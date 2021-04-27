Race Face Launches 2021 Soft Goods Line

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face
With our roots on the uncompromising trails of North Vancouver’s infamous Shore, Race Face has always been driven to create gear that not only withstands but thrives in all conditions.
In addition to some new kit upgrades for our men’s line, we’ve expanded our women’s line to reflect what riders really need to get them to new levels, no matter where they start from.
Check out some of our 2021 highlights below then see the whole line over on the Race Face website
2021 Women's HighlightsIndy Kit
Lightweight but durable short and SS jersey combo with a focus on enduro racing and all mountain-style riding. Available in 4 colours.
Diffuse Jersey
Jersey
- Subtle fabric perforations and mesh side panels for increased airflow.
- Fade-free sublimated graphics.
- Flatlock seams for maximum comfort.
MSRP: $57 USD / $75 CAD
Shorts
- Durable nylon blend fabric with a DWR coating.
- Enduro-friendly inseam (33-35cm).
- Raised back panel for full coverage.
- Rear stretch lumbar panel for mobility.
- External waist adjustments for a fine-tuned fit.
- Three zippered pockets to carry the essentials.
MSRP: $110 USD / $145 CAD
A new long sleeve jersey option for our Women's collection that is sure to become a kit staple. Combines lightweight fabrics with sun protection for all day comfort on the bike.
- Lightweight main body fabric carries a 30 UPF rating.
- Mesh side panels for added breathability.
- Fade-free sublimated graphics.
- Inner goggle wipe at bottom hem.
- Side bottom slits for added comfort.
- Available in two colourways.MSRP: $53 USD / $70 CADShop Women's Race Face Gear
2021 Men's HighlightsConspiracy DWR Jersey
New for 2021, this jersey carries a wind- and water-resistant DWR coating for great 3-season riding.
- Comfortable, cool, and lightweight nylon spandex blend fabric tailored for a great fit in the riding position.
- Bonded overlay elbow patches for added durability.MSRP: $98 USD / $130 CADStage DriRelease Jersey
Our casual Stage 3/4 jersey is revamped with a new fabric for all the comfort and on-trail performance you need.
- Moisture-wicking DriRelease® Fabric offers quick-dry performance and a soft traditional feel without compromising on durability.
- Increased airflow thanks to small perforations throughout the fabric.
- Available in two colourways.MSRP: $64 USD / $85 CADTorres Button Up Tech Jersey
Let your personality shine on like a diamond in the new Torres Button Up Tech Jersey.
- Available in two colourways.
- Zesty sublimated graphics and breathable fabrics.
- Snap button closures and a left chest pocket.
- Side slits at hem sneak in additional freedom of fit.MSRP: $61 USD / $80 CADShop Men's Race Face Gear
New Year, Expanded Options
- We've moved to unisex sizing for our protection
and gloves
in order to offer expanded size options for a wider range of fit: protection
(XS-XXL) and gloves
(XS-XL).
- New Loam colourway in addition to standard Black for our most popular knee and elbow pads.
- New colourways for our Stash hip bags
, tool wrap
, and gear bag
.
- New Navy colour option for the Ruxton pants
.
Head over to the Race Face website
to explore the whole 2021 Collection!
