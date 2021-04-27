Race Face Launches 2021 Soft Goods Line

Jersey

- Subtle fabric perforations and mesh side panels for increased airflow.

- Fade-free sublimated graphics.

- Flatlock seams for maximum comfort.



MSRP: $57 USD / $75 CAD



Shorts

- Durable nylon blend fabric with a DWR coating.

- Enduro-friendly inseam (33-35cm).

- Raised back panel for full coverage.

- Rear stretch lumbar panel for mobility.

- External waist adjustments for a fine-tuned fit.

- Three zippered pockets to carry the essentials.



MSRP: $110 USD / $145 CAD

