Powered by Outside

Race Face Releases 160mm Era & Turbine Cranks

Jan 14, 2025
by Matt Beer  
Race Face Era and Turbine 160mm
Race Face Era 160mm

Two popular cranks in Race Face’s catalog are now available in 160mm lengths: the carbon Era and the alloy Turbine models. They’re still the same solid cranks, just in a shorter length.

Race Face claims that short cranks reduce the chance of pedal strikes, can alleviate knee pain, and also improve descending performance. Both the Era and Turbine come with a lifetime, no-questions-asked warranty.

There can be a host of benefits for short cranks, but that can be a personal preference, also depending on the bike of choice. Short cranks play well with e-bikes to maintain consistent power delivery through terrain where you may otherwise snag a pedal. Freeriders have also jumped onboard the short crank trend for a more centered riding position.

Seb Stott has dug into the science behind short cranks to see if they actually hold those claimed benefits. He’s also tested if short cranks still work for tall riders.

Race Face Era and Turbine 160mm


Era MSRP: $499 USD / $649 CAD / €489 EUR
Weight: 439g (160mm - no chainring, incl. hardware, pedal washers, crank boots)


Turbine MSRP: $180 USD / $220 CAD / €230 EUR
Weight: 512g (160mm - incl. hardware, pedal washers)


More info: raceface.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Race Face Race Face Era Race Face Turbine


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
530 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
45162 views
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
44244 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
42612 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37580 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
36761 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
33361 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
29338 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28739 views

114 Comments
  • 1591
 But will they be 5mm cheaper?
  • 6148
flag FUbob (Jan 14, 2025 at 18:05) (Below Threshold)
 dumb question.. not unusual here.
  • 11
 @FUbob: Woooosh
  • 553
 Hot tip for anyone who wants to try shorter cranks: suntour sells a $45 crankset with a 24mm spindle (and 73mm BB included) in 152 and 160. They are $45 for a reason but its a lot cheaper than renting those swiss cheese ones and a lot less sketchy than drilling and tapping new holes
  • 80
 I run their 152 cranks on my enduro bike. They have worked well for me
  • 43
 Good shout. Was getting ready to order Goldix cranks from Alibaba
  • 20
 www.srsuntour.com/de/produkte/kurbeln/ZERON-1X-6980.html
  • 20
 but what about modern bikes with 55mm chainline?
  • 10
 It is listing that they are Shimano Hollowtech II compatible... Is that for the direct mount chainring interface also?
  • 30
 @HeatedRotor: They have chainline options for them
@wanderingbike: Cinch
  • 30
 @wanderingbike: Hollowtech II singularly refers to spindle diameter. There's no reference to BCD or DM interface there. The same way DUB cranks from SRAM all run a 28.99mm spindle diameter, but could 3 bolt DM, 8 bolt DM, or 107 BCD etc.
  • 20
 @DizzyNinja: The chainring mounting is their own proprietary garbage, different spline profile than cinch. It comes with a hefty steel one but won't work with shimano 12. That + the insane weight is why they are only $45
  • 30
 @tornare: I'm running the suntour chainring paired with Shimano SLX 12 speed chain, cassette, and derailleur. No issues.
  • 10
 @DizzyNinja: where? i cant seem to see them?
  • 10
 @HeatedRotor: www.raceface.ca/products/turbine-crankset?variant=41088068288645
"Available Chainlines 52mm - 136 Spindle, 55.5mm - 143 Spindle"
  • 10
 @DizzyNinja: no, talking about the suntour ones.
  • 10
 I mean, the also weigh over twice as much as the Era, but who cares about weight, right?
  • 3012
 $320usd jump to save 73 grams seems a bit silly IMO. I don't understand the point for carbon cranks unless you're building a weight weenie XC bike, road/gravel bike. Nobody can tell me they can notice more power transfer on an MTB from aluminum to carbon cranks. Plus carbon cranks exploding seems like a scary problem to have.
  • 4116
 I’ve told the story on here before. Race Face Sixc sheared at the pedal insert while landing in a bike park, resulting in a crash with injuries. In declining the warranty, they said it was being used outside the scope (I’m 155 lbs). Never again.
  • 212
 I had a pedal insert tear out of a sram carbon crank 40 miles from the end of the Colorado Trail. Because I refused to bail so close to the end, I scootered and push biked the rest of the way to Durango. I'll never run a carbon crank on a mtb again.
  • 224
 I've never understood them quite literally the stupidest application for the material outside of using it for spokes
  • 131
flag rlucky82 (Jan 14, 2025 at 12:24) (Below Threshold)
 yes they also flex so if you are clipped in they flex enough for you to unwillingly unclip!
  • 41
 @rlucky82: an old riding buddy had his carbon cranks fall apart on a ride on tame terrain. NEVER. I've run alu cranks in the park etc. for years under my 200+ pound body that lands lots of jump poorly. They've never made an ounce (or even a 100grams) of sense to me.
  • 185
 Not gonna argue its a silly application but I just don't get all these failures. Sixc and Next on all my bikes over the years and haven't been given any reason not to trust them. Repeated 20+ foot senders to the literal mx definition of case and all, none cracked or loose inserts. My 200+ lb gym rat former jong dh racer hasn't always been super nice to bikes either... guess I'm lucky Confused
  • 242
 Carbon costs more. Don't want to spend it.... don't get carbon. Simple as that. Beyond that... I weigh around 240 pounds. I've ridden multiple sets of carbon cranks without having them explode. Same with carbon frames, carbon wheels and carbon bars. But I have snapped aluminum pedals, aluminum frames, aluminum bars, aluminum wheels and steel frames over the years. Anything can fail if the circumstances dictate it.
  • 30
 @HaggeredShins: I don't think anyone argues they happen to the majority of the cranks, but enough it doesn't seem worth the risk. Most people who smoke actually don't get cancer from it, but when 15% or so do, you know it's probably not a great idea.
  • 31
 @onemanarmy: carbon breaks bad, though. Plus, for something that can deteriorate from simple things like abrasions, it really doesn't seem worth the minimal benefits they offer to spend more. Lots of carbon parts can be far superior to metal, but cranks are a solid bar and don't really take advantage of the material if you ask me. I the most expensive cranks are actually metal!
  • 81
 @jesse-effing-edwards: That's why I say either buy em or don't. That's why they just showed you an option for both. If you don't want to spend it or don't think it makes sense for your use case... don't buy carbon. Doesn't mean it's a bad product.

I've got 3 different types of cranks in my garage right now and ERA cranks sitting on my drafting table right next to me. My P4 will get aluminum cranks, etc. Same with wheels. I have carbon on my chameleon... I'll have aluminum on my P4...
  • 61
 @jesse-effing-edwards: I'd love to know the actual numbers instead of guessing, which was my point of posting.

I've broken so many parts over my 20 years of riding its not even funny yet can't do any harm to carbon cranks meanwhile I've snapped both alloy and steel cranks (with the receipts to prove it www.pinkbike.com/photo/21386471). One of my worst injuries was snapping an alloy crank on big jumps. Shit I've broken twice the pedal spindles as I have cranks, speaking of more likely failures.
  • 10
 @bubbrubb: I had the same cranks fail in a similar way, but it was not sudden. I was riding dirt jumps on my enduro bike and felt that weird "bump" under the ball of your foot when pedaling, that many of you immediately know is stripped pedal threads, or in this case the insert tearing out of the crank. I almost got home before the pedal fell out! I am most definitely not 155 lbs (closer to 235).
  • 10
 @jesse-effing-edwards: I always thought this but my (limited) sample of a single set of carbon cranks and a few bars has not backed it up. I've had metal cranks shear but only carbon failure was actually very controlled and gradual. I don't know if metal fatigue or catastrophic carbon failure (or either) is the big risk.
  • 20
 @HaggeredShins: agreed. It may come to bite me one day but i break frames wheels pedal etc with some regularity. I got aluminum cranks and broke them mid shaft of the crank arm. Almost all of my adult pedaling life ive been on truvativ carbon.
  • 110
flag JamesJozef (Jan 14, 2025 at 22:43) (Below Threshold)
 @Compositepro: Tell me you don’t understand carbon’s mechanical properties without telling me you don’t understand carbon’s mechanical properties.
  • 70
 @JamesJozef: I understand carbon's advantages perfectly well, having designed composite parts and structures. I also think carbon is a stupid material for cranks and spokes on a mountain bike. What makes you say that @Compositepro is wrong?
  • 20
 It's so you can say you have carbon cranks, that's it
  • 10
 @bubbrubb: Man, seeing bend in your profile brings back memories. First time ever biking at that park, and by the end of the day I was hitting the jumps. So much fun, and it got me hooked on biking. I gotta make it back.
  • 10
 @axelsand5: My little brother sheared and aluminum crank. Thing went right through his leg. It was freaking nasty. Early post office days...
  • 10
 @onemanarmy: This is why I use DH rated cranks on easy trails! scary.
  • 10
 Between tire pressure and suspension setup, I doubt anyone can notice cranks either. I like peace of mind. See too many of those things explode!
  • 10
 @HaggeredShins: @HaggeredShins: I believe carbon cranks have become less problematic since I've run them, but I had a 100% failure rate on the 5 sets I've had in the past. I'm 225lbs and these were all run on the Shore and Sea to Sky area. They were all Race Face, across Next SL, Next R and SixC. I went through 3 sets (thanks to warranty, I didn't buy 3 sets) of Next R where the pedal insert came loose, and The SixC pedal insert threads stripped out on their second lap (pedal must have loosened off, but that's never happened on ANY cranksets I've run before, even when pedals have backed out slightly), and the Next SL snapped in half. Interestingly, all of the Next R I had developed play between the insert and the crank arm within 1-3 months of each other, yet the Next SL actually lasted like 2+ years, and only snapped because I'm a notorious crank rubber with my foot. It just wore through and eventually gave way. For what it's worth, these were the ONLY parts I've broken over the last 10 years aside from frames cracking.

Needless to say, I'm fully converted to alloy cranks, although the Sram and newer Race Face cranks seem super solid from a shop employee perspective as I have seen very very few fail over the last few years.
  • 10
 @AgrAde: We're in the same boat then. Spokes are almost an ideal use case.

How are spokes loaded? In which type of loading is a unidirectional layup strongest?

That's the entire argument.

Whether the cost is worth it for whatever perceived benefit you get is an entire different story, but to call spokes the "stupidest" application of a carbon composite is laughable.
  • 10
 @JamesJozef: For a road bike, sure. But the abrasion resistance and toughness of a carbon spoke is absolute shite compared to a steel spoke, and that matters a lot for rocks/branches/dropped chains/bike racks which are all things that MTB wheels are frequently subjected to.
  • 220
 I only ride eewings. These ERA's are too cheap for me.
  • 232
 Turbines are all you need.
  • 220
 Well, I do find you need the rest of the bike too.
  • 181
 I am all in on shorter cranks and have 155mm ones on all of my bikes. All three are from different companies and while they all work well, the best bang for the buck are the Canfields. They are ridiculously strong, never make a peep and for almost the price of other brands cranks alone you can get Canfield cranks, bottom bracket and a chainring. \m/
  • 40
 Cool looking and forged too. GXP only though.
  • 20
 @chrod: I thought it being GXP would be a drag as blew up plenty of those in the past, but the Canfield BB has worked well. If it went sideways I can always get one from Wheels MFG, King or elsewhere.
  • 30
 i second this. i have the canfield AM on 3 of my bikes. going to get them on my spindrift as well.
  • 40
 In Eu just get the unite enduro v2, canfields are impossible to get by in Europe. I am so stoked that i finally found short and compatible cranks. Cant praise enough. (No i dont own that company )
  • 10
 I also found this "deal" to be true. Great set up. I have 155mm on my bike as well.
  • 90
 160mm seems less of a gamble than trying 155mm in my mind, I've been running and loving 165mm for a few years now and wish Shimano would go down to 160mm, I think they would fly off the shelves.
  • 30
 Shame they don’t offer them in 155 though! That’d be perfect for my park bike. I’m not going to rush out to buy these for 5mm especially since I’d get next to nothing for my beat up 165mm Aeffect Rs
  • 70
 Suntour Zeron for those looking for the cheaper side of things. Disclaimer: I've never tried them.
  • 30
 I have them on my enduro bike. No issues over the last year of use.
  • 10
 U made my day! I have 155mm on dirt jumper and stance fils weird, and have 170 on trail bike and pedal strike everything. Use to have 165 - felt amazing, will try suntor 160
  • 51
 I've been running 165mm atlast cranks on my bike for a season and the lack of pedal strikes has been totally worth it. I do feel like you lose a bit of power, but I don't care, cause low bbh is the best.
  • 10
 How tall are you if you don't mind me asking? I'm considering putting 165mm cranks on my new hardtail, but I'm worried about them being too short for my height. I'm 182cm.
  • 31
 @thevoiceofchaos: what kind of American uses cm? haha. I'm about the same height as you (hair under 6'). I feel like my height has little bearing aside from dropper extension, depending on frame. My frame is perfect, but JUST for a 200mm dropper (raaw madonna)
  • 30
 @thevoiceofchaos: I'm 188 cm (6'2"). I've been running 165 mm cranks for over a year now. I love them.
  • 20
 @thevoiceofchaos: I’m 186cm and switched to 165mm cranks this time last year. It’s worth it for sure. You actually gain height on your bike, and I raised my seat post by about 15mm to have the same riding position when seated. Pedal strike reduction it’s real. I’d also recently switched to clipped-in pedals, which actually increased pedal strikes because I’m happier pedaling over rough stuff, so the shorter cranks made that much better too.
  • 50
 @jesse-effing-edwards: I prefer the metric system, but I was really just trying to be polite. Canadians use cm for height normally right? I know you use imperial for stuff like board length.
  • 10
 @lukeburrage: yeah I'm hoping it solves my pedal strike problem. I put 27.5 + wheels on my el roy, and it rides great but it strikes way to much. Gonna give the 165mm cranks a shot.
  • 10
 @Switches: Same here. I am the same height and switched to 165mm XTs 18 months ago. You do seem to loose a little power on short climbs (the kind you don't prepare for ha ha), but the reduction in pedal strikes is noticeable and welcomed.
  • 30
 @thevoiceofchaos: Thanks for using cm not just for Canadians but for every other country excluding Liberia and Myanmar.
  • 30
 @thevoiceofchaos: I'm 190cm and I've found 165mm cranks to be no issue in 2 years use. I use a good small chainring too.
  • 10
 @the00: what size chainring? I run 32 on all my bikes, but I was thinking about putting my oval back on with the short cranks.
  • 30
 @thevoiceofchaos: I appreciate that! Canadians are a total mess in this regard because we officially use metric, but deferred to Britain for years and live next the US. So I'm 6ft tall, 210lb, but have no dea what is ounce is, refer to inches before cm when cutting wood, but use mm for bike stuff, don't think in miles and have no idea what a gallon is.
  • 20
 @thevoiceofchaos: I have 165mm on my Hardtail at a hair under 6 feet. They have been great. I also ride 160s (eBike) and 170s gravel.

No issues for me switching between all of them.
  • 10
 @thevoiceofchaos: "they' say is you put an oval chain ring on, you should go up 2 teeth (mechanical advantage and all that). So maybe get a 32T Oval chainring.
  • 20
 @minesatusker: perfect, I already have a 32T. Thanks
  • 60
 The 165 era cranks have been some of the best purchases in a long time. Completely eliminated some recurrent hip pain
  • 20
 My newest Raceface product is the Arc 35 Offset rim for the front wheel. The offset is nice, tension is very equal. It is a bit of a noodle, but this is fine for a front wheel. The DT Swiss FR541 rim on the rear wheel should take care of business. I was hesitant to buy Raceface because my previous Raceface product was an old crankset that was utter trash, and the bolt came off by itself, and shortly after the crankarm as well.
  • 10
 I got a Samox TM-1 in 155 for my new Status 2. Haven't ridden much but seems fine. Nice and light. Carried by big US distributor so I have more trust than Ali-Carbo-Special. And relatively cheap. samox.com/product/platinum-tm-1
  • 10
 Unite enduro crank v2 are beautiful, adaptable to various bbs and quite permanently reduced to about 165 € and made in the UK. (Length 155 and up ). I got a set a week ago, very impressed and i have been searching for good short and not too expensive cranks for a long time.
  • 129
 Skip this and get Hope 155s. Have them on all bikes now (no E-bikes) and really like them. Cheaper than the Eras as well
  • 265
 “Cheaper than the Eras”…which are carbon.
  • 81
 @sfarnum: That's fair
  • 121
 The hopes look amazing, but they are so expensive. I just wish they made some Shimano or Sram in 155/160. Step 1: Buy short NX cranks for 100 bucks. Step 2: Strip to silver with some oven cleaner.
  • 10
 Just installed a pair of Unite enduro cranks + chainring in 160mm (they make 155-175mm, DUB or 30mm BB). Quality stuff.
Will update if they don't survive the beating.
  • 31
 Dont forget Samox. Have their carbon 155s on my druid and love them. Also 375g as a bonus
  • 10
 @ATXZJ: Ahh, just saw this after I posted below. I got the TM-1 in 155. Seems like a great deal.
  • 22
 @howejohn: heavy no direct mount and mostly sold out. Get unite cranks and be done with the shortcrank problem. (Hopes are more expensive and not compatible to all the sram stuff i own )
  • 10
 @Vinnijussi: I don't mind heavy; I mind expensive and hard-to-get parts for when I twist an arm.
  • 54
 I like the Race Face parts but went with North Shore Billet to get the 155mm. Think this is a loss on there part as the trend is going shorter and 3rd party companies are almost always sold out for shorter cranks.
  • 20
 Im running the trailcraft 152mm cranks on my Spur and I really like them. Price is good too, but I would use the shimano bb vs the one they sell.
  • 20
 Now just release the cheaper cranks like Affects in the 155/160 length as well. I'm have too many bikes with them already to switch to a 30mm BB.
  • 10
 Yes now do the affordable Affect R in 160mm so I can use the trusty and cheap 24mm Shimano bb. I even emailed them several times over the years about it but I guess they want to start with the fancier cranks first?
  • 63
 Not even 155, from 165-160 is so little
  • 30
 My guess is that a big jump was deemed too risky with non-insignificant 175mm sales.. Still a step in the right direction!
  • 10
 I'm guessing that these are aimed at riders going from either 170 or 175 mm cranks.
  • 41
 Cool, I can't wait till the 110mm's come out.
  • 11
 I get that they have improved their customer service, but it'll be another year or 3 before I have confidence in a RF carbon product. That said, more short crank options is a good thing.
  • 10
 I run a 150mm Canfield AM crank on my primary bike and that'll almost certainly be something that moves to each and every new bike.
  • 20
 Awesome! Now bring out some new Aeffects in shorter lengths.
  • 40
 Aeffect Rs in 160mm would be pretty sweet.
  • 10
 They do say you should lose a few teeth for every 10mm you drop.
  • 22
 Just run flat pedals and your feet will be +/- 10mm every ride....best of both worlds.
  • 20
 155 when
  • 10
 I gave the Race Face Era 165’s and they have worked just fine.
  • 10
 Yesssss!!!!
  • 23
 Will the bolt fall out again?
  • 11
 cinch is such o no go
  • 13
 SRAM NX are available in 155mm length for a cheaper option.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028615
Mobile Version of Website