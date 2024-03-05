Race Face Announces All New T3 Tailgate Pads

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face
We are excited to launch the all new T3 tailgate pads! Offering true tonneau cover compatibility, a two-panel design for exact fit, firm fork placement with a ridged compression molded foam pad, and more padding than ever before, the new T3 tailgate pads have your truck, and your bike, covered.
Real Tonneau Compatibility: When the bikes are out and you want to keep your other cargo safe, thick foldaway downtube padding conveniently swings out of the way allowing your tonneau cover to fully close and lock. No more gaps or misfits when closing the tonneau.
Firm Fork Placement: A ridged compression molded foam pad not only protects your forks from getting banged up, it keeps the whole front of your bike securely in place and upright when bombing up those rough shuttle roads.
Your Pad. Your Way: Say goodbye to “close enough” fit or awkward bike-on-bike contact. Our two-panel pad design can adjust for any height of tailgate and the downtube attachment points can be moved to space bikes perfectly.
Ultimate Utility: Our tailgate pads are available in Mid-Size (5 bike capacity) and Full-Size (6 bike capacity) to match your size of truck. The 2-bike size offers partial tailgate coverage when rolling solo or in pairs. Adjust to fit your tailgate then customize to carry almost any type of bike, from XC race rigs to full-power eMTBs.USD
Full and Mid-Size - $259.00 MSRP
2-Bike - $130.00 MSRP
Strap Threader Tool - $4.00 MSRP CAD
Full and Mid-Size - $269.00 MSRP
2-Bike - $145.00 MSRP
Strap Threader Tool - $4.00 MSRP
Looks like the T3 does have better all around padding.