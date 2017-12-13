PRESS RELEASES

Race Face Releases Cinch Power Meter

Dec 13, 2017
by Race Face  

Canada Cup XC Champ Evan Guthrie isn’t your typical spandex and salads weight weenie cross country racer. He races in baggies, can send it harder than most, has finished on the podium at BC Enduro Series events and hit top step on the Downtime at Singletrack6. Offered a spot on the Canadian National Team to race XC World Championships this year, he turned that down to go race the EWS Finale instead. With limited time on his “big” bike he went top 10 in a stage against the best dedicated EWS pros in the world in Italy. Nobody talked about it, but it was definitely more fun than doing six laps of a fifteen minute Worlds course down under.


Regardless of if you’re doing specific intervals or pacing yourself over an epic ride or enduro day, having accurate and instant power data is useful and valuable information. Evan eagerly signed on as one of the Cinch Power Meter testers and has been counting watts all year from the Sea Otter Short Track to the Italian singletrack. His data files helped Race Face refine our algorithms to speed up and improve accuracy and well as optimize the data for mountain bike applications. Big impacts and sudden changes in traction aren’t common in road and a road power meter plugged into a mountain bike often contains power spikes and other inaccurate data. The Race Face Cinch Power Meter is made for mountain biking, of all types, just like Evan. Spandex and salad not required.

"cross training"

Guthrie's RF Next equipped Pivot LES rocking a Team Edition FOX 32 is his go-to choice for training rips.


not so secret training.

The Cinch Power Meter helps athletes track the ride: efforts on the climbs and recovery on the send.


The Cinch system allows for a power meter crankset to be swapped between bike builds with an 8mm Allen key and adjustment of the preload collar. But if Evan is changing riding styles, the power meter spindle can be easily swapped from his Next SL crank arms into Next R crank arms and back with a crank puller tool that is included in the box with the Cinch Power Meter

Enduro may be getting more technical, but the climbs can still make or break a race run.

Guthrie's Pivot Firebird is loaded with Next R carbon wheels, cranks, and cockpit, steering a FOX 36.


Pedal churning with the Cinch Power Meter puts the information at your fingertips on Bluetooth and ANT head unit.

The Race Face Cinch Power Meter is shipping now to dealers near you!

The Cinch Power Meter gives you the tool to train for the Enduro and XC glory you truly deserve. Protected in your BB Shell, the Cinch Power Meter not only gives you the advantage you need to gauge your training and push your boundaries, but it does it with the compatibility and performance you have come to expect from Cinch. Thanks to the adaptable spindle, you can pick your poison from NEXT SL G4 to our Turbine R cranks, and with our Cinch App and both ANT+™ and Bluetooth®, you can hook it up to your favorite head unit and be on your way to the wattage cottage in no time.

• Power Accuracy +/- 2%.
• Cadence & pedal efficiency data.
• Dual Bluetooth low energy technology / ANT+ for head unit compatibility.
• Battery life over 400h & USB rechargeable.
• Utilizing CINCH for 1x or 2x configurations.
• Cinch Power Meter App for iPhone or Android.
• 134mm Spindle swaps onto 30mm Race Face Cinch capable Next SL G4, Next G3, Next R, Turbine.

Cinch Power Meter Spindle MSRP: $599.99 USD
Next SL G4 Crankarms MSRP: $479.99 USD
Next R Crankarms MSRP: $479.99 USD

Riding: Evan Guthrie
Photos: Niall Pinder
Videography: Connor Macleod for Race Face

7 Comments

  • + 6
 Does it also have an alarm when I dismount and walk the bike during climbs?
  • + 4
 2:30min video - 3 seconds that show what one could do with the data...
  • + 1
 "Raceface nightmare machine". "Continuously improve your pedaling"............"I already know I havn't, I'm visibly disabled compared to 5 years ago, no need to start parsing it out into statistics"
  • + 3
 You keep improving your pedalling with Race Face Next SL cinch power meter and then your pedal insert gets loose...
  • + 1
 I rather just have fun riding my bike then stressing myself out with statistics that does not mean anything...
  • + 1
 Where can I get one of these smart vacuums for my bank account?
  • + 1
 The day I give this kind of a shit, Im selling my bikes.

Post a Comment



