Finals Photo Epic: EWS Whistler - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Wildfires made for a hazy day in the high alpine.

Peter Ostroski finds his flow through the golden light on Stage 1.

Sam Hill kept it consistent in his quest for another championship title. 2nd today means he is very much in the driver's seat.

Full gas and 5th place for Yoann Barelli.

Martin Maes was on another level today. That win has got to taste oh so sweet.

What you can't hear in this photo is Remi yelling as he digs deep while Jesse who is just out of frame cheers him on and tells him to push hard. Sixth for Gauvin today.

Noga Korem takes third place here in Whistler.

Rain fell until 4am overnight, but that didn't reduce the levels of loose dust.

The ever consistent Mark Scott rode a solid race today for 11th.

Caro Gherig drops into stage 3

Not the day that Cody Kelley was hoping for. A crash and a broken helmet on stage three saw him retire early.

Down but not out. Jesse Melamed should be back in action in just a few short weeks.

Dad is doing just fine. After a short hiatus, Robin Walner takes eighth.

Some may have noticed Ruaridh Cunningham is riding with the 387 number plate today. It was to honour his uncle who was a policeman in Vancouver and was killed in the line of duty last year. His badge number was 387.

Katy Winton took fifth today.

Highs and lows once again through the day for Katy Winton as she battled on for 5th.

What a day for ALN who came oh so close to getting on the podium today.

ALN had the best result of her career here in Whistler. Fourth place for the Canadian today.

9th for Becky Cook.

Isabeau Courdurier pushed on the long Top of the World stage but it was not enough to catch Cecile.

On a charge and taking down all challengers, Cecile Ravanel was a dominant force once again.

Noga Korem sat in 4th all day, but once the times from the final stage rolled in she was ecstatic to learn she would end the day in 3rd.

Isabeau Courdurier happy with another 2nd place.

Cheers for making it six wins in six tries, Cecile Ravanel.

Back in the top 10 today for Jared Graves.

Sam Hill said after stage two that he "just kept putting it in holes." Not the way he envisioned the day going for sure, but he's still the king.

Eddie Masters does it again! Third place for Eddie the Eagle!

Thomas Lapeyrie rails through the loam on stage 3.

Remi Gauvin came 6th, doing it for the hometown crowd.

Smashing turns all the way down, Richie Rude would start the day with a stage 1 win.

Dimitri Tordo would end the day 9th.

Florian Nicolai was pushing hard today. Fourth place for Flying Flo.

Stage 4 was quite the contrast to what riders were to ride through on Stage 5. Green room to high alpine.

After 2nd in Snowcross at the Pyeongchang winter Olympics, Brittany Phelan was out racing on home turf, this time on two wheels.

Iago Garay dropping in 'Drop In Clinic' on stage 5.

What could have been for Richie Rude who suffered a flat tire on the final and longest stage of the day

Frustration for Richie Rude as things all came undone on the final stage of the day.

More than one flat came across the finish line today.

Stage 5 was not an easy one.

Gauvin and Barelli making the home crowd proud.

Back to back 3rd places for a very tired Eddie Masters.

Remi Gauvin doing it for Stevie Smith.

Hill congratulates Maes on a race well ridden.

Time to celebrate.

New bike, fresh win. Martin Maes and the GT crew will be celebrating tonight.

Martin Maes psyched to end his streak of 2nd place finishes with a win today

Finally an EWS where the only rain came from the fastest riders on the podium.

Exit stage right. Two to go, and Sam Hill his still firmly in the lead.

Whistler's CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized Enduro World Series round once again lived up to its namesake of 'Crankzilla' as racers battled it out on one long monster of a day. With the overnight rain having no effect on conditions, not even for the better on such parched trails, it would be a fight through dusty ruts, big holes and loose rocks over 5 long stages. All culminating in the 20-plus-minute beast that is Top of the World down to the Whistler village at the base of the bike park.In the women's race, Cecile Ravanel jumped to an early lead with Isabeau Courdurier and Adreane Lanthier Nadeau in tow, close but safely behind. The order would stay the same heading into the 5th and final stage, but with half the overall race time coming from the last stage of the day it was all very much still to play for. ALN threw down what looked to be a safe time to seal the final podium spot, but it would be a surging Noga Korem who had been flying under the radar all day who would put in an astounding time to steal the 3rd spot away. Cecile and Isabeau would cross the line together to finish in 1st and 2nd for the sixth time this season. Another victory for Cecile, but Isabeau's times have been inching closer each round so perhaps a tighter battle will ensue at the final two rounds of the season.Richie Rude would come out swinging from the get-go to take the lead on stage one in the men's race. And he very may well have done the same on stage two had he not smashed a tree at full speed mid-run down the rock slab on Crazy Train. Martin Maes established himself as the key challenger on stage one and would take advantage of Richie's mistake to move ahead after stage two. A spot he would hold until the end. Behind the battle for the lead, Eddie Masters duelled it out with Sam Hill for three stages until Sam lept ahead going into the final very long stage down from Top of the World.With Martin Maes just 1.5 seconds ahead, Richie Rude was surely a scary opponent to face in the final stage. A stage Richie has won twice before to take wins from behind in Whistler. Unfortunately a puncture near the top would spell disaster for Richie, while a stellar run by Maes ensured he wouldn't be playing the second place fiddle on the podium this time around. Instead, that second step this round would be reserved for defending champ Sam Hill, with Eddie Masters benefiting from Rude's puncture to take 3rd.With two rounds to go Cecile Ravanel is all but unbeatable, and Sam Hill comfortably in the driver's seat for the men. But the remaining overall title is still very much up for grabs when things heat up again a month from now in Ainsa, Spain.