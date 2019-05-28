Race Face Creator Series Filmmakers & Winning Pitches Announced

Connor Tieulie

In his own words:

Film: Adaptive MTB

Ever since I was a small kid, bicycles have been the number one deciding factor in how I choose to live my life. I have since then used this passion and obsession as the transition into my professional career as a photographer and videographer who loves to tell inspiring stories about amazing things happening in the world.Adaptive bikes offer a gateway for almost everyone to ride despite having a condition that may impair their ability to do so. We will go ride with and tell the story of a Colorado trail boss and dirt jumper, downhill riding on the slopes of Trestle, your everyday rider, and the Adaptive MTB World Championships. It is truly amazing when people can overcome obstacles in life, continue to shred hard, and live life to the fullest, and that is what Adaptive cycling is helping to enable!