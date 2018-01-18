Race Face Offers Standalone Vault J-Bend Hub

Since the release of our durable, high engagement, straight pull Vault Hub on the Turbine R and Next R wheels, riders and dealers have been asking for an option to build their own wheels with Race Face Vault. With custom wheel options booming, and riders desiring reliable hub options, we set to work putting our 3-degree engagement, stiffer hub flanges and longer lasting bearings into a package for specialty builds. And what better way to showcase the new Vault J-bend hub than with a bomber wheel build for Wade Simmons by master wheelbuilder Dave McInnes of The Bicycle Hub?
With the same key features as our straight pull Vault hubs on Turbine R and Next R, the Vault J-Bend hub brings high 3 degree engagement for quick action from pedal to hub, stiffer flanges for better power transfer, larger bearings and improved labyrinth seals for increased durability and tool-free end-caps and cassette bodies to allow for easy hub configuration changes – now with a traditional J-Bend spoke option!
Pair them with new ARC Carbon or ARC Aluminum Rims and your options are endless.
Pricing
Vault Front Hub: $174.99 USD MSRP
Vault Rear Hub: $324.99 USD MSRP
Weight
Vault Front Hub: 177g
Vault Rear Hub: 305g (in lightest configuration)
Pre-Built Vault J-Bend Hub Configurations:
• 412J Vault 15x100 32H BLK
• 414J Vault 15x110 BOOST 32H BLK
• 414J Vault 15x110 BOOST 28H BLK
• 421J Vault 12x142 32H SHI BLK
• 421J Vault 12x142 32H XD BLK
• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 32H SHI BLK
• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 32H XD BLK
• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 28H SHI BLK
• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 28H XD BLK
• 422J Vault 12x150/157 32H SHI BLK
• 422J Vault 12x150/157 32H XD BLK
End Cap Options:
Front:
9x100 QR
15x100
15x110
20x110
Rear:
12x142
12x148
12x150/157
15x100 flange width 54.5mm
15x110 flange width 64.5mm (10mm wider)
12x142 flange width 53.5mm
12x148 flange width 59.5mm (6mm wider)
12x150/157 flange width 68.5 (9mm wider than boost, 15mm wider than 142)
See all hub dims here:
www.raceface.com/media/RF_Vault-Jbend-Hub-Dimensions.pdf
Can you please reply to my email about rear hub dimensions for the straight pull. It's been a month and I can't source Turbine R rims as they are out of stock. Or just write them here..
Thanks
Prices of High End Rear Hubs:
Industry9 - 120 POE - 270g -- 385 USD
Onyx - infinite POE - 445g -- 445 USD
Chris King - 72 POE - 336h -- 460 USD
Raceface - 120 POE - 305g -- 325 USD
Why cant you run the straight pulls with other wheels? Why the need for j bend?
What is the difference between the NEXT carbon rims and the ARC carbon rims?
I have the turbine R's and I am currently happy with them.
Or, you have different length spokes and a great spoke angles.
You can't have both without frame/rim offsets.
Depending on rim offset, number of spoke crosses, and which hub many we have been able to use 2 for most builds.
If you have a rim with 4.5mm offset with the 28H Vault J-bend in 3x you can achieve a single spoke length for the compete wheelset. This will also give you zero dish on a front boost and almost zero dish on a rear boost and 150/157 hub.
"What about hub noise? Despite having six pawls, the sound of the Vault hubs when freewheeling wasn't as loud as I'd expected. It still has the distinctive buzzing sound of a high engagement hub, but it's slightly muffled, as if the hub were spinning inside of a cardboard box. I'm personally not a huge fan of obnoxiously loud hubs, and for me, the Vault strikes a good middle ground – it's loud enough so that hikers or other riders will hear you, but not so loud that wearing earplugs seems like a good idea. "
www.pinkbike.com/news/race-face-turbine-wheels-review-2016.html
New Flows with Hope Pro 4 complete wheelset for $575?
If I were a betting man...........
This hub is available in wide array of configurations, ultimately it just gives the consumer more options, when they are building a new bike or replacing their current wheel.
Now I'm all for getting up in arms and pretending to be upset by a new standard which won't impact me at all. But in the Bitching About Standards race, you have picked a lame horse there by complaining about differing spoke lengths.
