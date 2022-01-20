Race Face Announces New Atlas Flat Pedals

Nearly nine years after its initial launch, Race Face has released the next generation of the Atlas pedal. The new version gains taller pins, a new spindle design, and is now serviceable without the use of any proprietary tools. They're also available in a whopping 9 anodized colors, including purple, gold, and silver.
The aluminum body measures 110 x 108mm, and is 12mm thick. There are ten pins on each side, which stand 6.5mm tall when fully threaded in. Race Face supplies washers that can be used to adjust that height in order to tone down the grippiness, or to create a more concave feel by reducing the length of the pins in the center of the pedal and keeping the outer perimeter pins at full extension.
Atlas Pedal Details
• 110 x 108mm platform, 12mm thick
• 10 pins on each side
• Chromoly spindle, cartridge bearing + bushing
• Weight: 376 grams (pair)
• 9 color options
• Lifetime warranty
• MSRP: $180 USD
• www.raceface.com
The new spindle design allows the pedals to work with carbon cranks that use crank boots, a welcome change from the original. That chromoly spindle rotates on an oversized cartridge bearing (that's what's housed in the bulge that sits next to the crank arm), and a bushing. It's a very simple design, and accessing those internals only requires removing one nut. Cleaning the internals and adding fresh grease to the spindle takes less than five minutes – they're that easy to service.
The Atlas pedals recently showed up for testing, so I'll be putting the miles in on them over the next few months to see how they hold up to some seriously sloppy winter conditions. I have a couple rides in so far, and don't have any immediate criticisms - they're grippy, with a fairly wide platform, and I haven't noticed the bearing bulge getting in the way at all. I did drop the height of the center pins to get a more concave feel, and I'll likely do a little more experimentation with the pin configuration as time goes on. Look for a full review and comparison
to other contenders later this year.
