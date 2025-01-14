Race Face Releases 160mm Era & Turbine Cranks

Two popular cranks in Race Face’s catalog are now available in 160mm lengths: the carbon Era and the alloy Turbine models. They’re still the same solid cranks, just in a shorter length.
Race Face claims that short cranks reduce the chance of pedal strikes, can alleviate knee pain, and also improve descending performance. Both the Era and Turbine come with a lifetime, no-questions-asked warranty.
There can be a host of benefits for short cranks, but that can be a personal preference, also depending on the bike of choice. Short cranks play well with e-bikes to maintain consistent power delivery through terrain where you may otherwise snag a pedal. Freeriders have also jumped onboard the short crank trend for a more centered riding position.
Seb Stott has dug into the science behind short cranks to see if they actually hold those claimed benefits
. He’s also tested if short cranks still work for tall riders
. Era MSRP:
$499 USD / $649 CAD / €489 EURWeight:
439g (160mm - no chainring, incl. hardware, pedal washers, crank boots)Turbine MSRP:
$180 USD / $220 CAD / €230 EURWeight:
512g (160mm - incl. hardware, pedal washers)More info: raceface.com
I've got 3 different types of cranks in my garage right now and ERA cranks sitting on my drafting table right next to me. My P4 will get aluminum cranks, etc. Same with wheels. I have carbon on my chameleon... I'll have aluminum on my P4...
I've broken so many parts over my 20 years of riding its not even funny yet can't do any harm to carbon cranks meanwhile I've snapped both alloy and steel cranks (with the receipts to prove it www.pinkbike.com/photo/21386471). One of my worst injuries was snapping an alloy crank on big jumps. Shit I've broken twice the pedal spindles as I have cranks, speaking of more likely failures.
Needless to say, I'm fully converted to alloy cranks, although the Sram and newer Race Face cranks seem super solid from a shop employee perspective as I have seen very very few fail over the last few years.
How are spokes loaded? In which type of loading is a unidirectional layup strongest?
That's the entire argument.
Whether the cost is worth it for whatever perceived benefit you get is an entire different story, but to call spokes the "stupidest" application of a carbon composite is laughable.
No issues for me switching between all of them.
Will update if they don't survive the beating.