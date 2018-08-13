Finals Photo Epic: EWS Whistler - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Whistler's CamelBak Canadian Open Enduro presented by Specialized Enduro World Series round once again lived up to its namesake of 'Crankzilla' as racers battled it out on one long monster of a day. With the overnight rain having no effect on conditions, not even for the better on such parched trails, it would be a fight through dusty ruts, big holes and loose rocks over 5 long stages. All culminating in the 20-plus-minute beast that is Top of the World down to the Whistler village at the base of the bike park.
In the women's race, Cecile Ravanel jumped to an early lead with Isabeau Courdurier and Adreane Lanthier Nadeau in tow, close but safely behind. The order would stay the same heading into the 5th and final stage, but with half the overall race time coming from the last stage of the day it was all very much still to play for. ALN threw down what looked to be a safe time to seal the final podium spot, but it would be a surging Noga Korem who had been flying under the radar all day who would put in an astounding time to steal the 3rd spot away. Cecile and Isabeau would cross the line together to finish in 1st and 2nd for the sixth time this season. Another victory for Cecile, but Isabeau's times have been inching closer each round so perhaps a tighter battle will ensue at the final two rounds of the season.
Richie Rude would come out swinging from the get-go to take the lead on stage one in the men's race. And he very may well have done the same on stage two had he not smashed a tree at full speed mid-run down the rock slab on Crazy Train. Martin Maes established himself as the key challenger on stage one and would take advantage of Richie's mistake to move ahead after stage two. A spot he would hold until the end. Behind the battle for the lead, Eddie Masters duelled it out with Sam Hill for three stages until Sam lept ahead going into the final very long stage down from Top of the World.
With Martin Maes just 1.5 seconds ahead, Richie Rude was surely a scary opponent to face in the final stage. A stage Richie has won twice before to take wins from behind in Whistler. Unfortunately a puncture near the top would spell disaster for Richie, while a stellar run by Maes ensured he wouldn't be playing the second place fiddle on the podium this time around. Instead, that second step this round would be reserved for defending champ Sam Hill, with Eddie Masters benefiting from Rude's puncture to take 3rd.
With two rounds to go Cecile Ravanel is all but unbeatable, and Sam Hill comfortably in the driver's seat for the men. But the remaining overall title is still very much up for grabs when things heat up again a month from now in Ainsa, Spain.
386. Ruaridh Cunningham is riding with 386.
"...You’ll see that Ruaridh is riding with plate no 386 today – that’s the badge number of his policeman uncle who was tragically murdered in BC last year. His whole Scottish and Canadian family are here to cheer him on and it’s going to be an emotional one for him..."
