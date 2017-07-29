RACING

Race Day in Les Carroz - French Downhill Championships 2017

Jul 29, 2017
by Ben Winder  
Race day here in Les Carroz was bonkers. I said it yesterday, and I’ll say it again today, why can’t we have World Cups in places like this. It was all thrills and spills for the French National Championships. The race was streamed live on Eurosport, the camera crew had 18 cameras on track, and the cameras covered the most exciting sections as well. The track is tough, rooty, rocky, slippery, dusty, fast, technical. It was a true test of bike skills in Les Carroz.

The weather teased us as the top 10 guys were about to head down the track. Dark clouds piled in, a few drops here and there, but thankully the worst held off.

Loic Bruni took the win by almost five seconds, a mean feat by any stretch of the imagination. Amaury Pierron took second place and Loris Vergier just a fraction behind. Myriam Nicole took the win by over 12 seconds in the women's race, with Marine Cabirou in second position, and Agnes Delest in third.

The surrounding area is absolutely stunning here.

Flo Payet's bike, the fastest man yesterday.

Mechanics were fine tuning things on the bikes this morning.

The track starts just a few meters from the lift station.

And morning practice gets underway, big open corners a classic French style of DH racing.

One of the fresh sections of track, the loam is pretty deep here with lots of hidden rocks.

From above it's obvious how beaten up the track is.

Loris Vergier making easy work of a section he had a little crash on yesterday.

Just off the podium for Rudy Cabirou, in fourth place.

As this mornings practice draws to a close, riders head to the bottom to get everything prepared.

These two were the favourites today, Flo Payet and Loic Bruni. One succeeded and one had an almighty crash.

Loris Vergier.
Amaury Pierron.

Myriam Nicole.

Bikes get their final race prep.

Loic takes full advantage of his long wait before his race run.

Let the racing begin.

Guillaume Larbeyou.

Loris Vergier scrubbing to the finish, and into third place.

Marine Cabirou, powering down into second place.

Amaury Pierron takes second position today.

Myriam Nicole, fastest woman today by over 12 seconds. Winning her second National Champs in a row.

Loic Bruni was on a stormer and took home the national jersey.

Disaster for Flo today, a massive crash took him out of contention.

Myriam Nicole.
Loic Bruni.

Marine Cabirou.
Amaury Pierron.

Loris Vergier.
Agnes Delest.

The look of happiness mixed with relief.

Super Bruni is back!

That's all for this years French National Champs, let's see more races/tracks like this.


