Video: Race Face Launches New Ride Pedal & Updates to Chester Pedal

FEATURES
• Tough nylon composite pedal body with added traction treads
• Slim, lightweight concave platform
• Durable Cro-Mo steel axle on a bearing and bushing system
• Replaceable threaded steel traction pins (8 per side)
• Serviceable internal parts available
• 2-year warranty
• Available in 9 vibrant colours
MSRP: $49.99 USD
Colours: Black, Blue, Red, Green, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Turquoise, Pink
Built For: Trail/DH/FR/DJ
Bearings: Cartridge bearings and DU bushings
Platform Size: 110mm x 101mm
Axle Material: Chromoly steel
Body Material: Nylon composite body
Weight: 360g / pair
Height: 15mm - 18.4mm
# of Pins: 16 SHCS hex traction pins per pedal
28 Comments
A friend of mine who was getting back into riding asked me the pros and cons of different pedals. I haven't had much trail experience with plastic pedals, but that's something I thought might be a con to consider.
In both cases he pins will crave rocks and slow the bike a little.
But composite seems to "absorb" the impact better, or something.
Also, when it goes too far, aluminum pedals tend to crack or break, whereas composite bend.
