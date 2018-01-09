PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Race Face Next R Cranks - Review

Jan 9, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Race Face Next R review


Race Face's Next R components debuted last spring, a new product line intended to split the difference between the Canadian company's lightweight, XC-oriented Next components and the burlier, DH-oriented SixC components.

The Next R cranks are handmade in Canada from US-sourced carbon, and are attached to a 7050-alloy aluminum spindle that measures 30mm in diameter. Not surprisingly, the cranks use Race Face's Cinch interface, which allows for an enormous possibility of chainring and spindle combinations.
Race Face Next R Crank Details
• Intended use: trail / all-mountain / enduro
• UD carbon fiber arms, 7050 aluminum spindle
• Weight: 486 grams (with 32-tooth direct mount ring)
• Lengths: 170, 175mm
• Made in Canada
• MSRP: $479.99 (cranks only) / $549.99 with chainring
www.raceface.com

Because the spindle is bolted, rather than bonded, to each crank arm, it can easily be swapped out, whether that's for the extra width required by a fat bike, or for some magical new future standard. Along with the more commonly seen direct mount option, it's also possible to mount a spider that will accept multiple chainrings.

One of the reasons for the 65 gram weight difference between these cranks and the Next SL G4 is the use of a burlier pedal insert, the same one that's used on the SixC cranks. Pedal spindles concentrate a lot of force into a relatively small area, especially during hard landings, which is why Race Face sought to add some extra strength in order to ensure those inserts stay securely in place.

With a 32-tooth direct mount ring, our test set of cranks weighed in at 486 grams. MSRP for the crank arms alone is $479.99, or $549.99 USD with the direct mount ring.


Race Face Next R review
Chainrings can easily be swapped out with a bottom bracket tool.
Race Face Next R review
The carbon arms are attached to 30mm aluminum spindle.


Installation

Installation was a quick and easy process – press the BB92 bearings in, slide the spindle through, and then snug it all down with an 8mm hex wrench. The final step is adjusting the bearing preload ring to take out any play, then securing it in place by tightening a 2mm hex screw. I've said it before, but I still wish that little screw was larger, or at the very least had a torx head. Yes, I know it only needs to be finger tight, but it's still too easy to accidentally round it out.


Race Face Next R review
The BB92 bearings' steel inner race left a rust colored stain on the aluminum spindle, although it's nothing a little steel wool won't fix, and the bearings themselves are all spinning smoothly.
Race Face Next R review
It'd still be nice to see torx head or a larger screw on the preload ring bolt, but the current configuration didn't cause any issues.



Performance

The Next R cranks withstood plenty of bike park shenanigans, along with numerous long days of pedaling without any unwanted flexing, no matter how rough the landing or how hard I was mashing on the pedals. While stiffness can be difficult to gauge when you add suspension and big tires to the mix, I doubt that even the biggest riders would have any complaints about the ride feel these cranks deliver.

As far as durability goes, there are a couple small scuffs in the clear coat from rock strikes, but none of them are deep enough to be concerned about. I was also pleasantly surprised to find that both bottom bracket bearings are still spinning smoothly; at the very least, I'd been expecting to need to give them an end-of-season repacking.

A creak did start emanating from the chainring / crank interface after a couple months of dusty riding - some cleaning and a fresh film of grease kept everything to keep quiet for the remainder of the test period. On the topic of chainrings, I used Race Face's direct mount ring with SRAM's Eagle 12-speed drivetrain and didn't experience any dropped chains, despite the fact that I wasn't running a chainguide. Of course, SRAM would much rather see riders use their Eagle chainrings with Eagle drivetrains, but I didn't run into any problems with compatibility.




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesRace Face's Next R cranks tick the light, stiff, and strong boxes, but that made-in-Canada designation does comes with a hefty price tag. That being said, for riders looking to shed a good chunk of weight off their bike, and whose riding style doesn't involve regularly cartwheeling through scree fields, they're certainly worth considering. Mike Kazimer





  • + 12
 When you factor in bottom bracket weight and use a oneup ring, XTR is the same weight and can be had for 2/3 the price. Plus, you don't have a POS bb and don't have to worry about pedal inserts and shit.
  • + 12
 I'm a big fan of Shimano XTR cranksets (I had a few and still have an M-970 on my trailbike), but a Next SL (to compare apples with apples) is about 540 g complete with a single ring and threaded BB vs 632 g for the XTR M-9000 with the same setup.
  • + 8
 @cool3: but xtr cranksets can be had for 179 new!
  • + 4
 @Gregorysmithj1: Crazy. Cheapest I've seen them is about $220. Then you tack on $45 for the chain ring. You're looking at about $300 less than the RF set up. Closer to half the price. But still... a hell of a lot cheaper.

But the XTR cranks are not carbon. They're cold forged hollow duraluminum. And they're Shimano.

Some folks want something different and/or carbon. It's lighter, it's carbon, it's different. All of those things are enough for the added cost for a lot of people.
  • + 2
 @Gregorysmithj1: what is the smallest single ring that can fit on XTR?
  • + 1
 @cool3:
  • - 1
 @Gregorysmithj1: sure, they're cheaper and I absolutely love XTRs, but if you can get a Next SL used for "cheap", it's worth it!
  • + 3
 @onemind123: 30t round or oval
  • + 1
 @onemanarmy: xtr with chainings and bb.. jensonusa
  • + 9
 @cool3:
XTRs without tabs, 472g: www.bikerumor.com/2015/02/09/shimano-xtr-m9000-mechanical-groups-actual-weights-detail-photos
Oneup 32t, 48g: www.oneupcomponents.com/products/xtr-nw-rings
Shimano XTR bb (BSA), 63g: www.bikerumor.com/2013/04/19/shimano-puts-xtr-on-a-diet-intros-new-brakes-29er-carbon-tubulars-more
Total XTR setup: 583g

Reported weight here of Next R with 32t, 486g
Shitty raceface bb, 103g: www.sicklines.com/2014/08/14/2015-race-face-sixc-crankset-and-sixc-handlebars/race-face-bsa30-cinch-bb-weight
Total race face next R setup: 589g
  • + 3
 The problem with XTR and all the latest Shimano crank arms is that the finish wears out quickly and they look like crap. If I lash out so much for XTR I expect it to keep the looks. I’d buy 980 XTRs pver any crank out there. NowvThe problem with Race Face Next is that they were not durable, pedal inserts getting loose used to be a norm. I personally saw 3 different broken cranksets and my friend fkd up 2. So it happens.
  • + 5
 @WAKIdesigns: put clear protection tape on the cranks.
  • + 3
 @cool3: Used, cheap and no warranty. Not so cheap when those pedal inserts fail.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns:
1. Buy xtr cranks for way less than RF
2. Install on bike
3. Ride your bike happily, never worrying about cranks or BB.
  • + 11
 I have the SL version and swap between my fat bike in the winter and my trail bike in the summer.... pretty sick system with the swap-able spindles. Keep it up RF! Fingers crossed that play doesn't develop in the crank arm. I had Sram XX cranks prior and the crank arm developed play after 2 seasons... tough to stomach on a $600 part.
  • - 8
flag theronsta (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 All cranks are interchangeable if you have tools and not enough money for a second set..
  • + 0
 @theronsta: My xx's looked pretty solidly bonded to one of the crank arms.... plus i've gotten to the point where a swap between bikes only takes 30 minutes. 2x a year plus it keeps me honest with maintenance.
  • + 4
 I'm not sure if yours have a warranty, but mine came with a 3 year warranty. They'll send you a new set of crank arms at the least if yours fail in the warranty period. Took about 2 weeks each time I've warrantied my Nexts. Luckily I still have the cranks that came on my bike so no downtime. Both times a crack started to form in the arms, one time play developed between the arm and the chainring. This current set seems to be a winner. Just hope yours crap out right before the 3 year mark and you get a brand new set. The race face bottom brackets aren't very durable, so the I got a hope bb to go with my latest warranty replacement.
  • + 1
 Does the sram carbon and cannodale cranks use the same spindle?
  • + 2
 @theronsta: not with different width bb shells they cant
  • + 2
 Hopefully these R versions are much stronger than the standard ones. I've broken two arms from the OG Next SL cranks at the pedal spindle, one arm at the spindle insert and a SL G4 at the pedal insert that they supposedly beefed up. All within two years. For reference I weigh 175lbs and have never had an issue with any other carbon crank in 6 years.
  • + 2
 @Brycelewis: Seems to me that these should probably replace the SL's and they should beef up the sixC a bit so it's more of a true DH level crank. Though... DH... a dedicated DH bike... I'd probably not go carbon. LOL!
  • + 6
 I wish I could show you the state of my next sl cranks from Sundays ride. the pedal insert decided it had enough and sheared completely off resulting in it snapping off completely. on inspection the other side pedal had 2 cracks in it too but only noticed once the crank boots were removed. safe to say I won't be riding carbon cranks again. pretty scary stuff. I've ordered alloy turbines instead. not sure if RF would warranty them as I lost the receipt though....
  • + 6
 Can't believe rf haven't been called out for how bad these cranks are and it's flawed design. The pedal insert is thermally set into the arms. Mine lasted 4 weeks on both sides. Best thing you can do is the turbines. My mate has had six sets now including 6c's. The bearings didn't last long either
  • + 12
 @yeti-monster: I've had my Next sl for three seasons two of those racing the ESC enduro series and multiple days at the bike parks with no issues. Best cranks I've used. Sorry you guys have had issues.
  • + 6
 same issue here. Had my first set of Next SL for about a year, with Spider. busted the pedal insert, wasn't completely falling off. They warrantied it, but had to give me the G4 SL. Nice! Well, less than a year, same thing happened. And it has been 6 months, they said they would warranty it, but yet sending out replacement. My LBS has 3 sets of the Next SL are all waiting for RF. I gave up long ago, and installed an old XTR M970 cranks. Problem solved!
  • + 0
 @coyoterun: to be fair they stand by warranty as we can all see. But not rugged enough for proper use. Amazing weight but I need bomb proof kit and will take the weight penalty
  • + 18
 Rider1 "I bought this product and it broke immediately and catastrophically!"
Rider2 "I also bought this product and it has lasted through a lifetime of abuse!"
-Classic Pinkbike
  • + 8
 @fullfacemike: you could add : rider1 says he rode only xc and smooth trails; rider2 says he rode bikepark and did 60m jumps
  • + 2
 y'all need to start looking at Praxis stuff.
  • + 2
 @zede: bahaha I'm assuming you meant 6m jumps. I'm sure as Hell not hitting anything fest size, that is until I fall asleep.
  • + 1
 @yeti-monster: Just to be fair, I am not asking for anything bomb proof, especially on a Carbon Crank AND I already busted once. If they came back and said, no not warranty it because it is abused or it is made of carbon by nature, I would be fine with it. **••** Example, I cracked a Derby rim within 2 years mark, and it wasn't warrantied because it wasn't a defect – I paid the crash replacement, happy with it.

Yet, in RF's case, they said they said the cranks would replace it, multiple times, because my LBS had to call them again and again for status. Well, I would rather they tell me no in the first place.
  • + 8
 @lifeofloon:

This is our warranty box after last summer at a small shop.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15507199
  • + 2
 @yeti-monster: that's interesting to hear. I couldn't believe how little it took for these to go in bits. not much holding the alloy sleeve together once you see it sheered off. considering how tame I am and how light I ride it has made me rethink carbon
  • + 1
 @lifeofloon: that's a positive comment, please though take time to remove the boots and get a look at the thinnest area of carbon round the eyelet. I would have never bothered to check them had one side not have snapped. I looked at the other side and It had hairline cracks in two places on it too.
  • + 2
 @yeti-monster: exactly my experience, broken spider first set, pedal insert blown second set, on the last set of SixC that they will warranty for me. Alu crankset for less $$ to replace when this set gives up.
  • + 3
 @lifeofloon: Pretty funny that every racer I've talked to or heard from not his matter says they're amazing. The folks complaining are people that demand far less from their cranks. Makes me wonder WTF they're doing to them.


My guess is that a lot of them are running them without the rubber boots.
  • + 2
 @onemanarmy: the rubber boots only protect the ends. It's the pedal inserts and the spider inserts that fail. I didn't even have any crashes or pedal strikes. 'i was just riding along.....'
MBR mag in the UK even killed their test set
  • + 4
 @onemanarmy: if the racers are sponsored their opinion does not count.
  • + 1
 @yeti-monster: biggest issue for me is their shitty BB’s. The RF ones I used with my Turbines were pretty hopeless.

Nice cranks though.
  • + 4
 @toop182 Sorry to hear about the issue with your Next SL crankset. Please do drop us an email to warranty@raceface.com and we can discuss options. Thanks.
  • + 3
 Had some pretty bad luck with RaceFace SixC's. Can't imagine these would be any better. I paid full price for a set of new SixC's and a year later the pedal insert broke free inside the arm. They replaced it under warranty and when it broke a 2nd time the following year they would not replace it. Warranty only applies to the original part not the replacement. Pretty suck for such an expensive crank. I moved to their AL cranks and they've worked better but they creak after a month or so of heavy riding requiring a complete removal, clean, re-lube, re-torque. Overall very pricey and not that happy. Shimano will be my next cranks.
  • + 3
 BB92 Bearings on these are a major PITA. Tiny balls, wear out quickly. Also , preload ring bolt DOES cause issues. RF Please update this little buggar. I've also had issues with the preload ring stretching out, so that you cannot tighten it enough to keep it from loosening over time. Otherwise, these are light , strong and reliable cranks.
  • + 7
 The preload ring does suck. I found them on line for $2.12 each and picked up a few for the tool box. At that price they should throw few extras in the box.
  • + 4
 @batts65: were from? the UK importers are screwing us big time for the stupid flimsy rigs and buttery screws.
  • + 2
 I paid like 19 € for one because it snapped... that thing should not be from plastic. Also, the threaded BB from Race Face is crap, too. I suppose it's hard to use durable bearings with that 30 mm spindle. Upgraded to a Hope and the outer dimension is probably +6 mm which seems much more appropriate. Not an option with BB92 though...
  • + 3
 @markg1150: My LBS had no problem ordering a few spares for me, but I'm not sure which distributor they used for it. Seemed to have a lot in stock and shipped quickly. I drilled out a larger opening where the stock screw stripped out the pre-load ring and inserted a small bolt in its place. Works more reliably.
  • + 4
 @aforbisstokes:
Not surprised they have a lot in stock there basically a throw away one time use item. As soon as its time to replace there hopeless Bb92s (3 times a year min) its 90% that the ring with be broken getting Crank on or off. Or it just cracks by itself anyway. The bolt I could live with as I just cut a Groove in it to make it a flat blade screw driver head.
Iv taken to spacing/packing it out with washers instead of relying on the ring.
Won't buy anything else of them In the future. There quality/workmanship is a joke especially considering the price.
  • + 1
 @markg1150: Amazon here in the US
  • + 2
 @batts65: If you emailed or called them my guess is they would have just sent you a couple.
  • + 1
 Yeah
  • + 3
 I have the SL. They have been replaced twice by Race Face. Once for a defect in the machining of the splines on the crank arm that lead to play in the interface. Never should have made it out of the factory and I have feeling that the large and well known mail order outlet I bought them from was selling them for such a great deal because they were defects that went out the back door.

My second pair this weird carbon delamination on the back of the crank arm and it looked like some sort of "plug" was going to all out. It was cosmetic and unnoticeable unless you really went over the bike with a fine toothed comb.

Still lasted better than anything from SRAM - I beat the crap out of them and they still worked.
  • + 2
 500 dollar crank, 2 dollar plastic preloader... no thanks. I run turbine currently with it, hate the stupid preload bolt threading out. a machined collar from someone would be nice... even if it cost 8 dollars instead of 2 dollars please.
  • + 1
 The preload ring was originally aluminum, but they switched it to plastic reportedly to make it more resistant to creaking.
  • + 5
 They don't make money on these cranks. They make money selling you the replacment Bbs and cinch rings/bolts.
Avoid!
  • + 2
 Ha ha. The BB’s are terrible, absolutely useless. I was lucky to get six months out of one.
  • + 5
 XT M8000: 100$ crank. Hard to beat, but I don't think its available in BB30
  • + 2
 Just use an adaptor
  • + 4
 And BB30 is good because?

BB30 only exists because manufacturers other than Shimano can't make light stiff and strong steel axles at 24mm. it's much easier (cheaper) to make alloy axles at 30mm.
  • + 3
 (Any current Shimano crankset + Wheels Mfg BB Adapter of choice) > all

The moral of the story is just get a Shimano crank and be done with it. No one wants to deal with crankset problems...between suspension rebuilds and rocks breaking things, we have enough to worry about already.
  • + 4
 Why no 165?????? With bikes being lower then ever, its warranted. Let alone East Coast rocks, very frustrating to say the least.
  • + 9
 Those west coast rocks got nothing on the easts...
  • + 1
 Because no one uses road cranks on an MTB. Fact: as a MTB'er you will bash your cranks on rocks. If this frustrates you that much, buy a unicycle.
  • + 0
 @CaptainSnappy: Captain or is it Mr. Captain? So what your saying is riding & racing for the past 15 years on 165 mtb cranks have been road cranks? Have you ever thought about being a fortune teller and by chance, can you teach me how to ride a unicycle? And just so I'm crystal clear, all my boys that shred hard on 165 cranks too don't really exist? You my friend really are amazing.....
  • + 2
 I got a set of next R as warranty replacement for next sl, which lasted about a year before the interface where the chainring locks into the arm start getting loose. Before that, I had aeffect on the same bike.
They look smaller than SL and somehow feel stiffer but heavier (while pedaling).
Only reason I went with RF was direct mount, as I have clearance issues.
I wish shimano would start makinging dm cranks again, but they abandoned it years ago because of the inferior stiffness compared to integrated spider. Or even more, I would like campagnolo to make ultra torque mtb cranks.
  • + 2
 Wait - DH-oriented SixC components? Didn't these come spec'd on high-end enduro and trail bikes for years until now?
Seems more like a case of RF looking to squeeze in one more high price point into an already crowded and completely served segment. a $70 chain ring purchased with the cranks is pretty pricey too!
  • + 12
 Yes, SixC has been specced on Enduro bikes before because it’s best to err on the side of caution with bike parts. But if there’s a lighter part that can do the job then why not?

Seems reasonable to have 3 models designed for increasing amounts of abuse.
  • + 3
 Considering a $200cad Aeffect comes with a chainring... yikes.

Still like me some RF.
  • + 1
 @inverted180: Yep thats why i went Aeffect!
  • + 4
 @goytay: but only a 24mm spindle. How will we survive?
  • + 1
 @inverted180: It's 2018 now and the Affect is available in the same 30mm spindle configuration as the Next/SixC/Turbine cranks.
  • + 2
 @inverted180: We'll be just fine!!
  • + 3
 @rnayel: Yes but until RF fix the bearing issues, i'll be ok with the 24mm. i have Chester cranks on my DH and haven't had any issues,rock solid.
  • + 1
 @goytay: Cool, I have SixC on my Enduro and haven't had any issues.
  • + 2
 @goytay: @rnayel ... for press fit BB92 24mm is actually better! Not enough room for decent bearings with 30mm.
  • + 1
 @inverted180: My gravitate to bikes with threaded BB
  • + 1
 I had 2 failures of the RF Next SL cranks, one the non drive side arm split down the middle, and on the other the thread insert fell out. I purchased them new at retail from my LBS and both failures occurred in less than 6 months on a single speed that I use for endurance races. Nothing worse than worrying about a crank arm failure on a 100 mile out and back race. I went back to the XTR's and haven't had to think about my crank arms again. No thank you Race Face...
  • + 3
 2300 miles on my Next SL cranks so far. Mostly Grand Junction and Moab gnar. Plenty of rock hits on the booties. No problems so far.
  • + 1
 I am going to guess that he checked the BB by just spinning the cranks instead of checking the bearings by hand. I have yet to get more than 45 days from a RF BB. Since King does not make a compatible BB they are off my bike now. Other than that I like mine a lot.
  • + 4
 Love my Raceface gear! Glad I could support a Canadian company by running literally everything SixC on all my bikes Smile
  • + 3
 I actually like the cinch system, too bad their BBs are junk. I burned through two of them in a few months before I splurged on a wheels mfg one to cure my ills.
  • + 1
 Any chance you know the part number on that off hand? I'm waiting for my NextR's to show up. If the BB get smoked quick I'll probably order one of those too.
  • + 1
 What BB you got? Pressfit? Threaded?
  • + 1
 @whattheheel: Pressfit. Trek Remedy. PF92.
  • + 1
 @onemanarmy:
Model: PF30 Pressfit
Brand: Wheels Manufacturing
QBP #: CR2100
Manufacturer Part Number: PF30-BB-AC
UPC: 836572008850
  • + 1
 @whattheheel: Beauty! Thanks. I'm tempted just to order one now. LOL!
  • + 1
 I would then you can sell RF BB as new.
  • + 1
 @whattheheel: I'll keep it in the drawer. Spare parts are good!

I haven't assembled this bike yet so I can make changes. Just received my drive train. Pedals and saddle next.
  • + 1
 Thing is your bike will be faster and more stable with light wheels and heavy cranks rather than the other way around. It's unsprung vs sprung mass and also depends on how low and center the weight is the better. Think of geometron dh team adding weight to their bikes to improve suspension performance
  • + 1
 It'd still be nice to see torx head or a larger screw on the preload ring bolt, but the current configuration didn't cause any issues Yes, it would be nice.... Mine did cause me some issues... you know when you ride your mtb.. god forbid in the mud.. that little hole you put your allen into, well.. if ever youve had sex on the beach you know what Im talking about. Shit is a pain to tighten !!! Oh, the arm coming loose from the drive side... yes! Try and find an allen wrench big enough to torque it back.. I had to make my own with nuts and bolts... Ohh how I miss my old saints... set and forget !!!
  • + 1
 For what it's worth, a 5/8" allen key will work if you don't have a 16mm allen laying around (not many people do).
  • + 2
 I'm using more than 2 years start with SL and changed to SL G4 Perfect for enduro very light Need every ten rides to maintenance. I love it
  • + 4
 They need a marketing guy on PinkBike to help promotions...
  • + 4
 IDK, I'd probably never buy a set of carbon cranks.
  • + 1
 I snapped my SRAM crank in half a couple years ago.nearly had a serious crash due to that failure,I still like carbon bits though,anything to help with speed chatter
  • + 2
 I'd rather spend my hard earned cash on suspension, brakes, and wheels where there is a bigger bang for the buck performance wise.
  • + 0
 So another $500 crankset that's worth $80 the moment you break the tape on the box?

If you decide to buy these things, plan on running them until there's nothing left.

Personally, i'd stick with Shimano or SRAM.
  • + 1
 Does anyone know where are SRAM composite cranks made?
  • + 1
 @Extremmist: Taiwan
  • + 1
 Scroll down to length. No 165. Stopped reading. Get with the program RF.
  • + 1
 It is just a fuc}ing crank ,but with many wrongs,you buy it or you don’t ,just ride in
  • + 2
 Lost me at press fit
  • + 2
 Q Factor?
  • - 3
 Raceface has non existent WARRANTY on their Carbon cranks, at least if you buy them from ANY reputable online retailers, this was the consensus among other riders AND Raceface. So if you did not buy your cranks from local bike shop you will not receive a warranty even if your cranks develope warranty issues within the time period. So if your online purchase from Jenson USA or other online retailers carbon cranks fail even after a month your shiiit outta luck guys.
  • + 0
 I actually bought mine at a reputable dealer, normal use, the crank arm blew out the bottom, raceface refused to warranty them and didn't offer any kind of help, will never run there products again
  • + 2
 @Fifty50Grip : Race Face has a extensive and robust warranty policy that applies to ALL Race Face product purchased through legitimate bike shops and online dealers. We deal with warranty cases from online dealers including JensonUSA - the RF warranty policy is not different between a LBS and an Online outlet. We 100% stand behind our products and we always support our valued customers that choose to purchase and ride any RF product. If you are having a possible warranty related issue you can email us at warranty@raceface.com to discuss resolution options.
  • - 1
 Unfortunately you haven't stood behind your products, my crank snapped pedaling through a parking lot and you refused to warranty it, it's fine though, I wouldn't trust it now anyways @raceface:
  • + 1
 @Landrum13: If your crank snapped pedaling through a parking lot, the issue was pre-existing. Meaning you damaged it on a previous ride and didn't do a very good job inspecting your bike pre-ride.

Did they tell you why they refused to warranty it?
  • + 1
 Hope or the RF Turbine model FTW!
  • + 1
 Never last in love.
  • + 1
 NEXT!!
  • + 0
 Well worth cranking one out over....
  • + 1
 165mm aint dead !!!
