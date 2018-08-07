Race Face Introduces Next R36 Carbon Wheelset



WHEEL SIZES: 27.5, 29

WEIGHT PER SET: 27.5” – 1720g, 29”-1790g

TYPE: TUBELESS READY CLINCHER

RIM MATERIAL: OFFSET UD CARBON COMPOSITE, MATTE FINISH

RIM DEPTH: 25mm

INTERNAL RIM WIDTH: 36mm

SPOKES: SAPIM D-LIGHT, 28 F/R, 3X PATTERN (5 SPARES INCLUDED, SINGLE SPOKE LENGTH FOR THE ENTIRE WHEELSET)



NEXT R36 MSRP: $1499.99 USD / $1999.99 CAD



