Race Face Introduces AR, ARC, & ARC Heavy Duty Offset Rims

Jun 9, 2018
by Race Face  
Dylan Forbes photo by Margus Riga

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

The custom wheel market is booming, and with Race Face AR and ARC rims proving to be wheel-builder favorites, we wanted to improve on the best. With a redesigned rim profile, the new AR, ARC and ARC HD Offset rims utilize an asymmetrical design to optimize spoke tension balance, wheel durability and wheel stiffness.

ARC 30 Heavy Duty Offset Rim
ARC Heavy Duty - Gravity tested rims that share the durability of Atlas DH and Park wheels

AR brings our previously OEM only pricepoint rim to market, with durable 6061 alloy providing the strength. For ARC, new 6069 Alloy provides a superior strength to weight ratio over our previous generation, significantly improving toughness and durability. And now with our new 30mm wide Heavy Duty rim at 22mm deep, we have a rim size and width option for every tire and every riding style, including DH and ebikes. Our tubeless ready bead and offest design mean these rims are ready to hit any trail with confidence. Complete your custom setup with color-matching decals available in eight color options. Decal kits sold separately.

Rocky Mountain Race Face EWS Team Photo By Paris Gore
ARC Rims share the same offset profile and balanced strength of Turbine R wheels


ARC 30 Offset Rim

ARC + ARC Heavy Duty Offset Rims

Features

• Sizes from 25mm to 40mm internal width
• Offset nipple bed for improved spoke tension balance and wheel strength/stiffness
• Tubeless ready, strong tire retention bead
• New 30mm Heavy Duty for gravity and e-bike applications – a downhill rated rim, with comparable strength to our World Cup proven Atlas.

Specifications

Wheel size: 27.5”
Rim weight*: 25mm - 428g, 30mm - 494g, 35mm - 530g, 40mm - 570g, 30mm heavy duty - 565g
Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals
Type: tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)
Rim material: 6069 high strength alloy
Rim depth: 20mm, 22mm heavy duty
Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm
Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm, 30mm heavy duty
External rim width: 28mm, 33.5mm, 38.5mm, 43.5mm, 34mm heavy duty
Spoke holes: 32, 28, (heavy duty only 32)
Rim ERD**: 562mm (25-40mm), 558mm(heavy duty)
Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n

Wheel size: 29”
Rim weight*: 25mm - 450g, 30mm - 525g, 35mm - 563g, 40mm - 598g, 30mm heavy duty - 595g
Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals
Type tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)
Rim material: 6069 high strength alloy
Rim depth: 20mm, 22mm heavy duty
Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm
Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm, 30mm heavy duty
External rim width: 28mm, 33.5mm, 38.5mm, 43.5mm, 34mm heavy duty
Spoke holes: 32, 28, (heavy duty only 32)
Rim ERD**: 600mm (25-40mm), 596mm (heavy duty)
Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n

*+/- 5%
**Assuming 2mm nipple head height

More information here.


AR 30 Offset Rim

AR Offset Rims

Features

• Sizes from 25mm internal width to 40mm
• Offset nipple bed for improved spoke tension balance and wheel strength/stiffness
• Tubeless ready with strong tire retention bead


Specifications

Wheel size: 27.5”
Rim weight*: 25mm - 448g, 30mm - 514g, 35mm - 552g, 40mm - 595g
Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals
Type: tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)
Rim material: sleeved 6061 alloy
Rim depth: 20mm
Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm
Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm
External rim width: 29mm, 34mm, 39mm, 44mm
Spoke holes: 32
Rim ERD**: 596mm all widths
Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n

Wheel size: 29”
Rim weight: 25mm – 470g, 30mm - 545g, 35mm - 583g, 40mm - 626g
Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals
Type: tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)
Rim material: sleeved 6061 alloy
Rim depth: 20mm
Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm
Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm
External rim width: 28.5mm, 34mm, 39mm, 44mm
Spoke holes: 32
Rim ERD**: 600mm all widths
Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n

*+/- 5%
**assuming 2mm nipple head height

More information here.



Jones Precision Wheels - ARC 30 Offset on Vault J Bend Hubs

Prices

ARC Offset Rims: $94.99-99.99 USD / $118.99-124.99 CAD
AR Offset Rims: $64.99-69.99 USD / $80.99-87.50 CAD

Rocky Mountain Race Face EWS Team Photo By Paris Gore


www.raceface.com

17 Comments

  • + 5
 6061 is used on many Aluminum rims.
It dents very easy but it is less prone to cracks.
7000 series Al is very strong but it's more prone to catastrophic failure like carbon rims.
6069 seems like a good choice.
Too bad no options for the DJ crowd.
No 26 inch rim ?
  • + 8
 wheelsize 26`` ?
  • + 6
 What about the 24" for those still on Big Hit lmao ?
  • + 2
 @Euskafreez: I almost bought one of those the other day.
  • + 2
 @jasonatspecialized Bring Big Hit back!
  • + 5
 I hope they stopped using the butter-tanium that was bend city before.
  • + 3
 Haha, this^. My Arc 30's just kind of melted away over a few months.
  • + 1
 Raceface arc rims suck.
They flatspot very easily.
They are heavy.
The sidewalls bend easily.
They are too expensive. Its just 600g of AL
Not even eyeleted, lame.

I highly doubt the “new alloy” will make a legit difference.
No 40mm “heavy duty rim” for big boys, lame.
  • + 1
 I had one of the old arc30 rims and I think it was made from cheese I killed it in about 3 months then changed to a dt swiss ex 471 which is still good 18 months later. Anyone buying these I hope for your sake they are better.
  • + 3
 Trigger words. "E-bike".

Decent pricing there
  • + 2
 Just say NO to E-Bikes.
  • + 1
 I want an E-bike. Badly. But just so that none of my friends know. I just want to have fun on climbs and flats before they get banned.
  • + 2
 @craigcanucks:

why? imo ebikes are amazing im getting one for my GF because she cant keep up with me riding on normal bike
  • + 0
 $65 for a set of rims!?? Come on pinkbike...what do you think we’re all made of money?!?
  • + 3
 DT Swiss, ZTR and Spank cost the same or more. And they are worth every penny.
  • + 3
 actually a reasonable price my stans rims are about £60 each.
  • + 1
 i think that was the point.......

Post a Comment



