Race Face Announces New Atlas Flat Pedals

Nearly nine years after its initial launch, Race Face has released the next generation of the Atlas pedal. The new version gains taller pins, a new spindle design, and is now serviceable without the use of any proprietary tools. They're also available in a whopping 9 anodized colors, including purple, gold, and silver.



The aluminum body measures 110 x 108mm, and is 12mm thick. There are ten pins on each side, which stand 6.5mm tall when fully threaded in. Race Face supplies washers that can be used to adjust that height in order to tone down the grippiness, or to create a more concave feel by reducing the length of the pins in the center of the pedal and keeping the outer perimeter pins at full extension.



Atlas Pedal Details

• 110 x 108mm platform, 12mm thick

• 10 pins on each side

• Chromoly spindle, cartridge bearing + bushing

• Weight: 376 grams (pair)

• 9 color options

• Lifetime warranty

• MSRP: $180 USD

• www.raceface.com

• 110 x 108mm platform, 12mm thick• 10 pins on each side• Chromoly spindle, cartridge bearing + bushing• Weight: 376 grams (pair)• 9 color options• Lifetime warranty• MSRP: $180 USD