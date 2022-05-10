Race Face Releases Updated Aeffect R Pedal with 25% More Platform

Just a few months after revamping the Atlas
pedal, Race Face have updated another mainstay in their flat pedal lineup - the Aeffect. The new 'R' version receives a platform that's 25% larger than the regular Aeffect, measuring a healthy 110 x 115mm.
There's minimal difference between the height of the inboard and outboard portions of the 15.5mm tall platfom - this really is a flat pedal. The height of the 10 pins can be adjusted, though, which should make it possible to create a more concave feeling underfoot.
Aeffect R Pedal Details
• 110 x 115mm platform, 15.5mm thick
• Chromoly axle
• 10 top-loading pins per side
• Colors: black, red, orange, green, blue, purple
• Weight: 440 grams
• MSRP: $130 USD
• www.raceface.com
The platform rotates around a chromoly spindle thanks to a bearing and a bushing, and the internals are easily accessible for applying fresh grease or replacing bearings when the time comes.
The Aeffect pedals are priced at $130 USD, and are available in six anodized colors: black, red, orange, green, blue, and purple.
25 Comments
At least they're not shouting about a concave platform or pin length while ignoring a 3-4mm tall bump.
No, there’s absolutely no rationalizing it. Yes, I could absolutely keep them until they fail or aren’t supported.
My (previous-style) Atlas pedals have gone through at least 3 pin replacements and 1 (maybe 2?) bearing replacements, in just 2.5 years, and I'm thinking before the end of this year they're need a full replacement because things are getting so beat up it's becoming a pain to change pins and bearings.
I had Stamps before that (that big open space in the outboard region doesn't agree with my feet) and went through a pin replacement after maybe 4 months. A very wide platform like the Stamp makes rock strikes even more likely/necessary.