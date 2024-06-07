Race Day Photo Epic: Leogang EDR World Cup 2024

A classic venue for good reason. Leogang, Austria, is simply beautiful.

Neither a loamer or a flow trail.

Richie Rude charging as always.

Last years winner, Rhys Verner, would finish in 12th.

Alex Rudeau on Stage 4.

Not your friend.

Wet roots on every direction put many riders in the dirt on every stage.

8th for Noga Korem.

Emmy Lan found the form that crowned her U21 Women's Champ last season. After a rough start to the season she needed the day 2nd in Leogang.

Sun, fog, rain... wait ten minutes and it'll change.

This view never gets old.

2nd in U21 for JT Fisher.

After taking 3rd at the last round, Chloe Taylor would end the day 13th in Leogang.

Sascha Kim through the off camber wet roots on Stage 4.

Jesse Melamed pulling for a gap that may or may not exist.

Wei Tien Ho would come 1st in the U21 Men's race.

Sławomir Lukasik getting loose to start the day on Stage 1. He would run as high a 2nd until a crash pushed him back to 4th. He pulled back time on the final stage to land on the podium in 3rd.

Rae Morrison on Stage 1.

Jack Moir flatted on Stage 1 and had to play catch up for the rest of the day.

It was absolutely pouring moments earlier.

4th for Kasper Woolley.

Sunny one minute, storming the next was the story of the week in Leogang.

Vid Persak through the heavy rain on stage 3.

Not dry...

Rain every night and on and off during race day made the Leogang's millions for roots absolutely treacherous.

Top 10 for Matt Walker.

A front flat and two crashes near the finish of the final stage saw Charlie Murray drop from 2nd to 8th on the day.

Loose and charging, even when off line. Alex Rudeau thrives when conditions get slick.

18th for Greg Callaghan.

Harriet Harnden 2nd in Elite Women.

After a DNF and massive crashes at rounds one and two, Alex Storr turned his season around for the better with 17th in Leogang.

Hugo Pigeon covered in mud on a sometimes sunny day.

Isabeau Courdurier dominated the women's race to win by nearly 40 seconds

Winni Golsbury took first in U21 Women.

3rd for Morgane Charre.

Harriet Harnden into the most scenic finish area on the WC circuit.

Charlie Murray took some hard slams in practice and in the race this weekend. Adding insult to injury would be a puncture on the final stage of the day with the finish in sight.

Two wins in three tries for Richie Rude in 2024.

Winni Goldsbury took the win in U21 Women in her first ever World Cup race. Emmy Lan was second with Simona Kuchynkova third.

Wei Tien Ho won the U21 Men's race ahead of JT Fisher and Sascha Kim.

Isabeau Courdurier, Harriet Harnden, and Morgane Charre.

Richie Rude, Alex Rudeau, and Slawomir Lukasik on the podium in Leogang.

Leogang, Austria, produced contrasting but equally action-packed races in the third round of the Enduro World Cup, as Richie Rude won the men’s overall by just 7.3 seconds while Isabeau Courdurier proved she’s the woman to beat with a dominant 38-second victory. With stages spread across Saalbach and Leogang, each littered with thousands of roots, the ever-changing weather kept riders on their toes throughout the event. Rain one minute and sun the next had racers battling some of the most challenging stages of the season.Athletes faced a 73.7km course featuring 2,470m of descent across six stages, roared on by fans who packed out the finish bowl and were able to watch all the thrills and spills of the last stage live on in-venue big screens for the first time ever. In the men’s competition, all eyes were Richie Rude, Charlie Murray, and Poland’s Sławomir Łukasik who was cruelly denied a fairytale win at his home race last time out by just 0.095 seconds. And for the women, Isabeau Courdurier arrive in Austria just two points ahead of Harriet Harnden in the standings with the pair taking a win apiece in the opening two rounds.While both Courdurier and Rude would lead from start to finish in Leogang, it was pure chaos behind them. With tight times separating the remaining podium contenders to the very end, and a mix of mechanicals and crashes taking their toll on many of the front runners throughout the day there was no shortage of drama from start to finish. Some of the most notable victims would be Jack Moir who flatted on stage, while Jesse Melamed, Kasper Woolley, Slawomir Lukaksik, and Charlie Murray all had massive crashes as they swapped positions throughout the day. That opened the door for Alex Rudeau, who thrives in these types of conditions, to swoop in for second on the day.In the end Courdurier and Rude were never challenged and made the least amount of mistakes, while the battle of attrition raged behind them. And with two wins apiece after three rounds they leave Austria with healthy points leads over their rivals in the overall championship fight.