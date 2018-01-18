PRESS RELEASES

Race Face Offers Standalone Vault J-Bend Hub

Jan 18, 2018
by Race Face  

Since the release of our durable, high engagement, straight pull Vault Hub on the Turbine R and Next R wheels, riders and dealers have been asking for an option to build their own wheels with Race Face Vault. With custom wheel options booming, and riders desiring reliable hub options, we set to work putting our 3-degree engagement, stiffer hub flanges and longer lasting bearings into a package for specialty builds. And what better way to showcase the new Vault J-bend hub than with a bomber wheel build for Wade Simmons by master wheelbuilder Dave McInnes of The Bicycle Hub?

Vault J-Bend and Arc Rim launch

Vault J-Bend and Arc Rim launch

With the same key features as our straight pull Vault hubs on Turbine R and Next R, the Vault J-Bend hub brings high 3 degree engagement for quick action from pedal to hub, stiffer flanges for better power transfer, larger bearings and improved labyrinth seals for increased durability and tool-free end-caps and cassette bodies to allow for easy hub configuration changes – now with a traditional J-Bend spoke option!

Vault J-Bend and Arc Rim launch

Vault J-Bend and Arc Rim launch

Pair them with new ARC Carbon or ARC Aluminum Rims and your options are endless.

Vault J-Bend and Arc Rim launch
Vault J-Bend and Arc Rim launch

Vault J-Bend and Arc Rim launch

Pricing
Vault Front Hub: $174.99 USD MSRP
Vault Rear Hub: $324.99 USD MSRP

Weight
Vault Front Hub: 177g
Vault Rear Hub: 305g (in lightest configuration)


Pre-Built Vault J-Bend Hub Configurations:

• 412J Vault 15x100 32H BLK
• 414J Vault 15x110 BOOST 32H BLK
• 414J Vault 15x110 BOOST 28H BLK
• 421J Vault 12x142 32H SHI BLK
• 421J Vault 12x142 32H XD BLK
• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 32H SHI BLK
• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 32H XD BLK
• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 28H SHI BLK
• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 28H XD BLK
• 422J Vault 12x150/157 32H SHI BLK
• 422J Vault 12x150/157 32H XD BLK
End Cap Options:

Front:
9x100 QR
15x100
15x110
20x110

Rear:
12x142
12x148
12x150/157
12x150/157


Check them out on raceface.com.

Must Read This Week
SRAM's New DUB Cranks and Bottom Brackets - First Look
62746 views
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review
55823 views
Ridden and Rated - Six Takes on the Multi-Tool
48189 views
Hope Cuts Price on Made-in-England Carbon Bike
46173 views
What's the Deal With SRAM's DUB System? More Questions
37424 views
Here's My Zerode Taniwha Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
36306 views
Knolly Moves Entire Lineup to 157mm Spacing
33049 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink's End of Year Roundup is Nothing Short of Epic
32756 views

63 Comments

  • + 22
 Experience with mavic, stan's, and shimano goofy wheelset hubs have been unreliable and/or difficult to obtain service parts, so I avoid proprietary hubs. Good move RF, having the stand alone option brings some legitimacy to the hubs in the wheelsets. And it's cool to have more choices.
  • + 10
 They don't look half bad either eh
  • + 4
 Love RF. And the ARC wheels are fucking tight.
  • + 5
 RF is competitive cost-wise too; $60 cheaper than i9, with only a 20-ish gram weight penalty and the same engagement.
  • + 4
 I've had great luck these so far! Props to RF for keeping it real.
  • + 6
 Check your hub flange widths, 110 should be wider than 100 hub and 148, 150, 157 should be wider than your old 135 and 142 hub. If not, you just got scammed. Wider flange width is what makes a stiffer wheel, not a wider hub or axel.
  • + 1
 Totally this.
  • + 14
 Good question.

15x100 flange width 54.5mm
15x110 flange width 64.5mm (10mm wider)

12x142 flange width 53.5mm
12x148 flange width 59.5mm (6mm wider)
12x150/157 flange width 68.5 (9mm wider than boost, 15mm wider than 142)

See all hub dims here:
www.raceface.com/media/RF_Vault-Jbend-Hub-Dimensions.pdf
  • + 3
 @raceface:

Can you please reply to my email about rear hub dimensions for the straight pull. It's been a month and I can't source Turbine R rims as they are out of stock. Or just write them here..
Thanks
  • + 5
 @ollyman: We have sent you a message to get you the information and/or part that you need.
  • + 6
 i mean thats cool about the hubs and all, but i want to hear more about the carbon ARC rims. The aluminum ones have been pretty much indestructible for me, and don't ride super harsh
  • + 5
 This is the new best rear hub in my books!!!

Prices of High End Rear Hubs:

Industry9 - 120 POE - 270g -- 385 USD
Onyx - infinite POE - 445g -- 445 USD
Chris King - 72 POE - 336h -- 460 USD

Raceface - 120 POE - 305g -- 325 USD
  • + 2
 If POE, weight, and $ were all that mattered we'd all be riding Kooser hubs.
  • + 1
 King hubs seem like a luxury item until you ride them for a couple years. Their engagement, in my opinion, is the best out there and well worth the added cost. I am still mad that I finally bought a set 6 months before boost was created.
  • + 2
 @scottzg: It's safe to assume that the ones I listed are reliable. The Koozer is a great inexpensive option for sure (I have one!)
  • + 2
 @theminsta: Koozer is crap. The ratchet ring fails, I have seen it first hand. Low quality (soft) metals used, and the ring drive basically tears through the threads that it's installed into, and then spins. Complete junk imho.
  • + 1
 @FLATLlNE: How about the BikeHubStore.com MTB270's?
  • + 1
 @therealtylerdurden: I don't know anyone riding them. I am a fan of DT 350's as my personal budget choice. Hope Pro 4's are high up there. If looking for big POE count, best value to me is the Novatec Factor hubs - also 120 POE and very good build quality in the Factor hub line.
  • + 7
 Awesome Dave (bicyclehub)
  • + 7
 Dave is the man... always top quality work done at BicycleHub, can't recommend him enough.
  • + 3
 @gramboh: True that
  • + 3
 @cornichons: Thanks guys!
  • + 4
 Wait a minute. After 25 years of the bike business and it’s aftermarket wheel companies lying to me about the supposed benefits of straight pull spokes I’m not sure I’m going to be able to adjust to this.
  • + 2
 Does anyone know the name/location of that trail? PLEASE Smile When I close my eyes and think of mountain biking my trail looks like that! A wee bit different than my southern California trails!
  • + 1
 Questions:

Why cant you run the straight pulls with other wheels? Why the need for j bend?

What is the difference between the NEXT carbon rims and the ARC carbon rims?

I have the turbine R's and I am currently happy with them.
  • + 1
 The NEXT R 31 Carbon rims and The ARC 31 Carbon rims are the same construction, the only difference is graphics, and the ARC CARBON is also available in 32H. The Vault straight pull hubs could be built on different rims.
  • + 0
 Why go with RF hubs when a comparable set of DT350 hubs are lighter, less expensive and [most likely based on RF's track record] more reliable? Guess you can't embody enduro without super high engagement loud hubs these days?
  • + 3
 Knowing that the Easton guys are somehow behind this hub makes me all warm and fuzzy....
  • + 1
 Didn't Fox Racing acquire both Race Face and Easton?
  • + 2
 @properp: Fox factory not fox racing
  • + 1
 @jewpowered: thanks. And yeah I remember the whole fox fox head Fox Racing Fox Factory thing
  • + 3
 Ignore the hubs (which are cool by the way) and watch the vid. That makes me just want to go ride
  • + 1
 It's great that you guys have an offset design for the carbon ARC rims, but what are the chances that you guys put that offset on the aluminum ARC rims? @raceface
  • - 1
 sth's in the video doesn't add up. WS walks into a store to pick up a set of new wheels, which never got mounted in the video. Therefore, one must assume that he had his bike in front of the store already or the wheel he got is attached to an invisible bike that only got visible in the woods outside.
  • - 1
 The eye test sees BS! You will need 4 different spoke sizes for a wheel set(f/r) build! Where are the spec drawings with the measurements of flange widths to compare with my 135 flange widths if in fact your claimed boost is wider, it should be for boost hubs. Also, the bearing configurations and sizes?
  • + 1
 You either have the same length spokes and terrible wheel triangulation

Or, you have different length spokes and a great spoke angles.

You can't have both without frame/rim offsets.
  • + 3
 It's very common for J-bend hubs to have multiple spoke lengths between the front and rear.

Depending on rim offset, number of spoke crosses, and which hub many we have been able to use 2 for most builds.

If you have a rim with 4.5mm offset with the 28H Vault J-bend in 3x you can achieve a single spoke length for the compete wheelset. This will also give you zero dish on a front boost and almost zero dish on a rear boost and 150/157 hub.
  • + 1
 Alloy spoke nipples are not part of an equation that equals "bomber wheelset."
  • + 3
 Where are alloy nipples mentioned?
  • + 2
 @BicycleHub: 0:28 and 0:32.
  • + 2
 @BicycleHub: If I am wrong about them being alloy, my bad!
  • + 1
 @scofflaw23: Not alloy nipples, because i one hundred percent agree with you. Alloy is no recipe for success.... But those are brass.....
  • + 2
 @BicycleHub: My mistake! Carry on the good work!
  • + 2
 Great video Dave and Raceface!
  • + 0
 Did they say anywhere what the driver is made of? I'll probably never buy alu again unless I'm looking for something cheap.
  • + 2
 freehub body is anodized in the pics, so aluminum.
  • - 2
 @scottzg: that material should be illegal for this application.
  • + 1
 Anyone know how loud these hubs are compared to something like king or i9?
  • + 4
 From the Turbine R review with the Vault hubs here is Mike Kazimer

"What about hub noise? Despite having six pawls, the sound of the Vault hubs when freewheeling wasn't as loud as I'd expected. It still has the distinctive buzzing sound of a high engagement hub, but it's slightly muffled, as if the hub were spinning inside of a cardboard box. I'm personally not a huge fan of obnoxiously loud hubs, and for me, the Vault strikes a good middle ground – it's loud enough so that hikers or other riders will hear you, but not so loud that wearing earplugs seems like a good idea. "

www.pinkbike.com/news/race-face-turbine-wheels-review-2016.html
  • - 1
 $325 for just the rear hub?

New Flows with Hope Pro 4 complete wheelset for $575?

If I were a betting man...........
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047750
Mobile Version of Website