Race Face Launches Aeffect R Cranks, Dropper Post, & Lever

We are stoked to be expanding the range of products in our mid-range all mountain and enduro focused Aeffect R group with the addition of a new crankset, dropper post, and lever. Get all the R rated details below!
Aeffect R Crankset
$129.99 USD MSRP
Aeffect R cranks - now in a 165mm length!
Designed in Canada, the Aeffect R crankset brings enduro rated strength and performance with its forged 7050 AL construction that optimizes stiffness while minimizing overall weight. The Aeffect R uses our versatile and future proof CINCH System for plenty of direct mount 1x ring and spider options, and features our trusted 24mm diameter EXI spindle. In addition to 170 and 175mm lengths, we’ve added a 165mm length, making the Aeffect R a rock solid crankset choice for hard charging, aggressive trail riders.
FEATURES
• Deep pocket net forged from 7050 AL for superior stiffness
• Boost compatible 24mm EXI spindle
• New 165mm length
• CINCH spider interface
• Can run Alloy or Steel Cinch DM Rings
• Black satin finish
SPECS
Built For: Trail/All Mountain/Enduro
Spindle Diameter: 24mm (Boost compatible)
Spiders: Direct Mount, 2x 104/64mm bcd (Boost spider available)
CINCH Alloy Direct Mount: 26T, 28T, 30T, 32T, 34T, 36T
CINCH SHI 12sp: 30T, 32T, 34T
CINCH Steel Direct Mount: 28T, 30T, 32T
Weight: 632g (32T DM Alloy, W/O BB) 696g (32T DM Steel, w/o BB)
BB Compatibility: BSA, BB92, PF30
Size: 165, 170, 175mm
Aeffect R Dropper Post
Price: $199.99 USD (no lever)
Introducing the Aeffect R Dropper Post. Yes, it's a budget friendly option for riders wanting a simple, trouble free dropper post – but really it’s so much more. A sealed damping system wrapped in 7075 aluminum makes the Aeffect R a lightweight dropper that also features internal cable routing compatible to modern frame designs and is available up to a 170mm drop. This post will keep you on your bike with less service down time, delivering you countless days in the saddle and plenty of good times. The Aeffect R dropper will always be ready for your next ride!
FEATURES
• Cable actuated, hydraulic cartridge - Infinite adjust within travel
• Cartridge system extremely reliable and easily serviceable
• NEW DU Bushing in the upper nut and increased upper tube diameter improves stiffness and durability
• Same 2-bolt saddle clamp system as our Ride and Chester posts
• Aeffect R lever sold separately (post is also compatible with Turbine R universal and 1x lever)
• Uses standard shifter cable and housing
SPECS
Size: 30.9 or 31.6mm
Length: 100mm = 323mm / 125mm = 378mm / 150mm = 425mm / 170mm = 465mm (not including actuation extension out the bottom of the lower tube)
Drop: 100mm / 125mm / 150mm / 170mm
Head Type: Zero offset, 2-bolt micro adjust
Material: 7075 ALLOY
Weight: 31.6x100=482g / 31.6x125=530g / 31.6x150=602g / 31.6x170=638g
Aeffect R Dropper Lever
$39.99 USD MSRP
Sitting under your bar for a clean cockpit set-up, the ergonomic Aeffect R 1x lever keeps things simple by using standard shifter cable and housing. It's compatible with both the Aeffect R and Turbine R dropper posts.
FEATURES
• Ergonomic 1x lever
• Sits under bar for a clean look
• Smooth and easy lever action
• Uses standard shifter cable and housing
• Also compatible with the Turbine R dropper post
SPECS
Colour: BLACK
Compatible with: Aeffect R and Turbine R dropper posts
The Aeffect R group of products are available now globally through your favorite Race Face dealer and also in Canada from www.shopRFE.ca www.raceface.com@raceface
