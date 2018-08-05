Photo Epic: DH Finals - US Open of MTB 2018

The mud was flying all day in Killington. The mud was flying all day in Killington.

It poured rain all night, but as practice got underway the clouds started to lift and the sun began to poke through for the first time in a few days.

Visibility was a bit of an issue again first thing in the morning.

Dylan Conte sends it up into the tree branches during the very wet morning practice.

Having won the US Open last year, Neko Mulally wanted nothing more than to go back to back with another win in 2018.

Isaac Allaire drags a foot as he exits the woods with the finish line in sight.

Rachel Pageau gets a face full en route to 5th in the Pro Women's race.

Raining ruts and keeping it rubber side down on a track that caused numerous crashes, Vaea Verbeeck would take the US Open Women's title by an 8 second margin.

Dillon Lemar trying to stay inside on one of the more rutted out corners near the top of the track.

Jackson Drew was having fun all week in training and it showed in his riding. A 2nd place will definitely give his some confidence heading into next weekends World Cup just up the road in Quebec.

Heavy rain overnight left a literal river running down many sections of the track.

Before the sun started to shine, the large amounts of standing water dumped in an overnight storm actually made the track easier to ride.

Alex McAndrew trying to see through the mud and fog first thing in the morning.

Ross Soriano flings the mud about during practice.

10th for Connor Fearon despite running in 2nd at the first three splits.

As the sun began to shine, the standing water and mud quickly turned to peanut butter in more than a few tricky sections.

Sean Leader unfortunately suffered a puncture on his race run and would finish way down the order.

Wyn Masters smashes through the mud to take 3rd on his new 29er.

Frida Helena Ronning of Norway would grab 3rd in the Pro Women's race.

What a ride from Ella Skalwold to take 2nd place amongst some very fast company.

Top 20 for young Colombian racer Steven Ceballos.

Gaetan Vige drops out of the start gate as the fog finally began to lift of the top of the mountain.

Rafael Gutierrez would end the day just inside the top ten with a 9th.

Many a good run would come to an end on these muddy and greasy rocks.

You can just look at Joey Foresta's jersey if you are curious how his race run turned out.

Steve Rioux coming undone in the rocks.

Jake Kahn cleans the last rock garden that claimed more than a few riders just 20 seconds from the finish line.

Wyn Masters was about one inch away from throwing away his 3rd place run exiting the final rock garden.

6th place for Vermont local Mazie Hayden.

Current US National Champ Samantha Soriano would finish the day in 4th.

7th today for Nik Nestoroff and just one second off the podium.

Isak Leivsson had an outstanding ride to claim 4th.

Dakotah Norton wasn't pushing too hard this weekend as he focuses on rehabbing an injured shoulder ahead on next weeks World Cup in Mont St Anne.

6th place finisher Kiran Mackinnon did his best to empty all the water out of this puddle for the remaining riders on track.

A very happy Jackson Frew took 2nd, a long 6 seconds behind Neko Mulally.

Even after the sun scorched the track all day, visibility was still a challenge due to all the rain that fell overnight.

A hard day at the office for Conor Fearon.

The sticky mud made for a brutally physical race, and Neko needed a few minutes at the bottom to catch his breath before he could even think about celebrating.

The fastest women at the 2018 Fox MTB US Open Downhill.

A very nice payday indeed for Vaea Verbeeck

Neko Mulally made it back to back US Open titles, just one week after also clinching the national championship title.

There was meant to be a whip-off comp immediately following the podium ceremony. But before Bernard Kerr could even get warmed up a massive thunderstorm rolled in and shut the event down just a few riders in.

Tyler McCaul sat out the DH after it turned into a mud fest, but he was seen throwing it sideways just before the whip-off was postponed due to rain.

Just when racers thought it couldn't get any more wet and wild at the 2018 US Open, fate would once again have the last laugh. With a massive storm front rolling through overnight and with it extended periods of extremely heavy rain, the track in Killington would reach its saturation point. Unable to physically absorb any more water, the fresh cut DH track would become a literal river with either flowing or standing water making up much of the racing line when racers arrived Saturday morning for practice. For a little while at least this actually made the track a bit easier to ride, but once the ruts began to set in deeper and deeper, even the water cascading down the track was having a hard time finding a good flow. Now that the weather gods had stuck the knife in, they decided to give a turn just for good measure in the form of sunshine. Blazing hot sunshine would grace the slopes of Killington just prior to amateur and pro race runs, turning much of the open sections of track to sticky peanut butter in nearly an instant. By the late afternoon as the fastest riders were about to drop in, conditions were near their worst.The race would not only be a battle to stay on the bike through the many steep sections, or most importantly through the final section of woods. It would be an extremely physical affair as riders had to constantly muscle through ruts and holes, or sprint with mud packed wheels to carry speed from one section of track to the next. The few puddles that remained did little to clean out tires and really just messed with riders vision more than anything else. To put in lightly, race runs were a brutal affair.In the end it would be two recently crowned national champions who would climb to the top step of the podium with Canada's Vaea Verbeeck taking the win for the woman, and US national champ Neko Mulally for the men. For Neko it would be extra special as he won the US Open last year and would become the only rider other than Sam Hill to have won the prestigious event two times. Both racers would take home some hefty checks for their efforts in the form of a cool $6,000. Not a bad payout for a days hard work wrestling in the Vermont mud.After the awards ceremony there was intended to be a whip-off competition on some truly impressive and purpose build jumps adjacent to the finish area. But no sooner had the massive crowd began the party and the first few riders began to get things sideways, the weather once again stole the show. A late afternoon thunderstorm rolled through with rain saturating the jumps and lightning striking a bit to close to the venue for anyones comfort or safety. Needless to say things were shut down in a hurry.