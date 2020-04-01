'Race Day Look' Announces Cycling Apparel Rentals From Top Brands

Apr 1, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Finn Iles scrubbing his new bike clean into the Maribor finish area last year.


Seeing the success of online apparel rental company 'Rent the Runway', which allows members access to rent thousands of styles from top fashion designers, a new company that focuses on renting high-end cycling apparel to the masses, 'Race Day Looks', has launched out of Seattle, Washington.

Whether you need something new for every ride you head out on or want a wardrobe pick-me-up each month ahead of a big race, what you rent and how often you swap is totally your call.




Each membership starts with 4 items at a time, but you can always add extra spots to your plan if you want to rent more often.

After you’ve picked your plan, browse the Race Day Looks closet and select what you’d like for your first shipment. The brand will send them to you dry cleaned and ready to wear in a reusable garment bag.




Wear your items for as long as you’d like. When you’re ready for something new, ship your items back in the sustainable garment bag they came in. Race Day Looks will notify you when they’ve received your return so you can pick for your next shipment.


Bicycle Nightmares x Giro
Photo by Sebastian Sternemann


The company also offers One-Time Rentals so you can reserve styles for upcoming races or social gatherings, once those are back on.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel


7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Already ordered my hasmat style gear with respirator full face. Good luck to whoever gets it next
  • 1 0
 Well this isn't weird at all.
  • 1 0
 Ahh yes. I see rental underwear coming along shortly
  • 1 0
 Is it me or is the tire backwards on that nukeproof?
  • 1 0
 This one's an April Fools joke right?
  • 1 0
 I want to look like Palmer did in the 90s, can they assist me?
  • 1 0
 Who else thought this business model resembled Tom’s Closet?

