Race Face Introduces Next R36 Carbon Wheelset

Aug 7, 2018
by Race Face  
Remi rides Next R36.
Wider means traction - Remi rides Next R36

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

Race Face is excited to grow our Next carbon wheelset lineup with the addition of the Next R36, providing better grip on the terrain you rip with a 36mm internal rim width, which optimizes the tread patterns on 2.4 - 2.8 tire options.

Like our Next R31, the Next R36 incorporates a durable carbon layup built for Enduro style abuse, with an offset spoke hole layout delivering improved tension balance to up the sturdiness. And with our no-fault Carbon Confidence Guarantee, you can go full send and know that Race Face has your back, from the hubs, to the spokes to the rims themselves.

Next R36 feature a 36mm internal width, the super-fast engagement of the Race Face Vault Hub, tubeless ready design, and tool-free interchangeable end caps.

Race Face Next R36 Carbon Wheel

WHEEL SIZES: 27.5, 29
WEIGHT PER SET: 27.5” – 1720g, 29”-1790g
TYPE:TUBELESS READY CLINCHER
RIM MATERIAL: OFFSET UD CARBON COMPOSITE, MATTE FINISH
RIM DEPTH: 25mm
INTERNAL RIM WIDTH: 36mm
SPOKES: SAPIM D-LIGHT, 28 F/R, 3X PATTERN (5 SPARES INCLUDED, SINGLE SPOKE LENGTH FOR THE ENTIRE WHEELSET)

NEXT R36 MSRP: $1499.99 USD / $1999.99 CAD


HUB FEATURES
• Large oversized flange for improved bracing angle and
larger bearings.
• Wide bearing stance.
• 6 double tooth pawls (3 engage at a time).
• 120 points of engagement (3 degrees).
• Individually sprung pawls.
• One length spoke used throughout wheelset (F&R).
• Tool-free interchangeable end caps (sold separately).
• Low drag labyrinth cassette body seal.
• R36 available in SuperBoost configuration.

RIM FEATURES
• Full carbon fiber construction
• 36mm Internal width
• Tubeless ready rim (tape and valves installed)
• 4.5mm Offset improves spoke tension balance
and wheel stiffness
• High gloss black logos and interchangable vinyl decals.

See the video with Remi Gauvin here.

Remi rides Next R36.

MENTIONS: @raceface


