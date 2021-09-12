Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Crans-Montana 2021

A beautiful day in the Swiss Mountains

Before there were drones to get the aerial views

It's go time in Crans-Montana

Brakes prepped for a punishing on some very fast, steep, and rough stages

No rain overnight means hero dirt all day

Iago Garay up high and on the pedals

Remi Gauvin dropping in on Stage 2

Shawn Neer on the dusty natural terrain of Stage 4

Fully committed and on the limit. When you see Jesse Melamed racing like this you know he is going to be fighting for the win

8th for Miranda Miller

Some beautiful trail work on the top of Stage 5

2nd today for Morgane Charre

Fast and focused, Melanie Pugin has been the one to beat all year in the women's field

A strong performance for Richie Rude to take the win by 6 seconds after battling it out all day with Jesse Melamed

Laura Charles on stage 3

what a ride from privateer Slawomir Lukasik for 4th

In the mix for Youn Deniaud with a 7th

Martin Maes rode strong and confident to make his first podium appearance of the season

Isabella Naughton out of the steep gully on Stage 3

Harriet Harnden just 7 seconds off the podium in 4th

Jack Moir through the dark woods to salvage a 10th place despite a pretty serious shoulder injury

14th for Connor Fearon

Isabeau Courdurier never felt up to speed with all the big jumps and would end the weekend in 6th

Jose Borges is once again in the top 10 despite having a rough week with a crash in training

3rd on the day for Noga Korem

Estelle Charles would take home 5th

Kevin Miquel was running 3rd until running off course on Stage 4, eventually finishing in 5th

8th for Matt Walker

7th for Katy Winton

Two big crashes pushed Kasper Wooley from 4th to 6th on the day

Scrubbing over the final jump and into 12th for Antoine Vidal

Noga Korem finally found her way onto the podium after so many near misses this season

Another win for Melanie Pugin

Back on the box for Melamed

Last week Jack Moir was reaping the rewards of a dropped chain by Richie Rude, and this week the table would be turned. A crash by Moir on the Saturday's Pro Stage and a shoulder injury left the door wide open

A very happy Richie Rude regains the overall lead

Melanie Pugin continues her dominant season with Morgane Charre and Noga Korem in tow

Richie Rude flanked by Jesse Melamed and Martin Maes in Crans-Montana

Next stop... Finale Ligure

The EWS season has been highly fought round after round with rivalries forming and pressure to grab as many points as possible with just a few rounds remaining. In keeping with that theme, round seven in Crans-Montana did not disappoint and proved to be as intense as they come.In the men’s competition series leader Jack Moir’s race was thrown into disarray right out the gate when a crash on the Pro Stage left him with a shoulder injury severe enough to raise the question as to whether he would even attempt Sunday’s stages. Adding insult to injury his main rival for the overall Richie Rude threw down the fastest time to start things off and walked away with the Pro Stage win, and with it a little extra confidence going into Sunday.Rude started Sunday’s stages with a three-second lead over new second-place rival Jesse Melamed and it was a theme that continued throughout the day rather than the usual Rude v. Moir battle we have seen at all previous rounds. Rude led the race from start to finish to win in convincing style. While Melamed’s consistency, finishing four out of the five stages in the top three, was rewarded with second place. Martin Maes was back on form and the podium, rounding out the top three. Moir would savage his weekend the best he could to finish the race in a very respectable tenth place. But not enough to hold the series lead which goes back to Rude with just two rounds remaining.It was a similar story in the women’s category as series leader Melanie Pugin controlled the race from the start. A convincing win on the Pro Stage was backed up with consistent top-three stage results, seeing her finish the race with a commanding ten-second lead. Morgane Charre won the last two stages of the day to land her in second place, while Noga Korem rebounded from a disappointing Pro Stage to mount a comeback for 3rd spot and a trip to the podium.There is no rest for the weary or the injured as the series now heads straight to Italy for round 8 in the iconic venue of Finale Ligure.