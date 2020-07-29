Race Face Announces New Turbine R 35 Wheels

Jul 29, 2020
by Race Face  

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

Because we're riders too, our ultimate goal is always to make wheels we’re stoked to get out on - strong, sturdy, no hassle, and fast! With that in mind, we’re stoked to welcome the enduro-rated R 35 to our Turbine lineup of wheels.

The Turbine R's lightweight, stiff and durable 6069 welded Alloy rim with a dirt hugging 35mm inner width creates a traction-optimized setup for wider tires ( 2.4-2.8 ). A 4.5mm offset spoke bed laced with double-butted straight pull spokes offers ideal wheel stiffness, strength, and overall tension balance. The distinct rim bead means easy tubeless setup and optimal wheel security as you rip through the turns.

The unsung hero of the Turbine R 35 wheelset is our tried and true Vault Hub - high engagement, big time performance. Its oversized body and flanges keep things tracking straight while its wide bearing stance and large cartridge bearings offer great durability, season after season.

The Turbine R 35 is available in 27.5” + 29" and all modern spacing options (Boost + Super Boost) and cassette body choices (Microspline/XD/HG).

Turbine R 35 Wheel Specs
Built For: Trail/All Mountain/Enduro
Sizes: 27.5, 29”
Rim: 6069 Alloy, welded seam, tubeless ready (tape and valves installed)
Internal Rim Width: 35mm
Rim Depth: 20mm
Rim Offset: 4.5mm
Hub Spacing Options: Front - 15x110 Boost (15x110 Torque Cap Conversion Available) / Rear - 12x148 Boost + 12x157 Super Boost
Spokes: Sapim D-Light, 28 F/R, 3X pattern (5 spares included, single spoke length for the whole wheelset)
Wheelset Weight: 27.5” – 1766g, 29”- 1853g
MSRP: $900 USD

Vault Hub Features
- Oversized flange for improved bracing angle and larger bearings
- Wide bearing stance
- 6 double tooth pawls (3 engage at a time)
- 120 points of engagement (3 degrees)
- Individually sprung pawls
- One length spoke used throughout wheelset (F&R).
- Tool-free interchangeable end caps (sold separately)
- Low drag labyrinth cassette body seal
- Available in Boost + SuperBoost configuration
- Microspline/XD/HG Cassette body options available

Get ready to get out and enjoy the wider side of life on our rally-ready Turbine R 35 wheelset. Yew! Available at your local RF dealer or in North America on www.raceface.com or www.raceface.ca.



5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Absurd pricing. I'm also not sold on anything wider than 30mm. I ran Stan's Barons for a bit and had more pinchflats and dented rims than with narrower rims and I run 28-30psi rear and 24-26psi front...
  • 1 0
 totally agree 30 is the happy medium, hell i ride 2.8 with my 35's. a 2.6 would be rim smashing extreme
  • 1 0
 35mm is a fad, and a weak rim. To keep weight down, the alloy is thinner, meaning these rims deform easier. A 2.4 - 2.8 non-wide track tire fits fine on a 30mm rim, which is structurally stronger. I busted two 35mm rims within 3 months. Switched back to 30mm rims and only had one failure in 22 months, and that failure was covered as a recall. One set of those 30mm rims was also on a 'weaker' 28 spoke design.
  • 1 0
 Is 35mm the new 2.5 maxxis tire? Kinda seems like it for rim width.
