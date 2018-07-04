VIDEOS

Video: Race Face Introduces Cinch Oval Direct Mount Chainring

Jul 5, 2018
by Race Face  

PRESS RELEASE: Race FACE

Our new Cinch Oval DM Rings help you put down the watts in the best part of our pedal stroke, on your 10, 11 or 12 speed drivetrains. Ovals provide enhanced traction control when compared to conventional round rings, particularly in high torque, low cadence riding scenarios. We’ve got your timing clocked to improve on that grueling climb. Or simply make your personal pedal-shuttle a little more bearable. And by simply flipping the ring, it becomes Super Boost compatible without losing the same excellent timing to help you maintain traction during the toughest part of your push.

RF Direct Mount Oval Ring
RF Direct Mount Oval Ring - Flipped for Superboost
The Race Face Direct Mount Oval Ring is ready for Superboost - Flip it and clock it and you're ready to go.

RF Introduces Cinch Oval DM Ring

4 Comments

  • + 1
 K so flipping it around is for super-boost. So the standard configuration is for boost 148? Or for non-boost 142? Surely can't be for both, right?

Or are raceface cranks already spaced for boost?
  • + 1
 There are boost specific chainrings. But yeah, I dunno which works with super boost...
  • + 1
 @captainspaulding: ok so normal way is for boost. Flip it around for super boost. No 142. Got it. Thanks!
  • + 1
 With the normal cinch chainrings, you mount it the same way regardless of whether it's a boost or non-boost setup. They don't have the different 3mm/6mm offset options but (from what I've read) they run a 51.5mm chainline - splitting the difference between the normal 49mm and 52mm 142/148 width chainlines.

But take it with a grain of salt. I've never bothered to measure the offset on a cinch ring, nor will I because it works fine and I don't really care beyond that =)

