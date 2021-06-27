Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Round two of the Enduro World Series got off to a bit of a spicy start when a storm rolled in just ahead of the top men and women dropping into the Pro Stage on Friday night (the remaining three stages were raced on Saturday). With extra points on offer, it was all to play for and there was no taking it easy on the extra slick track. But with the rain only beginning to fall as the fastest seeded women took to the course the natural order of things was shaken up right out the start gate with fresh faces in the lead and large time gaps left to be pulled back by the favorites.
Camille Rast took the early lead win in the women’s race, but it wasn’t enough to propel her up the leaderboard once racing got underway again for three stages on Saturday. Instead, it was Melanie Pugin who took control of the race, making the most of the drying conditions on Saturday to win the first stage of the day. Her ten-second lead only grew from there, culminating in an impressive 36-second margin to win the race.
Morgane Charre put in another consistent performance to claim second, while former U21 Series Champion Harriet Harnden took third in what is only her second race since moving into the Elite women’s field. Race one winner Isabeau Courdurier just missed out on the podium with a fourth-place finish.
In the men’s race, Richie Rude looked to be unstoppable after winning both the Pro Stage on Friday night and the first stage of the race on Saturday. But Jack Moir was out for revenge after losing out by such a short margin at round 1. Jack would put the power down to win the final two stages of the day, sealing the deal on his first EWS win. Rude was forced to settle for second place on a course he’d won so decisively just a few days before.
After starting the day in third place, Jesse Melamed held on all the way to the final stage, but a 15th place finish on the Queen Stage ensured that Charlie Murray's strong finish over the final stages would lead onto the third step of the podium.
The EWS takes a week off before picking up with another doubleheader and rounds 2 & 4 just up the road a few hours in La Thuile
