Race Day Photo Epic: EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Jun 27, 2022
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
2022 Enduro World Series
RACE DAY
Canzei - Val Di Fassa, Italy
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore

The third round of the Enduro World Series, offered up two days of racing that proved to be every bit as dramatic as its backdrop of the Dolomites mountain range.

EWS Val Di Fassa culminated with two very familiar faces on the podium, but the results couldn’t tell the full story of this race, which threw up plenty of twists and turns along the way. 

The women’s competition was a straightforward affair at the top of the points table; Isabeau Courdurier put on a dominant performance to control this race from the outset. Winning every stage but one, the former series champion proved an unstoppable force this weekend, never relinquishing the race lead. Morgane Charre was assured of second place after she rode to a top five finish on every stage. It was a different story for Harriet Harnden, who secured her third place finish as a result of a hard-fought win on the final stage of the day. 

In the men’s race, it was Richie Rude who took the Pro Stage by three seconds ahead of Jesse Melamed. However, Melamed staged a fight back right out of the gate on Sunday, winning the first two stages of the day to take the lead. Rude would take the penultimate stage of the race, setting the scene for the perfect showdown on the final stage - with Melamed leading by just one second ahead of Rude. It proved to be too little a margin - Rude put down the power to win the stage and the race by five seconds. Eddie Masters proved consistency is key and was rewarded with a third place finish. 

Team of the day went to Pivot Factory Racing, Rocky Mountain Race Face came second and Canyon Collective third. While Courdurier and Rude lead the overall individual rankings. The Enduro World Series returns on August 6-7 to the always iconic EWS Whistler in Canada for round four, Followed back to back by two new venues in Burke, Vermont and Sugarloaf, Maine. 


There were a few slick bits but for the most part all the satges were in perfect condition today.
There were a few slick bits, but for the most part all the stages were in perfect condition today.

Richie Rude prepping for a fight
Richie Rude prepping for a fight

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau double checking the details.
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau double checking the details.

Hugo Pigeon on Stage 2

Vali Holl sneaking into the top 10.
Vali Holl sneaking into the top 10.

4th for Martin Maes.
4th for Martin Maes.

Morgane Charre woulf take home 2nd.
Morgane Charre would take home 2nd.

Richie came out swinging with a win in the Pro Stage on Saturday.
Richie came out swinging with a win in the Pro Stage on Saturday.

Bex Baraona on Stage 4
Bex Baraona on Stage 4

Melanie Pugin at the top of Stage 3.
Melanie Pugin at the top of Stage 3.

Dimitri Tordo on Staurday s Pro Stage.
Dimitri Tordo on Saturday's Pro Stage.

Jesse Melamed pushing hard everywhere.
Jesse Melamed pushing hard everywhere.

Slawomir Lukasik would finish 5th.
Slawomir Lukasik would finish 5th.

4th for Andreane Lanthier Nadeau.
4th for Andreane Lanthier Nadeau.

For the second week in a row it was Isabeau Courdurier taking the convincing win.
For the second week in a row it was Isabeau Courdurier taking the convincing win.

Jose Borges pushing to take 9th.
Jose Borges pushing to take 9th.

Harriett Harnden back on pace and into 3rd in Canazei.
Harriett Harnden back on pace and into 3rd in Canazei.

Rhys Verner in 8th.
Rhys Verner in 8th.

Richie Rude swapped places with Jesse Melamed most of the day but would turn it up on the final stage on the weekend to take a convincing win and the series lead.
Richie Rude swapped places with Jesse Melamed most of the day but would turn it up on the final stage on the weekend to take a convincing win and the series lead.

Jacxk Moir would have to settle for 6th.
Jack Moir would have to settle for 6th.

Anotyher top 10 for Cole Lucas.
Another top 10 for Cole Lucas.

On the poduim in 3rd for Eddie Masters.
On the podium in 3rd for Eddie Masters.

The final stage of gthe weekend finshed by weaving through the old village streets.
The final stage of the weekend finished by weaving through the old village streets.

6th for Noga Korem.
6th for Noga Korem.

One final sprint to the line for Jesse Melamed.
One final sprint to the line for Jesse Melamed.

Richie Rude threw down on the past stage to take a convincing win despite Jesse Melamed leading for most of the day.
Richie Rude threw down on the last stage to take a convincing win, despite Jesse Melamed leading for most of the day.


Jesse left it all out ther today.
Jesse left it all out there today.

Beers and cheers with forends after a hard day.
Beers and cheers with friends after a hard day.

Isabeau Courdurier Morgane Charre and Hariett Harnden on the podium on Canazei.
Isabeau Courdurier, Morgane Charre, and Hariett Harnden on the podium on Canazei.


Richie Rude on top with Jesse Melamend and Eddie Masters in2nd and 3rd respectivly.
Richie Rude on top with Jesse Melamed and Eddie Masters in2nd and 3rd respectively.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Val Di Fassa 2022


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
82158 views
Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Care What the Pros Ride
59907 views
Final Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022
59151 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'
50149 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022
40393 views
Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
34578 views
Bike Check: Seth Sherlock's Intense Tracer 279
33912 views
The Freedom Machine's Homer: A Steel, Single-Pivot Gearbox Driven Enduro Bike with 27.5" Wheels
27731 views

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 the real debate is which image becomes my new desktop background
  • 4 0
 Outstanding images as usual
  • 3 0
 crazy how a lot of them wore long jerseys and long pants, it was hot right ?
  • 1 1
 Can anyone recommend pedal friendly knee/shin pads?
Something that can be used under trousers for long days out / enduro days
  • 2 0
 Fox Enduro d30 knee pad is very comfy. Wore them in Finale and Molini recently with no issues and on bigger 40km spins
  • 1 0
 100% teratec is a really good one too.
  • 1 0
 @Gremclon: they don't have shin pads tho. I've a pair of 7idp projects and they are great, did some massive days with them on. But I am looking for a replacement that has shin pads
  • 1 0
 Chromag
  • 1 0
 It looks like Eddie didn't wanna waste a drop in the podium shot.
  • 1 1
 Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro is maybe more interesting than EWS





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009398
Mobile Version of Website