Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Tweed Valley 2021

Oct 4, 2021
by Ross Bell  


The mud was real out there today and every day this week
Race Day Photo Epic

EWS Scotland


Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore & Ross Bell


The last race of the season is always intense, but the final round of the 2021 Enduro World Series took things to the next level, bringing the drama to the rolling hills of Southern Scotland. So much so that the week of cold driving rain, unrelenting wind, and challenging conditions served as a mere backdrop to the final showdown of the season.

Saturday’s Pro Stage took an unexpected twist when Richie Rude’s championship campaign ended abruptly after leaving the course markings, resulting in a disqualification. This would hand the championship to series leader Jack Moir with no further contest. Moir would go on to win the stage, setting him up with a three-second advantage into the remaining five stages.

To kick off Sunday's drama, a crash on the first stage of the day saw Moir’s race chances begin to slip away, with Martin Maes taking the stage win and with it the race lead. From here on in it was Maes’ race to lose and he knew it, putting down the power to win his first race this season by over six seconds. Jesse Melamed would win two stages, and while he got within just two seconds of Maes going into the last stage, he could go no better and was rewarded with second place. Adrien Dailly saw a return to form to round out the top three.

Jack Moir’s impressive five race wins saw him crowned the overall 2021 Enduro World Series Champion, with Richie Rude finishing just behind him in second and Jesse Melamed in third.

In the women’s competition, Bex Baraona made her intentions clear early with a decisive win in the Pro Stage. Sunday however got off to a shaky start for her with a ninth on stage two, and she was then forced to play catchup in front of the hometown crowd. Harriet Harnden had other plans and almost stole it away, leading into the final stage. But Baraona fought back to win the stage and with it the first EWS win of her career. Harnden had to settle for second with Morgane Charre coming third.

However, none of them could match Melanie Pugin’s record of two wins and the consistency of five podium finishes, which saw the French rider named the overall Enduro World Series Champion by a comfortable margin. Morgane Charre finished just behind her in second place, with outgoing champ Isabeau Courdurier in third.

That's it for 2021, but we will see you right back in the Tweed Valley next June for the opening round when the EWS Championship battle begins all over again.


Tape it up and send it the off season is just a day away
Tape it up and send it, the offseason is just a day away

Saurday s Pro Stage was a washout with heavy rain and wind throughout the day
Saurday's Pro Stage was a washout with heavy rain and wind throughout the day

If the slick mud doesn t get you the freshly watered grass sure will
If the slick mud doesn't get you, the freshly watered grass sure will

No amount of sun on race day could undo the damage down from a week of rain
No amount of sun on race day could undo the damage down from a week of rain

Morgane Charre loving the flat pedals during the Pro Stage downpour
Morgane Charre loving the flat pedals during the Pro Stage downpour

Raphaela Richter on the Pro Stage
Raphaela Richter on the Pro Stage

Estelle Charles seemed at home in the Scottish conditions and finished 6th.
Estelle Charles seemed at home in the Scottish conditions and finished 6th.

A strong ride from Kelan Grant into 15th.
A strong ride from Kelan Grant into 15th.

Greg Callaghan climbed a few positions on the final stage for his first top 10 in quite a while. Nice work Greg.
Greg Callaghan climbed a few positions on the final stage for his first top 10 in quite a while. Nice work Greg.

Kasper Woolley with his 3rd top 10 in three races. Look for him to be fighting for the podium in 2022
Kasper Woolley with his 3rd top 10 in three races. Look for him to be fighting for the podium in 2022

Richie Rude on the final moments of an ill fated run. Regardless of how the final played out he put up a fight all season and gave the fans and epic battle with Jack Moir that pushed both racers to the limit round after round .
Richie Rude on the final moments of an ill-fated run. Regardless of how the final played out, he put up a fight all season and gave the fans an epic battle with Jack Moir that pushed both racers to the limit round after round.

Dark and moody Scottish woods
Dark and moody Scottish woods

After what feels like a week of non stop rain the sun and blue sky finally made an appearance for much of Sunday
After what feels like a week of nonstop rain, the sun and blue sky finally made an appearance for much of Sunday

Harriet Harnden was leading going into the final stage but would struggle to keep pace eventually slipping to 2nd.
Harriet Harnden was leading going into the final stage but would struggle to keep pace, eventually slipping to 2nd.

Jack Moir was hungry for the win today but couldn t quite much the front running pace and slipped back to 4th.
Jack Moir was hungry for the win today but couldn't quite much the front running pace and slipped back to 4th.

Andam Brayton trying his hand at the EWS on Stage 2
Adam Brayton trying his hand at the EWS on Stage 2

Miranda Miller into the dark and slick woods
Miranda Miller into the dark and slick woods

Isabeau Courdurier on the long climb to the top of stage 3.
Isabeau Courdurier on the long climb to the top of stage 3.

Wynn Masters and some Scottish artwork on Stage 3
Wyn Masters and some Scottish artwork on Stage 3

An off weekend for Melanie Pugin would see her do just enough to take home the overall title
An off weekend for Melanie Pugin would see her do just enough to take home the overall title

4th on the day for Noga Korem
4th on the day for Noga Korem

Semi-retired from racing and in 9th for Same Dale
Semi-retired from racing and in 9th for Same Dale

12th for Mark Scott after not racing an EWS in quite some time
12th for Mark Scott after not racing an EWS in quite some time

Lewis Buchanan threw down an awesome time to kick things of on Saturday s Pro Stage but would slip down the order come Sunday
Lewis Buchanan threw down an awesome time to kick things of on Saturday's Pro Stage but would slip down the order come Sunday

Hometown hero Katy Winton could well have had the loudest cheers of all today.
Hometown hero Katy Winton could well have had the loudest cheers of all today.

Another strong ride from Charlie Murray into 5th place.
Another strong ride from Charlie Murray into 5th place.

Adrien Dailly finishes off his 2021 season with a third place.
Adrien Dailly finishes off his 2021 season with a third place.

9th place for Ella Conolly on home soil.
9th place for Ella Conolly on home soil.

6th place today for Matt Walker in the challenging conditions.
6th place today for Matt Walker in the challenging conditions.

How dark are the woods here in Scotland About that dark
How dark are the woods here in Scotland? About that dark

4 seasons in a day in Scotland.
4 seasons in a day in Scotland.

What could have been for Jess Stone. She was leading up until a crash which broke her finger... Look closely at her left hand. She still won the stage.
What could have been for Jess Stone. She was leading up until a crash which broke her finger... Look closely at her left hand. She still won the stage.

Morgane Charre didn t have enough for the win today but finishes the season on a high not with a 2nd in the overall
Morgane Charre didn't have enough for the win today but finishes the season on a high note with a 2nd in the overall

Each race Evan Wall seems to go just a little bit quicker as he gains experience. Ending the season with a 14th will surely give him plenty of confidence while he preps for 2022
Each race Evan Wall seems to go just a little bit quicker as he gains experience. Ending the season with a 14th will surely give him plenty of confidence while he preps for 2022

Damion Oton in his final EWS race of what has been an incredible career
Damion Oton in his final EWS race of what has been an incredible career

Aggression right to the end for Jesse Melamed who would take 2nd on the day and 3rd in the series
Aggression right to the end for Jesse Melamed who would take 2nd on the day and 3rd in the series

Charlie Murray once again quietly doing about his business and landing in the top 5
Charlie Murray once again quietly doing about his business and landing in the top 5

Remi Gauvin through the rain forest on Stage 2
Remi Gauvin through the rain forest on Stage 2

Martin Maes was flying all day to take his first win of the year
Martin Maes was flying all day to take his first win of the year

First for Bex Baraona taking her maiden EWS win on home soil in front of friends and family
First for Bex Baraona, taking her maiden EWS win on home soil in front of friends and family

Morgane Charre missed out on the top spot by a mere 1.5 seconds after 30 minutes of racing.
Morgane Charre missed out on the top spot by a mere 1.5 seconds after 30 minutes of racing.

Hattie Harnden waits nervously for the finals riders having led into the last stage.
Hattie Harnden waits nervously for the finals riders having led into the last stage.

This moment will take a while to sink in for Bex Baraona.
This moment will take a while to sink in for Bex Baraona.

Robin Wallner celebrates his EWS racing career coming to a close with teammate and good friend Zakarias Johansen.
Robin Wallner celebrates his EWS racing career coming to a close with teammate and good friend Zakarias Johansen.

Greg Callahan back inside the EWS top 10 once again.
Greg Callahan is back inside the EWS top 10 once again.

After an up and down season Martin Maes finally found his form and delivered a win to close out 2021
After an up and down season Martin Maes finally found his form and delivered a win to close out 2021

A face of relief for Jack Moir after a long season fighting for the title on nearly every stage with Richie Rude
A face of relief for Jack Moir after a long season fighting for the title on nearly every stage with Richie Rude

Jack Moir can toss that number 21 board in the bin as he ll be running the number 1 plate next season
Jack Moir can toss that number 21 board in the bin, as he'll be running the number 1 plate next season

Polly Henderson took the win on home soil in the U21 women she was ahead of Sophie Riva and Ellen Flewitt.
Polly Henderson took the win on home soil in the U21 women, she was ahead of Sophie Riva and Ellen Flewitt.

Jamie Edmondson took the win in U21 men in front of Jack Menzies and Jake Ebdon.
Jamie Edmondson took the win in U21 men in front of Jack Menzies and Jake Ebdon.

Sophie Riva took the U21 Women s overall in front of Polly Henderson the absent Simona Kuchynkova taking third.
Sophie Riva took the U21 Women's overall in front of Polly Henderson, the absent Simona Kuchynkova taking third.

Jamie Edmondson won in style taking the overall as well. Francescu Camoin and Luke Meier Smith were second and third overall in 2021.
Jamie Edmondson won in style taking the overall as well. Francescu Camoin and Luke Meier Smith were second and third overall in 2021.

What a way to end the season at home for Bex Baraona. Her first EWS win and on home soil. nd would go to another Brit Harriet Harnden with France s Morgane Charre in 3rd
What a way to end the season at home for Bex Baraona. Her first EWS win and on home soil. 2nd would go to another Brit, Harriet Harnden, with France's Morgane Charre in 3rd

Race Winner Martin Maes goes bottoms up with Jesse Melamed and Adrien Dailly
Race Winner Martin Maes goes bottoms up with Jesse Melamed and Adrien Dailly

Melanie Pugin takes the overall title with Morgane Charre in 2nd and outgoing champ Isabeau Courdurier in 3rd
Melanie Pugin takes the overall title with Morgane Charre in 2nd and outgoing champ Isabeau Courdurier in 3rd

Jack Moir is the new EWS Champion followed by Richie Rude and Jesse Melamed
Jack Moir is the new EWS Champion, followed by Richie Rude and Jesse Melamed

See you in the spring Scotland as the Tweed Valley will be the opening round of 2022
See you in the spring Scotland, as the Tweed Valley will be the opening round of 2022


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2021


Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
84086 views
First Look: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - When XC Gets Aggro
79605 views
Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
56354 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
45792 views
Racing Rumors 2022 Part 1: Luca Shaw to Specialized, Martin Maes to Orbea & More
40395 views
Video: Tom Bradshaw Races Psychosis DH On A Hardtail
38732 views
Final Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2021
36515 views
Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Broken Carbon Fiber Cranks?
36213 views

16 Comments

  • 10 0
 Outstanding set of photos team @rossbellphoto and @davetrumpore Great to see theTweed Valley buzzing all week can't wait for next years opener
  • 1 0
 must be really hard to get photos as well it's so dark in the trees and then so bright in the open and then you have the rain to get on your lenses and mess with your focus as well
  • 7 0
 The text for the introduction of this article is extremely similar to what I read on NSMB earlier today. I wonder what that is all about?

NSMB
The last race of the season is always intense, but the final round of the 2021 Enduro World Series took things to the next level. Vittoria EWS Tweed Valley brought the drama to the rolling hills of Southern Scotland, as driving rain and challenging conditions served as a mere backdrop to the most anticipated showdown of the season.Saturday’s Pro Stage took an unexpected twist when Richie Rude’s (Yeti/Fox Factory Team) championship campaign came to an abrupt end after leaving the course markings resulted in a disqualification. Series leader Moir would go on to win the stage, setting him up with a three second advantage for Sunday’s four stages.

Pinkbike
The last race of the season is always intense, but the final round of the 2021 Enduro World Series took things to the next level, bringing the drama to the rolling hills of Southern Scotland. So much so that the week of cold driving rain, unrelenting wind, and challenging conditions served as a mere backdrop to the final showdown of the season.

Saturday’s Pro Stage took an unexpected twist when Richie Rude’s championship campaign ended abruptly after leaving the course markings, resulting in a disqualification. This would hand the championship to series leader Jack Moir with no further contest. Moir would go on to win the stage, setting him up with a three-second advantage into the remaining five stages.
  • 4 0
 Genuine question- why did they run it so late in the year? Having a race in Scotland in October is a recipe for a slop-fest. Switching the calendar position with Finale would probably have a much better chance of getting good weather in Scotland, and they could do their customary finish of the season in Finale (which is surely not muddy, like ever?)
  • 1 0
 Been fantastic weather in the Tweed Valley, right up until last week... There was already a number of events run in the area in the past 5 weeks, including TweedLove, Tour of The Borders etc etc... really tough to fit it in
  • 3 1
 Richie Rude looks like the most frustrated man of the championship. Smiling is healthy Richie... as well as humility.
  • 2 0
 Makes that pic so damn funny
  • 2 0
 For a second there I thought that was bottles of Buckfast that they gave then on the podium.
  • 1 0
 Now that would have got the party started!! Hahaha
  • 1 0
 Just saying, but that's really good mud!
That much slop on my local trails (ah, clay soil!) would surely result in un-spinning wheels.
  • 1 0
 I spend quite some time looking at that photo of Katy Winton. These are amazing shots!
  • 1 0
 Kasper Woolley is a beast -you heared it here first ( kinda)
  • 2 1
 Congrats at taking the worst podium pic of Richie.
  • 2 0
 This is the face you'll see in the dictionary when you look up "dejected".
  • 2 0
 I think when you have been disqualified and lost the title that is the only face on offer.
  • 1 1
 My friend Big Dave will hopefully win next year.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010970
Mobile Version of Website