Race Face Offers Standalone Vault J-Bend Hub



Since the release of our durable, high engagement, straight pull Vault Hub on the Turbine R and Next R wheels, riders and dealers have been asking for an option to build their own wheels with Race Face Vault. With custom wheel options booming, and riders desiring reliable hub options, we set to work putting our 3-degree engagement, stiffer hub flanges and longer lasting bearings into a package for specialty builds. And what better way to showcase the new Vault J-bend hub than with a bomber wheel build for Wade Simmons by master wheelbuilder Dave McInnes of The Bicycle Hub?











With the same key features as our straight pull Vault hubs on Turbine R and Next R, the Vault J-Bend hub brings high 3 degree engagement for quick action from pedal to hub, stiffer flanges for better power transfer, larger bearings and improved labyrinth seals for increased durability and tool-free end-caps and cassette bodies to allow for easy hub configuration changes – now with a traditional J-Bend spoke option!











Pair them with new ARC Carbon or ARC Aluminum Rims and your options are endless.











Pricing

Vault Front Hub: $174.99 USD MSRP

Vault Rear Hub: $324.99 USD MSRP



Weight

Vault Front Hub: 177g

Vault Rear Hub: 305g (in lightest configuration)









Pre-Built Vault J-Bend Hub Configurations:



• 412J Vault 15x100 32H BLK

• 414J Vault 15x110 BOOST 32H BLK

• 414J Vault 15x110 BOOST 28H BLK

• 421J Vault 12x142 32H SHI BLK

• 421J Vault 12x142 32H XD BLK

• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 32H SHI BLK

• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 32H XD BLK

• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 28H SHI BLK

• 424J Vault 12x148 BOOST 28H XD BLK

• 422J Vault 12x150/157 32H SHI BLK

• 422J Vault 12x150/157 32H XD BLK

End Cap Options:



Front:

9x100 QR

15x100

15x110

20x110



Rear:

12x142

12x148

12x150/157

12x150/157

