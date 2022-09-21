Race Face Announces New Aluminum Turbine Cranks

Sep 21, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Race Face first launched their Turbine cranks in 1993, back when three chainrings were the norm and 1x12 drivetrains weren't even a consideration. Times have obviously changed, but there's still a strong demand for aluminum cranks that can take a beating and aren't overly heavy. To meet that need, Race Face have introduced the latest iteration of the Turbine.

Forged and then machined from 7000 series aluminum, the crankarm shape has been changed slightly from the previous version, a move that shaved off 20 grams. That puts the total weight at 595 grams with a 32-tooth chainring and 170mm cranks. For comparison, SRAM's aluminum GX cranks in the same configuration weigh 619 grams.
Turbine Crank Details
• Cinch chainring mounting system
• 165, 170, or 175mm crank arm lengths
• Forged from 7000-series aluminum
• Weight: 595g (170mm Arms + 136 Spindle + 32t Chainring)
• Lifetime warranty
• MSRP: $179.99 USD / $219.99 CAD
raceface.com

The preload collar has also been updated – the tiny 2mm hex bolt has been replaced with one that should be less likely to round out if you look at it wrong, and the collar's outer profile has been revised to make it easier to turn.

The Turbine cranks get a new, more user-friendly pre-load adjusment collar...
...and an updated shape that saves 20 grams compared to the previous version.

The Turbine's Q-factor, the lateral distance between the crank arms, now measures 176mm, 4mm less than before, which Race Face says helps improve power output and pedaling ergonomics. That claim may be a bit of a stretch – there isn't any clear evidence that a narrower Q-factor is better, and in many cases adjusting cleat position is an easier way for a rider to adjust their stance. Plus, some riders prefer a wider position, while others would rather have their feet closer together. Either way, the new cranks are a little narrower than before.

The Turbine cranks are available in 165, 170, or 175mm lengths, and use RaceFace's Cinch system for chainring mounting. They're priced at $179.99 USD, without a chaining.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Cranks Race Face Race Face Turbine


46 Comments

  • 26 6
 The crank most of us should be riding
  • 12 5
 my main gripe with this crank is, that due to the large axle (30mm diameter) the bearings are so notoriously small that you'll get about 3 months of life out of them if you're riding in anything but perfect weather
  • 2 0
 @waldo-jpg: Hope BB92, works great.
  • 3 0
 @waldo-jpg: not my experience. Although the installation instructions are terrible for both the BB and the crank, I think most people have too much pre-load. If you can't spin RF cranks easily backwards and let it go 3 revolutions, try a different spacer configuration. I have trouble finding fault with this particular RF product. East Coast US rider with no lack of wet conditions...
  • 3 0
 Idunno, at 2/3 the price the Aeffect R doesn't lose adjustment once set, is only 30g heavier, and uses a 24mm spindle for bigger bearings.

Or just buy SLX for $100ish (the arms are ever-so-slightly lighter than XTs). If you can find them.
  • 1 0
 @waldo-jpg: I've been using the Cane Creek Hellbender 30mm BSA without issue. I use Atlas cranks on both of my bikes.
  • 15 4
 Why the fug does anyone make 175mm cranks? Whos seriously uses them?
  • 5 4
 And why don't the more mainstream manufacturers make shorter cranks. I am on 152mm with no real downside other than having to raise my seat height. You gain more ground clearance and greater mobility since your stance is closer.
  • 10 0
 I do, but I'm tall
  • 2 0
 175mm turbines arrived on my 2015 TR Scout as standard and I've never felt the need to change them.
  • 2 0
 XC folk? Still a lot of carry over from road there. Plus you could easily use this crank for a gravel or road 1X setup. Roadies love 175.
  • 5 0
 Me and my 34" inseam use them.
  • 5 0
 Haha I love my lengthy bois
  • 1 1
 My Polygon T7 Large came with 175mm. My inseam is 89cm at 183cm. Should I install something shorter than 175mm, I will have to buy 60mm rise bar to replace already aftermarket Deity HIGHSIDE 760 50mm Handlebar (to keep saddle level in line with the bar).
  • 1 0
 @chrismac: bro lol
  • 2 0
 I'll take them off your hands.
  • 1 0
 I would bet that a large majority of mtb have 175 on them. I've never felt the need for shorter cranks.
  • 1 0
 People with longer legs. I did for 20+ years up until last year. Now I ride 170s. But I totally get why they are still needed.
  • 7 1
 Loved the previous version, but disappointed with this iteration they haven't added shorter cranks sizes like 160mm and 155mm in today's day an age. I also find it odd we're seeing shorter cranks with road and e-bike cranksets, but not normal MTB cranks.
  • 4 1
 I liked my Turbine cranks. However, when your left crank arm gets loose in the middle of Alps, I challenge you to find the right hex to tighten the godamn thing! So, thanks but no thanks. Shimano will do just fine. In 20 years it never came loose..
  • 1 0
 Sounds like you had the same experience as these guys: terske.com/collections/portable-tools/products/6-8-16mm-thru-axle-hex-tool-for-cinch-cranksets-and-udh-hangers
  • 3 0
 So once you factor in the BB, you only save ~10g vs GX cranks. And by the time you add on a chainring (which is included with the GX cranks) and BB, you're looking at $310 USD for Race Face vs $187 USD for SRAM.

If I were looking to beat up a pair of cranks, I'd save the money and go SRAM. If I'm looking to save a few grams, I'd just go to Truvativ carbon (same as GX carbon) for roughly the same total cost as Race Face Turbine, but ~50g lighter when you factor in the BB.

Is there a reason other than aesthetics to buy these?
  • 2 2
 I've had two customers bend GX cranks in the last 3 months. Never seen a bent Turbine. They're forged from 7000 alloy, which is significantly stiffer than most of the 6000 alloy commonly used.
  • 1 0
 @hypermoto: All aluminums have the same stiffness, but different strengths. Also, 7000 series doesn't mean much, other than its high-level composition. You can get 7000 alloy that is weaker than the common 6061-T6.
  • 2 0
 160 mm to 170mm is a bit of a jump. 165 mm cranks are sold out almost everywhere... why not serve that market? Or is there still a passion to try and force everyone over 5 foot 2 onto 170mm cranks?
  • 13 0
 That was a typo - the available lengths are 165, 170, and 175mm.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Hah, thanks! I thought it was a pretty odd length combo.

I do hope that they start increasing production volume on the shorter lengths rather than assuming it is just XS frames that use that length.
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer "there isn't any clear evidence that a narrower Q-factor is better" Really? That's surprising. It's something the bike fit gurus and road/track world have been pursuing forever. It'd be reasonable to think that the biomechanics of the most efficient pedalling stance would relate to those of walking; and a walking gait has a much narrower stance than even the narrowest Q factor (e.g. as reported here: www.sciencedirect.com/topics/nursing-and-health-professions/stride-width ). So getting as close to a natural gait whilst working around the constraints of chainstays/tyres/clearance would seem a reasonable approach. Anecdotally I find a narrower Q factor more comfortable and less fatiguing than a wide one on longer rides.
  • 4 2
 It really comes down to personal preference, and the pedals you choose will also have an influence. Some riders like a wider stance (that's why Crankbrothers, for example, offers longer spindles), others prefer narrower, and still others don't think about it at all.
  • 1 0
 I was expecting the new release of turbine to be in 30 and 24mm spindles.I'm surprised they didn't. I know the aeffect can be 24mm, but I'd rather have the 7000 series alum (and look) of the turbine. Some bikes still have pf92 bottom brackets you know!
  • 1 0
 I love RF cranks and use them on my bikes, but the plastic preloader and 16mm allen key are definite downsides. If you're stuck looking for a 16mm allen key, I discovered that you can just use an air compressor hose end. The male end of a quick detach end actually even fits right inside the crank. Then you can just use a wrench.

This hose has been used on many turbines: www.pinkbike.com/photo/23406094
  • 1 0
 A 5/8" allen key is nearly the same as a 16mm, and waay easier to find at a hardware store.
  • 3 0
 Did they fix the cinch chainring system? Have had to tighten it 3 times this year....
  • 4 0
 I bought one of these to not have to deal with the plastic anymore:

canecreek.com/product/crank-preloader
  • 2 0
 Just realized you are also not talking about the preloader. My bad
  • 1 0
 the year is almost over, so thats not bad idk
  • 2 0
 A new crank and it didn't come with a new spindle size standard? Hardly even worth reading the comments Frown
  • 1 0
 Aeffect R for the win...similar looks, similar weight (would you notice 40g?), better axle (well no, better frame + bearing clearance rather) and cheaper.
  • 2 0
 Does it require a 16million mm allen
  • 1 0
 Why would anyone buy these over gx aluminum cranks? The gx cranks are practically bomb proof and significantly cheaper.
  • 3 1
 24mm axle is better tho
  • 1 0
 This is a great looking crank, on my short list for sure.
  • 2 1
 5dev’s are 70g lighter and look cooler
  • 1 0
 and at 499 dollars nearly 3 times as expensive
  • 1 0
 can we please get some raw aluminum cranks that dont cost a fortune?
Below threshold threads are hidden





