Race Face Announces New Turbine R Dropper Post

Apr 17, 2018
by Race Face  

In partnership with Fox, we’ve taken our Turbine R aesthetics and combined them with the award winning Transfer post, bringing you the function and reliability you expect from the Race Face brand to complete your R series build. We took our highly praised 1x RF Lever and made it even better - improving lever feel and optimizing it for use with the Turbine R dropper.

Matching the Turbine R Dropper with our Turbine R and Next R cranks, stems, wheels and bars gives you that full rally-ready, RF equipped ride!

Features
• Race Face 1x Lever or Universal Lever compatible
• Compatible with Matchmaker
• Built for: XC/Trail/All-Mountain/Enduro
• Weight: 545g (150mm 30.9 w/o lever)
• Length: 456mm, 406mm, 356mm
• Travel: 150mm, 125mm, 100mm
• Lever actuation: mechanical
• Lever type: universal, 1x Matchmaker compatible
• Head type: Zero offset
• Size: 31.6mm, 30.9mm

Prices
Turbine R Dropper Post MSRP: $294.99 USD
Turbine R 1x Lever MSRP: $69.99 USD
Turbine R Universal Lever: $49.99 USD
www.raceface.com

25 Comments

  • + 27
 The Raceface dropper was the worse bike product I've purchased in 20 years - even worse they couldn't support the product properly with timely warranties. 9Point8 regrets that licensing deal.
  • + 1
 Mine was sent back 3 times cud I was not holding air, they never fixed it they just sent me another defective one, sometimes an Easton sometimes a RF. My lbs was kind enough to give my money back after spending a whole season without a dropper.
I wouldn’t touch that new one with a 10 foot pole...
  • + 2
 I gave my Easton Haven dropper to a buddy who just wanted to try a dropper. He put his high post back on and gave it back. I feel like I did a disservice to the MB community. I'm sorry.
  • + 1
 on the other hand, fox has mad the most reliable party post ever. I still have a FOX DOSS and its bullet proof. Never have had any issue with it.
  • + 13
 I cant believe im saying this but id pick the Crank Bros highline. Low(ish) cost of entry, easy/cheap to replace the cartridge, and a good remote is included. Could have faster actuation but it pretty much ticks all the boxes for me.
  • + 2
 Get the X- Fusion Manic. 200€ , nice remote and spare parts are inexpensive.
  • + 15
 LOOKS LIKE A TRANSFER
  • + 3
 Put one on my Big Honzo this winter, such a great post
  • + 11
 Sorry, but One Up's new post is more impressive. Less expensive, lighter, adjustable internal travel, better lever, longer drop....it's pretty much better in every way.
  • + 9
 And they are super serious: Want an oh so fashionable 128.99mm drop? You got it! This IS from their product page. @OneUpComponents: this just made my day a lot nicer, thanks.
  • + 1
 I just checked it and you are right, it seems like really really interesting contender ! Like the X-Fusion Manic but lighter and more drop. I hope we can get a review on this one in the coming weeks
  • + 5
 sorry racefaces, but i'ma need about tree fiddy
  • + 2
 The worst Dropper version 2.0, maybe with even more noises from the lever that kicks you the saddle in the nuts while bumping over a root.
  • + 1
 Can't believe Fox got on board with this. They totally botched their relationship with 9point8. My Turbine consistently failed and there are way too many other options now to ever consider going back to RaceFace.
  • + 1
 Had my turbine for 3 months before it took a crap but the good folks at YT USA took care of me.. I guess they couldn't find a reliable fix other than rebranding a transfer. I now own a bikeyoke revive and not looking back.
  • + 3
 Re branded fox transfer. No bad thing. Best Post Iv ever had. Blows Ks xfusion rockshox away
  • + 2
 30euro more and you can get bikeyoke revive which is pretty much the best dropper you can buy (unless 294usd price also includes lever)
  • + 3
 Fox transfer, Marzocchi transfer, Race face Transfer. Fox hit hard with this robust design.
  • + 1
 Worst product ever i've purchased for the bike; no service parts, no warranty, tnx - no! Waiting to destroy it fully, till get one -up
  • + 1
 I've been running the standard Turbine dropper for about 3 mos now with no issues at all. Hopefully mine holds up to more use.
  • + 2
 How about throwing me a bone and taking my old Turbine dropper that doesn't work in as a trade in ?
  • + 2
 If it works like the Fox Transfer, good. At least then they managed to use someone elses design without messing it up.
  • - 3
 e13...all mechanical, stout, solid lever, 150, and 4 pre-set positions. $250 Oh, but f*ck me. It will off set my carbon frame, carbon bars, and carbon cranks. Its just too many extra ounces for me to overcome by pedaling. f*ck my life.
  • + 0
 It's too bad they couldn't make the 9.8 tech work for them.
Below threshold threads are hidden

