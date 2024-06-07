Race Day Photo Epic: Leogang EDR World Cup 2024

Leogang, Austria, produced contrasting but equally action-packed races in the third round of the Enduro World Cup, as Richie Rude won the men’s overall by just 7.3 seconds while Isabeau Courdurier proved she’s the woman to beat with a dominant 38-second victory. With stages spread across Saalbach and Leogang, each littered with thousands of roots, the ever-changing weather kept riders on their toes throughout the event. Rain one minute and sun the next had racers battling some of the most challenging stages of the season.
Athletes faced a 73.7km course featuring 2,470m of descent across six stages, roared on by fans who packed out the finish bowl and were able to watch all the thrills and spills of the last stage live on in-venue big screens for the first time ever. In the men’s competition, all eyes were Richie Rude, Charlie Murray, and Poland’s Sławomir Łukasik who was cruelly denied a fairytale win at his home race last time out by just 0.095 seconds. And for the women, Isabeau Courdurier arrive in Austria just two points ahead of Harriet Harnden in the standings with the pair taking a win apiece in the opening two rounds.
While both Courdurier and Rude would lead from start to finish in Leogang, it was pure chaos behind them. With tight times separating the remaining podium contenders to the very end, and a mix of mechanicals and crashes taking their toll on many of the front runners throughout the day there was no shortage of drama from start to finish. Some of the most notable victims would be Jack Moir who flatted on stage, while Jesse Melamed, Kasper Woolley, Slawomir Lukaksik, and Charlie Murray all had massive crashes as they swapped positions throughout the day. That opened the door for Alex Rudeau, who thrives in these types of conditions, to swoop in for second on the day.
In the end Courdurier and Rude were never challenged and made the least amount of mistakes, while the battle of attrition raged behind them. And with two wins apiece after three rounds they leave Austria with healthy points leads over their rivals in the overall championship fight.