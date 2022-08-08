Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Whistler 2022

Hot and heavy action went down all day long, with the best drama saved right to the very end.

At least the roots were a little less slippery even if the dirt had given up its grip

Dry and loose was the dirt of the day, a far cry for the moist hero dirt seem earlier in practice

Rhys Verner consistently top 10 round after round now sits 8th in the overall

Matt Walker once again in the to 5

Evan Wall back in the mix with a 12th at home in Canada

Miranda Miller started with a strong result in the Pro Stage on Saturday before losing time throughout the day Sunday to finish in 10th

2nd for Morgane Charre after nearly an hour of racing

Cole Lucas in 6th

Greg Callaghan in 11th

2nd for Jack Moir

3rd after a wild day for Remi Gauvin

Martin Maes with a top 10 performance but still not at the pace to challenge for the win as he would like

Jesse Melamed on fire in the Whister woods

9th for Rae Morrison

15th for local Georgia Astle

Andreanne Lanthier Nadeau led right until the very end before settling for 5th

Vid Persak finding the limit on stage 2

Full speed and focus through the Canadian woods

Florencia Espineira with a breakthrough performance to take 3rd on the day

Isabeau Courdurier keeps the series lead after round 4

Zakarias Johansen through the tight trees on stage 1

Jack Menzies with another top 10

A dominant performance by Harriet Harnden

Bex Baraona keeps 4th in the overall

ALN battling for the lead throughout the day

Jack Moir back on the podium

Local Julia Long 18th on the weekend, her best EWS result yet

Off the podium for the first time in three appearances for Noga Korem

Jesse Melamed was simply on another level here and untouchable stage after stage

Richie Rude fighting from 2nd throughout the day until tragedy struck

It's good to see Ella Conolly back after a broken elbow last round

Eddie Master in the mix once again and sitting third in the overall.

Jesse making signature shapes

Hattie Harnden holding on through one of the many holes on track

Flo Espineira on her way to a memorable weekend

One of many battle wounds of Whistler

Richie Rude charging but no match for Jesse Melamed

The start of the final stage, 1199 - Stevie Smith's World Cup winning point total and the namesake of Whistler's brand new downhill track. Whistler World Cup anyone?

Andreanne Lanthier Nadeau went from first to 5th on the last stage after a mechanical and crash.

Team ALN after heartbreak on the final stage

Slawomir Lucasik had a great day going until the final stage

How many plugs in Melamed's tire?

Jesse almost in disbelief.

Victory at home for Jesse Melamed

A satisfactory second from Morgan Charre

Pure elation from Flo Espineira with her first ever EWS podium

1st for Harriet Harnden

Remi Gauvin left it all out there in front of his home crowd #longlivechainsaw

Heartbreak for Richie Rude after blowing his tire off the rim on the last stage, apparently having to stop and reinstall it mid run in hopes of salvaging some points for his overall campaign.

A near perfect weekend for the Rocky Mountain team

Remi Gauvin consoles Richie Rude in the finish after a devastating end of the race for one and a resulting podium finish for the other

Harriet Harnden on the top step of the women's podium flanked by Morgane Charre and Florencia Espineira

Jesse Melamed celebrates with Jack Moir and teammate Remi Sauvignon the men's podium.

Drinking it all in before heading on to the next round

After a three year hiatus the Whistler EWS round roared back with an event that more than made up for the lost time.It was EWS win number three in Whistler, Canada, for Harriet Harnden at round four of the 2022 series. The Brit rider bookended the six-stage women’s race with emphatic wins on Saturday’s Pro Stage and then took Sunday’s final stage to finish the race just 4.44 seconds ahead of Morgane Charre. Chilean Florencia Espineira Herreros (and Pinkbike Academy winner) took third place. There was heartbreak for Canada’s Andreane Lanthier Nadeau when a puncture on the penultimate stage left her with a leaking tire, and then a massive crash on the final stage demoted her from race leader to fifth place. Series leader France’s Isabeau Courdurier shrugged off what was a horrendous foot injury at EWS-E Valberg in July to take fourth place in the race.In the men’s race it was a glorious home win for Jesse Melamed and the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team. The homegrown hero stormed to victory in front of his family and friends who helped fuel a hugely vocal local crowd. Melamed won four of the six stages and by significant margins. He was pushed hard right up until the final stage by the man who started the race as series leader, Richie Rude. The American came second on all four stages that Jesse won and took the win on the Queen stage where Melamed came ninth after a puncture. He trailed by just 10.13 seconds going into the final stage, but ended the day 44th after pushing just past the limit in a berm and blowing a tire off the rim. Reigning champion, Australian Jack Moir enjoyed a return to form to take second place 16.03 seconds behind the Canadian after more than 41 minutes against the clock. Melamed’s Rocky Mountain Race Face teammate and countryman Remi Gauvin took third, his first podium ever in EWS competition.There's no rest for the weary however, and racing continues part two of three week North American stint next week in Burke, Vermont.