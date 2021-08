Track view Crowds lined the side of the track to watch some intense racing

Jon Simek vs Cole Picchiotiono in the Round of 32, John came out on top

David Lieb pulling ahead of Tyler McCaul in the Round of 32

Dante Silva takes out Stephen Cooper in the Round of 32

Cody Kelley pulling ahead of Steven Walton over the scrub roller during the Round of 32

Colin Hudson vs Tim Remick in the Round of 32, Colin takes the round

Rachel Strait vs Teagan Heap in Round of 32

Cole Suetos vs Spencer Rathkamp in Round of 32, Cole advances

Kialani Hines pulls ahead of Xylena Hoppen

Dylan Stark throws a 3

Colin Hudson vs Dylan Crane

Mitch Ropelato vs Cody Kelley for the Round of 8

Dixie Owens vs Kialani Hines in the Round of 8

Kialani takes the round of 8

Dante Silva vs Kyle Strait Round of 8

Dante Silva takes the Round of 8 over veteran Kyle Strait

Kyle Strait helps out with announcing next to Mikey Haderer after getting knocked out by Dante Silva

Jordi Scott vs Harriet Burbidge in the Round of 4

Mitch vs Dante Silva in Finals

Tommy Zula

Harriet Portrait

Tommy over scrub roller

Harriet vs Danni Beecroft

Tommy vs Joey Foresta in the Finals

Tommy flies through the finish line

Kialani Hines vs Jordi Scott in the Finals

Kialani Hines takes Jordi Scott in the Finals

Kialani Hines takes the Win for the Women

Tommy Zula takes the Win for in the Men's racing

Open Women's podium // Photo by Chris Wellhausen

Open Men's podium // Photo by Chris Wellhausen

Results