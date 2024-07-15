Race Day Photo Epic: Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024

With two down days after practice riders were able to explore the region a bit and take in the views away from the race stages

With raw trails and big views, Enduro got back to its roots this week

Who says it's hard to find ice cubes in Europe

World Cup leader Richier Rude thrives on long stages and was looking to stamp his authority on yet another round in Switzerland

After two years of trying to attain a visa, Rajesh Magar came from Nepal to race for the first time in Europe. If you don't know RJ's story, look him up online and you will surely be inspired

Not to be one-upped, Alex Storr also brought some style to Switzerland

American DH racer Anna Newkirk racing to 8th in her adopted home country of Switzerland

Emeric Ienzer boost over some alpine Jank

5th for Martin Maes

Jesse Melamed on the freshly built gem of a trail that made up Stage 4

Emmy Lan, snow, and a pile of rocks high in the Swiss Alpine on her way to 2nd in U21 Women

Jack Moir showing some style on the old DH track

Bex Baraona on Stage 1

Alex Rudeau is always a pleasure to watch on the tech and janky trails

Dimitri Tordo and some epic views on Stage 1

Isabeau Courdurier looking for redemption after coming second last round at home in France

U21 Womens World Cup leader, Simona Kuchynkova

Charlie Murray is one of the strongest riders in the field who has consistently shown he can push Richie Rude on every single stage. Unfortunately this round he would fade down the order to 4th

Richie Rude rock smashing his way to the valley floor on Stage 4

Rhys Verner getting crafty with lines in the alpine

Mountain weather moving in

The start of Stage 2 is at the top of a ruthless climb and hike a bike, topping out at over 2600m

Melanie Pugin on Stage 2

On a charge from the first stage, Slawomir Lukasik led for most of the day until Jack Moir relegated him to 2nd on the final 3 stages

Luke Meier-Smith has been loving the enduro races this season and hopefully will show up to more in the future

Ella Conolly in second and loving it back in some proper big mountain stages and out of the bike parks

Morgane Charre couldn't back up her win from the previous round and would come 5th

10th for Estelle Charles

U21 Men's winner and series leader with one round to go, Bailey Christie

JT fisher would come 2nd in U21 Men and slip down one spot in the overall

Jack Menzies would end the day in 9th

Weather got ugly for a few days, but thankfully a schedule change made for perfect race conditions a day later than originally planned

Dan Booker knocking on the door of the top 10 in 11th

Alex Rudeau in 8th

Harriet Harnden was untouchable this round, taking the win in convincing fashion

6th for Noga Korem

Elliot Jamieson had his best result ever with a 7th in Switzerland

Wei Tien Ho on stage 4

U21 Women's winner Elly Hoskin

Attack mode all day for Jack Moir

Second and third for Slawomir Lukasik and Richie Rude who take their teammate rivalry for the overall title to to the final round in Loudenvielle

After two years of injury and adversity this win hit just a little different for the 2021 EWS Champ

A triumphant Jack Moir in Switzerland

Bailey Christie took his third win of the season run U21 Men and looks to have the overall title nearly wrapped up with just one round to go

U21 Women's Podium Celebration with Elly Hoskin taking her first ever World Cup win

Harriet Harnden on top with a dominant performance over Ella Conolly and Isabeau Courdurier

Jack Moir with his first win and podium in nearly two years, followed by heavy hitters Slawomir Lukasik and Richie Rude

Yeti Cycles holding down the team overall at every round this season

The penultimate round of the 2024 Enduro World Cup series saw racers tackle another brand-new venue as racing returned to Switzerland for the first time since the 2022 EWS in Crans Montana. A mix of alpine jank and picturesque landscapes delivered a great day of racing as the season nears its conclusion in France at the start of September.After five alpine stages, Bailey Christie secured the U21 Men's victory as he crossed the line on the final stage over eight seconds ahead of Jt Fisher. Sascha Kim closed out the day in third place with an 11-second deficit, before a big gap to fourth who was over 49 seconds behind.With two stage wins to her name Elly Hoskin takes home the U21 Women's win from round five after putting 37 seconds into fellow Candian racer Emmy Lan. Third-place Simona Kuchynkova was the last rider within a minute of the race leader, 48 seconds back.After big wins on the longest stages, Hattie Harnden secures her second race victory in 2024 with a 28-second gap to her closest rival. No rider had an answer to Harnden on the long alpine stages as the British rider opened the day with a win of over 24 seconds. Ella Conolly ended the fifth round with her first second place of the season before Isabeau Courdurier in third.Jack Moir dominated the final three stages in Switzerland as he secured three stage wins in a row to take the fifth-round victory by 14 seconds. Moir was unrivalled from stage three onwards as no rider had an answer for his speed on the alpine trails. The battle for second remained between Yeti teammate Slawmomir Lukasik and Richie Rude with the overall series leader settling for third, 21 seconds off the winner. Lukasik had to settle for second place again as he came close to his first World Cup win.The series now takes a break before the final round in France to close out the 2024 season.