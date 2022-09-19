Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Crans-Montana 2022

Saturday's Pro Stage was a cold and miserable affair to kick off a weekend of racing in the Swiss Alps.

Sun and Blue skies greeted riders on Sunday thankfully, and while it was still quite chilly, the tracks were in perfect condition.

Antoine Vidal had a strong showing in the muck on Saturday and would finish 10th on Sunday.

Richie Rude battling the mud and snow during Saturday's Pro Stage. Thankfully come Sunday all was dry and tacky up top once again, while blown out and dusty on the lower slopes.

Martin Maes has been quietly working his way back up to speed, and a 2nd today means it's only a matter of time before we see him on the top step again.

Harriet Harnden lead for the first three stages before a surging Isabeau Cordurier pushed her back to 2nd once all was said and done.

Rhys Verner started the weekend in 5th and would finish just one spot back in 6th, another strong race for the young Canadian.

Jack Moir threw down from the start on Saturday's Pro stage to take the early lead.

5th for Noga Korem after sitting out the previous round due to injury.

Pinned and into 7th for Youn Deniaud.

A front flat on Saturday's Pro Stage would be the end of Andreane Lanthier Nadeau's podium hopes this weekend.

Bex Baraona finished down the order and off the podium for the first time in three rounds.

3rd for Morgane Charre

Ella Conolly ran in the top three to start the weekend before having to settle for 4th in the end.

Elliott Heap dropping in.

Today was the final EWS for Caro Gehrig and her sister Anita after competing in nearly every round over the past 10 seasons.

Jack Menzies making shapes on stage 2.

10th for Swiss Champ Lisa Baumann on home turf.

Another win and a comfortable lead in the series with one round to go for Isabeau Courdurier.

Sunday would see Jack Moir build on his lead from the previous day's Pro Stage and never look back.

14th for Matt Stuttard.

Alex Storr wiggling through the only tight tree section, very reminiscent of his home in Scotland.

After a tough 2022 campaign, Kevin Miquel finally put a good weekend together to finish on the podium he'd grown accustomed to over the past few seasons.

Consistently consistent and rarely ever out of the top 5 was Slawomir Lukasik.

Jesse Melamed was on a charge sitting in third most of the day, but a big crash followed by a flat tire on the final stage would knock him down to 8th. He would head straight to the hospital to have his hand evaluated. Luckily it's nothing serious with the final round just one week away.

A perfect score for Jack Moir, winning every single stage of the weekend in Crans-Montana.

Two big crashes saw the already injured Richie Rude a bit off the pace in 9th.

All smiles from the defending champ after a tough year.

Charlie Murray celebrates Kevin Miquel's return to podium form, and his own 5th place on the day.

A committed come from behind win today for Isabeau.

Morgane Carre happy to pull back time on Sunday to land on the podium.

After 10 years on the circuit, Caro and Anita Gehrig bid farewell, with Crans-Montana being their final event. On to the next of life's adventures.

Isabeau Courdurier, Harriet Harnden and Morgane Charre celebrate after a hard-fought battle in Crans-Montana

Jack Moir back on top, nearly a year to the day of his last EWS Win, flanked on the podium by Martin Maes and Kevin Miquel.

The End.

Isabeau Courdurier snatched the EWS Crans-Montana win in the women's race with a clinical display on a day when it took a puncture to slow down a hard-charging Hattie Harnden. While for the men it was a clean sweep of five stage wins for Jack Moir who managed to hold off the precision and consistency of a resurgent Martin Maes to take the win by 8.4s after nearly 30 mins against the clock in the Swiss Alps.It was Britain’s Harnden who looked favourite to take a third EWS win of 2022 after starting with a convincing Pro Stage victory on Saturday ahead of France’s Courdurier. But Courdurier struck back with a win on stage two - coming in just 1/10th of a second faster than Harnden to kick things off on Sunday morning.Then, after a high-Alpine liaison of around 90 minutes, riders dropped into the super high-speed Stage 3 and the form book went out of the window. In front of her home crowd, Swiss rider Lisa Baumann took her first senior EWS stage win by just 0.13s from Italy’s Gloria Scarsi, another new face battling at the front of the women's field for 2022. Defending series champ Melanie Pugin was in third and Courdurier and Harnden were back in sixth and seventh on the shortest, but fastest, stage of the day.But there was heartbreak ahead for the British U23 XC champ on Stage 4, when a puncture saw her lose 10s to her French rival and go into the final stage of the weekend more than 6 seconds back. In the end Harnden managed to claw back just a fraction of a second on the final stage of the day and leave Courdurier to extend her series lead going into the title decider on Loudenvielle and the French Pyrenees next weekend. Morgane Charre was rewarded for her consistency with a third place while Ella Conolly fell to fourth and Noga Korem in fifth.In the men's race it was a day when 2021 champ Jack Moir showed exactly what he can achieve when on form. He remained focused and calculated to take every one of the five stage wins in a race when he was pushed hard by Martin Maes on almost every stage. Gaps between the pair would remain tiny throughout which meant any mistakes would have cost Moir the win.After the disappointment last round at Sugarloaf where a puncture and resulting 10-minute time loss saw Moir’s title hopes go up in smoke, the Canyon rider said at the finish that he ‘had no excuse not to send it’. Maes himself hardly put a foot wrong, notching up four second place stage times and a third over the course of the weekend. Things were decidedly less smooth for series leader Jesse Melamed as a puncture and a high-speed crash on the final Stage 5 saw the Canadian come down in 52nd place leaving him with eight in the overall, and a trip to the hospital out of precaution. Thankfully for Jesse it wasn’t a great day for his closest title rival, and already injured Richie Rude, who had a huge cartwheeling crash on Stage 4 to end the weekend in 9th.Racers have just a few days to catch their breath and lick their wounds before the series champions will be crowned next weekend at the final round in Loudenvielle, France.