Powered by Outside

Race Day Photo Epic: Leogang EDR World Cup 2024

Jun 7, 2024
by Dave Trumpore  


photo
Photo Epic
2024 Enduro World Cup - Round 3
RACE DAY
Leogang, Austria
Photography by Dave Trumpore
Leogang, Austria, produced contrasting but equally action-packed races in the third round of the Enduro World Cup, as Richie Rude won the men’s overall by just 7.3 seconds while Isabeau Courdurier proved she’s the woman to beat with a dominant 38-second victory. With stages spread across Saalbach and Leogang, each littered with thousands of roots, the ever-changing weather kept riders on their toes throughout the event. Rain one minute and sun the next had racers battling some of the most challenging stages of the season.

Athletes faced a 73.7km course featuring 2,470m of descent across six stages, roared on by fans who packed out the finish bowl and were able to watch all the thrills and spills of the last stage live on in-venue big screens for the first time ever. In the men’s competition, all eyes were Richie Rude, Charlie Murray, and Poland’s Sławomir Łukasik who was cruelly denied a fairytale win at his home race last time out by just 0.095 seconds. And for the women, Isabeau Courdurier arrive in Austria just two points ahead of Harriet Harnden in the standings with the pair taking a win apiece in the opening two rounds.

While both Courdurier and Rude would lead from start to finish in Leogang, it was pure chaos behind them. With tight times separating the remaining podium contenders to the very end, and a mix of mechanicals and crashes taking their toll on many of the front runners throughout the day there was no shortage of drama from start to finish. Some of the most notable victims would be Jack Moir who flatted on stage, while Jesse Melamed, Kasper Woolley, Slawomir Lukaksik, and Charlie Murray all had massive crashes as they swapped positions throughout the day. That opened the door for Alex Rudeau, who thrives in these types of conditions, to swoop in for second on the day.

In the end Courdurier and Rude were never challenged and made the least amount of mistakes, while the battle of attrition raged behind them. And with two wins apiece after three rounds they leave Austria with healthy points leads over their rivals in the overall championship fight.


A classic venue for good reason. Leogang Austria in simply beautiful
A classic venue for good reason. Leogang, Austria, is simply beautiful.

Neither a loamer or a flow trail
Neither a loamer or a flow trail.

Richie Rude charging as always.
Richie Rude charging as always.

Last years winner Rhys Verner would finish in 12th
Last years winner, Rhys Verner, would finish in 12th.

Alex Rudeau on Stage 4
Alex Rudeau on Stage 4.

Not your friend
Not your friend.

Wet roots on every direction put many riders in the dirt on every stage
Wet roots on every direction put many riders in the dirt on every stage.

8th for Noga Korem
8th for Noga Korem.

Emmy Lan found the form that crowned her U21 Women s Champ last season. After A rough start to the season she needed the day 2nd in Leogang.
Emmy Lan found the form that crowned her U21 Women's Champ last season. After a rough start to the season she needed the day 2nd in Leogang.

Sun fog rain... wait ten minutes and it ll change
Sun, fog, rain... wait ten minutes and it'll change.

This view never gets old
This view never gets old.

2nd in U21 for JT Fisher
2nd in U21 for JT Fisher.

After taking 3rd at the last round Chloe Taylor would end the day 13th in Leogang
After taking 3rd at the last round, Chloe Taylor would end the day 13th in Leogang.

Sascha Kim through the off camber wet roots on Stage 4
Sascha Kim through the off camber wet roots on Stage 4.

Jesse Melamed pulling for a gap that may or may not exist
Jesse Melamed pulling for a gap that may or may not exist.

Wei Tien Ho would come 1st in the U21 Men s race
Wei Tien Ho would come 1st in the U21 Men's race.

S awomir Lukasik getting loose to start the day on Stage 1. He would run as high a 2nd until a crash pushed him back to 4th Eventually pulling back time on the final stage to land on the podium in 3rd.
Sławomir Lukasik getting loose to start the day on Stage 1. He would run as high a 2nd until a crash pushed him back to 4th. He pulled back time on the final stage to land on the podium in 3rd.

Rae Morrison on Stage 1
Rae Morrison on Stage 1.

Jack Moir flatted on Stage 1 and had to play catch up for the rest of the day
Jack Moir flatted on Stage 1 and had to play catch up for the rest of the day.

In was absolutely pouring moments earlier
It was absolutely pouring moments earlier.

4th for Kasper Woolley
4th for Kasper Woolley.

Sunny one minute storming the next was the story of the week in Leogang
Sunny one minute, storming the next was the story of the week in Leogang.

Vid Persak through the heavy rain on stage 3
Vid Persak through the heavy rain on stage 3.

Not dry
Not dry...

or dusty
...or dusty.

Rain every night and on and off during race day made the Leogang s millions for roots absolutely treacherous
Rain every night and on and off during race day made the Leogang's millions for roots absolutely treacherous.

Top 10 for Matt Walker
Top 10 for Matt Walker.

A front flat and two crashes near the finish of the final stage saw Charlie Murray drop from 2nd to 8th on the day
A front flat and two crashes near the finish of the final stage saw Charlie Murray drop from 2nd to 8th on the day.

Loose and charging even when off line. Alex Rudeau thrives when conditions get slick.
Loose and charging, even when off line. Alex Rudeau thrives when conditions get slick.

18th for Greg Callaghan
18th for Greg Callaghan.

Harriet Harnden 2nd in Elite Women
Harriet Harnden 2nd in Elite Women.

After a DNF and massive crashes at rounds one and two Alex Storr turned his season around for the better with 17th in Leogang
After a DNF and massive crashes at rounds one and two, Alex Storr turned his season around for the better with 17th in Leogang.

Hugo Pigeon covered in mud on a sometimes sunny day
Hugo Pigeon covered in mud on a sometimes sunny day.

Isabeau Courdurier dominated the women s race to win by nearly 40 seconds
Isabeau Courdurier dominated the women's race to win by nearly 40 seconds

Winni Golsbury took first in U21 Women
Winni Golsbury took first in U21 Women.

3rd for Morgane Charre
3rd for Morgane Charre.

Harriet Harnden into the most scenic finish area on the WC circuit
Harriet Harnden into the most scenic finish area on the WC circuit.

Charlie Murray took some hard slams in practice and in the race this weekend. Adding insult to injury would be a puncture on the final stage of the day with the finish in sight.
Charlie Murray took some hard slams in practice and in the race this weekend. Adding insult to injury would be a puncture on the final stage of the day with the finish in sight.

Two wins in three tries for Richie Rude in 2024
Two wins in three tries for Richie Rude in 2024.

Winni Goldsbury took the win in U21 Women in her first ever World Cup race. Emmy Lan was second with Simona Kuchynkova third
Winni Goldsbury took the win in U21 Women in her first ever World Cup race. Emmy Lan was second with Simona Kuchynkova third.

Wei Tien Ho won the U21 Men s race ahead of JT Fisher and Sascha Kim
Wei Tien Ho won the U21 Men's race ahead of JT Fisher and Sascha Kim.

Isabeau Courdurier Harriet Harnden and Morgane Charre
Isabeau Courdurier, Harriet Harnden, and Morgane Charre.

Richie Rude Alex Rudeau and Slawomir Lukasik on the podium in Leogang
Richie Rude, Alex Rudeau, and Slawomir Lukasik on the podium in Leogang.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Edr Leogang 2024 Enduro World Cup


Author Info:
davetrumpore avatar

Member since Feb 26, 2008
272 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
99830 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
96221 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
72790 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
62630 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
56883 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
56776 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
52559 views
First Look: The 2025 Geometron G1 is More Adjustable & More Proportional
35233 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046491
Mobile Version of Website