Race Face Launches Aeffect R Cranks, Dropper Post, & Lever

FEATURES

• Cable actuated, hydraulic cartridge - Infinite adjust within travel

• Cartridge system extremely reliable and easily serviceable

• NEW DU Bushing in the upper nut and increased upper tube diameter improves stiffness and durability

• Same 2-bolt saddle clamp system as our Ride and Chester posts

• Aeffect R lever sold separately (post is also compatible with Turbine R universal and 1x lever)

• Uses standard shifter cable and housing



SPECS

Size: 30.9 or 31.6mm

Length: 100mm = 323mm / 125mm = 378mm / 150mm = 425mm / 170mm = 465mm (not including actuation extension out the bottom of the lower tube)

Drop: 100mm / 125mm / 150mm / 170mm

Head Type: Zero offset, 2-bolt micro adjust

Material: 7075 ALLOY

Weight: 31.6x100=482g / 31.6x125=530g / 31.6x150=602g / 31.6x170=638g

