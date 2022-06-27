Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

There were a few slick bits, but for the most part all the stages were in perfect condition today.

Richie Rude prepping for a fight

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau double checking the details.

Hugo Pigeon on Stage 2

Vali Holl sneaking into the top 10.

4th for Martin Maes.

Morgane Charre would take home 2nd.

Richie came out swinging with a win in the Pro Stage on Saturday.

Bex Baraona on Stage 4

Melanie Pugin at the top of Stage 3.

Dimitri Tordo on Saturday's Pro Stage.

Jesse Melamed pushing hard everywhere.

Slawomir Lukasik would finish 5th.

4th for Andreane Lanthier Nadeau.

For the second week in a row it was Isabeau Courdurier taking the convincing win.

Jose Borges pushing to take 9th.

Harriett Harnden back on pace and into 3rd in Canazei.

Rhys Verner in 8th.

Richie Rude swapped places with Jesse Melamed most of the day but would turn it up on the final stage on the weekend to take a convincing win and the series lead.

Jack Moir would have to settle for 6th.

Another top 10 for Cole Lucas.

On the podium in 3rd for Eddie Masters.

The final stage of the weekend finished by weaving through the old village streets.

6th for Noga Korem.

One final sprint to the line for Jesse Melamed.

Richie Rude threw down on the last stage to take a convincing win, despite Jesse Melamed leading for most of the day.

Jesse left it all out there today.

Beers and cheers with friends after a hard day.

Isabeau Courdurier, Morgane Charre, and Hariett Harnden on the podium on Canazei.

Richie Rude on top with Jesse Melamed and Eddie Masters in2nd and 3rd respectively.

The third round of the Enduro World Series, offered up two days of racing that proved to be every bit as dramatic as its backdrop of the Dolomites mountain range.EWS Val Di Fassa culminated with two very familiar faces on the podium, but the results couldn’t tell the full story of this race, which threw up plenty of twists and turns along the way.The women’s competition was a straightforward affair at the top of the points table; Isabeau Courdurier put on a dominant performance to control this race from the outset. Winning every stage but one, the former series champion proved an unstoppable force this weekend, never relinquishing the race lead. Morgane Charre was assured of second place after she rode to a top five finish on every stage. It was a different story for Harriet Harnden, who secured her third place finish as a result of a hard-fought win on the final stage of the day.In the men’s race, it was Richie Rude who took the Pro Stage by three seconds ahead of Jesse Melamed. However, Melamed staged a fight back right out of the gate on Sunday, winning the first two stages of the day to take the lead. Rude would take the penultimate stage of the race, setting the scene for the perfect showdown on the final stage - with Melamed leading by just one second ahead of Rude. It proved to be too little a margin - Rude put down the power to win the stage and the race by five seconds. Eddie Masters proved consistency is key and was rewarded with a third place finish.Team of the day went to Pivot Factory Racing, Rocky Mountain Race Face came second and Canyon Collective third. While Courdurier and Rude lead the overall individual rankings. The Enduro World Series returns on August 6-7 to the always iconic EWS Whistler in Canada for round four, Followed back to back by two new venues in Burke, Vermont and Sugarloaf, Maine.