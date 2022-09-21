Race Face Announces New Aluminum Turbine Cranks

Race Face first launched their Turbine cranks in 1993, back when three chainrings were the norm and 1x12 drivetrains weren't even a consideration. Times have obviously changed, but there's still a strong demand for aluminum cranks that can take a beating and aren't overly heavy. To meet that need, Race Face have introduced the latest iteration of the Turbine.



Forged and then machined from 7000 series aluminum, the crankarm shape has been changed slightly from the previous version, a move that shaved off 20 grams. That puts the total weight at 595 grams with a 32-tooth chainring and 170mm cranks. For comparison, SRAM's aluminum GX cranks in the same configuration weigh 619 grams.

Turbine Crank Details

• Cinch chainring mounting system

• 165, 170, or 175mm crank arm lengths

• Forged from 7000-series aluminum

• Weight: 595g (170mm Arms + 136 Spindle + 32t Chainring)

• Lifetime warranty

• MSRP: $179.99 USD / $219.99 CAD

• raceface.com

The Turbine cranks get a new, more user-friendly pre-load adjusment collar... ...and an updated shape that saves 20 grams compared to the previous version.

The preload collar has also been updated – the tiny 2mm hex bolt has been replaced with one that should be less likely to round out if you look at it wrong, and the collar's outer profile has been revised to make it easier to turn.The Turbine's Q-factor, the lateral distance between the crank arms, now measures 176mm, 4mm less than before, which Race Face says helps improve power output and pedaling ergonomics. That claim may be a bit of a stretch – there isn't any clear evidence that a narrower Q-factor is better, and in many cases adjusting cleat position is an easier way for a rider to adjust their stance. Plus, some riders prefer a wider position, while others would rather have their feet closer together. Either way, the new cranks are a little narrower than before.The Turbine cranks are available in 165, 170, or 175mm lengths, and use RaceFace's Cinch system for chainring mounting. They're priced at $179.99 USD, without a chaining.