Race Face Announces All New T3 Tailgate Pads

Mar 5, 2024
by Race Face  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

We are excited to launch the all new T3 tailgate pads! Offering true tonneau cover compatibility, a two-panel design for exact fit, firm fork placement with a ridged compression molded foam pad, and more padding than ever before, the new T3 tailgate pads have your truck, and your bike, covered.


Real Tonneau Compatibility: When the bikes are out and you want to keep your other cargo safe, thick foldaway downtube padding conveniently swings out of the way allowing your tonneau cover to fully close and lock. No more gaps or misfits when closing the tonneau.

Firm Fork Placement: A ridged compression molded foam pad not only protects your forks from getting banged up, it keeps the whole front of your bike securely in place and upright when bombing up those rough shuttle roads.

photo
photo

Your Pad. Your Way: Say goodbye to “close enough” fit or awkward bike-on-bike contact. Our two-panel pad design can adjust for any height of tailgate and the downtube attachment points can be moved to space bikes perfectly.

Riders loading bikes on a Race Face T3 tailgate pad with a license plate that says SEND IT

Ultimate Utility: Our tailgate pads are available in Mid-Size (5 bike capacity) and Full-Size (6 bike capacity) to match your size of truck. The 2-bike size offers partial tailgate coverage when rolling solo or in pairs. Adjust to fit your tailgate then customize to carry almost any type of bike, from XC race rigs to full-power eMTBs.

A truck with bikes on a Race Face T3 tailgate pad crests a bend on an FSR with mountains in the background.


USD
Full and Mid-Size - $259.00 MSRP
2-Bike - $130.00 MSRP
Strap Threader Tool - $4.00 MSRP


CAD
Full and Mid-Size - $269.00 MSRP
2-Bike - $145.00 MSRP
Strap Threader Tool - $4.00 MSRP

Learn more about the T3 TG Pad on RaceFace.com

26 Comments
  • 13 0
 Now I just need a truck!
  • 8 0
 Just sawzall the back half of your car into a truck bed. Problem solved.
  • 1 0
 e-truck
  • 1 0
 @everythingsucks: Utes have entered the chat
  • 13 1
 Could the pictures be made darker please
  • 13 1
 We tried, but then the sun came out and we had to escape back to our caves.
  • 8 1
 You would think for close to $300 they would include the strap tool for free, unless it's $4 for a replacement.
  • 3 1
 Coming Soon: SPRING SALE $263.00 ($273.00 CAD) T3 Tailgate Pad, including FREE Strap Tool!
  • 7 0
 Sorry for the confusion, we do include 4 strap threaders with the Mid and Full size pads, 2 with the 2 Bike Half-Stack - this is a cost for the replacement in case you lose them!
  • 4 0
 To add some additional clarity - pads include 4 strap threaders with the Mid and Full size pads, 2 with the 2 Bike Half-Stack - this is a cost for the replacement in case you lose them! The Mid Size has 5 downtube straps, and Full Size includes 6 downtube straps. The 2 bike has, well, 2.
  • 10 5
 It's made by RaceFace, so it probably comes with sand paper fitted to the part that touches the paint work.
  • 1 0
 Same material that they use on the inside of their kneepads.
  • 4 0
 I was just brainstorming how I could modify my current pad to be compatible with my tonneau cover. This looks promising.
  • 4 2
 So no more dimpled tailgates from badly placed seams like on the T2 version? Needed a cut up yoga mat under it to properly protect the tailgate.
  • 2 0
 I got that T2 as well and had the same issue, definitely not an ideal design. But good to see they seem to have fixed it with the new version.
  • 1 0
 I thought I was the only one experiencing this. Didn't realize this was a thing. Top of my tailgate looks like a golf ball from using my @raceface T2.
Looks like the T3 does have better all around padding.
  • 1 0
 @trm18: Can you guys explain further what you mean by this? I have a T2 but only used it a few times so far. I havent seen any damage but want to know what to look out for.
  • 3 0
 You mean you can make these with padding where the downtube sits and not need to provide your own pool noodle padding?
  • 3 0
 All pictures had to be from a Tacoma
  • 5 0
 There seem to be quite a few of them around the office. They must have picked them up at Toyotathon.
  • 3 0
 IDK, the newly released Fox Mission pad looks pretty nice. /s
  • 2 0
 RF is Fox
  • 2 0
 Happy to see the evolution...
  • 2 0
 I just bought a t2 less than 48 hours ago lol
  • 2 0
 Smart, and what I need, but not at that price
  • 1 0
 For those who get to the top of the hill with a different type of motor.







