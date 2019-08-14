Race Face Launches Aeffect R Cranks, Dropper Post, & Lever

Aug 14, 2019
by Race Face  
PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

We are stoked to be expanding the range of products in our mid-range all mountain and enduro focused Aeffect R group with the addition of a new crankset, dropper post, and lever. Get all the R rated details below!



Aeffect R Crankset
$129.99 USD MSRP

Aeffect R cranks - now in a 165mm length!

Designed in Canada, the Aeffect R crankset brings enduro rated strength and performance with its forged 7050 AL construction that optimizes stiffness while minimizing overall weight. The Aeffect R uses our versatile and future proof CINCH System for plenty of direct mount 1x ring and spider options, and features our trusted 24mm diameter EXI spindle. In addition to 170 and 175mm lengths, we’ve added a 165mm length, making the Aeffect R a rock solid crankset choice for hard charging, aggressive trail riders.

FEATURES
• Deep pocket net forged from 7050 AL for superior stiffness
• Boost compatible 24mm EXI spindle
• New 165mm length
• CINCH spider interface
• Can run Alloy or Steel Cinch DM Rings
• Black satin finish
SPECS
Built For: Trail/All Mountain/Enduro
Spindle Diameter: 24mm (Boost compatible)
Spiders: Direct Mount, 2x 104/64mm bcd (Boost spider available)
CINCH Alloy Direct Mount: 26T, 28T, 30T, 32T, 34T, 36T
CINCH SHI 12sp: 30T, 32T, 34T
CINCH Steel Direct Mount: 28T, 30T, 32T
Weight: 632g (32T DM Alloy, W/O BB) 696g (32T DM Steel, w/o BB)
BB Compatibility: BSA, BB92, PF30
Size: 165, 170, 175mm




Aeffect R Dropper Post
Price: $199.99 USD (no lever)


Introducing the Aeffect R Dropper Post. Yes, it's a budget friendly option for riders wanting a simple, trouble free dropper post – but really it’s so much more. A sealed damping system wrapped in 7075 aluminum makes the Aeffect R a lightweight dropper that also features internal cable routing compatible to modern frame designs and is available up to a 170mm drop. This post will keep you on your bike with less service down time, delivering you countless days in the saddle and plenty of good times. The Aeffect R dropper will always be ready for your next ride!

FEATURES
• Cable actuated, hydraulic cartridge - Infinite adjust within travel
• Cartridge system extremely reliable and easily serviceable
• NEW DU Bushing in the upper nut and increased upper tube diameter improves stiffness and durability
• Same 2-bolt saddle clamp system as our Ride and Chester posts
• Aeffect R lever sold separately (post is also compatible with Turbine R universal and 1x lever)
• Uses standard shifter cable and housing
SPECS
Size: 30.9 or 31.6mm
Length: 100mm = 323mm / 125mm = 378mm / 150mm = 425mm / 170mm = 465mm (not including actuation extension out the bottom of the lower tube)
Drop: 100mm / 125mm / 150mm / 170mm
Head Type: Zero offset, 2-bolt micro adjust
Material: 7075 ALLOY
Weight: 31.6x100=482g / 31.6x125=530g / 31.6x150=602g / 31.6x170=638g




Aeffect R Dropper Lever
$39.99 USD MSRP


Sitting under your bar for a clean cockpit set-up, the ergonomic Aeffect R 1x lever keeps things simple by using standard shifter cable and housing. It's compatible with both the Aeffect R and Turbine R dropper posts.

FEATURES
• Ergonomic 1x lever
• Sits under bar for a clean look
• Smooth and easy lever action
• Uses standard shifter cable and housing
• Also compatible with the Turbine R dropper post
SPECS
Colour: BLACK
Compatible with: Aeffect R and Turbine R dropper posts

The Aeffect R group of products are available now globally through your favorite Race Face dealer and also in Canada from www.shopRFE.ca

www.raceface.com

@raceface

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Cranks Seatposts Race Face


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
102705 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
93542 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
90588 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
88226 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
71346 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
66342 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
56109 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
54352 views

28 Comments

  • + 14
 thank you race face for not making those cranks with a 30mm axle. Not down with replacing bbs every three weeks
  • + 3
 Came here to say the same thing.
  • + 6
 Couldn’t agree more. RF bottom brackets still suck. I think I’ll actually buy these for my DJ
  • + 2
 I have had a Rotor bb on my turbine cranks for 3 years with no issues. On the other end, the aeffect cranks preload is pretty weak and results in shorter bb life - i have it on another bike and i already change it twice.
  • + 5
 24mm spindle FTW
  • + 1
 30mm Hope BB running strong for two years with my 30mil Turbine Cinch crank. Don't understand all the hate. And yes I ride all year round and we got proper winters Smile
  • + 1
 @crisotop: hope has oversized external bearings, most companies use the same outer diameter as for 24mm spindles. If you run pressift with 30mm spindle even quality Hope bearings won’t help you.
  • + 13
 Aeffect dropper post or OneUp? I know where my money is going & its not to FoxFace Corp.
  • + 5
 Been running the 170mm OneUp for more than year now. Have just done one "Service", just greased it and put some more air in it. Rock solid.
  • + 1
 I have a OneUp, wouldn't recommend it. Have serviced it weekly and had to add air every 2 weeks or so. Has a sticky spot that is a pain. My PNW is 3 years old as smooth as day 1.
  • + 3
 Yeah, the v2 one-up kinda sucks though, unfortunately
  • + 0
 Given that the OneUp is a modified version of the Brand X, I would just go with Brand X and save some $$ unless you want to be able to adjust the drop with OneUp shims

I assume that this is another variation of that same post.
  • + 4
 Just get a Transfer and never have to worry about buying another dropper again.
  • + 4
 @ninjatarian: The OneUp V2 is like 2" shorter than the Brand X and comes in a 210mm.
  • + 9
 The lever is exactly the same as the one from BrandX, so the post probably is too. Which is a good thing, except maybe the price markup...
  • + 1
 Check out the ZTTO lever. Sealed bearing goodness for $25.
  • - 3
 @ninjatarian: or buy the brand x lever for £25. Available in I-spec too....
  • + 5
 www.chainreactioncycles.com/us/en/brand-x-ascend-xl-170mm-dropper-seatpost/rp-prod159172

Sure has a lot of similarities to the 170 brandx post...they both have a 465mm length, not including the actuator...
  • + 4
 That was my thought, looks identical to the BrandX which I own and has been great so far.
  • + 1
 @AllenM: My external one as well. The saddle has a bit more play than some other options, but on par with a Transfer for example. I think the internals are the same for the posts from Pro and OneUp and some others...
  • + 7
 That's a BrandX ascend lever (chain reaction brand) with Raceface logo on it.
  • + 4
 Cranks are not a place where I care to spend a lot of money, which is why I like Aeffects. Affordable and super easy to set up. Happy to see a nicely upgraded version become available in the same price range.
  • + 3
 Good idea. Keep releasing new products but never respond to any of your customers emails or messages or sell your small parts anywhere. I guess the whole "just buy a new one" is the business model for RaceFace.
  • + 2
 Hopefully the 170mm cranks don't have an extra 5-10mm hanging off the end beyond the pedal. The previous Aeffect 170s are obviously the same forging as the 175 (maybe even the 180) with just the hole drilled and tapped at a different length.

All of which means that even with a 170mm effective crank length that's nice to my knees and gives more pedal to ground clearance, you can still smash the very long crank itself into rocks, and that's pretty stupid.
  • + 5
 Nice catalog dropper...
  • - 2
 That's pretty much what most would have said about about the Affect non-R. That it was just another Brand-x or X-trans post. But it in fact has different internals.
  • + 3
 The normal affect dropper is absolute trash though. Highest failure rate of all droppers, of all time in our store.
  • + 4
 The dropper also seems a Brand x...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022860
Mobile Version of Website