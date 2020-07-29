Race Face Announces New Turbine R 35 Wheels

Turbine R 35 Wheel Specs

Built For : Trail/All Mountain/Enduro

Sizes : 27.5, 29”

Rim : 6069 Alloy, welded seam, tubeless ready (tape and valves installed)

Internal Rim Width : 35mm

Rim Depth : 20mm

Rim Offset : 4.5mm

Hub Spacing Options : Front - 15x110 Boost (15x110 Torque Cap Conversion Available) / Rear - 12x148 Boost + 12x157 Super Boost

Spokes : Sapim D-Light, 28 F/R, 3X pattern (5 spares included, single spoke length for the whole wheelset)

Wheelset Weight : 27.5” – 1766g, 29”- 1853g

MSRP : $900 USD



Vault Hub Features

- Oversized flange for improved bracing angle and larger bearings

- Wide bearing stance

- 6 double tooth pawls (3 engage at a time)

- 120 points of engagement (3 degrees)

- Individually sprung pawls

- One length spoke used throughout wheelset (F&R).

- Tool-free interchangeable end caps (sold separately)

- Low drag labyrinth cassette body seal

- Available in Boost + SuperBoost configuration

- Microspline/XD/HG Cassette body options available

