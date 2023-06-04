Race Day Photo Epic: Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023

Jun 4, 2023
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
2023 Enduro World Cup
RACE DAY
Finale Ligure, Italy
Photography by Dave Trumpore

Morgane Charre and Jesse Melamed stamped their authority on the trails of Pietra Ligure to triumph at the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup in Finale Outdoor Region. The pair took two stage wins apiece and were simply too consistently fast for their rivals on six fast, chunky and technical tracks above the azure waters of the Ligurian Sea in Italy.

After a huge 56km day, France’s Charre had a fairly comfortable win margin of nearly 14s over second-placed local hero Gloria Scarsi, with last year’s champion Isabeau Courdurier in third. Charre came out swinging and won the first two stages of the day - both around 10 minutes of riding and the longest in the race by some margin. As a result, she led all day despite a strong challenge from Scarsi, who took a later stage and was buoyed by a vocal and partisan local crowd to her best-ever result on the world stage.

In the men’s race it took Canadian Melamed a stage to get going but then he found his pace, took a stage win and held the lead for the rest of what was a massive day in the saddle with more than 2,000m of climbing and 3,100m of descending. Melamed’s biggest threat came from his countryman Rhys Verner who took the first stage of the day along with the fifth. That meant, at the close of play, he was only five seconds back after nearly 30 minutes against the clock. Frenchman Alex Rudeau won a stage and had two seconds places to finish less than a second behind Verner in third.

In the U21 race, it was a dominating win for Canadian Emmy Lan of the Forbidden Synthesis Team, France’s Lily Planquart was second and Lan’s compatriot Elly Hoskin was third. The U21 men was a win for Raphael Giambi, Scotland’s William Brodie was second and Giambi’s fellow Frenchman Alexis Icardo ended up third.

The team of the day were Canyon CLLCTV Factory Enduro Team but after three EDR rounds in 2023, Yeti/Fox Factory Racing lead the team standings.

Finale Ligure
Finale Ligure

The beautiful alley way of Pietra Ligure
The beautiful alley way of Pietra Ligure

Dry and loose as
Dry and loose as

Alex Storr looked like he was enjoying himself in the dust and ended the day in 16th
Alex Storr looked like he was enjoying himself in the dust and ended the day in 16th


Dark woods and harsh sun in the June heat
Dark woods and harsh sun in the June heat

Series leader Richie Rude has a huge crash on Stage 2 that resulted in a damaged front brake a destroyed kneepad and gash to his elbow. He would salvage 8th on the day
Series leader Richie Rude has a huge crash on Stage 2 that resulted in a damaged front brake, a destroyed kneepad, and a gash to his elbow. He would salvage 8th on the day

Morgane Charre looked fast and confident in the loose conditions and was never really challenged for the victory
Morgane Charre looked fast and confident in the loose conditions and was never really challenged for the victory

5th for Melanie Pugin
5th for Melanie Pugin

Tree dodging in finale
Tree dodging in finale

Bex Barona didn t quite have the pace of the opening to rounds and the current series leader ended the day in 7th
Bex Barona didn't quite have the pace of the opening to rounds, and the current series leader ended the day in 7th

Jose Borges on the limit of grip in the blown out conditions
Jose Borges on the limit of grip in the blown-out conditions

Hometown hero Gloria Scarsi took home 2nd in the women s race
Hometown hero Gloria Scarsi took home 2nd in the women's race

An off day for Hattie Harnden in 9th
An off day for Hattie Harnden in 9th

Seth Sherlock on Stage 2
Seth Sherlock on Stage 2

In contention but just no quite up to pace was Slawomir Lukasik in 6th
In contention but just not quite up to pace was Slawomir Lukasik in 6th

6th for Rae Morrison
6th for Rae Morrison

Top 10 for Youn Deniaud
Top 10 for Youn Deniaud

The loudest cheers were for the Italian Champ Tommaso Francardo who would end the day 7th
The loudest cheers were for the Italian Champ Tommaso Francardo who would end the day 7th

Alex Rudeau would make his second even podium appearance to take 3rd
Alex Rudeau would make his second-ever podium appearance to take 3rd

The riding in Finale is always a game of trying to dodge trees while trying to keep speed and flow
The riding in Finale is always a game of trying to dodge trees while trying to keep speed and flow

Spot Miranda Miller in the tight trees
Spot Miranda Miller in the tight trees

Back on form and back on top for defending champion Jesse Melamed
Back on form and back on top for defending champion Jesse Melamed

Louis Jeandel in 9th
Louis Jeandel in 9th

Rumor has it GT paid out Noga Korem s contract mid season and essentially cut her from the team. We don t know the details but she was in Finale racing on a Commencal as a privateer
Rumor has it GT paid out Noga Korem's contract mid-season and essentially cut her from the team. We don't know the details but she was in Finale racing on a Commencal as a privateer

11th for Jack Moir
11th for Jack Moir

Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau said this was the first race she was able to do without the pain of a nagging ankle injury and is finally beginning to feel her race form return.
Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau said this was the first race she was able to do without the pain of a nagging ankle injury, and is finally beginning to feel her race form return.

Raphaela Richter took 4th in the women s race her best result of the season
Raphaela Richter took 4th in the women's race, her best result of the season

Dimitri Tordo used his knowledge of the tracks to his advantage to take 4th.
Dimitri Tordo used his knowledge of the tracks to his advantage to take 4th.

Rhys Verner came out swinging with a win on Stage 1 and would battle upfront all day long to take his best every Enduro World Cup result with a 2nd
Rhys Verner came out swinging with a win on Stage 1 and would battle up front all day long to take his best every Enduro World Cup result with a 2nd

Morgane Charre was simply unbeatable today and took a commanding lead start top finish
Morgane Charre was simply unbeatable today and took a commanding lead start top finish

Defending Champ Isabeau Courdurier giving chase but could only manage third this weekend
Defending Champ Isabeau Courdurier giving chase, but could only manage third this weekend

Martin Maes drifting it through he blown out conditions on Stage 4
Martin Maes drifting it through the blown out conditions on Stage 4

Morgane Charre Gloria Scarsi and Isabeau Courdurier wash off the dust with a little champagne from atop the podium in Finale
Morgane Charre, Gloria Scarsi, and Isabeau Courdurier wash off the dust with a little champagne from atop the podium in Finale

Jesse Melamed Rhys Verner and Alex Rudeau on the podium in Finale
Jesse Melamed, Rhys Verner, and Alex Rudeau on the podium in Finale

Ciao Finale
Ciao Finale


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics EDR Pietra Ligure 2023 Enduro Racing World Cup Enduro


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
50838 views
Review: The Orbea Wild M-LTD Raises the Bar for eMTB
47815 views
Check Out: Mons Royale's SS 23 Apparel, A Tiny Torque Wrench & Key Lime Pie Protein Powder
47186 views
Slack Randoms: Triangle Wheels, Gee Atherton's Backcountry Ride & More
38681 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's Fools Gold
36849 views
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
30641 views
Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock
27254 views
Review Addendum: Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet - I Tested It More by Crashing
26854 views

3 Comments

  • 4 1
 I would assume the value of the contract that remains. It's not uncommon in sport for a sponsor to pay what was agreed upon and discontinue additional support (like bikes, race support, travel and accommodation, etc) as it's very expensive to pay these costs. So they cut their loses... BUT... Now we wonder why and the full story from both sides point of view.
  • 5 0
 What do you have to do to get paid out by your team and cut…? Is there a precedent for that?
  • 1 1
 Interesting move, but it probably cost GT only $0 - $5000 USD (m.pinkbike.com/news/how-much-do-professional-mountain-bikers-get-paid-pinkbikes-state-of-the-sport-survey-2023.html)





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031787
Mobile Version of Website