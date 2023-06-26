Race Day Photo Epic: Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023

Isabeau Courdurier and Matt Walker held nothing back to win round five of the UCI Enduro World Cup in Val Di Fassa, Italy. The hugely-physical five-stage race in the Italian Dolomites was a test of technique and fitness but also sheer strength and proved properly challenging as bright sunshine brought premium track conditions but also temperatures approaching 30C.
In the pro women’s race, Courdurier was dominant from the gun, taking the first stage of the day, and winning two more on her way to victory. The series leader has won three times in Val Di Fassa before but her compatriot Morgane Charre pushed her all the way, leading into the final stage by less than a second. In the end Courdurier won that stage and the race pushing Charre into second. Melanie Pugin was third, making it an all French podium.
In the men’s race, Matt Walker’s win was a hugely popular one and his first at this level, despite coming close with a top three last season. The Kiwi won the day’s last two stages and gained strength as others faded. France’s Alex Rudeau was second on the day after taking two stages, with Richie Rude ending up third after losing some 30 seconds with a puncture on stage four. And with that result Rude will carry the series leader’s jersey into round six.
In the U21 women’s race, it was another win for Canada’s Emmy Lan, her fourth of the season. France’s Lily Planquart won three of the day's five stages but would be hit with a five-minute penalty for starting a stage late. Italy’s Sophie Riva was second and Elly Hoskin of Canada was third.
France’s Lisandru Bertini dominated the U21 men’s race, winning four of the five stages, while Alexis Icardo won the one remaining stage and was second on the day with Canada’s Johnathan Helly in third.
The team of the day were Lapierre Zipp Collective. Yeti/Fox Factory Race Team lead the series.
