Race Day Photo Epic: The French Connection - EWS Pietra Ligure

Want into the pits? Mandatory mask and temp check to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Hattie Harnden ducks to avoid head to tree contact on stage two.

Melanie Pugin took the win here in Pietra today.

Estelle Charles on her way to fourth place.

Morgane Jonnier took fifth for the women, making it five for five for France.

Morgane Charre on her way to home for a third-place finish.

Isabeau Courdurier's winning streak came to an end today, due to an injured ankle. She settled for second.

Shark Attack Jack on stage two.

Martin Maes took a big one today, but will be looking for redemption next week.

Big G outs and heavy rains on stage three caused a little chaos. More than one rider veered off course after this compression.

Jack Moir on his way to his first EWS podium.

Adrien Dailly on his way to his first win in quite some time.

Kevin Miquel just another rapid Frenchman laying down some fast runs here in Pietra. Miquel was 6th.

Wyn Masters slaying a bit of fine Italian single track.

Dimitri Tordo on his way to fourth place.

Florian Nicolai making shapes all the way to second place.

The high speed straight on stage five was definitely loose after the rains.

These loose tracks bite hard if you let your guard down.

Eddie Masters took fifth for the men.

Elliott Heap charging the bottom of stage five.

Jesse Melamed took seventh for the men, and a stage two win.

Antoine Vidal taking another win in the U21 men.

By midday the dirt was close to hero dirt, then it rained again.

Joe Barnes leaning it over on stage two.

How stoked is Jack Moir right now?

Florian Nicolai found his stride and took second.

Jack Moir was all smiles after his first EWS podium.

Adrien Dailly your fastest man of the day. Speed nipple tape has to be a factor.

The Enduro World Series continues to live up to its nickname as round two got underway today in Pietra Ligure. Whilst the weather was not of the insane sort we saw in Zermatt, we were pulled abruptly from sleep around 5:30 to a rather raucous thunderstorm. The dust we saw in practice would be gone thanks to the deluge. While the rain had subsided by 9:00 and the track had started to dry out, the mud turned into that special extra slick consistency. The thunder and rain would return on stage three, causing a fair amount of chaos. Martin Maes had a big off and would go to the hospital to receive some stitches. Robin Wallner also had a big crash on stage two which would cause him to retire for the day.What was glaringly apparent today, is how fast the French are right now. They utterly dominated the day. Seven out of the top ten men where French and the entire top five of the womens field hailed from France. Adrien Dailly took the day for the men with a stage one win and ended 20 seconds up on second place Florian Nicolai. Jack Moir took his first EWS podium with a third place. Rhys Verner took stage three, and Jesse Melamed took stage two.Isabeau Courdurier took the win on stages one and two after sustaining an ankle injury at the French National Champs last week, but Melanie Pugin had what it took to take the all-important stage three and never looked back. Courdurier would take second for the day, and Morgane Charre would take third for the women.All in all, round two was a testament to the work local governments, trail crews, and the EWS staff have put in to ensure we have a safe racing atmosphere. It still has a strange vibe to it, but these are strange times. At the end of the day, we are racing again and it feels damn good.