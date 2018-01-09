Race Face Next R Cranks - Review

Race Face's Next R components debuted last spring, a new product line intended to split the difference between the Canadian company's lightweight, XC-oriented Next components and the burlier, DH-oriented SixC components.
The Next R cranks are handmade in Canada from US-sourced carbon, and are attached to a 7050-alloy aluminum spindle that measures 30mm in diameter. Not surprisingly, the cranks use Race Face's Cinch interface, which allows for an enormous possibility of chainring and spindle combinations.
Race Face Next R Crank Details
• Intended use: trail / all-mountain / enduro
• UD carbon fiber arms, 7050 aluminum spindle
• Weight: 486 grams (with 32-tooth direct mount ring)
• Lengths: 170, 175mm
• Made in Canada
• MSRP: $479.99 (cranks only) / $549.99 with chainring
• www.raceface.com
Because the spindle is bolted, rather than bonded, to each crank arm, it can easily be swapped out, whether that's for the extra width required by a fat bike, or for some magical new future standard. Along with the more commonly seen direct mount option, it's also possible to mount a spider that will accept multiple chainrings.
One of the reasons for the 65 gram weight difference between these cranks and the Next SL G4 is the use of a burlier pedal insert, the same one that's used on the SixC cranks. Pedal spindles concentrate a lot of force into a relatively small area, especially during hard landings, which is why Race Face sought to add some extra strength in order to ensure those inserts stay securely in place.
With a 32-tooth direct mount ring, our test set of cranks weighed in at 486 grams. MSRP for the crank arms alone is $479.99, or $549.99 USD with the direct mount ring.
Chainrings can easily be swapped out with a bottom bracket tool.
The carbon arms are attached to 30mm aluminum spindle.
Installation
Installation was a quick and easy process – press the BB92 bearings in, slide the spindle through, and then snug it all down with an 8mm hex wrench. The final step is adjusting the bearing preload ring to take out any play, then securing it in place by tightening a 2mm hex screw. I've said it before, but I still wish that little screw was larger, or at the very least had a torx head. Yes, I know it only needs to be finger tight, but it's still too easy to accidentally round it out.
The BB92 bearings' steel inner race left a rust colored stain on the aluminum spindle, although it's nothing a little steel wool won't fix, and the bearings themselves are all spinning smoothly.
It'd still be nice to see torx head or a larger screw on the preload ring bolt, but the current configuration didn't cause any issues.
Performance
The Next R cranks withstood plenty of bike park shenanigans, along with numerous long days of pedaling without any unwanted flexing, no matter how rough the landing or how hard I was mashing on the pedals. While stiffness can be difficult to gauge when you add suspension and big tires to the mix, I doubt that even the biggest riders would have any complaints about the ride feel these cranks deliver.
As far as durability goes, there are a couple small scuffs in the clear coat from rock strikes, but none of them are deep enough to be concerned about. I was also pleasantly surprised to find that both bottom bracket bearings are still spinning smoothly; at the very least, I'd been expecting to need to give them an end-of-season repacking.
A creak did start emanating from the chainring / crank interface after a couple months of dusty riding - some cleaning and a fresh film of grease kept everything to keep quiet for the remainder of the test period. On the topic of chainrings, I used Race Face's direct mount ring with SRAM's Eagle 12-speed drivetrain and didn't experience any dropped chains, despite the fact that I wasn't running a chainguide. Of course, SRAM would much rather see riders use their Eagle chainrings with Eagle drivetrains, but I didn't run into any problems with compatibility.
Pinkbike's Take
|Race Face's Next R cranks tick the light, stiff, and strong boxes, but that made-in-Canada designation does comes with a hefty price tag. That being said, for riders looking to shed a good chunk of weight off their bike, and whose riding style doesn't involve regularly cartwheeling through scree fields, they're certainly worth considering.— Mike Kazimer
But the XTR cranks are not carbon. They're cold forged hollow duraluminum. And they're Shimano.
Some folks want something different and/or carbon. It's lighter, it's carbon, it's different. All of those things are enough for the added cost for a lot of people.
XTRs without tabs, 472g: www.bikerumor.com/2015/02/09/shimano-xtr-m9000-mechanical-groups-actual-weights-detail-photos
Oneup 32t, 48g: www.oneupcomponents.com/products/xtr-nw-rings
Shimano XTR bb (BSA), 63g: www.bikerumor.com/2013/04/19/shimano-puts-xtr-on-a-diet-intros-new-brakes-29er-carbon-tubulars-more
Total XTR setup: 583g
Reported weight here of Next R with 32t, 486g
Shitty raceface bb, 103g: www.sicklines.com/2014/08/14/2015-race-face-sixc-crankset-and-sixc-handlebars/race-face-bsa30-cinch-bb-weight
Total race face next R setup: 589g
1. Buy xtr cranks for way less than RF
2. Install on bike
3. Ride your bike happily, never worrying about cranks or BB.
Rider2 "I also bought this product and it has lasted through a lifetime of abuse!"
-Classic Pinkbike
Yet, in RF's case, they said they said the cranks would replace it, multiple times, because my LBS had to call them again and again for status. Well, I would rather they tell me no in the first place.
This is our warranty box after last summer at a small shop.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15507199
My guess is that a lot of them are running them without the rubber boots.
MBR mag in the UK even killed their test set
Nice cranks though.
Not surprised they have a lot in stock there basically a throw away one time use item. As soon as its time to replace there hopeless Bb92s (3 times a year min) its 90% that the ring with be broken getting Crank on or off. Or it just cracks by itself anyway. The bolt I could live with as I just cut a Groove in it to make it a flat blade screw driver head.
Iv taken to spacing/packing it out with washers instead of relying on the ring.
Won't buy anything else of them In the future. There quality/workmanship is a joke especially considering the price.
My second pair this weird carbon delamination on the back of the crank arm and it looked like some sort of "plug" was going to all out. It was cosmetic and unnoticeable unless you really went over the bike with a fine toothed comb.
Still lasted better than anything from SRAM - I beat the crap out of them and they still worked.
Avoid!
BB30 only exists because manufacturers other than Shimano can't make light stiff and strong steel axles at 24mm. it's much easier (cheaper) to make alloy axles at 30mm.
The moral of the story is just get a Shimano crank and be done with it. No one wants to deal with crankset problems...between suspension rebuilds and rocks breaking things, we have enough to worry about already.
They look smaller than SL and somehow feel stiffer but heavier (while pedaling).
Only reason I went with RF was direct mount, as I have clearance issues.
I wish shimano would start makinging dm cranks again, but they abandoned it years ago because of the inferior stiffness compared to integrated spider. Or even more, I would like campagnolo to make ultra torque mtb cranks.
Seems more like a case of RF looking to squeeze in one more high price point into an already crowded and completely served segment. a $70 chain ring purchased with the cranks is pretty pricey too!
Seems reasonable to have 3 models designed for increasing amounts of abuse.
Still like me some RF.
Model: PF30 Pressfit
Brand: Wheels Manufacturing
QBP #: CR2100
Manufacturer Part Number: PF30-BB-AC
UPC: 836572008850
I haven't assembled this bike yet so I can make changes. Just received my drive train. Pedals and saddle next.
If you decide to buy these things, plan on running them until there's nothing left.
Personally, i'd stick with Shimano or SRAM.
Did they tell you why they refused to warranty it?
