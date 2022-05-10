Race Face Releases Updated Aeffect R Pedal with 25% More Platform

May 10, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  


Just a few months after revamping the Atlas pedal, Race Face have updated another mainstay in their flat pedal lineup - the Aeffect. The new 'R' version receives a platform that's 25% larger than the regular Aeffect, measuring a healthy 110 x 115mm.

There's minimal difference between the height of the inboard and outboard portions of the 15.5mm tall platfom - this really is a flat pedal. The height of the 10 pins can be adjusted, though, which should make it possible to create a more concave feeling underfoot.

Aeffect R Pedal Details
• 110 x 115mm platform, 15.5mm thick
• Chromoly axle
• 10 top-loading pins per side
• Colors: black, red, orange, green, blue, purple
• Weight: 440 grams
• MSRP: $130 USD
www.raceface.com
The platform rotates around a chromoly spindle thanks to a bearing and a bushing, and the internals are easily accessible for applying fresh grease or replacing bearings when the time comes.

The Aeffect pedals are priced at $130 USD, and are available in six anodized colors: black, red, orange, green, blue, and purple.

The platform measures 15.5mm thick.
Ten top loading pins are found on each side.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pedals Race Face Race Face Aeffect


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
80649 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
53693 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
47761 views
Spotted: GT Prototype DH Bike
40877 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
38620 views
Burning Question: Why Have Some Pro Riders Downsized to a 27.5" Rear Wheel?
37093 views
9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
36188 views
Falling Batteries & Risk of Fire Leads to Santa Cruz Recall of 2022 Heckler eMTBs
33302 views

25 Comments

  • 11 0
 These will definitely Aeffect someone’s wallet.
  • 1 3
 Username checks out
  • 12 1
 Axle bump=no bueno.
  • 2 0
 I hate axle-bumps in the platform: I always choose pedals with a big inboard bearing and a flat actual-platform-area; but really these bumps are pretty minimal. There are way worse offenders out there.
  • 2 0
 @justinfoil: when other companies offer zero bump, why buy these??
  • 7 0
 When are we going to stop using top-loading pedal pins? They're such a pain to replace
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I have a pair of the "old" Aeffect pedals and they didn't use top-loading pedal pins... I guess the advantage to using them is having a more robust pedal but for sure, total PITA to swap once the tips have been bludgeoned by rocks.
  • 1 0
 Probably cheaper to cut the holes, and def cheaper to get the grub screws. Back-loading pins need to be threaded all the way through and the back surface needs both space to get the pins in and a smooth surface for the heads to set against. That's a lot of work to fit all that in the design and manufacture. Top-loading just needs room to make a deep enough hole, much easier to design in.
  • 7 1
 Omg another axle bump pedal? How are the people in charge of this still employed?!
  • 3 0
 I'm not. I just got fired today. )-:
  • 1 0
 At least you can get to the pins from the bottom...oh, wait.
  • 1 0
 It's really a pretty minimal bump, maybe 1mm?

At least they're not shouting about a concave platform or pin length while ignoring a 3-4mm tall bump.
  • 3 0
 Out of curiosity how often do people buy new flats? I've been running the same stamps for like 5+ years and don't plan on replacing them unless I bend them.
  • 1 0
 Really depends on a lot of factors. I've been running the now old atlas pedals for a while now. No interest in changing them. I even bought a rebuild kit when I got them, but have yet to use it.
  • 1 0
 Probably more often than I should. Sometimes I just get bored and like to change things just to see how much different they are.
No, there’s absolutely no rationalizing it. Yes, I could absolutely keep them until they fail or aren’t supported.
  • 2 0
 @nickfranko: That's fair. Buying new shiny parts does make me pretty happy lol
  • 1 0
 A lot probably depends on where, and how, you ride. Rock strikes are inevitable around here, and sometimes intentional in order to make a snipey line.

My (previous-style) Atlas pedals have gone through at least 3 pin replacements and 1 (maybe 2?) bearing replacements, in just 2.5 years, and I'm thinking before the end of this year they're need a full replacement because things are getting so beat up it's becoming a pain to change pins and bearings.

I had Stamps before that (that big open space in the outboard region doesn't agree with my feet) and went through a pin replacement after maybe 4 months. A very wide platform like the Stamp makes rock strikes even more likely/necessary.
  • 3 2
 Would be nice if companies released more Clip-In Pedals (pun intended)! There's a new Flat Pedal seems like every week being produced and they almost all look the same.
  • 5 0
 Hard to improve on perfection when Shimano XT SPD pedals are still being made at reasonable prices and readily available
  • 5 2
 OneUp
  • 2 2
 One up pedals crack.
  • 2 0
 440g... Oof
  • 2 0
 DMR VAULT. Enough said
  • 1 0
 Wow not even concave...





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009240
Mobile Version of Website