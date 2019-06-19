Video: Race Face Launches New Ride Pedal & Updates to Chester Pedal

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

Ride Pedal

Don’t be left out of the pedal party, get yourself a set of Ride pedals from Race Face!



No longer do you have to be afraid of the sting and bite of pedal slips thanks to the arrival of the Ride pedal.



Great for new riders, novice mountain bikers, kids ready to get shreddy and everyone in between - these pedals are built for everything from commuting to trail riding. The Ride is ready for action with its thin and concave nylon composite pedal body, rolling on a durable Cro-Mo steel axle with a cartridge bearing/bushing set up that is fully serviceable for legit performance.



Nine molded traction pins per side give you plenty of grip without the risk of damaging your shoes or shins.



The Ride pedal is ready to party in 9 vibrant colours so you can get matchy matchy with the rest of your bike.





FEATURES

• Slim, lightweight concave platform

• Molded pins for safe grip in

• Durable Cro-Mo steel axle

• Tough nylon composite body

• Standard 9/16” pedal thread

• Serviceable internal parts available

• 2-year warranty



MSRP: $34.99 USD

Colours: Black, Blue, Red, Green, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Turquoise, Pink

Built For: Trail/DH/FR/DJ

Bearings: Cartridge bearings and DU bushings

Platform Size: 110mm x 101mm

Axle Material: Chromoly steel

Body Material: Nylon composite

Weight: 320g / pair

Height: 15mm - 18.4mm

# of Pins: 18 molded pins per pedal



Chester Pedal

Same awesome pedals, a few updates, including a new magenta colourway!

Not wanting to be left out of the party, Chester got dressed up with some new traction tread on its slim and lightweight, concave platform to give additional grip to the 8 replaceable hex traction pins per side.



The nylon composite body turns on a fully sealed cro-mo axle with a 100% serviceable bearing and bushing system. Available in 9 colours to match your bike, including magenta!



FEATURES

• Tough nylon composite pedal body with added traction treads

• Slim, lightweight concave platform

• Durable Cro-Mo steel axle on a bearing and bushing system

• Replaceable threaded steel traction pins (8 per side)

• Serviceable internal parts available

• 2-year warranty

• Available in 9 vibrant colours



MSRP: $49.99 USD

Colours: Black, Blue, Red, Green, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Turquoise, Pink

Built For: Trail/DH/FR/DJ

Bearings: Cartridge bearings and DU bushings

Platform Size: 110mm x 101mm

Axle Material: Chromoly steel

Body Material: Nylon composite body

Weight: 360g / pair

Height: 15mm - 18.4mm

# of Pins: 16 SHCS hex traction pins per pedal



Both pedals are now available through your favourite Race Face dealer!