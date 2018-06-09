Race Face Introduces AR, ARC, & ARC Heavy Duty Offset Rims

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

ARC Heavy Duty - Gravity tested rims that share the durability of Atlas DH and Park wheels

ARC Rims share the same offset profile and balanced strength of Turbine R wheels

ARC + ARC Heavy Duty Offset Rims

Wheel size: 27.5”

Rim weight*: 25mm - 428g, 30mm - 494g, 35mm - 530g, 40mm - 570g, 30mm heavy duty - 565g

Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals

Type: tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)

Rim material: 6069 high strength alloy

Rim depth: 20mm, 22mm heavy duty

Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm

Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm, 30mm heavy duty

External rim width: 28mm, 33.5mm, 38.5mm, 43.5mm, 34mm heavy duty

Spoke holes: 32, 28, (heavy duty only 32)

Rim ERD**: 562mm (25-40mm), 558mm(heavy duty)

Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n



Wheel size: 29”

Rim weight*: 25mm - 450g, 30mm - 525g, 35mm - 563g, 40mm - 598g, 30mm heavy duty - 595g

Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals

Type tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)

Rim material: 6069 high strength alloy

Rim depth: 20mm, 22mm heavy duty

Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm

Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm, 30mm heavy duty

External rim width: 28mm, 33.5mm, 38.5mm, 43.5mm, 34mm heavy duty

Spoke holes: 32, 28, (heavy duty only 32)

Rim ERD**: 600mm (25-40mm), 596mm (heavy duty)

Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n



AR Offset Rims

Wheel size: 27.5”

Rim weight*: 25mm - 448g, 30mm - 514g, 35mm - 552g, 40mm - 595g

Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals

Type: tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)

Rim material: sleeved 6061 alloy

Rim depth: 20mm

Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm

Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm

External rim width: 29mm, 34mm, 39mm, 44mm

Spoke holes: 32

Rim ERD**: 596mm all widths

Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n



Wheel size: 29”

Rim weight: 25mm – 470g, 30mm - 545g, 35mm - 583g, 40mm - 626g

Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals

Type: tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)

Rim material: sleeved 6061 alloy

Rim depth: 20mm

Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm

Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm

External rim width: 28.5mm, 34mm, 39mm, 44mm

Spoke holes: 32

Rim ERD**: 600mm all widths

Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n



Prices

The custom wheel market is booming, and with Race Face AR and ARC rims proving to be wheel-builder favorites, we wanted to improve on the best. With a redesigned rim profile, the new AR, ARC and ARC HD Offset rims utilize an asymmetrical design to optimize spoke tension balance, wheel durability and wheel stiffness.AR brings our previously OEM only pricepoint rim to market, with durable 6061 alloy providing the strength. For ARC, new 6069 Alloy provides a superior strength to weight ratio over our previous generation, significantly improving toughness and durability. And now with our new 30mm wide Heavy Duty rim at 22mm deep, we have a rim size and width option for every tire and every riding style, including DH and ebikes. Our tubeless ready bead and offest design mean these rims are ready to hit any trail with confidence. Complete your custom setup with color-matching decals available in eight color options. Decal kits sold separately.• Sizes from 25mm to 40mm internal width• Offset nipple bed for improved spoke tension balance and wheel strength/stiffness• Tubeless ready, strong tire retention bead• New 30mm Heavy Duty for gravity and e-bike applications – a downhill rated rim, with comparable strength to our World Cup proven Atlas.*+/- 5%**Assuming 2mm nipple head height• Sizes from 25mm internal width to 40mm• Offset nipple bed for improved spoke tension balance and wheel strength/stiffness• Tubeless ready with strong tire retention bead*+/- 5%**assuming 2mm nipple head heightARC Offset Rims: $94.99-99.99 USD / $118.99-124.99 CADAR Offset Rims: $64.99-69.99 USD / $80.99-87.50 CAD