Race Face Releases New Turbine Aluminum Wheels With a Lifetime Warranty

Apr 12, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  


Nearly 7 years after they first launched, Race Face's Turbine wheels have received several significant updates for model year 2024, including a new rim profile, a lower price, and a lifetime warranty.

The internal width of the rims remains the same at 30mm, but the profile has changed in order to increase the amount of compliance while still maintaining enough strength to survive everything from Enduro World Cup racing to rigorous after-work laps.

Turbine Details

• Internal rim width: 30mm
• Rim material: 6069 aluminum
• 28 spokes, Race Face Vault hubs
• Weight (mixed wheel): 1847 grams ( 850 g front / 997 g rear w/ valves)
• Price: $789 USD
• Lifetime warranty
raceface.com



The rim hook has a profile that's intended to help prevent pinch flats.
The front rim height is 18mm, and the rear rim height is 20mm.

To achieve that extra compliance (and yes, I realize the term is teetering on the brink of being a tired cliché. I'm currently on the hunt for an adequate synonym), the rim height now measures 18mm for the front wheel, and 20mm on the rear. That way, the front wheel should have a little more give to take the sting off of brake bumps and chunky sections of trail, while the rear maintains the stiffness needed for hard cornering or casing jumps.

The rims have an asymmetric cross-section, which moves the spoke nipples into a position that allows for more even spoke tension. In addition, the spoke lengths are all the same, and five spares are supplied with each wheel, just in case.

The final rim feature worth noting is what Race Face calls the 'Anvil Edge'. It's a wider rim hook that's designed to help spread out the impact force when a tire is pushed against the rim in order to minimize the chance of a pinch flat.


The Turbine rims are laced with straight pull spokes to Race Face's Vault hubs, which have an oversized hub shell that's claimed to help with torsional stiffness. Six pawls engage with the 60-tooth drive ring in two groups of three, resulting in 3-degrees of rotation between engagement points. The rear hub uses four 6902 bearings, and are available with XD, HG, or Microspline freehub bodies.

My set of test wheels weighed in at a reasonable 1847 grams - 850 grams for the front 29” wheel, and 997 grams for the rear 27.5” wheel. A full 29" set is said to weigh 1895 grams.


Lifetime Warranty

Over the course of the last few years we've seen lifetime warranties become the norm when it comes to carbon wheels, and now it looks like that trend is starting to catch on with aluminum wheels. Aluminum wheels have always been the way to go when it comes to initial value, and now the addition of generous warranties makes them an even more attractive option.

Race Face's coverage of the Turbine wheels includes crash damage, just as long as you're riding your bike. Things like running over a wheel in a parking lot, or running into a drive-through with a bike on your roof rack aren't covered

Details

• If you crash and destroy a wheel, the warranty applies
• If you dent or flat spot your Turbine rim and your tire no longer holds air, the warranty applies
• If you dent or flat spot your Turbine rim and your tire still holds air, the warranty does not apply. Keep riding!
• Seam separation and/or cracks at the spoke hole, the warranty applies
• Hub wear such as bearings or freewheels are covered by Race Face's 2-year Limited Warranty



Initial Impressions

It's still early on in the testing of these wheels, but the initial tubeless setup was hassle-free, and so far they have a pleasantly neutral feel out on the trail. Conditions have been on the softer side of the spectrum; it'll be interesting to see if that sentiment changes at all as things dry out and they get smashed around a little harder. The sound of the Vault hubs is nice and quiet, almost like a white noise machine playing in the background, which I prefer - if I want a loud bike I'll use a baseball card and a clothespin.

How do the Turbine wheels stack up against the Reserve alloy wheels, since both come with a lifetime warranty? On paper, the Reserve wheels are 189 grams heavier, and cost $100 less. They also have a DT Swiss 350 hub with 10-degrees of engagement vs. the Vault hub's quicker 3-degrees of engagement. Out on the trail, the differences aren't as clear cut. I'll be putting additional miles in on both wheelsets and doing some back-to-back laps in order to have a more comprehensive comparison later this year.

Either way, it's great to see more aluminum options on the market that sit in what seems to be the sweet spot of price vs performance.




25 Comments

  • 10 0
 I don't really break stuff anymore but I have a couple of teenagers very capable of blowing up wheels. Just curious if it covers "just riding along" damage.
  • 2 0
 Sounds like me nephew. Kid is constantly breaking shite "just riding along". He's gone through more wheels in the last 2 years than I have in 3 decades of riding
  • 4 0
 Press release implies that crash and riding damage on the rim will be warrantied if the rim can no longer seal a tubeless bead.
  • 2 0
 I've got vault hubs and overall I quite like them... except the straight pull spokes creaked and drove me absolutely insane thinking my whole drivetrain was f'd until I finally narrowed it down to the hub itself and dripped triflow on each spoke...
  • 1 0
 They're going back to straight-pull hubs? Ew. Just had a hell of a time getting some wheels with those hubs built up from a local shop, and once they were, I broke two spokes right away.

Also, the little crush washer in there is prone to failure if your axle is just a tiny bit loose. Once that washer is toast, your wheel becomes unrideable due to freehub binding, and almost impossible just to limp home without throwing the chain every ten seconds.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, but what does the warranty cover? When I have an issue with my reserve wheels I get a complete new wheel within a day or two. Warranties that cover just the hoop and puts the customer on the line for parts and labor for a wheel build are pointless in my opinion when complete alloy wheels can be found so cheap.
  • 1 1
 I'm not a huge fan of the "if it still holds air, we're not replacing it" warranty. With aluminum rims, I typically deform the entire cross section of the rim (probably because I run inserts), so there's no hope of getting even spoke tension, but the tire still holds air. At that point I just start breaking spokes due to the uneven tension, so I scrap the rim.
  • 4 0
 Ok, so just ride it till spokes start breaking then warranty it
  • 2 0
 Look at that, it's like it's New Wheels Week here!
  • 1 0
 Must be new alloy wheels day! I9 too..
  • 3 3
 Question, can you remove the massive RACEFACE wording? I'm all about stealthy bikes...
  • 4 0
 Yep, they’re just stickers - pretty easy to remove.
  • 1 0
 Whats the rim weight though?
  • 4 4
 WHY 28 SPOKE WHEELS FOR ENDURO!?!? WTF RACEFACE!!!
  • 6 0
 Why not?
  • 2 1
 Yeah much as the whole 28 spoke things goes I just can get away with it. I've blown too many spokes to really consider them up to the task of anything more than trail riding.
  • 1 0
 @wburnes: higher peak loads in individual spokes = romance explosion when a spoke snaps in hard corners or in big G-outs and goes through your rim tape.
  • 1 0
 To keep the weight down.
  • 1 0
 Same reason complete enduro builds come with exo tires. They work for most people and the weight specs are sexy. The closer you are to average in both size and skill the more likely typical stuff will work for you. If you are 5'9" 160lbs and ride blues then you can get a really well performing bike or set of wheels without much thought. If you're heavier, taller or faster it gets more complicated.
  • 2 0
 @deanw: go hold 4 spokes with nipples in ur hand and tell me how much weights being saved
  • 1 0
 Sure, but 28 strong spokes laced 3-cross to a strong rim builds a strong wheel. But then I'm a 27.5 caveman.
  • 2 3
 Not bad. Could be lighter, and I'd like to see a lifetime warranty on the hub
  • 1 2
 the faster engagement is worth the heavier weight
  • 3 3
 Flexible as tires, Brittle as ceramic dishes
  • 1 0
 *cant





