Race Day Photo Epic: Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024

5 stages in this dense forest make up the second round of the Enduro World Cup, in Bielsko-Biala, Poland

Lush rolling green hills make up much of the landscape here in Poland.

Almost like we are still in Italy

It's race day... Time to send it

Last week Finale Ligure, Italy. This week Bielsko-Biala, Poland

The man Poland has come to see this week. Slawomir Lukasik

Alex Rudeau has yet to find the form that made him a podium threat all of last season

Harriet Harnden pinned in the dust just moments before the rain came in

Ella Conolly navigating with harsh patchy light that made a struggle on all stages

Jack Menzies would take 6th, sandwiched between fellow Canadian's Jesse Melamed and Kasper Wooley

U21 Men's winner Bailey Christie

U21 Women's winner Simona Kuchynkova

Fan favorite, Poland's Slawomir Lukasik, racing for his home country this weekend

Jack Moir trying to find grip in the marbles on Stage 3

So must dust and loose rock here in Poland

Noga Korem on Stage 3

Top 10 for Marco Osborne. Randy has indeed been sending it at the first two World Cups of the season

Kasper Wooley rounded out the Squamish locals 5th, 6th, 7th place finishes

With tracks entirely in the forest, the patchy light was the biggest challenge for such high speed trails

Between loose dust and slick mud, there was the occasional patch of lovely hero dirt

Remi Gauvin pushed himself hard to take 15

Alex Storr at the bottom of Stage 3

Unfortunately last week's podium finisher, Martin Maes, ended his day after an unrepairable puncture on Stage 1

Harriet Harden finished just a fraction of a second off the win after a day of battling the Polish dust and mud

Rae Morrison in 11th

Roots, rocks, stumps, dust, mud. Poland has it all

Lily Boucher on Stage 1 in the U21 Women's race

Charlie Murray has plenty of second and third place finishes, but until today the top spot has always eluded him. A well-deserved, and long-overdue win for one of the field's friendliest and likeable racers.

Sascha Kim on Stage 1

Isabeau Courdurier pinned on S5 to take the fastest time of the day in Poland

5th for Ella Conolly

Halfway through Stage 2 a storm rolled in to keep things interesting

Adreane Lanthier-Nadeau would end the day 6th

A well-earned win for Isabeau Courdurier after some of the closest racing we have seen at an enduro race. After 27 minutes of racing her gap over 2nd place was just 0.23 seconds

7th for Morgane Charre

Then the rains came. Slime on top, dryish hardback underneath, and a whole lot of f--k around and find out in the middle

Who else has PTSD from an encounter with wet polished roots

Charlie Murray never looked sketchy, even in the wet. Just pure speed and confidence, making it look easy all day

Jack Moir pushing on through injury to take a very impressive 4th

Flat out, foot and bar drag aggression for Lukasik on his way to 2nd

Jesse Melamed pushing in the unpredictable and slick conditions to take 5th

Richie Rude, last man down the hill all weekend to the delight of the fans

Richie Rude and Charlie Murray have battled for the stage and race wins two weekends in a row, but it was Murray's turn to claim victory on Poland.

The face of excitement and relief as Charlie Murray took a very very long overdue 1st World Cup win... and by just 0.095 of a second it could not have been any closer

Simona Kuchynkova took the top spot in U21 Women

Bailey Christie on top in U21Men for the second race in a row

Isabeau Courdurier on top by the smallest of margins over Harriet Harnden and first-time podium finisher Chloe Taylor

Charlie Murray, Slawomir Lukasik, and Richie Rude wash off the dust and mud with some podium champagne

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series made its Polish debut with the opening race of this weekend’s Bielsko-Biała UCI World Cups. Enduro got the action underway at the Beskid Mountain’s venue, and athletes were tasked with five technical, twisting stages that took in 36.5km of trails and 2,074m of descent. Unlike last weekend’s race in Finale Outdoor Region, it would be a new experience for most riders who would have to adapt quickly and learn fast on the constantly changing course.Stage 1 saw riders take on the Kamieniołom trail, a 2km stage that featured 275m of descent on a technical, rocky course. The local crowd was out in full force, experiencing a World Cup field of riders on their home trails for the first time. Early casualties on stage one included Dimitri Tordo, who was left battered, bruised and in 42nd place, and Martin Maes, who was forced to abandon after he was unable to fix a puncture that he suffered at the bottom of the stage. Midway through saw the first drops of rain, which would go on to play a crucial role in the rest of the race.In the Women's race, Harriet Harnden showed that she thrives in these unpredictable conditions, recording multiple stage wins to open a 2.2-second lead over Isabel Courdurier going into the final stage.of the day. Unlike last week, where Harnden had enough of an advantage to take it easy on the final stage, the gloves were off in Bielsko-Biała, and riders threw caution to the wind. It was Courdurier who landed the winning blow, the experienced rider showing why she won four of last season’s seven UCI Enduro World Cups and improving on her second place in Finale. It wasn’t to be two-from-two for Harnden, who lost more than two seconds to Courdurier on the stage to finish just 0.236 seconds behind in the overall, while Chloe Taylor settled for third, Estelle Charles fourth and Ella Conolly in fifth.The men’s race would finish even closer, and it would be heartbreak for Poland's Slawomir Lukasik, who won three consecutive stages but missed out on his first World Cup win by 0.095 seconds. Murray was the man to break the local’s hearts, retaining the position he’d held since stage two and just doing enough on the final stage to take his first-ever win at an Enduro World Cup. Last year’s overall champion and last week's winner in Finale, Richie Rude, would finish third overall, with Jack Moir and Jesse Melamed rounded out the top 5.With two races in the history books, Isabeau Courdurier and Charlie Murray take the leader's jerseys into the next round in Leogang, Austria