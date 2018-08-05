Photo Epic: DH Finals - US Open of MTB 2018

Just when racers thought it couldn't get any more wet and wild at the 2018 US Open, fate would once again have the last laugh. With a massive storm front rolling through overnight and with it extended periods of extremely heavy rain, the track in Killington would reach its saturation point. Unable to physically absorb any more water, the fresh cut DH track would become a literal river with either flowing or standing water making up much of the racing line when racers arrived Saturday morning for practice. For a little while at least this actually made the track a bit easier to ride, but once the ruts began to set in deeper and deeper, even the water cascading down the track was having a hard time finding a good flow. Now that the weather gods had stuck the knife in, they decided to give a turn just for good measure in the form of sunshine. Blazing hot sunshine would grace the slopes of Killington just prior to amateur and pro race runs, turning much of the open sections of track to sticky peanut butter in nearly an instant. By the late afternoon as the fastest riders were about to drop in, conditions were near their worst.
The race would not only be a battle to stay on the bike through the many steep sections, or most importantly through the final section of woods. It would be an extremely physical affair as riders had to constantly muscle through ruts and holes, or sprint with mud packed wheels to carry speed from one section of track to the next. The few puddles that remained did little to clean out tires and really just messed with riders vision more than anything else. To put in lightly, race runs were a brutal affair.
In the end it would be two recently crowned national champions who would climb to the top step of the podium with Canada's Vaea Verbeeck taking the win for the woman, and US national champ Neko Mulally for the men. For Neko it would be extra special as he won the US Open last year and would become the only rider other than Sam Hill to have won the prestigious event two times. Both racers would take home some hefty checks for their efforts in the form of a cool $6,000. Not a bad payout for a days hard work wrestling in the Vermont mud.
After the awards ceremony there was intended to be a whip-off competition on some truly impressive and purpose build jumps adjacent to the finish area. But no sooner had the massive crowd began the party and the first few riders began to get things sideways, the weather once again stole the show. A late afternoon thunderstorm rolled through with rain saturating the jumps and lightning striking a bit to close to the venue for anyones comfort or safety. Needless to say things were shut down in a hurry.
1 Comment
Post a Comment