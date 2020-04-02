Race Face Launches Micro Spline Cassette Body

Apr 2, 2020
by Race Face  

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

Everyone wants more range and compatibility but it sucks when that comes with an unwanted durability compromise. So, after acquiring a licensing agreement from Shimano, we decided to build a 12-speed Micro Spline cassette body with bigger balls.

Many Micro Spline cassette bodies use 6802 bearings, which have a relatively small 2.38 mm diameter. Over the past year, extensive testing in our lab and in the field with RF athletes such as the Rocky Mountain/Race Face Enduro team led us to the conclusion that smaller bearings in the Micro Spline cassette body just weren’t as durable as our current Vault HG and XD cassette bodies.

With some creative thinking and more testing, we were able to work around the geometry constraints of Micro Spline and fit the same 6902 and 15267 bearings used in our HG and XD cassette bodies. This increased the bearing ball size from 2.38 mm (6802) to a burly 3.97 mm (6902) and 3.5 mm (15267).


Big balls aren’t always better, except when it comes to bearing size and durability.

The new RF Micro Spline compatible cassette body works with all Vault hubs, including the Easton Cycling Vault hubs.

Vault cassette bodies are now available from your favourite RF dealer or online at raceface.com for $95 USD. Micro Spline-equipped RF wheels will be coming later this spring.




