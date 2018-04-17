Race Face Announces New Turbine R Dropper Post



PRESS RELEASE: Race Face



In partnership with Fox, we’ve taken our Turbine R aesthetics and combined them with the award winning Transfer post, bringing you the function and reliability you expect from the Race Face brand to complete your R series build. We took our highly praised 1x RF Lever and made it even better - improving lever feel and optimizing it for use with the Turbine R dropper.



Matching the Turbine R Dropper with our Turbine R and Next R cranks, stems, wheels and bars gives you that full rally-ready, RF equipped ride!







