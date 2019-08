Race Face Launches Aeffect R Cranks, Dropper Post, & Lever

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

Aeffect R Crankset

$129.99 USD MSRP

Aeffect R cranks - now in a 165mm length!

FEATURES

• Deep pocket net forged from 7050 AL for superior stiffness

• Boost compatible 24mm EXI spindle

• New 165mm length

• CINCH spider interface

• Can run Alloy or Steel Cinch DM Rings

• Black satin finish

SPECS

Built For: Trail/All Mountain/Enduro

Spindle Diameter: 24mm (Boost compatible)

Spiders: Direct Mount, 2x 104/64mm bcd (Boost spider available)

CINCH Alloy Direct Mount: 26T, 28T, 30T, 32T, 34T, 36T

CINCH SHI 12sp: 30T, 32T, 34T

CINCH Steel Direct Mount: 28T, 30T, 32T

Weight: 632g (32T DM Alloy, W/O BB) 696g (32T DM Steel, w/o BB)

BB Compatibility: BSA, BB92, PF30

Size: 165, 170, 175mm



Aeffect R Dropper Post

Price: $199.99 USD (no lever)

FEATURES

• Cable actuated, hydraulic cartridge - Infinite adjust within travel

• Cartridge system extremely reliable and easily serviceable

• NEW DU Bushing in the upper nut and increased upper tube diameter improves stiffness and durability

• Same 2-bolt saddle clamp system as our Ride and Chester posts

• Aeffect R lever sold separately (post is also compatible with Turbine R universal and 1x lever)

• Uses standard shifter cable and housing

SPECS

Size: 30.9 or 31.6mm

Length: 100mm = 323mm / 125mm = 378mm / 150mm = 425mm / 170mm = 465mm (not including actuation extension out the bottom of the lower tube)

Drop: 100mm / 125mm / 150mm / 170mm

Head Type: Zero offset, 2-bolt micro adjust

Material: 7075 ALLOY

Weight: 31.6x100=482g / 31.6x125=530g / 31.6x150=602g / 31.6x170=638g



Aeffect R Dropper Lever

$39.99 USD MSRP

FEATURES

• Ergonomic 1x lever

• Sits under bar for a clean look

• Smooth and easy lever action

• Uses standard shifter cable and housing

• Also compatible with the Turbine R dropper post

SPECS

Colour: BLACK

Compatible with: Aeffect R and Turbine R dropper posts



We are stoked to be expanding the range of products in our mid-range all mountain and enduro focused Aeffect R group with the addition of a new crankset, dropper post, and lever. Get all the R rated details below!Designed in Canada, the Aeffect R crankset brings enduro rated strength and performance with its forged 7050 AL construction that optimizes stiffness while minimizing overall weight. The Aeffect R uses our versatile and future proof CINCH System for plenty of direct mount 1x ring and spider options, and features our trusted 24mm diameter EXI spindle. In addition to 170 and 175mm lengths, we’ve added a 165mm length, making the Aeffect R a rock solid crankset choice for hard charging, aggressive trail riders.Introducing the Aeffect R Dropper Post. Yes, it's a budget friendly option for riders wanting a simple, trouble free dropper post – but really it’s so much more. A sealed damping system wrapped in 7075 aluminum makes the Aeffect R a lightweight dropper that also features internal cable routing compatible to modern frame designs and is available up to a 170mm drop. This post will keep you on your bike with less service down time, delivering you countless days in the saddle and plenty of good times. The Aeffect R dropper will always be ready for your next ride!Sitting under your bar for a clean cockpit set-up, the ergonomic Aeffect R 1x lever keeps things simple by using standard shifter cable and housing. It's compatible with both the Aeffect R and Turbine R dropper posts.The Aeffect R group of products are available now globally through your favorite Race Face dealer and also in Canada from www.shopRFE.ca