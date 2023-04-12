Race Face Releases New Turbine Aluminum Wheels With a Lifetime Warranty



Nearly 7 years after they first launched, Race Face's Turbine wheels have received several significant updates for model year 2024, including a new rim profile, a lower price, and a lifetime warranty.



The internal width of the rims remains the same at 30mm, but the profile has changed in order to increase the amount of compliance while still maintaining enough strength to survive everything from Enduro World Cup racing to rigorous after-work laps.



Turbine Details



• Internal rim width: 30mm

• Rim material: 6069 aluminum

• 28 spokes, Race Face Vault hubs

• Weight (mixed wheel): 1847 grams ( 850 g front / 997 g rear w/ valves)

• Price: $789 USD

• Lifetime warranty

• raceface.com

The rim hook has a profile that's intended to help prevent pinch flats. The front rim height is 18mm, and the rear rim height is 20mm.

Lifetime Warranty

Details

Initial Impressions

To achieve that extra compliance (and yes, I realize the term is teetering on the brink of being a tired cliché. I'm currently on the hunt for an adequate synonym), the rim height now measures 18mm for the front wheel, and 20mm on the rear. That way, the front wheel should have a little more give to take the sting off of brake bumps and chunky sections of trail, while the rear maintains the stiffness needed for hard cornering or casing jumps.The rims have an asymmetric cross-section, which moves the spoke nipples into a position that allows for more even spoke tension. In addition, the spoke lengths are all the same, and five spares are supplied with each wheel, just in case.The final rim feature worth noting is what Race Face calls the 'Anvil Edge'. It's a wider rim hook that's designed to help spread out the impact force when a tire is pushed against the rim in order to minimize the chance of a pinch flat.The Turbine rims are laced with straight pull spokes to Race Face's Vault hubs, which have an oversized hub shell that's claimed to help with torsional stiffness. Six pawls engage with the 60-tooth drive ring in two groups of three, resulting in 3-degrees of rotation between engagement points. The rear hub uses four 6902 bearings, and are available with XD, HG, or Microspline freehub bodies.My set of test wheels weighed in at a reasonable 1847 grams - 850 grams for the front 29” wheel, and 997 grams for the rear 27.5” wheel. A full 29" set is said to weigh 1895 grams.Over the course of the last few years we've seen lifetime warranties become the norm when it comes to carbon wheels, and now it looks like that trend is starting to catch on with aluminum wheels. Aluminum wheels have always been the way to go when it comes to initial value, and now the addition of generous warranties makes them an even more attractive option.Race Face's coverage of the Turbine wheels includes crash damage, just as long as you're riding your bike. Things like running over a wheel in a parking lot, or running into a drive-through with a bike on your roof rack aren't covered• If you crash and destroy a wheel, the warranty applies• If you dent or flat spot your Turbine rim and your tire no longer holds air, the warranty applies• If you dent or flat spot your Turbine rim and your tire still holds air, the warranty does not apply. Keep riding!• Seam separation and/or cracks at the spoke hole, the warranty applies• Hub wear such as bearings or freewheels are covered by Race Face's 2-year Limited WarrantyIt's still early on in the testing of these wheels, but the initial tubeless setup was hassle-free, and so far they have a pleasantly neutral feel out on the trail. Conditions have been on the softer side of the spectrum; it'll be interesting to see if that sentiment changes at all as things dry out and they get smashed around a little harder. The sound of the Vault hubs is nice and quiet, almost like a white noise machine playing in the background, which I prefer - if I want a loud bike I'll use a baseball card and a clothespin.How do the Turbine wheels stack up against the Reserve alloy wheels, since both come with a lifetime warranty? On paper, the Reserve wheels are 189 grams heavier, and cost $100 less. They also have a DT Swiss 350 hub with 10-degrees of engagement vs. the Vault hub's quicker 3-degrees of engagement. Out on the trail, the differences aren't as clear cut. I'll be putting additional miles in on both wheelsets and doing some back-to-back laps in order to have a more comprehensive comparison later this year.Either way, it's great to see more aluminum options on the market that sit in what seems to be the sweet spot of price vs performance.