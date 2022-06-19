Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

The hot and hazy border between Austria and Slovenia. Stage 4 in fact finished 50 meters from the customs and immigration checkpoint.

The trails had their daggers out today.

No mud in sight this year.

Fresh rubber ready to battle the rocks.

It was a hot one, and riders were doing whatever they could to stay cool.

Prep, prep, and more prep before what would be a brutal day.

Ella Conolly out of the dark forest on Stage 3.

Smashing rocks and corners with Richie Rude.

Isabeau Courdurier put nearly 20 seconds into her closest rival to take the win today.

Jesse Melamed attacked from the start and controlled the day all day. A 15 second win was nothing short of dominant.

Jack Moir back in the mix and third today.

Remi Gauvin knows the importance of yoga after turning 30 this week.

Sam Hill is still working his way into form after a shoulder injury in the off season and recent illness.

Full Aggression from Seth Sherlock at all times

After a disappointing race two weeks ago Morgane Charre was back up to pace to take 2nd in Petzen for round two.

Iago Garay always looking aggressive

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau in 11th.

5th for Bex Baraona in Petzen to go with her 2nd just two weeks ago in Scotland.

A difficult weekend for Harriet Harnden after losing a few minutes to a mechanical in the Pro Stage on Saturday.

Noga Korem in 6th and building pace after a tough opening round a few weeks ago.

Charlie Murray rounding out the top 10

Youn Deniaud finally finding the pace we saw from his a few years ago to take 9th

Slawomir Lukasik 5th and doing his new factory ride justice after being the fastest privateer in 2021.

Matt Walker in 6th would be the worst placed of the three Pivot Factory riders today.

Another top 10 for Rhys Verner

Jess Stone on Stage 2

Dimitri Tordo in 12th

Full gas but too many costly mistakes for Richie Rude to take the win today

Jose Borges was running well until a flat tire pushed him well down the order.

Ella Conolly backed up her winning result in Scotland with a 3rd today

No one received louder cheers all weekend than local Vid Persak.

We should be seeing more of newcomer Jack Menzies in the future after a strong day of racing to take 11th.

A top 10 for Becky Cook.

An off day after a strong Pro Stage saw Martin Maes finish 13th

4th and in the mix for Eddie Masters

A massive effort from Jack Moir saw him back on the podium in third.

After a long string of second place finishes, Jesse Melamed finally put the day together and took home first in dominant fashion.

Richie Rude still all smiles despite some costly mistakes and a second place result.

Back on top and all smiles from Isabeau Courdurier

Many a well earned beer was consumed after the race today

Squirt gun ambush for the winner on a very hot day

Isabeau Courdurier, Morgane Charge and Ella Conolly were the top three Pro Women.

Jesse Melamed in 1st with Richie Rude in second and Jack Moir 3rd

Series leaders, Isabeau Courdurier and Jesse Melamed

It may only have been the second Enduro World Series of the year, but Petzen-Jamnica may well be in the running for one of the toughest of the season.The five stage, 40km course was bookended by the aptly named Thriller, a savage test of body and bike that encompassed over 1000m of descent. Proceedings kicked off with the Pro Stage on Saturday night, where Jesse Melamed and Isabeau Courdurier took control of this race from the second they left the start gate.Courdurier won the Pro Stage comfortably, meaning she would start Sunday’s four stages with a nearly ten-second lead over Morgane Charre in second place. The trend would continue on Sunday, with Courdurier dropping just one stage win, but never losing the lead of the race. She finished the day with an impressive 20-second lead, forcing Charre to settle for second place. Ella Conolly backed up her round one win with another podium finish, taking third.In the men’s race, it was a similar story, with Melamed maintaining his race lead throughout, despite Richie Rude and Eddie Masters taking stage wins from him. Melamed’s lead proved unassailable and he finished the race with an impressive 14-second lead over second-placed Rude, while just one second behind him was Jack Moir. The reigning champ proved he was back to race pace after shoulder surgery in the off-season, riding consistently all day to round out the podium.In the U21 Men, Luke Meier-Smith added to his impressive win tally with another that saw him crush the competition with a 35-second lead, while two Canadians, Jonathan Helly and Seth Sherlock finished in second and third place respectively. In the women’s race, Emmy Lan put on the most dominant performance of the day, to win the competition by over three minutes, ahead of Tina Smrdel and Lily.The series now moves to the Italian Dolomites for round three in Val di Fassa, where the EWS racers will be back in action in just one week's time.