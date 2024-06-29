Race Day Photo Epic: Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

The first-time Enduro World Cup venue of Combloux didn't make things easy for riders this week as practice offered greasy conditions before hot weather on race day baked the course and riders, adding a new challenge to deal with alongside six tough stages.
After tackling the flat-out stages, Adam Maxa secured the U21 Men's victory as he crossed the line on the final stage over 14 seconds ahead of Jt Fisher. Bailey Christie secured a final stage win as he went into third place overall, 17 seconds behind Maxa. With two stage wins to her name Winni Goldsbury takes home the U21 Women's win from round four after putting 50 seconds in second-placed Simona Kuchynkova. Lily Boucher completes the podium in third place almost one minute and twenty seconds behind the race winner.
Morgane Charre produced a dominant performance in Combloux taking five of six stage wins on her way to her first win in 2024. Charre has had a slower start to the 2024 season, but the first of two French races on home soil lit a fire under her wheels as she took five back-to-back stage wins building an impossible-to-close lead with only one stage remaining. Even with a fourth-place finish on the final stage, Charre ended the day 23 seconds ahead of series leader Isabeau Courdurier. Ella Conolly continued a strong season ending the fourth round with another podium finish and her second top-three result this year.
Richie Rude made it three wins from four World Cup rounds as he carries on to be the dominant force in elite men's racing this year. Despite not taking a single stage win this round, Rude still ended the day's racing with a lead of 2.199 seconds against two-time stage winner Luke Meier-Smith. For Rude his winning performance came from never dropping outside the top five in any of the six stages, allowing him to take the lead from stage two and never lose it until the finish line. One rider who did come close to dethroning Rude from the top spot was Alex Rudeau who was just 0.052 seconds back from the overall series leader before the final stage. An eighth place on stage six pushed Rudeau down to third, 3.230 back.