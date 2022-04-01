close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Race Face Announces a 9000 Lumen Light Bar

Apr 1, 2022
by Race Face  
Press Release: Race Face Launches a 9000 Lumen Light Bar


Race Face enters the mountain bike light market with the new Blindy 9000 light bar. Adapted from off-road applications and perfectly suited to post-work rips on the dank and dark North Shore mountains, the Blindy 9000 packs a retina-burning 9000 lumens that simply makes night riding more better.


Battery capacity is a single hot lap approved 50 minutes, so beers at the top need to be drank in the dark. No fiddling with a bunch of middle modes nobody needs the Blindy 9000 has the two settings you want, 9000 lumens and 0 lumens. This thing is so damn bright, your riding buddies will probably need to wear sunglasses or really be careful not to glance in your direction.


Here are quotes from some famous people vaguely related to this product:

bigquotesI wrote a song and then Race Face made a light.Corey Hart

bigquotesI want this for my truck, but it's for mountain biking.Wade Simmons

Race Face Blindy 9000 https www.instagram.com wardor https www.instagram.com ridegradient

Doing a Ride: Warren Fenton
Doing a Photo: Nicholas Kupiak


Happy April 1st - the team at Race Face.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Lights Race Face


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
149542 views
Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
130552 views
More Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
45480 views
Review: Öhlins TTX2 Air Shock
44438 views
Brett Rheeder Signs With Commencal
44269 views
Spotted: Remi Thirion's New Giant Glory for the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
38615 views
Timed Training Results: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
35263 views
Bike Check: Comparing Connor Fearon & Magnus Manson's Dual Crown Forbidden Dreadnoughts
35010 views

15 Comments

  • 11 0
 Good laugh, but so far Chromag is winning the commitment contest on April fools jokes.
  • 6 0
 Every Tacoma owner was hoping this was real, hahahaha!
  • 1 0
 I know this is a joke, but when I first started riding at night I was actually a bit surprised they didn't have LED light bars for mtbs. I'm guessing they require too much juice and no one wants to pedal around with a big battery strapped to their frame.
  • 4 0
 sorry, was blinded while reading, can't comment
  • 1 0
 There was a kid in my town who was riding with something like this on his fatbike 2 years ago. So even if it's a joke here, someone already did it for real!
  • 1 0
 This is a terrible joke cause I have an actual 8000 lumen bar light and it does make night rides more better.
  • 1 0
 Must be the new Devinci Wrangler
  • 1 0
 D'oh! Got me. Laid up recovering from a big crash and forgot the date.
  • 1 0
 So I can, so I can See my way down Bobsleigh!
  • 1 0
 Nice Corey Hart reference
  • 1 0
 Damn it, I actually want one of these!
  • 1 0
 I knw this is a joke, but... I actually kind of want to do this
  • 2 1
 'Murica
  • 1 0
 oonga boonga
  • 1 0
 Only 9000 lumens! pft

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008450
Mobile Version of Website