Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Final preparations in the pits before a long day on the hill.

Wishing Kasper Woolley a speedy recovery after a big crash today.

11th for Rhys Verner

Ella Conolly finally backed up her podium showing from a few years back to take her first-ever EWS win, and the overall series lead to go with it.

Bex Baraona won here last fall and backed that by showing up with a second-place today.

Not a weekend defending champ Melanie Pugin wishes to remember.

Isabeau Courdurier darting between the tight trees and into 3rd today.

ALN on the gas to take 5th

Noga Korem through the patchy light of stage 3

A steady start to the season for Martin Maes in 4th

Raphaela Richter on stage 6

Antoine Vidal breaking into the top 10 this weekend.

7th for Sam Dale

What a result for local Hero Innes Graham to take 3rd in front of friends and family.

Matt Walker over the finish line

Greg Callaghan had a solid race to take 12th

Cole Lucas pinned and rounding out the top 10

Morgane Charre would come 7th

Richie Rude starting the season off in a very familiar 1st place.

Estelle Charles in 6th

8th and in the mix once again for Eddie Masters

Slawomir Lukasik looking factory this season on his new team

Defending champ Jack Moir never quite found the pace this weekend.

Jesse Melamed pushing to the very end, but a small mistake on one stage would mean he had to settle for second place

Richie Rude blasting across the line to take the win.

Bex Baraona and Ella Conolly celebrate after a hard-fought battle all day long.

A dream come true for Ella Conolly

All smiles for Bex Baraona today

2nd is a great way to start the season, but Jesse Melamed was after a win today.

Redemption on Scottish soil for Richie Rude

Is this the new rivalry we will see at the front in 2022?

Yeti, Rocky Mountain, and Nukeproof were the top teams on the day.

Ella Conolly flanked by Bex Baraona and Isabeau Courdurier on the women's podium.

Richie Rude, Jesse Melamed, and Innes Graham taking a champagne shower to wash off the dust after an awesome weekend of racing in Scotland.

Sunny Scottish skies set the stage for the first round of the 2022 Enduro World Series, and while there would be no drama with the weather this year, the action out on track more than made up for it.The first head-turner of the weekend came when local rider and former World Cup DH racer, Innes Graham stormed to the fastest time in Saturday afternoon's Pro Stage. Then on the first of Sunday's five stages, Kasper Woolley would have a massive crash that resulted in the stage being red-flagged. The nature of enduro means there is simply no time for reruns, so with 7 riders still left to start the stage would, unfortunately, be neutralized for the pro men. Leaving only 5 stages for the men, while the pro women and U21 categories were unaffected. We have not heard the final word on Kasper's injuries, but he was taken to the hospital for a full evaluation.The nail-biting continued right down to the wire as Ella Conolly and Bex Baraona swapped the lead all day with only a few seconds separating them going into the final stage of the day. For the men, the same scenario played out between Richie Rude and Jesse Melamed who were also having a toe to toe battle from one stage to the next.In the end, Ella and Richie would hold off all challengers to take the win and the lead in the overall. Last year's winner Bex Baraona would finish in second with Isabeau Courdurier in third place for the women. while Jesse Melamed and local hero Innes Graham would round out the men's podium.Racing takes a one week break before resuming for back to back rounds in Petzen Austria, and Canazei, Italy the second half of June.