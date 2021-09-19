Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Finale Ligure 2021

Sep 19, 2021
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
RACE DAY
2021 EWS Round Eight - Finale Ligure, Italy
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore

The scene was set perfectly with Saturday’s Pro Stage, when in the women’s race Isabeau Courdurier claimed the win, but second placed Melanie Pugin and Miranda Miller were within touching distance at just two and three seconds back respectively.

However it was Morgane Charre who made her intentions clear straight out the start gate on Sundays four stages. Charre would win stage two, but it was her 16 second win on stage three that changed the course of the race. From there she was in control of the race and that is where she remained. Charre finished the day an impressive 17 seconds clear of second placed Courdurier, with Bex Baraona back on the podium in third.

In the men’s race Martin Maes won the Pro Stage by a single second, with Jack Moir in second and Richie Rude claiming third. Maes’ reign at the top proved to be short lived, with Moir’s championship hopes on the line he proved to be unstoppable, winning three of Sunday’s four stages to secure the win.

Behind Moir the battle for second place was raging all day, with just half a second separating second placed Jesse Melamed and Kevin Miquel as they lined up for the final stage of the day. Melamed proved faster to take second place with Miquel rounding out the top three. Spare a thought for Maes who finished in fourth place, missing out on a podium spot by just four tenths of a second. Rude would finish the day just behind Maes in fifth.

The series attention now turns to the final race of the year in Scotland and with it the overall Championship standings. Tweed Valley will be the deciding race for both the men’s and women’s titles this year as the racing goes down to the wire. In the women’s competition Melanie Pugin has a sizable lead, but the title is not guaranteed as Charre is gaining and there’s now less than 500 points between them.

Slow down relax don t worry. You re in Italy.

Riding through the history of human settlement along the Mediterranean coastline.

The mountains that ride out of the sea above Finale hold some of the finest trails you could ever hope to ride.

It s a different ind of start gate vibe here in Finale
It's a different kind of start gate vibe here in Finale

Jack Moir pushed through injury to take the win today and the overall lead
Jack Moir pushed through injury to take the win today and the overall lead

Just of the podium for Melanie Pugin
Just off the podium for Melanie Pugin

Dry leaves have been falling in the woods making for some very slick conditions in spots
Dry leaves have been falling in the woods making for some very slick conditions in spots

The sand wasn t only at the beach this year
The sand wasn't only at the beach this year

5th for Noga Korem
5th for Noga Korem

Zakarias Johanson took 6th
Zakarias Johanson took 6th

it was tight and in the trees on every stage in finale
It was tight and in the trees on every stage in Finale

Mitch Ropelato on Stage 1
Mitch Ropelato on Stage 1

9th for Dmitri Tordo
9th for Dmitri Tordo

7th and consistently in the top 10 the last few rounds for Kasper Woolley
7th and consistently in the top 10 the last few rounds for Kasper Woolley

Back on the podium after a few years absence for Bex Baraona
Back on the podium after a few years absence for Bex Baraona

Damien Oton on Stage 1
Damien Oton on Stage 1

ALN coming back from injury but not quite up to pace just yet
ALN coming back from injury but not quite up to pace just yet

6th for Harriet Harnden
6th for Harriet Harnden

Sam Hill looking forward to 2022
Sam Hill looking forward to 2022

muscles cramps and fatigue couldn t stop Jesse Melamed from taking 2nd today
Muscles cramps and fatigue couldn't stop Jesse Melamed from taking 2nd today

Jose Borges rounded out the top 10
Jose Borges rounded out the top 10

Harsh light tricky shadows and lose dirt greeted riders today
Harsh light, tricky shadows, and loose dirt greeted riders today

Charlie Murray on stage 4
Charlie Murray on stage 4

Raphaela Richter on stage 4
Raphaela Richter on stage 4

Another top 10 for Slawomir Lukasik
Another top 10 for Slawomir Lukasik

An off day saw Richie Rude finish in 5th
An off day saw Richie Rude finish in 5th

Domination in Finale for Morgane Charre
Domination in Finale for Morgane Charre

Morgane Charre powering up the climb on stage 4
Morgane Charre powering up the climb on stage 4

3rd for Kevin Miquel
3rd for Kevin Miquel

Miranda Miller stared 3rd and would end the weekend in 7th
Miranda Miller started 3rd and would end the weekend in 7th

A hard earned beer for Jesse Melamed
A hard earned beer for Jesse Melamed

After a handful of podiums Morgane Charre took her first win of the year ahead of Isabeau Courdurier and Bex Baraona
After a handful of podiums Morgane Charre took her first win of the year ahead of Isabeau Courdurier and Bex Baraona

Jack Moir back on top and leading the series buy the slimmest of margins
Jack Moir back on top and leading the series by the slimmest of margins

The hazy mornings have been burning off to fill the days with sunshine but all of that could change on Saturday as a storm is predicted to roll through.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Finale Ligure 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
110490 views
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
101799 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
80769 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
62954 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
61176 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
59610 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
52987 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
48049 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 That was an interesting looking fork on Raphaela Richters bike
What brand was that?
  • 1 0
 It's an Intend Bandit. Pretty cool company, interesting choice for the fork.
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/intend-bandit-one-and-a-half-crowns-downduro.html

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009293
Mobile Version of Website