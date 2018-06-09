Race Face Introduces AR, ARC, & ARC Heavy Duty Offset Rims

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face
The custom wheel market is booming, and with Race Face AR and ARC rims proving to be wheel-builder favorites, we wanted to improve on the best. With a redesigned rim profile, the new AR, ARC and ARC HD Offset rims utilize an asymmetrical design to optimize spoke tension balance, wheel durability and wheel stiffness.
ARC Heavy Duty - Gravity tested rims that share the durability of Atlas DH and Park wheels
AR brings our previously OEM only pricepoint rim to market, with durable 6061 alloy providing the strength. For ARC, new 6069 Alloy provides a superior strength to weight ratio over our previous generation, significantly improving toughness and durability. And now with our new 30mm wide Heavy Duty rim at 22mm deep, we have a rim size and width option for every tire and every riding style, including DH and ebikes. Our tubeless ready bead and offest design mean these rims are ready to hit any trail with confidence. Complete your custom setup with color-matching decals available in eight color options. Decal kits sold separately.
ARC + ARC Heavy Duty Offset Rims Features
ARC Rims share the same offset profile and balanced strength of Turbine R wheels
• Sizes from 25mm to 40mm internal width
• Offset nipple bed for improved spoke tension balance and wheel strength/stiffness
• Tubeless ready, strong tire retention bead
• New 30mm Heavy Duty for gravity and e-bike applications – a downhill rated rim, with comparable strength to our World Cup proven Atlas.Specifications
Wheel size: 27.5”
Rim weight*: 25mm - 428g, 30mm - 494g, 35mm - 530g, 40mm - 570g, 30mm heavy duty - 565g
Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals
Type: tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)
Rim material: 6069 high strength alloy
Rim depth: 20mm, 22mm heavy duty
Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm
Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm, 30mm heavy duty
External rim width: 28mm, 33.5mm, 38.5mm, 43.5mm, 34mm heavy duty
Spoke holes: 32, 28, (heavy duty only 32)
Rim ERD**: 562mm (25-40mm), 558mm(heavy duty)
Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n
Wheel size: 29”
Rim weight*: 25mm - 450g, 30mm - 525g, 35mm - 563g, 40mm - 598g, 30mm heavy duty - 595g
Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals
Type tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)
Rim material: 6069 high strength alloy
Rim depth: 20mm, 22mm heavy duty
Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm
Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm, 30mm heavy duty
External rim width: 28mm, 33.5mm, 38.5mm, 43.5mm, 34mm heavy duty
Spoke holes: 32, 28, (heavy duty only 32)
Rim ERD**: 600mm (25-40mm), 596mm (heavy duty)
Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n
*+/- 5%
**Assuming 2mm nipple head heightMore information here. AR Offset Rims Features
• Sizes from 25mm internal width to 40mm
• Offset nipple bed for improved spoke tension balance and wheel strength/stiffness
• Tubeless ready with strong tire retention beadSpecifications
Wheel size: 27.5”
Rim weight*: 25mm - 448g, 30mm - 514g, 35mm - 552g, 40mm - 595g
Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals
Type: tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)
Rim material: sleeved 6061 alloy
Rim depth: 20mm
Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm
Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm
External rim width: 29mm, 34mm, 39mm, 44mm
Spoke holes: 32
Rim ERD**: 596mm all widths
Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n
Wheel size: 29”
Rim weight: 25mm – 470g, 30mm - 545g, 35mm - 583g, 40mm - 626g
Finish: brushed black anodize / vinyl decals
Type: tubeless ready clincher (tape and valve kit sold separately)
Rim material: sleeved 6061 alloy
Rim depth: 20mm
Rim offset: 25mm – 3mm, 30/35/40mm – 4.5mm
Internal rim width: 25mm, 30mm, 35mm, 40mm
External rim width: 28.5mm, 34mm, 39mm, 44mm
Spoke holes: 32
Rim ERD**: 600mm all widths
Max spoke tension: 122kgf / 1200n
*+/- 5%
**assuming 2mm nipple head heightMore information here. Prices
ARC Offset Rims: $94.99-99.99 USD / $118.99-124.99 CAD
AR Offset Rims: $64.99-69.99 USD / $80.99-87.50 CADwww.raceface.com
17 Comments
It dents very easy but it is less prone to cracks.
7000 series Al is very strong but it's more prone to catastrophic failure like carbon rims.
6069 seems like a good choice.
Too bad no options for the DJ crowd.
No 26 inch rim ?
They flatspot very easily.
They are heavy.
The sidewalls bend easily.
They are too expensive. Its just 600g of AL
Not even eyeleted, lame.
I highly doubt the “new alloy” will make a legit difference.
No 40mm “heavy duty rim” for big boys, lame.
Decent pricing there
why? imo ebikes are amazing im getting one for my GF because she cant keep up with me riding on normal bike
