Race Face Announces New Atlas Flat Pedals

Jan 20, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

Nearly nine years after its initial launch, Race Face has released the next generation of the Atlas pedal. The new version gains taller pins, a new spindle design, and is now serviceable without the use of any proprietary tools. They're also available in a whopping 9 anodized colors, including purple, gold, and silver.

The aluminum body measures 110 x 108mm, and is 12mm thick. There are ten pins on each side, which stand 6.5mm tall when fully threaded in. Race Face supplies washers that can be used to adjust that height in order to tone down the grippiness, or to create a more concave feel by reducing the length of the pins in the center of the pedal and keeping the outer perimeter pins at full extension.
Atlas Pedal Details
• 110 x 108mm platform, 12mm thick
• 10 pins on each side
• Chromoly spindle, cartridge bearing + bushing
• Weight: 376 grams (pair)
• 9 color options
• Lifetime warranty
• MSRP: $180 USD
www.raceface.com

The pins stand 6.5mm tall when fully threaded in.
The included washers can be used to customize the pin height.

Loosening one nut is all that's required to access the internals.
The pedals spin on a cartridge bearing and a bushing.

The new spindle design allows the pedals to work with carbon cranks that use crank boots, a welcome change from the original. That chromoly spindle rotates on an oversized cartridge bearing (that's what's housed in the bulge that sits next to the crank arm), and a bushing. It's a very simple design, and accessing those internals only requires removing one nut. Cleaning the internals and adding fresh grease to the spindle takes less than five minutes – they're that easy to service.

The Atlas pedals recently showed up for testing, so I'll be putting the miles in on them over the next few months to see how they hold up to some seriously sloppy winter conditions. I have a couple rides in so far, and don't have any immediate criticisms - they're grippy, with a fairly wide platform, and I haven't noticed the bearing bulge getting in the way at all. I did drop the height of the center pins to get a more concave feel, and I'll likely do a little more experimentation with the pin configuration as time goes on. Look for a full review and comparison to other contenders later this year.




66 Comments

  • 35 3
 Have the fixed the problem where the platform falls off the spindle?
  • 8 0
 This. Great pedal, until the platform falls off the spindle in the middle of nowhere and you have to ride out on the spindle (ask me how I know). Hopefully they fixed this.
  • 3 0
 Oh, so I'm not the only one that had that happen. Luckily it fell off during the road climb up and not after dropping in.
  • 22 1
 The new design should make that impossible - the threaded lockring would need to come all the way undone, and I don't think there's enough room between it and the crankarm for that to happen.
  • 3 1
 @mikekazimer: so now when they fail they don't fall off they just bind up?
  • 11 2
 The platform is meant to fall off the spindle. The spindle is the pedal, the platform is the packaging
  • 1 2
 @mikekazimer: the Kona Wah Wah pedal uses almost the same design, but they added a needle bearing to the end so it can't fall off.
  • 2 0
 Have also had this happen - was very bummed to stuff a muddy pedal in my bib pocket and ride back to the car on a spindle. Also happened to a buddy in the exact same way.
  • 1 0
 happened twice for me. Switched to crank brothers
  • 15 0
 Why yes, we have. Check out the details in our tech video on the Race Face YouTube!
  • 2 0
 how concave?
  • 2 0
 @raceface: so to prevent the platform from falling off you replaced the three outboard bearings with a bushing?
  • 4 0
 @freerider11: Resolving this was a critical part of the new design and we're stoked that it comes with a host of other nice updates as well!
  • 3 0
 @agnostic: Check out how the pedal assembles and you can see the update!
  • 1 0
 @Compositepro: on the Vital review it say 5mm
  • 3 1
 @agnostic: Dude give it a rest. The old design was held on my a 2.5mm bolt at the end of the spindle. The new design is different in every way and very close to OneUp's design that has been rather bullet proof.... and yes, I also had a set of the old Atlas pedals that developed massive side-to-side play in less than 500 miles because of that original design.
  • 7 0
 @raceface: It's cool to see you acknowledge the problem, but why not recall them? I've had two pairs sitting in a drawer for years because I'm terrified they'd fail whilst riding somewhere that losing a pedal could be deadly (think Portal in Moab).
  • 4 0
 This happened to me twice and the second time led to one of my scariest crashes. The warranty department was a joke to work with at the time and basically told me to kick rocks when they finally responded.

I will say, since then (and i believe a sale or restructure of the company) I have had a wonderful experience with their warranty team and they totally redeemed themselves.

I am very glad to see they updated these pedals since the old version was downright dangerous.
  • 1 0
 @freerider11: That happened to me too. 15 miles into a 25 mile loop. Not good.
  • 3 0
 @freerider11: They must have had a bad batch or I just got lucky. I've got a pair I've been riding on since '19 and they've taken some really hard Rock Strikes. Never had a problem with them.
  • 2 0
 I had this happen, mid jump on whistler - pretty scary stuff. I noticed that one of the spindles was not round (rolling on a workbench - no crashes on these pedals) which I assume killed the bearings, which exploded and then the whole thing came apart. My shop sent them to RF to ask about warranty, they took months to respond and they finally denied the claim. The whole thing was such a mess that my shop took pitty and credited the amount for the pedals. I've stopped buying anything RF.
  • 1 0
 @DaneL: This. I’ve had a similar issue with an SGD kids pedal that fell apart from limited use by my 6yro. They refused to warranty and said kids are harder on pedals than adults lol. It was CLEARLY a design failure that just didn’t hold up to extremely limited abuse…yet, my fault?? There is often no warranty for “bad design”
  • 1 0
 Yep mine fell off and two friends, f..king scary should have been a recall
  • 18 0
 Atlas a decent pedal!
  • 3 0
 Etta James fan I see.
  • 7 0
 Looks like they have made some solid changes. My current Atlas pedals seem to go forever so these should be mint.
  • 8 0
 PNW must be feeling pretty good for almost half the price
  • 4 0
 And all bearing internals.
  • 6 1
 Race Face peddles need to come with a couple of rebuild kits. I've never gotten the full season out of a pair.
  • 7 0
 The updated spindle design, Igus bushing and oversize bearing will help with that. You sound like you might be our target market.
  • 2 0
 I had issues with the large bearing wearing out fast. I think these bearings wear fast because there’s a lot of leverage there from riding and pedal strikes which can destroy bearings quickly. But Shimano pedal bearings which are located under foot seem to last forever with minimal once a year adjustment and service.
  • 6 2
 RaceFace announces a functioning warranty and warranty department would've been a better announcement. When my Atlas pedals broke a month in they ghosted me
  • 1 0
 I made the mistake of buying two pair of the prior-gen Atlas. Experienced constant lateral play on both sets in addition to the platform falling off that others have described. Bad design. Bad execution. The solution should have been to recall and replace defective pedals. Instead, they didn't own up to the problem until years later. Never buying RaceFace again. Way too many other companies that make a more durable product, for less money.
  • 3 0
 Those look sweet but it is hard to beat the Chester for performance and value.
  • 3 0
 Why do we never get side profile images for pedals, the amount of concave is one of the key things I want to know.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. Some of these companies provide the most vague info with terminology such as "concave feeling." If it's flat say flat, if it's concave provide those dimensions. Burgtec and Chromag are great with providing pertinent info. You know exactly what you are buying when you get them.
  • 2 0
 these would be interesting, but $180 seems a bit steep compared to crankbrothers or even oneup. $80 more than the new pnw ones. i love the look though
  • 2 1
 IMO Any pedal using bushes needs grease nipples to regularly put more grease in as the bushes will naturally squeeze it out past the seals. Using Bushes are a bloody stupid design for longlife pedals.
  • 4 1
 I have never been more scared by pins.
  • 1 0
 My shins are afraid, very afraid.
  • 3 0
 Have you seen the Chromag Dagga pedals?
  • 4 0
 @ChristianToole:
Those are a spatula compared to a Brooklyn Machine Works shinburger.
  • 1 0
 @brassinne: oh my gosh, those look brutal
  • 1 0
 Those are wall anchors
  • 2 0
 All pedal ads should have a side view staring directly at the outside of the spindle.
  • 4 0
 Here you go: www.pinkbike.com/photo/21950647
  • 2 0
 I love looking at flat pedals almost as much as I hate how few I see actually ridden.
  • 3 0
 Love the changes. Very close to OneUps but with boot clearance.
  • 1 0
 These pedals aren’t my cup of tea, but at least they put the thickness of the pedal unlike PNW and their newly released pedals
  • 1 0
 Question to the flatters: How much difference is there in feel, comfort, control etc between all the variants you can buy?

Best regard
Clippers United
  • 2 0
 at that price, go big and pony up the little extra for the dagga
  • 2 0
 It looks good, but 180$ for a set of pedals still hurts
  • 1 0
 Maybe Raceface should have looked at PNW pedals before releasing these.$180 or $99 hmmm
  • 2 1
 Vital provides a better review with better pics and spec information. PB is more like an promo advertisement.
  • 2 0
 This isn't a review - I only have a couple rides in on them so far, which I mention in the last paragraph. Is there a specific detail you were looking for that was missed? I think all of the stats should be in there - the dimensions, weight, and price are typically the key facts.
  • 3 2
 Two pedals two days Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
  • 2 0
 Looks like a food mixer.
  • 1 0
 Depends, do you consider loam a food group?
  • 1 0
 Dutch know what is a mixer but don't what food is, so play again! Just kidding...
  • 2 0
 Morerer concave plez
  • 1 0
 still running DMR V12 mags from 2007, bearings are still good as new!
  • 1 1
 Another shit design with a massive bearing to run against your foot!
  • 2 2
 Raceface sux with their cheap components and stuff
  • 1 2
 The last Atlas pedals were absolute horrible - the bearings lasted 2-3 month until they started getting rough. This seems the same case here again. The pedals lasted as long as their BB's in the PNW (4-6 weeks)

Thinking that some of their products would be better considered they getting tested on the north shore(maybe in the summer time only......)
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



