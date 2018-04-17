Race Face Announces New Turbine R Dropper Post

Features
• Race Face 1x Lever or Universal Lever compatible
• Compatible with Matchmaker
• Built for: XC/Trail/All-Mountain/Enduro
• Weight: 545g (150mm 30.9 w/o lever)
• Length: 456mm, 406mm, 356mm
• Travel: 150mm, 125mm, 100mm
• Lever actuation: mechanical
• Lever type: universal, 1x Matchmaker compatible
• Head type: Zero offset
• Size: 31.6mm, 30.9mmPrices
Turbine R Dropper Post MSRP: $294.99 USD
Turbine R 1x Lever MSRP: $69.99 USD
Turbine R Universal Lever: $49.99 USDwww.raceface.com
25 Comments
I wouldn’t touch that new one with a 10 foot pole...
