Race Face Introduces Next R36 Carbon Wheelset

Wider means traction - Remi rides Next R36

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face



WHEEL SIZES: 27.5, 29

WEIGHT PER SET: 27.5” – 1720g, 29”-1790g

TYPE: TUBELESS READY CLINCHER

RIM MATERIAL: OFFSET UD CARBON COMPOSITE, MATTE FINISH

RIM DEPTH: 25mm

INTERNAL RIM WIDTH: 36mm

SPOKES: SAPIM D-LIGHT, 28 F/R, 3X PATTERN (5 SPARES INCLUDED, SINGLE SPOKE LENGTH FOR THE ENTIRE WHEELSET)



NEXT R36 MSRP: $1499.99 USD / $1999.99 CAD





HUB FEATURES

RIM FEATURES

Race Face is excited to grow our Next carbon wheelset lineup with the addition of the Next R36 , providing better grip on the terrain you rip with a 36mm internal rim width, which optimizes the tread patterns on 2.4 - 2.8 tire options.Like our Next R31, the Next R36 incorporates a durable carbon layup built for Enduro style abuse, with an offset spoke hole layout delivering improved tension balance to up the sturdiness. And with our no-fault Carbon Confidence Guarantee, you can go full send and know that Race Face has your back, from the hubs, to the spokes to the rims themselves.Next R36 feature a 36mm internal width, the super-fast engagement of the Race Face Vault Hub, tubeless ready design, and tool-free interchangeable end caps.• Large oversized flange for improved bracing angle andlarger bearings.• Wide bearing stance.• 6 double tooth pawls (3 engage at a time).• 120 points of engagement (3 degrees).• Individually sprung pawls.• One length spoke used throughout wheelset (F&R).• Tool-free interchangeable end caps (sold separately).• Low drag labyrinth cassette body seal.• R36 available in SuperBoost configuration.• Full carbon fiber construction• 36mm Internal width• Tubeless ready rim (tape and valves installed)• 4.5mm Offset improves spoke tension balanceand wheel stiffness• High gloss black logos and interchangable vinyl decals.See the video with Remi Gauvin here