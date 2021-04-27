Race Face Launches 2021 Soft Goods Line

Apr 27, 2021
by Race Face  

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

With our roots on the uncompromising trails of North Vancouver’s infamous Shore, Race Face has always been driven to create gear that not only withstands but thrives in all conditions.

In addition to some new kit upgrades for our men’s line, we’ve expanded our women’s line to reflect what riders really need to get them to new levels, no matter where they start from.

Check out some of our 2021 highlights below then see the whole line over on the Race Face website.

2021 Women's Highlights


Indy Kit
Lightweight but durable short and SS jersey combo with a focus on enduro racing and all mountain-style riding. Available in 4 colours.

Jersey
- Subtle fabric perforations and mesh side panels for increased airflow.
- Fade-free sublimated graphics.
- Flatlock seams for maximum comfort.

MSRP: $57 USD / $75 CAD
Shorts
- Durable nylon blend fabric with a DWR coating.
- Enduro-friendly inseam (33-35cm).
- Raised back panel for full coverage.
- Rear stretch lumbar panel for mobility.
- External waist adjustments for a fine-tuned fit.
- Three zippered pockets to carry the essentials.

MSRP: $110 USD / $145 CAD



Diffuse Jersey
A new long sleeve jersey option for our Women's collection that is sure to become a kit staple. Combines lightweight fabrics with sun protection for all day comfort on the bike.

- Lightweight main body fabric carries a 30 UPF rating.
- Mesh side panels for added breathability.
- Fade-free sublimated graphics.
- Inner goggle wipe at bottom hem.
- Side bottom slits for added comfort.
- Available in two colourways.

MSRP: $53 USD / $70 CAD

Shop Women's Race Face Gear


2021 Men's Highlights


Conspiracy DWR Jersey
New for 2021, this jersey carries a wind- and water-resistant DWR coating for great 3-season riding.

- Comfortable, cool, and lightweight nylon spandex blend fabric tailored for a great fit in the riding position.
- Bonded overlay elbow patches for added durability.

MSRP: $98 USD / $130 CAD



Stage DriRelease Jersey
Our casual Stage 3/4 jersey is revamped with a new fabric for all the comfort and on-trail performance you need.

- Moisture-wicking DriRelease® Fabric offers quick-dry performance and a soft traditional feel without compromising on durability.
- Increased airflow thanks to small perforations throughout the fabric.
- Available in two colourways.

MSRP: $64 USD / $85 CAD



Torres Button Up Tech Jersey
Let your personality shine on like a diamond in the new Torres Button Up Tech Jersey.

- Available in two colourways.
- Zesty sublimated graphics and breathable fabrics.
- Snap button closures and a left chest pocket.
- Side slits at hem sneak in additional freedom of fit.

MSRP: $61 USD / $80 CAD

Shop Men's Race Face Gear


New Year, Expanded Options


- We've moved to unisex sizing for our protection and gloves in order to offer expanded size options for a wider range of fit: protection (XS-XXL) and gloves (XS-XL).
- New Loam colourway in addition to standard Black for our most popular knee and elbow pads.
- New colourways for our Stash hip bags, tool wrap, and gear bag.
- New Navy colour option for the Ruxton pants.

Head over to the Race Face website to explore the whole 2021 Collection!




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Race Face


Must Read This Week
Review: 6 Hard-Hitting Rear Tires Ridden & Rated
62329 views
Amateur Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances
59970 views
Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB
57687 views
16 New Pro Mechanic’s Tools – Pond Beaver 2021
51373 views
RockShox Announces New $549 Domain Fork
47247 views
Pole Updates the Stamina Range and Introduces New Gold Colour Option - Pond Beaver 2021
43349 views
First Ride: 2022 Polygon Mt Bromo - A Relatively Affordable eMTB With Six-Bar Suspension
42313 views
First Ride: 2022 Niner WFO 9 RDO - Lots of Travel, Efficiency, & Acronyms
39575 views

29 Comments

  • 7 3
 I love the idea of that windproof jersey, it's what I've been looking for.

@raceface will the DWR wash out over time, or is it 'baked in'? I wash my jersey's after most rides and I'm a) too lazy to reproof it and b) don't like the idea of the environmental impact of washing off the DWR.
  • 2 1
 You probably shouldn’t investigate microplastics. DWR is not the only issue.
  • 5 0
 To extend the life of the DWR treatment you can wash it the garment with special wash products like Nicwax Tech Wash.
  • 1 0
 @gafoto: Agreed. I had the same realisation, I've just been picking up merino jerseys in the sales for that exact reason. My plan is to wear those with a windproof gillet which won't then need washing as often (..ever..!).

I thought that was quite an environmentally sound approach, until I remembered the jerseys were made in New Zealand on almost exactly the opposite side of the planet to me.
  • 1 0
 If you don't like the environmental impact of washing off DWR, enjoy the environmental benefits of rarely doing laundry!
  • 1 0
 Yeah. Companies just need to make the front windproof (mainly torso) and the rest breathable or with vents. Surprised not many companies have been doing it.
  • 5 0
 He's got a little captain in him.
  • 5 1
 Yahoo new stuff from the OG gear brand!
  • 2 0
 OG- Old Guys? lol
  • 5 0
 What does OG mean?? Everyone says it I'm so confused
-A 17 year old
  • 2 0
 @Supergirl56: original
  • 6 0
 Original Gangster
  • 2 7
flag likeittacky (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @send-it-bro: Old guys that will easily wipe you off the bottom of their shoe. Respect your elders
  • 1 0
 @likeittacky: So will the real OG's
  • 4 1
 @likeittacky: No. Respect people in general until they say inane stuff like you did to lose it.
  • 1 1
 @likeittacky: What does that even mean?
  • 5 1
 More like "chilling in the woods looking cool face"
  • 2 0
 It is wild how much mountain bike gear costs, when you can buy some, not high end but good, motocross gear for half the price
  • 1 0
 I don't get it either. Motocross gear is similar to MTB gear. Then when motocross gear companies start making MTB gear, they raise the price to same as the MTB industry pricing. Lol.
  • 2 1
 hmmm nothin' really stand out here but i'll give the ol' catalogue a look over
  • 6 5
 Just as expensive as ever.
  • 1 0
 "Son your socks are writing cheques your body can't cash"
  • 1 0
 Next up is the onesie riding kit.
  • 3 2
 Kids?
  • 2 0
 Yes! We have some awesome gear for kids! Knee + Elbow pads, jerseys, shorts, and gloves to outfit the young shredders!
  • 1 0
 Just don't buy those Sendy Elbow or knee pads. Thick, hot, scratchy... kids hated them. I just bought them Indy Elbow pads to use as knee pads for them and look elsewhere for elbow pads like G-form.

Not sure why they don't just make kids sizes of the regular Indy knee/elbow pads.
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: I went IXS for the kiddo plus the padded shirt. So far so good. But he does complain about the heat and its only April so will see.
  • 1 0
 @raceface: Need kids pants. Something like the Fox defender and something like a bmx type
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: Good call. We are working on something for sure in terms of kids pants. As well as some new armor products for the future.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010837
Mobile Version of Website