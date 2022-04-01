Race Face Announces a 9000 Lumen Light Bar

Press Release: Race Face Launches a 9000 Lumen Light Bar
Race Face enters the mountain bike light market with the new Blindy 9000 light bar. Adapted from off-road applications and perfectly suited to post-work rips on the dank and dark North Shore mountains, the Blindy 9000 packs a retina-burning 9000 lumens that simply makes night riding more better
.
Battery capacity is a single hot lap approved 50 minutes, so beers at the top need to be drank in the dark. No fiddling with a bunch of middle modes nobody needs the Blindy 9000 has the two settings you want, 9000 lumens and 0 lumens. This thing is so
damn bright, your riding buddies will probably need to wear sunglasses or really be careful not to glance in your direction.
Here are quotes from some famous people vaguely related to this product:
|I wrote a song and then Race Face made a light.—Corey Hart
|I want this for my truck, but it's for mountain biking.—Wade Simmons
Doing a Ride: Warren Fenton
Doing a Photo: Nicholas Kupiak
Happy April 1st - the team at Race Face.
