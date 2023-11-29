Race Face Release New Chester Lock-On Grips

Race Face has updated the Chester MTB grip with a softer, tackier rubber compound and a new shape said to enhance comfort and control on the trail. It employs a 20A rubber compound, as measured on the Shore A hardness scale. The lower the number, the softer the rubber. That's pretty damn soft, given that some of the softest, tackiest downhill tires have a Shore A hardness of around 40A.

photo
Perforations on the sleeve reduce the hard contact surface area between the plastic and the handlebar

It is no long the BMX-inspired push-on affair of old, a design that was popular amongst riders who valued the added damping. Now, the Chester has a plastic sleeve running underneath the rubber, with a single lock clamp at the inboard edge. However, not seen is the fact that the sleeve is perforated along its surface. Race Face say that has reduced the hard contact area to the bar by 29% (versus a continuous core), allowing them to increase the average thickness of the rubber underneath the rider's palm.

photo
photo

Surface texture is new, too. The region that interfaces the rider's palm is ribbed, said to help wick away moisture. Then, where the finger tips wrap, the ridges are deeper to give a better purchase. The outboard edge is much thicker, with taller ribbing at the inboard edge increasing effective diameter where the rider's thumb wraps.


photo

Overall length is 136mm. Prospective customers have the choice of a 31mm or 34mm diameter option, and the choice of 10 clamp colors. Choose from black, blue, purple, turquoise, kashmoney, forest green, orange, silver, red or gum with a black clamp.

All have an MSRP of $27 USD / $32 CAD.

14 Comments
  • 5 0
 Got some during the Fromme giveaway. They've got a really nice, tacky rubber, and I really like the profile on the thick version. They're one of the better thick grips I've tried, and the price is better than an ODI rogue.
  • 5 5
 So here's what I don't get. Lock-ons are easier to put on and take off, but how often do you need to do that, especially since most brakes/shifters don't need to slide over the bar ends? For the same cost, I could get 2-3 ODI longnecks with more rubber.
  • 5 1
 It's in the name...lock...on....
  • 3 4
 @Tmackstab: Yeah, but they don't lock-on any better than a bit of clear spray paint under a push-on. If anything, it's another failure point.
  • 4 0
 ever dropped into a steep one in the PNW in the wet and the grip rotate on you? I loved my Oury slip-ons but they give me the code brown.
  • 9 0
 @dreamlink87: Ahh I see you ride in New Mexico, the land known for its super wet climate. Try coming north where Race Face is located and see how long those push ons stay on your bike lol.
  • 6 0
 Donny, you're out of your element!
  • 1 0
 @Tmackstab: 50 cents of wire will keep the push ons in place in the wet, add glue if your paranoid
  • 2 0
 @jayacheess: LOL!!!
  • 1 0
 Some duct tape beneath the grip stops the sliding. If it doesn't, you need to apply more.
  • 2 0
 oooh nice, theyre ribbed.
  • 2 2
 Thought they would be cheaper being the Chester line. Look good otherwise and nice color options
  • 5 1
 $27 is expensive? not compared to the majority of grips I see on the shelf.
  • 2 0
 My favorite color is ham







