Race Day Photo Epic: Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023

A beautiful day for a World Cup Race

The closest we've come to seeing the elusive Tasmanian Devil

On a charge all day, Luke Meier-Smith took his first elite win here in Maydena

Third in U21 was Elly Hoskin

Ella Conolly 3rd

Jack Moir still getting up to speed after a broken hand

Ryan Gilchrist turned heads all day to end the day 6th

Bex Baraona in 4th

Sketchy moments and crashed saw Jesse Melamed end the day in 19th

4th for Ryhs Verner, and the first non-Australian

Morgane Charre ended the day in 2nd

Randy sending it

Katy Winton on Stage 2

An off day for Harriet Harnden

12th for Alex Rudeau

Another win for Isabeau Cordurier

Maydena local and bike park trail builder, Dan Booker took 2nd just 5 seconds off the win

Youn Deniaud in 9th

Emmy Lan took the top step in U21 women

A charging Richie Rude would crash on the final stage and tumble from 4th to 7th

Noga Korem would finish in 9th

Josh Carlson on stage 5

Zakarias Johansen rounded out the top 10

Crowds lined the tracks through the entire day, bringing a party atmosphere to the first Enduro World Cup

15th for ALN

Connor Fearon pinned and on the podium

Troy Brosnan ran up near the front much of the day, eventually finishing in 5th

12th for Alex Storr despite crashing here on stage 3 and again on stage 6

8th for Eddie Masters

Vali Höll with the best finish line whip on the day

Vali Höll was battling for the win all day before a big crash sent her back to 10th

5th for Harriet Harnden

Ella Conolly dropped a chain at the top of Stage 6 but still managed to come home 3rd

Isabaeau Courdurier continued her winning ways in 2023

Remi Gauvin into the finsh

Richie Rude was in the podium hunt going into the final stages but a big crash saw him tumble down to 7th

3rd for Connor Fearon

3 of the 6 men's and women's podium finishers were on flat pedals

Fastest of the day would be Luke Meier-Smith

Luke Meier-Smith taking his elite win in front of a home crowd.

Isabeau Courdurier leads the series after round 1 ahead of Morgane Charre and Ella Conolly

As you do when you win in Australia

The Australians swept the podium on home turf, with Luke Meier-Smith taking the top honors ahead of Dan Booker and Connor Fearon

Luke Meier-Smith keeping with tradition

Team of the day went to Forbidden Synthesis

The party continues next week just a few hours north in the familiar venue of Derby, Tasmania

Isabeau Courdurier and Luke Meier-Smith have taken first blood in the inaugural UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup.France’s Courdurier showed the consistency and form that has already landed her two championship titles on the steep, testing trails of Maydena as the 2023 season launched in the Australian state of Tasmania. While Meier-Smith burst into the all-new UCI Mountain Bike World Series with a win in his first senior race, fighting off strong challenges from a hugely-competitive field that featured the best enduro riders in the world as well as some stars of downhill dipping their toes into the format.The tough six-stage race that opened proceedings took place among Tasmania’s stunning eucalyptus trees high above the Derwent Valley and saw riders cover some 54km, climbing more than 1,200m and descending nearly 3,000m.Courdurier started the day with a win but she was pushed hard by reigning UCI Downhill World Champion Valentina Höll who would go on to win the next two stages with a textbook technical display. Höll though would crash on stage three and lose her a huge amount of time, while Courdurier turned it up a notch to win two more stages. French rider Morgane Charre would end up pushing the 2022 champ hardest with her downhill skills suiting the steep chutes and jumps that characterize the loose Maydena terrain. And a return to her fantastic early-2022 form would leave a resurgent Ella Conolly in third, despite a derailed chain on the final long stage of the day.In the men’s race, it was a Tasmanian local and Maydena Bike Park trail builder, Dan Booker who won the first stage but a dominant Meier-Smith - who is reigning Australian downhill champ - was second and would go on to win three stages and never be outside the top four. Meier-Smith is also no stranger to the trails in Maydena as his family has a house here that he and his younger brother use as training home base in the off season. Booker kept the pressure on all day, never finishing worse than third on any stage to finish the day just five seconds off Meier-Smith’s blistering pace. Another Australian downhill star, Connor Fearon, would make it a home-nation podium sweep finishing third.Reigning champ Jesse Melamed would have a day of mixed fortunes appearing to be on the pace but suffering a burped tire, and a huge moment off a step-down on stage three, before fading towards the end of the race after hitting a tree on stage 4 to eventually finish 19th.The U21 women’s category saw a win for Canada’s Emmy Lan who chose the final stage to leapfrog Erice Van Leuven after the Kiwi rider had led all day. Canadian Elly Hoskin finished third. The U21 men saw a win for Tasmanian local Sascha Kim who took three stage wins. Remy Meier-Smith was second after also taking three stage wins and Will Hynes in third making it another all-Australian podium.Team of the day were Forbidden Synthesis with Giant Factory Off-Road second and Yeti/Fox Factory Race Team in third. The UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup stays in Tasmania for round two, when it returns to the inimitable trails of Derby next weekend, (March 31 - April 1).