9
 Does their hidden downvoted comment really grind your gears? Lmao.

Grow a pair ffs.

Creating an insulated echo chamber community isn’t exactly the pathway to change, is it?
  • 2 0
 @theelias09: Ironic that his comment is now buried at the bottom
  • 8 15
flag nvranka (27 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @brianpark: wait a second...what exactly are you suggestinng? Who of color is afraid to release content because of feedback?

Sure, trans athletes should probably be concerned, as most of us don’t particularly enjoy watching men that are now ‘women’ breaking female records unfairly...


Other than that, who are you referring to? Who is afraid?

This whole thing is such a joke
  • 4 1
 @nvranka: I'm not going to name them for obvious reasons. None of them wanted to put themselves through people's comments minimizing and denying their pain. Like you're doing right now. Stop it.
  • 1 1
 @brianpark: Man there’s something truly laughable about a username on the internet telling me to “stop it”. Ok, mom.

Still not clear who is afraid of putting themselves out there (obviously I didn’t want names...tf are you talking about).

What pain? Are we talking about mtb or societal pain?

Talking about content creation or someone who wants to talk about BLM on an mtb forum?
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: If you are talking about removing privileges from commenters who are explicitly racist / insulting, then I would support that. In response to OP though, down votes are a bad way to determine what is constructive or not. I see plenty of upvoted comments that are not constructive and vice versa.
  • 1 0
 RELEASE THE DOWNVOTING KRAKKEN! lol
  • 1 1
 When a white man dies in the hands of the police no one gives a shit. Example - Tony Timpa
  • 4 3
 Well said.
  • 5 4
 Bravo.
  • 1 1
 Thank you. This is a good start.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035362
Mobile Version of Website