Race Day Photo Epic: Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023

It's not bad on the eyes here

Remi Gauvin boosting in the Dolomites

Ella Conolly is back from injury this weekend

Remi Absalon clearing some dust out of the berms

Evan Wall on stage 4

All of a sudden it got cold, wet and very slippery for the first day of trianing

The views were few and far between as the storms rolled in with cold wind and heavy rain on Friday

Lachlan Blair getting a bit loose after the rain on Friday

A random wall ride was the only real bike park vibe this weekend thankfully

Unfortunately Alex Storr separated his shoulder in practice and sat out the race in Canazei

Dimitri Tordo took home 11th

Emmy Lan 1st in U21 for the 4th time this season

Slawomir Lukasik in 7th

McKay Vein getting wild on Stage 3

4th for Gloria Scarsi

Elly Hoskin on Stage 2

ALN getting loose

Rhys Verner on Stage 4

Jack Moir still looking to find the pace to hang up front

Noga Korem would end up 7th

Nothing but sun and amazing conditions for Sunday's race

A great day to race in the Dolomites

Lots of fresh wheels being built up for race day after a beating in training

The final fine tuning before it's go time

nicks for a big day out

Race day... The pressure is building

Bex aspiring the next generation

A flat tire would ruin Martin Maes' day right from the start

Lilly Boucher dropping in

What a day for Matt Walker to take the win in Canazei

Jack Menzies in 12th

Richie Rude had a pace no one could match, but a puncture would be his undoing

Bex Baraona was fighting a stomach illness all week

Jesse Melamed had up and down stages to take 5th

An off day with crashes saw Rhys Verner in 10th

Youn Deniaud

Morgane Charre held the lead until the very last stage

Melanie Pugin would come 3rd

8th for Jose Borges

1st for Isabeau Courdurier

Another 4th for Charlie Murray. He is very hungry to go a few steps higher

Richie Rude was on another level but a flat on Stage 4 saw him lose 30 seconds and tumble to 3rd

Matt Walker takes his first Enduro WC win

A brutal day for many

30C and long stages took a toll on everyone

Isabeau Courdurier, Morgane Charre, and Melanie Pugin n the Women's podium

Riche Rude and Alex Rudeau celebrating Matt Walker's first WC win

Isabeau Courdurier and Matt Walker held nothing back to win round five of the UCI Enduro World Cup in Val Di Fassa, Italy. The hugely-physical five-stage race in the Italian Dolomites was a test of technique and fitness but also sheer strength and proved properly challenging as bright sunshine brought premium track conditions but also temperatures approaching 30C.In the pro women’s race, Courdurier was dominant from the gun, taking the first stage of the day, and winning two more on her way to victory. The series leader has won three times in Val Di Fassa before but her compatriot Morgane Charre pushed her all the way, leading into the final stage by less than a second. In the end Courdurier won that stage and the race pushing Charre into second. Melanie Pugin was third, making it an all French podium.In the men’s race, Matt Walker’s win was a hugely popular one and his first at this level, despite coming close with a top three last season. The Kiwi won the day’s last two stages and gained strength as others faded. France’s Alex Rudeau was second on the day after taking two stages, with Richie Rude ending up third after losing some 30 seconds with a puncture on stage four. And with that result Rude will carry the series leader’s jersey into round six.In the U21 women’s race, it was another win for Canada’s Emmy Lan, her fourth of the season. France’s Lily Planquart won three of the day's five stages but would be hit with a five-minute penalty for starting a stage late. Italy’s Sophie Riva was second and Elly Hoskin of Canada was third.France’s Lisandru Bertini dominated the U21 men’s race, winning four of the five stages, while Alexis Icardo won the one remaining stage and was second on the day with Canada’s Johnathan Helly in third.The team of the day were Lapierre Zipp Collective. Yeti/Fox Factory Race Team lead the series.