Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Sunny Scottish skies set the stage for the first round of the 2022 Enduro World Series, and while there would be no drama with the weather this year, the action out on track more than made up for it.
The first head-turner of the weekend came when local rider and former World Cup DH racer, Innes Graham stormed to the fastest time in Saturday afternoon's Pro Stage. Then on the first of Sunday's five stages, Kasper Woolley would have a massive crash that resulted in the stage being red-flagged. The nature of enduro means there is simply no time for reruns, so with 7 riders still left to start the stage would, unfortunately, be neutralized for the pro men. Leaving only 5 stages for the men, while the pro women and U21 categories were unaffected. We have not heard the final word on Kasper's injuries, but he was taken to the hospital for a full evaluation.
The nail-biting continued right down to the wire as Ella Conolly and Bex Baraona swapped the lead all day with only a few seconds separating them going into the final stage of the day. For the men, the same scenario played out between Richie Rude and Jesse Melamed who were also having a toe to toe battle from one stage to the next.
In the end, Ella and Richie would hold off all challengers to take the win and the lead in the overall. Last year's winner Bex Baraona would finish in second with Isabeau Courdurier in third place for the women. while Jesse Melamed and local hero Innes Graham would round out the men's podium.
Racing takes a one week break before resuming for back to back rounds in Petzen Austria, and Canazei, Italy the second half of June.
