Race Day Photo Epic: 2018 World Cup DH - Leogang

If there is one thing that Leogang can deliver year in and year out it's close and incredible racing. Tight times force riders to push the limits from top to bottom on the type of track that often rewards riding the ragged edge more than smooth and steady. But that fine line is easy to cross and no one found that out more than Tahnee Seagrave and Luca Shaw today. Both going off track from pushing just that little bit too hard and paying the price. While Luca went cartwheeling into the trees, Tahnee's mistake was a bit more subtle as she would make it to the bottom with the 3rd fastest time only to be disqualified ten minutes later for not re-entering in the track in the same spot she left it. Rules are rules but sometimes they can make for a difficult pill to swallow.
During the women's race Myriam Nicole also made a small mistake while chasing down the early fast time of Rachel Atherton, and while she came close, today was not going to be her day. Just the smallest of mistakes and in the end a loss by the smallest of margins at just over half a second. Keeping her cool however from top to bottom was Rachel Atherton, who after suffering a cruel twist of fate just one week ago, was looking for redemption in Leogang. With that bitter defeat still fresh in her mind, and more than a year since her last World Cup win, you can bet today's victory was the sweetest form of revenge. The big question now is whether or not she can get back on the winning streak of 2015 and 2016 that saw her absolutely dominate the women's field week in and week out. Though if Myriam Nicole has any say in the matter you can be sure that there will be a battle over points between these two all the way to the end of the season.
For the Juniors, it was Vali Holl once again dominating to take her third win in three rounds amongst the Women. And in the junior men, we saw out first repeat winner in Kye A'hwrn who backed up his Fort William win with another win in Leogang and now leaves Austria as the series leader. Thibaut Daprela would come second by a scant 0.05 of a second ensuring that a rivalry is surely brewing between the Aussie and the Frenchman.
In the elite men's final there would be drama right from the start as some angry clouds moved in and rain began to fall just as the first riders took to the track. No sooner had riders still in the pits begun to worry than the sun made a blazing return, and once again a bullet of bad weather was dodged in Leogang. As the race got into the serious end of things it would be Aaron Gwin who would throw down the gauntlet with an inspirational run. You can't beat someone who never gives up, and despite barely being able to hold on to the bars all week, Aaron dug deep and delivered once again. None of the top 10 qualifiers seemed to be able to knock him off and as the race came down to the final three Gwin was starting to feel that hot seat heating up to the max. It wasn't until Amaury Pierron was on track that things would begin to spice up a bit. He was up at one split then down at another but always in touch, and by the time he reached the final steep chute, it was clear he was on the faster run. With Gwin demoted and Amaury assuming the finish line thrown for the second week in a row, all eyes turned up the hill to Luca Shaw. Shaw would be up at the splits and out to prove a point after Fort William, but all would come undone for the young American just 30 seconds from the finish line. A big crash over the bars would be Luca's race done, gifting Pierron his second race win in as many weekends and the overall lead in the overall points standings.
Three World Cups down and we still have no clear-cut favorite in either elite category, and with the rough and rowdy tracks on the horizon later in the summer things are just going to get more entertaining. Hopefully, the one month break will be enough time to heal injured bodies and minds before we meet again in Val di Sole.
|It’s just relief really, I’ve just been struggling all weekend. I crashed in qualifying and hurt my leg again that I hurt in Fort William, I was just like ah f*** it’s not my weekend I can’t do it… I just wanted to put a solid run in without crashing, it’s sick and just relief really that I can still put a run down and not get into a crashing spree. It’s cool coming down early after qualifying so bad I got to watch the whole race, sitting on the hot seat. It’s cool I never get to watch the girls riding, it’s so nerve watching. Pompon pretty much took a second out of me in that bottom section before getting a massive swap on, so well held to her. It’s so close and so tight so hopefully, once we get on a different track it’ll be just as tight!—Rachel Atherton
|Just awesome. Just awesome. The start of the weekend was hard, it was sketchy a bit wet, hard to find a good pace and it took a long time. It all went well for the final with just a few mistakes. I’m really happy but at the same time feel very bad for Luca because me, I have back to back wins and Luca had back to back bad luck. That’s racing but I’m very sad for him. I had a few mistakes but I think every rider had a few mistakes as you have to push at 100%. I’m heading to Crankworx now but just for fun, I’m going to try to do the pump track, dual slalom, and both the downhill - it’s gonna be a fun weekend!—Amaury Pierron
