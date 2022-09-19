Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Crans-Montana 2022

Isabeau Courdurier snatched the EWS Crans-Montana win in the women's race with a clinical display on a day when it took a puncture to slow down a hard-charging Hattie Harnden. While for the men it was a clean sweep of five stage wins for Jack Moir who managed to hold off the precision and consistency of a resurgent Martin Maes to take the win by 8.4s after nearly 30 mins against the clock in the Swiss Alps.
It was Britain’s Harnden who looked favourite to take a third EWS win of 2022 after starting with a convincing Pro Stage victory on Saturday ahead of France’s Courdurier. But Courdurier struck back with a win on stage two - coming in just 1/10th of a second faster than Harnden to kick things off on Sunday morning.
Then, after a high-Alpine liaison of around 90 minutes, riders dropped into the super high-speed Stage 3 and the form book went out of the window. In front of her home crowd, Swiss rider Lisa Baumann took her first senior EWS stage win by just 0.13s from Italy’s Gloria Scarsi, another new face battling at the front of the women's field for 2022. Defending series champ Melanie Pugin was in third and Courdurier and Harnden were back in sixth and seventh on the shortest, but fastest, stage of the day.
But there was heartbreak ahead for the British U23 XC champ on Stage 4, when a puncture saw her lose 10s to her French rival and go into the final stage of the weekend more than 6 seconds back. In the end Harnden managed to claw back just a fraction of a second on the final stage of the day and leave Courdurier to extend her series lead going into the title decider on Loudenvielle and the French Pyrenees next weekend. Morgane Charre was rewarded for her consistency with a third place while Ella Conolly fell to fourth and Noga Korem in fifth.
In the men's race it was a day when 2021 champ Jack Moir showed exactly what he can achieve when on form. He remained focused and calculated to take every one of the five stage wins in a race when he was pushed hard by Martin Maes on almost every stage. Gaps between the pair would remain tiny throughout which meant any mistakes would have cost Moir the win.
After the disappointment last round at Sugarloaf where a puncture and resulting 10-minute time loss saw Moir’s title hopes go up in smoke, the Canyon rider said at the finish that he ‘had no excuse not to send it’. Maes himself hardly put a foot wrong, notching up four second place stage times and a third over the course of the weekend. Things were decidedly less smooth for series leader Jesse Melamed as a puncture and a high-speed crash on the final Stage 5 saw the Canadian come down in 52nd place leaving him with eight in the overall, and a trip to the hospital out of precaution. Thankfully for Jesse it wasn’t a great day for his closest title rival, and already injured Richie Rude, who had a huge cartwheeling crash on Stage 4 to end the weekend in 9th.
Racers have just a few days to catch their breath and lick their wounds before the series champions will be crowned next weekend at the final round in Loudenvielle, France.
