Video: Race Face Introduces Cinch Oval Direct Mount Chainring

PRESS RELEASE: Race FACE

The Race Face Direct Mount Oval Ring is ready for Superboost - Flip it and clock it and you're ready to go.

Our new Cinch Oval DM Rings help you put down the watts in the best part of our pedal stroke, on your 10, 11 or 12 speed drivetrains. Ovals provide enhanced traction control when compared to conventional round rings, particularly in high torque, low cadence riding scenarios. We’ve got your timing clocked to improve on that grueling climb. Or simply make your personal pedal-shuttle a little more bearable. And by simply flipping the ring, it becomes Super Boost compatible without losing the same excellent timing to help you maintain traction during the toughest part of your push.