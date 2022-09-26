Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Loudenvielle 2022

Sunny and rainy Loudenvielle, France

Richie Rude could really do no better than 2nd in the overall, so with the pressure off was managing an injury and riding with fun in training.

Dry as to start, wet as to finish.

Alex Storr bosting as usual.

Fun in the sun during training, but it wouldn't last.

Evan Wall drifting about on Stage 3

Lachlan Blair enjoying the French dust before the rains changed things up on race day.

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau railing berms in training earlier in the week.

Remi Gauvin playing around on Wednesday's shakedown day.

Stage 4 is a thing of beauty.

Jesse Melamed used one of his nine lives in a crash one week ago, and was fortunate to be able to line up and fight for his overall championship here in France.

Jesse Melamed getting it done despite nursing some wounds suffered in a massive crash one week prior in Switzerland.

Railing one of the many berms on Stage 4.

4th for the year for Bex Baraona, her best EWS season yet.

Bex Baraona was locked into third in the overall coming into the finals, but a big crash and mechanical ruined her weekend.

Melanie Pugin took 3rd and her second podium finish of 2022.

Martin Maes had found his form on a new bike and team, taking his second podium finish in as many weeks and 3rd overall for the year.

Harriet Harnden was fighting up front until a puncture on Stage 4, but still had enough pace for 3rd in the overall championship.

Youn Deniaud came out swinging to lead for the first few stages, but a pair of big crashes would end his hopes for the win. He would end the day in 5th.

Nogo Korem found her form in the late season and battled all day for 3rd, but eventually had to settle for 4th when all was said and done.

Alex Rudeau was on fire this weekend, taking the lead early on Sunday and never looking back. Keep an eye on this young rider in 2023 because he will surely be in the mix at every round.

Eddie Masters in training on Stage 4. On race day this part of the mountain would be freezing cold and covered in dense fog.

Dimitri Tordo on Stage 2.

Isabeau Courdurier came out swinging but would settle for second on the day.

Jack Moir was fighting at the front all weekend, eventually settling for 3rd.

Ella Conolly was in a fight for an overall podium spot going into the finals, but a crash on Saturday's Pro Stage would end her season early.

Sam Hill was on a podium pace until a front flat on Stage 4 ruined an otherwise great weekend for the three-time series champion.

Heavy rains overnight threw a spanner in the mix and treated riders to slippery and unpredictable conditions for race day.

Ending the season on a high, Morgane Charre took the win in Loudenvielle.

10th for Nathan Secondi.

Richie Rude still suffering from a shoulder injury would come 7th.

4th and just shy of the podium for Charlie Murray.

Almost no riders made it through the day without a few slams into the dirt.

After suffering what looked like a season-ending injury in July, Isabeau Courdurier pushed through to that the 2022 series title.

An ecstatic Morgane Charre took a decisive come from behind win in Loudenvielle.

The longest day of Jesse melamed's life comes to a close as a massive weight lifts from his shoulders.

Morgane Charre wins the final battle of the season ahead for Isabeau Courdurier and Melanie Pugin.

Alex Rudeau celebrates his first EWS victory with Martin Maes and Jack Moir.

Pivot Factory Racing took the Team Championship.

Isabeau Courdurier joins the two-time champions club with her second EWS title, and first since 2019.

After what seems like one hundred second places over the past few seasons, Jesse Melamed finally found that winning formula and the overall title to go with it.

2022 EWS Champions - Jesse Melamed and Isabeau Courdurier

That's a wrap... See you in 2023

It was a day for the home nation and flat pedals at EWS Loudenvielle, as Morgane Charre and Alex Rudeau rode to victory in front of a vocal French crowd. The pair mastering a series of steep Pyrenean trails left slick and treacherous by significant rain. The French had further reason to pop the Champagne as Isabeau Courdurier would be crowned as 2022 series champion.In the men’s title battle, a sixth place for an injured Jesse Melamed was enough to secure his debut series title while being pushed hard by his equally-battered rival Richie Rude who ended the day in seventh and as runner-up in the title race.Rain on Friday and then again on Saturday left the steep and testing tracks of Loudenvielle almost traction-free and there were crashes aplenty as riders pushed hard. Morgane Charre used all her flat-pedal downhill skills to master the Pro Stage on Saturday, a win that would be one of four she would grind out in the six-stage race to emerge nearly 10s ahead of a remarkably-consistent Isabeau Courdurier. Indeed, Courdurier, whose season was nearly ended by a horrific foot injury in July, was patient in her approach, knowing she just had to ride smoothly and do little more than finish in one piece. An approach that paid dividends spiriting her to victory in the two stages that didn’t go Charre’s way en route to the championship.As Courdurier’s closest title rival, Charre pushed hard but so did 2021 EWS champ Melanie Pugin who finished every stage in the top six. Good enough for third on the day. Israel’s Noga Korem was another rider who found late season form with her best result of the year in fourth. Harriet Harnden finished fifth with a result that was good enough to clinch third in series. The result saw her win the Battle of the Brits in 2022, leapfrogging both Bex Baraona who finished the race in 18th after a huge crash and mechanical and Ella Conolly, who was sidelined by a crash prior to racing on Sunday.In the men’s race, young Frenchman Alex Rudeau found his flow with a remarkably-consistent performance which saw him place within the top five on every single one of the six stages. With a stage win on the first test of Sunday, Rudeau looked in charge on his flat pedals from the get-go. He followed that up with two thirds, a fifth and a second on the final stage of the day to hold off an in-form Martin Maes and a hard-charging Jack Moir - the 2021 EWS champ. A win for Moir on stage four and then a second on five saw the Aussie go into the final stage just 4.28s behind Rudeau but the ice-cool Frenchman held his nerve to take a further 2.6s out of the Aussie who was himself leapfrogged on the last stage by Maes. A result that would secure him the third spot in the title race. In his best result for some time Charlie Murray came home in fourth after winning the fearsome Queen Stage/S3. Pro Stage winner Youn Deniaud came home a creditable fifth after a series of big crashes in the slippery mud.That may be a wrap on the EWS series, but we still have the Trophy of Nations event in just one weeks time, where national teams will battle it out in Finale Ligure, Italy.