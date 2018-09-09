Photo Epic: DH Finals - Lenzerheide World Champs 2018

It was a cold morning before the sun slowly worked its way into the valley. It was a cold morning before the sun slowly worked its way into the valley.

Plain sailing for finals with some A1 summer heat. Cheers Switzerland.

Time to start this party.

The golden light for the golden boy Kade Edwards.

All the style and today all the speed to take gold in juniors for Kade Edwards.

It wasn't to be for Thibaut Daprela. The near dominant junior just couldn't put it together today.

Millie Johnset sending it into the medals despite a brush with the ground.

Pure focus from Vali Holl who took a clean sweep this season winning every World Cup and wrapping it up with the gold at World Champs.

The beauty of World Champs is riders laying everything on the line with the results always throwing up a surprise or two. Elliot Jamieson was ranked 38th but ended up smashing it into 3rd.

Kye A'Hern was digging for gold and ended up striking in silver in juniors.

Anna Newkirk bringing home silver in junior women.

Valle Holl, Anna Newkirk, and Mille Johnset celebrate gold, silver, and bronze in Junior women.

The fastest junior men in Lenzerheide.

Kade Edwards tasting gold for the first time, but hopefully not the last.

Newly crowned Junior World Champ Kade sends it into the freezing cold lake to close out an incredible 2018 season.

It's easy to forget those outside of the medal positions. 4th is a great result for Marine Cabirou.

This is how Cecile Ravanel's day ended up.

Emilie Siegenthaler was the highest placed Swiss rider in 6th, a great result with it being her first race back from injury.

Swiss local hero Carina Cappelari disappointed in the finish area with her 12th place finish.

Myriam Nicole had a disrupted season after her Val di Sole crash. She ended up in 3rd albeit less than a second from 2nd placed Tahnee Seagrave.

A painful day for Tahnee Seagrave with a near 10-second deficit to the gold medal.

Happy with second for Tahnee Seagrave but knowing she may have left a bit more speed on the track.

Not the day Tracey Hannah was hoping for.

Atherton tackling the section again proving the biggest headache for most riders this week.

Today Atherton rode all guns blazing in what was doubtless one of her greatest ever performances and the clock showed it.

Five times a charm for Atherton and another gold medal 10 years on from her first.

Victory is sweet but also overwhelming for Atherton who collapsed after arriving in the finish area.

Your top 3 elite women from left to right. Tahnee Seagrave, Rachel Atherton and Myriam Nicole.

Dakotah Norton closing himself off from the outside world as he prepares to drop into the final few minutes of racing for the season.

First-year elite Matt Walker get limbered up for his 10th placed run.

Greg Minnaar had a strong race today to finish just over 2 seconds out of the medals.

Alex Marin might just have taken the unofficial scrub-off World Champs this year...

Remi Thirion hits the gas on his final practice run of the year.

Keegan Wright swooping in through the Swiss crowds.

Finn Iles wraps up his first year as an elite with some strong results and will have lots of motivation to this offseason to build on what he's accomplished.

With a run to silence the haters, Martin Maes would come second just 0.21 seconds away from the rainbow jersey.

If Maes had been just a few planks of wood ahead of where he's shown in this photo he would have taken gold.

Just how? Charlie Harrison defying a bit of physics on a straight line to the Redbull drop.

Connor Fearon was strong in qualifying but struggled to find the same pace in the finals.

Gutierrez finds his way to the finish line.

Unlucky 13th for Jack Moir today, but still hanging with the big dogs after a tough season thwarted by injury.

Dean Lucas launches into the crowd lining the bottom of the track.

Peace out race fans.

Aaron Gwin rails the final turn with the finish line drop in his sights. Gwin's search for World Championship gold goes on.

Number 1 for another year; Super Bruni.

Ahead at the splits and pinned into the finish, Loic Bruni would go fastest to take his third World Championship.

Loic knew he was on a good one the moment he crossed the line.

Loris Vergier throwing it sideways during practice this morning.

Shaw completes a great season with a more than solid 6th place finish at Worlds, just behind fellow countryman, Aaron Gwin.

After two first place splits, Vergier hits eject early on the finish drop, but he would end the day just outside the medals.

Brook was going for rainbow stripes today but unfortunately pushed a bit too hard, and a crash would end his hopes halfway down the track.

A muddied MacDonald scrubs the drop down to the finish arch.

Macdonald hits his bars in frustration. Tasting the dirt after qualifying fastest was not how the Bulldog wanted to end his season. Still, it's been a great year for Brook.

Danny Hart sending the huge gap in the new loam section that few others could find the speed for.

Eye of the tiger for Hart but it wasn't to be his World Champs hat trick this time.

Difficult viewing when there are medals on the line.

Typically all up in the medals it was 'no cigar' for Brosnan this afternoon.

One too many crashes over the weekend spoiled Pierron's hopes for gold and he finished his run with a front flat.

Vergier and Bruni hug it out as gold hits home.

That's gotta hurt.

Worlds Mont Sainte Anne 2019 feels a long way off for Pierron.

Bruni consoles his great, long-time friend, Pierron, after a season of the highs and lows of battle on track.

The people's champ Loic Bruni makes it two World Champ wins in a row.

The last podium shower of 2018.

Loic Bruni, Martin Maes, and Danny Hart take all the medals in Lenzerheide.

The third time being World Champ tastes as good as the first.

Game over from Lenzerheide and riders will have to wait another year to dig for more gold out in Quebec.

Rolling into the offseason. Let the team rumors begin.

The 2018 race season is officially over and summer's gone. Sorry about that. Until next year...

After a week that saw rain, fog, freezing temperatures, and ever-changing track conditions, it was nothing but blazing sun for the final race of the 2018 Downhill season. After slipping and sliding down the track in qualifying on Friday and a relative rest day on Saturday, racers arrived for Sunday's final well rested and motivated to throw down in the Lenzerheide dust. The lack of moisture on the racing surface would also take a toll on the track with bigger holes appearing all over the place, ruts and berms getting blown out, and the once embedded rocks now scattered about in the racing line just in time for the biggest show of the year. Riders who could both handle the pressure of a one day race for all the glory, and adapt to changing conditions on the fly would be the ones to shine on another epic day of World Championship racing.First up to the task would be the junior women and men, with the future stars of the sport looking to take home the rainbow stripes and bragging rights to close out the season. For the women, it was almost a foregone conclusion that Vali Holl would dominate and that she did by 10 seconds over Anna Newkirk and third place finisher Mille Johnset. The big question now will be whether or not Vali continues on in juniors next season or steps up to go toe to toe with the elites. For the men, it would be a return to form for Kade Edwards who took down Kye A'Hearn and Elliot Jamieson, with the favorite and World Cup champ Thibaut Daprella finishing off the podium. Kade makes the jump to the elite ranks next season and this win will surely give him an extra boost of confidence through the offseason.The Elite Women's final would be all about Rachel Atherton, who by nearly 10 seconds, showed why she is the true queen of DH. With rumors swirling that she will retire or semi-retire next year means she might just be going out with quite a bang. The heir-apparent to Atherton's crown, Tahnee Seagrave, would take the silver ahead of Myriam Nicole who would take bronze. This has been one of the most exciting years racing in the elite women's field with multiple winners and battles in each and every round, and with talented young guns coming through the sport looks to be in a good place heading into 2019.In the elite men's race, it would be Martin Maes who would set the fastest early time. One that eventually landed him a silver medal and hopefully silenced some of the haters that have been saying he only won in La Bresse because of weather or pedaling strength. Lots of riders gave Maes a scare, but it wasn't until Loic Bruni came across the line just 0.21 up that his hopes for history were defeated. Times remained super tight and all riders on the hot seat began to squirm as Loris Vergier came close and Danny Hart even closer on his bronze medal run. With only World Cup champ, Amaury Pierron left on track all eyes were glued to the big screen TV in the finish arena watching the Frenchman attack the track. Amaury was close at the first split, but down by almost 2 seconds by the final split before crashing into the barriers. In an anticlimactic cloud of dust Amaury's World Championship dream was over, and Loic Bruni's was realized for the third time and for the second year in a row.The Downhill crowd now takes a few months off to rest, recover, and train for a 2019 season that will be here before you know it.