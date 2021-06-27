Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Threatening skies just before the first race of round 2

Gloom and doom crept its way in slowly but surely.

Beautiful loamy dirt made up Friday's Pro Stage... until the rains came

The woods in Canazei hide some truly amazing trails

Jamie Edmondson on Friday's Pro Stage

And then the rains came

Eighth for Damien Oton.

slippery when wet

5th for Kevin Miquel

Isabeau Courdurier couldn't match her form from round 1 and ended up 4th on the second day of racing in Canazei

Richie Rude powered through the treacherous Pro Stage on Friday to take an early 5-second lead

Hoping for more consistent conditions on Saturday and the final three stages

Great news... The sun came back out

Connor Fearon on the start of stage 3

Camille Rast held the early lead Friday when rains fell on the top seeded women, but she would lose that advantage on Saturday when conditions became more consistent for everyone

It was still slick out there to start the day after a night of rain fell throughout the valley

It was nice to see spectators lining the course once again

Ella Conolly rounds off the top five.

Christian Textor of stage 3

Back to back 7th place finishes for Jose Borges

Jesse Melamed was flying today until disaster struck - three times. He would pick up the pieces enough for fourth.

Never thought we'd be seeing loam kicked up after the deluge that was yesterday afternoon and evening.

While Friday was slick and muddy, the dirt was back to a nice golden brown by Saturday though

A late race charge by Jack Moir saw him pull back the time gap to Richie Rude to take his first EWS win

Robin Wallner kept it consistent for 5th

16th for Remi Gauvin

Style check with Iago Garay

Thomas Lapeyrie and a beautiful view

Women's winner Melanie Pugin

Katy Winton on stage 2

Charlie Murray in the hunt and on the podium in 3rd

8th and a hard day for Andreane Lanthier Nadeau

Antoine Vidal keeping it stylish to take 11th

Hattie Harnden proved she's got what it takes to be competitive at enduro as she is in XC. Third place for her today.

The end of the final stage wound its way through some very old street in the Canazei village

Greg Callaghan through hr village streets on the final stage of the week

6th for Noga Korem

Zakarias Johansen leaves Canazei with a 5th and a 9th to kick off 2021

Top 10 for Eddie Masters

Morgane Charre staying consistent to take 2nd

Melanie Pugin crushed it today and with 30 seconds to spare.

Big day for Jack.

Golden brown evidence of today's challenging conditions pasted on many. Richie Rude was no different.

Big ups to Pugin for coming out on top. The women's field didn't leave a lot of room for error with how tight the times were.

Your women's podium: 1st Melanie Pugin, 2nd Morgane Charre, 3rd Hattie Harnden

Jack Moir takes his first win and is joined on the podium by Richie Rude and Charlie Murray

Time to celebrate

Ciao Ciao... See you in two weeks for rounds 3 & 4

Round two of the Enduro World Series got off to a bit of a spicy start when a storm rolled in just ahead of the top men and women dropping into the Pro Stage on Friday night (the remaining three stages were raced on Saturday). With extra points on offer, it was all to play for and there was no taking it easy on the extra slick track. But with the rain only beginning to fall as the fastest seeded women took to the course the natural order of things was shaken up right out the start gate with fresh faces in the lead and large time gaps left to be pulled back by the favorites.Camille Rast took the early lead win in the women’s race, but it wasn’t enough to propel her up the leaderboard once racing got underway again for three stages on Saturday. Instead, it was Melanie Pugin who took control of the race, making the most of the drying conditions on Saturday to win the first stage of the day. Her ten-second lead only grew from there, culminating in an impressive 36-second margin to win the race.Morgane Charre put in another consistent performance to claim second, while former U21 Series Champion Harriet Harnden took third in what is only her second race since moving into the Elite women’s field. Race one winner Isabeau Courdurier just missed out on the podium with a fourth-place finish.In the men’s race, Richie Rude looked to be unstoppable after winning both the Pro Stage on Friday night and the first stage of the race on Saturday. But Jack Moir was out for revenge after losing out by such a short margin at round 1. Jack would put the power down to win the final two stages of the day, sealing the deal on his first EWS win. Rude was forced to settle for second place on a course he’d won so decisively just a few days before.After starting the day in third place, Jesse Melamed held on all the way to the final stage, but a 15th place finish on the Queen Stage ensured that Charlie Murray's strong finish over the final stages would lead onto the third step of the podium.The EWS takes a week off before picking up with another doubleheader and rounds 2 & 4 just up the road a few hours in La Thuile