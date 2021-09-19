Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Finale Ligure 2021

It's a different kind of start gate vibe here in Finale

Jack Moir pushed through injury to take the win today and the overall lead

Just off the podium for Melanie Pugin

Dry leaves have been falling in the woods making for some very slick conditions in spots

The sand wasn't only at the beach this year

5th for Noga Korem

Zakarias Johanson took 6th

It was tight and in the trees on every stage in Finale

Mitch Ropelato on Stage 1

9th for Dmitri Tordo

7th and consistently in the top 10 the last few rounds for Kasper Woolley

Back on the podium after a few years absence for Bex Baraona

Damien Oton on Stage 1

ALN coming back from injury but not quite up to pace just yet

6th for Harriet Harnden

Sam Hill looking forward to 2022

Muscles cramps and fatigue couldn't stop Jesse Melamed from taking 2nd today

Jose Borges rounded out the top 10

Harsh light, tricky shadows, and loose dirt greeted riders today

Charlie Murray on stage 4

Raphaela Richter on stage 4

Another top 10 for Slawomir Lukasik

An off day saw Richie Rude finish in 5th

Domination in Finale for Morgane Charre

Morgane Charre powering up the climb on stage 4

3rd for Kevin Miquel

Miranda Miller started 3rd and would end the weekend in 7th

A hard earned beer for Jesse Melamed

After a handful of podiums Morgane Charre took her first win of the year ahead of Isabeau Courdurier and Bex Baraona

Jack Moir back on top and leading the series by the slimmest of margins

The scene was set perfectly with Saturday’s Pro Stage, when in the women’s race Isabeau Courdurier claimed the win, but second placed Melanie Pugin and Miranda Miller were within touching distance at just two and three seconds back respectively.However it was Morgane Charre who made her intentions clear straight out the start gate on Sundays four stages. Charre would win stage two, but it was her 16 second win on stage three that changed the course of the race. From there she was in control of the race and that is where she remained. Charre finished the day an impressive 17 seconds clear of second placed Courdurier, with Bex Baraona back on the podium in third.In the men’s race Martin Maes won the Pro Stage by a single second, with Jack Moir in second and Richie Rude claiming third. Maes’ reign at the top proved to be short lived, with Moir’s championship hopes on the line he proved to be unstoppable, winning three of Sunday’s four stages to secure the win.Behind Moir the battle for second place was raging all day, with just half a second separating second placed Jesse Melamed and Kevin Miquel as they lined up for the final stage of the day. Melamed proved faster to take second place with Miquel rounding out the top three. Spare a thought for Maes who finished in fourth place, missing out on a podium spot by just four tenths of a second. Rude would finish the day just behind Maes in fifth.The series attention now turns to the final race of the year in Scotland and with it the overall Championship standings. Tweed Valley will be the deciding race for both the men’s and women’s titles this year as the racing goes down to the wire. In the women’s competition Melanie Pugin has a sizable lead, but the title is not guaranteed as Charre is gaining and there’s now less than 500 points between them.