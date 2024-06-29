Race Day Photo Epic: Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024

Mont Blanc dominates the horizon here in Combloux

Gnarly enough when dry, many of the roots here have been made even more treacherous after a few days of rain leading up to the race

There is no dust in the Alps right now

A final moment of peace and quiet before a long and hectic day in the mountains

With sun in the forecast, mechanics were all looking for various ways to keep claggy drying mud from adding weight to race bikes through the day

Getting bike and body ready for a brutal day battling summer heat, countless roots, and plenty of mud in the French Alps

Lily Boucher 3rd in U21 Women

Richie Rude establishing without a doubt that he is the man to beat in 2024, and now has a commanding 387-point lead after winning 3 of 4 races this season, with his worst result being 3rd.

Off her game this week, Isabeau Courdurier would finish as the runner-up over 20 seconds down

Brook Macdonald giving Enduro a go in Combloux

Jack Moir pushed through more adversity to take a hard-fought, and well-earned 5th in Combloux

Emeric Ienzer getting extra loose on Stage 1

Luke Meier-Smith won the first EDR he entered last season in Maydena, and backed that up by finishing 2nd at his next race here in France. He was a last-minute entry this round, but has already committed to racing the new one in Switzerland two weeks from now

Pick a rut and hang on

Finally a full day of no rain in the French Alps

Blazing temps in the afternoon on race day dried much of the mud to hero dirt, but many sections remained slick and treacherous on all 6 stages.

U21 Women's overall leader Simona Kuchynkova

Rae Morrison in her ever consistent 7th place

Remi Gauvin fighting for grip against a few hundred roots at the top of Stage 5

Riding with a broken thumb from the last round just 3 weeks prior, Sławomir Lukasik barely missed the podium in 4th

Jesse Melamed has yet to find that extra bit of speed on race day that we are used to seeing from the Canadian. He would finish and uncharacteristic 10th in Combloux

8th for Estelle Charles

Just of the podium in 4th for Harriet Harnden

Always a podium threat, Ella Conolly, would finish in 3rd

On form and charging, Morgane Charre has found her winning form in 2024

Bex Baraona slipping and sliding on the roots on her way to 10th

JT Fisher is now the new U21 Men's overall series leader

11th for Hugo Pigeon

Kasper Wooley would end the day in 12th

It was good to see Florencia Espiniera racing without a motor once again

5th for Melanie Pugin

Winni Goldsbury in a lege of her own in U21 Women

Emmy Lan was in the mix of the U21 Women's race until a missed start time saw her hit with a 5-minute penalty

9th for privateer Dan Booker in his first World Cup race of the season

Sascha Kim on Stage 3

Another nightmare of an EDR round for Alex Storr, who has shown he can compete for the top 10 when he keeps it on 2 wheels

8th for Martin Maes

Youn Deniaud making light work of the roots on Stage 3

Charlie Murray was as high as 3rd halfway through the day but would come 6th in the end, conceding precious points to Rude in the overall title fight

Winning all but the final stage of the day, Morgane Charre was unstoppable

After a rough start to the year, Morgane Charre blew the competition out of the water today in France

A flat pedal rider's dream conditions today in Combloux, something Morgane Charre took full advantage of to win by over 20 seconds

Alex Rudeau mounted a charge halfway through the day to pull back huge amounts of time, and easily had the most raw speed of anyone today

Alex Rudeau was just 0.05 seconds off the win going into the last stage of the day, but a messy run would push him down to 3rd when all was settled

Richie Rude muscling his way through one of the many gnarly holes that developed on Stage 6 after a week of rain

Keeping it consistent and minimizing mistakes was the key to Richie Rude's win today, despite not winning any of the 5 stages

Winni Goldsbury took her second dominant U21 Women's win ahead of Simona Kuchynkova, and Lily Boucher

Adam Maxa, JT Fisher, and Bailey Christie on the U21 Men's podium

Morgane Charre with her first win of 2024 followed by Isabeau Courdurier and Ella Conolly

Richie Rude makes it 3 wins out of 4 tries in Combloux. Second would go to Luke Meier-Smith followed by Alex Rudeau in 3rd.

Au Revoir, Combloux

The first-time Enduro World Cup venue of Combloux didn't make things easy for riders this week as practice offered greasy conditions before hot weather on race day baked the course and riders, adding a new challenge to deal with alongside six tough stages.After tackling the flat-out stages, Adam Maxa secured the U21 Men's victory as he crossed the line on the final stage over 14 seconds ahead of Jt Fisher. Bailey Christie secured a final stage win as he went into third place overall, 17 seconds behind Maxa. With two stage wins to her name Winni Goldsbury takes home the U21 Women's win from round four after putting 50 seconds in second-placed Simona Kuchynkova. Lily Boucher completes the podium in third place almost one minute and twenty seconds behind the race winner.Morgane Charre produced a dominant performance in Combloux taking five of six stage wins on her way to her first win in 2024. Charre has had a slower start to the 2024 season, but the first of two French races on home soil lit a fire under her wheels as she took five back-to-back stage wins building an impossible-to-close lead with only one stage remaining. Even with a fourth-place finish on the final stage, Charre ended the day 23 seconds ahead of series leader Isabeau Courdurier. Ella Conolly continued a strong season ending the fourth round with another podium finish and her second top-three result this year.Richie Rude made it three wins from four World Cup rounds as he carries on to be the dominant force in elite men's racing this year. Despite not taking a single stage win this round, Rude still ended the day's racing with a lead of 2.199 seconds against two-time stage winner Luke Meier-Smith. For Rude his winning performance came from never dropping outside the top five in any of the six stages, allowing him to take the lead from stage two and never lose it until the finish line. One rider who did come close to dethroning Rude from the top spot was Alex Rudeau who was just 0.052 seconds back from the overall series leader before the final stage. An eighth place on stage six pushed Rudeau down to third, 3.230 back.