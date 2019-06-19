PRESS RELEASES

Video: Race Face Launches New Ride Pedal & Updates to Chester Pedal

Jun 19, 2019
by Race Face  

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

Ride Pedal
Don’t be left out of the pedal party, get yourself a set of Ride pedals from Race Face!

No longer do you have to be afraid of the sting and bite of pedal slips thanks to the arrival of the Ride pedal.

Great for new riders, novice mountain bikers, kids ready to get shreddy and everyone in between - these pedals are built for everything from commuting to trail riding. The Ride is ready for action with its thin and concave nylon composite pedal body, rolling on a durable Cro-Mo steel axle with a cartridge bearing/bushing set up that is fully serviceable for legit performance.

Nine molded traction pins per side give you plenty of grip without the risk of damaging your shoes or shins.

The Ride pedal is ready to party in 9 vibrant colours so you can get matchy matchy with the rest of your bike.

FEATURES
• Slim, lightweight concave platform
• Molded pins for safe grip in
• Durable Cro-Mo steel axle
• Tough nylon composite body
• Standard 9/16” pedal thread
• Serviceable internal parts available
• 2-year warranty

MSRP: $34.99 USD
Colours: Black, Blue, Red, Green, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Turquoise, Pink
Built For: Trail/DH/FR/DJ
Bearings: Cartridge bearings and DU bushings
Platform Size: 110mm x 101mm
Axle Material: Chromoly steel
Body Material: Nylon composite
Weight: 320g / pair
Height: 15mm - 18.4mm
# of Pins: 18 molded pins per pedal



Chester Pedal
Same awesome pedals, a few updates, including a new magenta colourway!


Not wanting to be left out of the party, Chester got dressed up with some new traction tread on its slim and lightweight, concave platform to give additional grip to the 8 replaceable hex traction pins per side.

The nylon composite body turns on a fully sealed cro-mo axle with a 100% serviceable bearing and bushing system. Available in 9 colours to match your bike, including magenta!
FEATURES
• Tough nylon composite pedal body with added traction treads
• Slim, lightweight concave platform
• Durable Cro-Mo steel axle on a bearing and bushing system
• Replaceable threaded steel traction pins (8 per side)
• Serviceable internal parts available
• 2-year warranty
• Available in 9 vibrant colours

MSRP: $49.99 USD
Colours: Black, Blue, Red, Green, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Turquoise, Pink
Built For: Trail/DH/FR/DJ
Bearings: Cartridge bearings and DU bushings
Platform Size: 110mm x 101mm
Axle Material: Chromoly steel
Body Material: Nylon composite body
Weight: 360g / pair
Height: 15mm - 18.4mm
# of Pins: 16 SHCS hex traction pins per pedal


Both pedals are now available through your favourite Race Face dealer!

MENTIONS: @raceface


Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
82714 views
Review: 2019 Santa Cruz Megatower - Stiff & Solid, But Not That Sensitive
74697 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
61214 views
Behind the Numbers: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29 Suspension Analysis
56373 views
Behind the Numbers: Marin Mount Vision Suspension Analysis
54577 views
Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
50837 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
48527 views
Final Results and Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
46042 views

28 Comments

  • + 13
 Goddammit! I just bought a pair of Chester’s and now they have very important traction lines carved in them?! How will I stay on my bike now? =\ WTF RaceFace?! #plannedobsolescence
  • + 3
 No traction lines?! You're f*cked!
  • + 6
 Dremmel time
  • + 1
 Instead of those hacksaw traction lines they should have put two more pins on each side (I upgrade mine that way, helped a lot!).
  • + 1
 I'd like them to make a ti axle option for the Chester pretty sure it would sell like hotcakes. So aftermarket axle makers please make a ti axle for Chester's. Thank you.
  • + 1
 Man I would stay away from your bike UNTIL you buy that new traction lines. Safety first kids !
  • + 2
 Serious question, any of you who ride with Chester pedals or similar plastic pedals notice that pedal strikes are more harsh and likely to cause you to crash compared to their aluminum counterparts because the plastic bites into rocks whereas the aluminum deflects it?
A friend of mine who was getting back into riding asked me the pros and cons of different pedals. I haven't had much trail experience with plastic pedals, but that's something I thought might be a con to consider.
  • + 6
 I’ve noticed the opposite. Pedal strikes are less harsh than alum due to the plastic deflection and absorbing the strike.
  • - 4
flag gtill9000 (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 my rule of thumb: if you bash into rocks more, aluminum is better, if you bash into roots more, composite is better.
  • + 2
 I'm with @Elkulp on this one, I've noticed a difference with the composite pedals not hanging up on rocks as much as the aluminum ones.
  • + 1
 I ride Chester’s 2018 and they are far superior to aluminum! Less harsh and if you do bash them up and f*ck them up!they are easy to fix and add pins. I ride at trestle bike park 60+ days a year and love them.
  • + 1
 Opposite.
In both cases he pins will crave rocks and slow the bike a little.
But composite seems to "absorb" the impact better, or something.
Also, when it goes too far, aluminum pedals tend to crack or break, whereas composite bend.
  • + 4
 I guess they found the niche market of pedals that intentionally have less traction
  • + 3
 So now instead of running decent pedals and never having a problem you can slip on plastic pedal pins and smack shins all the time
  • + 3
 As the Rides are aimed at noobs and kids, how about a smaller platform for smaller feet? They'd make a bleeding shin free upgrade to my daughter's Orbea then.
  • + 1
 Or maybe two sizes. I could see myself outfitting my wife's and my commuter bikes with Rides as they will be good enough for the commute and gentle on my office shoes. But as you suggested, they'd also make a great upgrade on my kid's beginner mtbs if they were available in a smaller size as well.
  • + 1
 I think they'd be great for my cross bike, which I still run flats on. Having giant pins on a bike I commute on feels a bit extra. I can colour match them too :>.
  • + 1
 I've been very happy with Tioga Dazz Lite Pedals for my shrimps. Flat pedal, narrow platform, molded pins, lightweight, cheap. tiogausa.com/main/products/pedals/dazz-lite
  • + 1
 SDG Slater 90 pedals have smaller 90x90mm profile and blunt edged replaceable pins. Plenty of grip, but less likely to cut up shins for those learning.
  • + 3
 Wow... Looks just like the free Welgos we give away at our shop...
  • + 1
 Hope they follow up with the whole Chester line. The cranks were badass. One of the only aluminum cranksets around with steel inserts.
  • + 2
 Looks exactly like the pedals on AliExpress for $3.99
  • + 1
 Honestly, I have a pair of “Rock Bros” pedals that are Chester knock offs. In the end, the Chester is a better pedal but not for the price. I paid 16 bucks for mine last October and have opened them once for a re-greasing. But I ride the heck out of them and run my sag on the lower end so have pedal strikes more often than the average rider.
  • + 1
 Chesters feel alright until you try something like Diety Tmacs with a proper concave shape, then you never go back
  • + 0
 Raceface shit , they will last about 2 mins , same as all the other Raceface crap !
  • + 1
 Flat out pedal coming soon
  • + 1
 I think the Chester pedals singlehandedly keep my bike shop in business.
  • + 1
 hahaha amazing

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032621
Mobile Version of Website