Race Day Photo Epic: Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023

The enduro riders enjoyed prime conditions for the five stage epic, with racing brought forward a day in order to miss a storm due to roll into the French venue late on Saturday afternoon. And if anyone made the most of the dry weather, it was the host nation, who dominated the top spots on three of the four podiums that were up for grabs.
Series leader Isabeau Courdurier cemented her series lead with another dominant performance in the women’s category, finishing the race with an incredible 22-second lead. Fellow Frenchwoman Morgane Charre would claim second place, with Scotland’s Ella Conolly rounding out the top three.
The French proved equally strong in the men’s race, with Youn Deniaud taking his first UCI Enduro World Cup win in front of his home crowd. Joining him on an all-French podium would be last year’s Loudenvielle winner Alex Rudeau, who was less than one second back in second place. Rudeau’s teammate Louis Jeandel posted his best Elite result to date to take third.
In the U21 Women it was Canada’s Emmy Lan who took the win by the slimmest of margins, beating Scotland’s Emily Carrick-Anderson by less than a second. Lily Planquart took third. Meanwhile, in the U21 Men, Planqaurt’s teammate Lisandru Bertini took his third win of the season, whilst Raphael Giambi came second, with Sascha Kim in third. Richie Rude leads the men’s overall series points, whilst it’s today’s winner Isabeau Courdurier who leads the women’s title fight. They’ll be back in action on September 17, when the first-ever UCI Enduro World Cup Series Champions will be crowned in Chatel.