Race Face Releases Updated Aeffect R Pedal with 25% More Platform





There's minimal difference between the height of the inboard and outboard portions of the 15.5mm tall platfom - this really is a flat pedal. The height of the 10 pins can be adjusted, though, which should make it possible to create a more concave feeling underfoot.



Just a few months after revamping the Atlas pedal, Race Face have updated another mainstay in their flat pedal lineup - the Aeffect. The new 'R' version receives a platform that's 25% larger than the regular Aeffect, measuring a healthy 110 x 115mm.There's minimal difference between the height of the inboard and outboard portions of the 15.5mm tall platfom - this really is a flat pedal. The height of the 10 pins can be adjusted, though, which should make it possible to create a more concave feeling underfoot. Aeffect R Pedal Details

• 110 x 115mm platform, 15.5mm thick

• Chromoly axle

• 10 top-loading pins per side

• Colors: black, red, orange, green, blue, purple

• Weight: 440 grams

• MSRP: $130 USD

• www.raceface.com

• 110 x 115mm platform, 15.5mm thick• Chromoly axle• 10 top-loading pins per side• Colors: black, red, orange, green, blue, purple• Weight: 440 grams• MSRP: $130 USD

The platform measures 15.5mm thick. Ten top loading pins are found on each side.

The platform rotates around a chromoly spindle thanks to a bearing and a bushing, and the internals are easily accessible for applying fresh grease or replacing bearings when the time comes.The Aeffect pedals are priced at $130 USD, and are available in six anodized colors: black, red, orange, green, blue, and purple.