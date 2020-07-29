Race Face Announces New Turbine R 35 Wheels

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face
Because we're riders too, our ultimate goal is always to make wheels we’re stoked to get out on - strong, sturdy, no hassle, and fast! With that in mind, we’re stoked to welcome the enduro-rated R 35 to our Turbine lineup of wheels.
The Turbine R's lightweight, stiff and durable 6069 welded Alloy rim with a dirt hugging 35mm inner width creates a traction-optimized setup for wider tires ( 2.4-2.8 ). A 4.5mm offset spoke bed laced with double-butted straight pull spokes offers ideal wheel stiffness, strength, and overall tension balance. The distinct rim bead means easy tubeless setup and optimal wheel security as you rip through the turns.
The unsung hero of the Turbine R 35 wheelset is our tried and true Vault Hub - high engagement, big time performance. Its oversized body and flanges keep things tracking straight while its wide bearing stance and large cartridge bearings offer great durability, season after season.
The Turbine R 35 is available in 27.5” + 29" and all modern spacing options (Boost + Super Boost) and cassette body choices (Microspline/XD/HG).
Get ready to get out and enjoy the wider side of life on our rally-ready Turbine R 35 wheelset. Yew! Available at your local RF dealer or in North America on www.raceface.com
or www.raceface.ca
.
