Race Day Photo Epic: Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023

Welcome to Leogang

The local trails bosses look a bit different here

Jordi Cortez delivering the goods

The calm before the storm

Hayes surprised Evan Wall and Greg Callaghan with custom engraved brakes for this round

Making it all like new again

Bex Baraona ready to kick things off for Leogang's first Enduro World Cup

Alex Storr was on pace for a top 5 finish until a massive crash on Stage 5 saw him tumble down an embankment to lose a lot of time

Dan Booker in 5th

Hot and dusty in Leogang for the Enduro World Cup

Martin Maes on Stage 5

Loose dirt and rock made it feel like riding on ball bearings on some of the exposed alpine slopes

Lethal Rocks everywhere on Stage 2

Morgane Charre would relinquish the series leader's jersey to Isabeau Courdurier after a day long battle in Leogang

Hugo Pigeon on Stage 1

4th for Charlie Murray

Jesse Melamed on Stage 3

U21 winner Emmy Lan

Another top 10 for Youn Deniaud

Harriet Harnden still looking for the speed to run at the front

Series leader Morgane Chare would end the day in 3rd

6th for Melanie Pugin

Noga Korem was the top privateer in 7th

Back-to-back podium finishes for Alex Rudeau

Evan Wall on stage 4

Polished slick roots and dust on Stage 2

Jack Menzies was back in the mix this week to finish in 6th

Matt Walker in 7th

Top 10 in U21 for youngster JT Fisher

Crashes and mechanicals plagued Jesse Melamed today

Rhys Verner out front and in command with one stage to go

Cole Lucas in stage 6

Dimitri Tordo on Stage 5

12th for Rae Morrison

4th for Raphaela Richter

Remi Gauvin looked pinned all day but a few mishaps saw him finish in a place that was not indicative of his true speed

Richie Rude won a stage but struggled on others to finish just over 2 seconds back in 2nd place

Fastest on 3 stages and fastest on the day for Rhys Verner

Isabeau relieved to be back on form and in the lead at the end of a very long day

Rhys Verner battled Richie Rude all day to take his first Enduro World Cup win

Forbidden Synthesis took home team of the day with wins in both Elite Men and U21 Women

Time to celebrate after a very long day that saw the last riders come down the final stage at 8:30pm

Isabeau Courdurier, Gloria Scarsi, and Morgane Charre on the podium

Rhys Verner, Richie Rude and Alex Rudeau on the podium win Leogang

Drink it in Rhys... You are a World Cup winner

Richie Rude took back the leaders jersey and leads Rhys Verner by the slimmest of margins

Yeti Cycles retains the lead in the team overall as well

France’s Isabeau Courdurier and Canadian Rhys Verner emerged victorious at the fourth round of the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup in Leogang-Salzburgerland, Austria. A venue that is no stranger to UCI World Cup racing, but it’s the first time the Enduro racers have taken on these famous trails. The pair were consistently fast on a big, burly day around Leogang which saw riders covering 55km with 1,090m of climbing and a massive 4,800m of descending over the six stages.Courdurier won three stages to see her triumph by a relatively comfortable 14s from Italy’s Gloria Scarsi. France’s Morgane Charre finished the day in third after taking the day’s final stage. The win for Courdurier is her second of the season after she triumphed at the opening round in Maydena, Australia and will see her take the series leader’s jersey from compatriot Charre.In the men’s race, Verner was right up there all day - not outside the top five on any stage - and with three stage wins. But the Canadian was pushed hard by Richie Rude, and the pair were separated by just two seconds going into the final DH-focussed stage. But Verner took more time on the last test of the day - winning the stage - and ended up nearly 3 seconds ahead of USA’s Rude. Alex Rudeau of France came out third and 8.7s back. With his second place result Rude leads the series going into round five next weekend in Italy.In the U21 Men it was a win for France’s Lisandru Bertini of Lapierre Zipp Collective and in the U21 Women was a second victory of 2023 for Canada’s Emmy Lan of Forbidden Synthesis Team.Team of the day were Forbidden Synthesis Team and Yeti/Fox Factory Race Team are leading the series.