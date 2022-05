Race Face Releases Updated Aeffect R Pedal with 25% More Platform

Just a few months after revamping the Atlas pedal, Race Face have updated another mainstay in their flat pedal lineup - the Aeffect. The new 'R' version receives a platform that's 25% larger than the regular Aeffect, measuring a healthy 110 x 115mm.There's minimal difference between the height of the inboard and outboard portions of the 15.5mm tall platfom - this really is a flat pedal. The height of the 10 pins can be adjusted, though, which should make it possible to create a more concave feeling underfoot.