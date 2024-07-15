Race Day Photo Epic: Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

The penultimate round of the 2024 Enduro World Cup series saw racers tackle another brand-new venue as racing returned to Switzerland for the first time since the 2022 EWS in Crans Montana. A mix of alpine jank and picturesque landscapes delivered a great day of racing as the season nears its conclusion in France at the start of September.
After five alpine stages, Bailey Christie secured the U21 Men's victory as he crossed the line on the final stage over eight seconds ahead of Jt Fisher. Sascha Kim closed out the day in third place with an 11-second deficit, before a big gap to fourth who was over 49 seconds behind.
With two stage wins to her name Elly Hoskin takes home the U21 Women's win from round five after putting 37 seconds into fellow Candian racer Emmy Lan. Third-place Simona Kuchynkova was the last rider within a minute of the race leader, 48 seconds back.
After big wins on the longest stages, Hattie Harnden secures her second race victory in 2024 with a 28-second gap to her closest rival. No rider had an answer to Harnden on the long alpine stages as the British rider opened the day with a win of over 24 seconds. Ella Conolly ended the fifth round with her first second place of the season before Isabeau Courdurier in third.
Jack Moir dominated the final three stages in Switzerland as he secured three stage wins in a row to take the fifth-round victory by 14 seconds. Moir was unrivalled from stage three onwards as no rider had an answer for his speed on the alpine trails. The battle for second remained between Yeti teammate Slawmomir Lukasik and Richie Rude with the overall series leader settling for third, 21 seconds off the winner. Lukasik had to settle for second place again as he came close to his first World Cup win.
The series now takes a break before the final round in France to close out the 2024 season.