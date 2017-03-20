PRESS RELEASES

Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Mar 20, 2017
by Race Face  

Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook
MOON DUST TO MOSS
RF SG 17


When we blasted into the BC Interior to shoot the 2017 Race Face soft goods collection, we were greeted with Ponderosa pine, sagebrush and hero dirt high above lake-front beaches. The team went to work setting features and getting boosty; dragging rakes and dragging brakes. The overnighter took us from Kamloops to Lillooet to hit expansive flow lines in the arid flanks of the Fraser canyon - our RF team riders put our gear to the test as we captured the stoke in order to share it with you. Come along for the trip and meet the new goods for 2017.


2017 Soft Goods Collection

by raceface
Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Noah Brousseau and Dylan Forbes do us the favour of showing how, in new graphics and colorways, the Ruxton Jersey and Pants continue to provide comfort and protection while accenting your roost.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Laser perforated 600D Cordura mixed with mesh panels maximize your airflow, if not your airtime.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

The all new Stage Jersey provides welded underarm ventilation for Dylan’s cross-fit training. Paired with our tried and true Ambush Shorts, he’s got more going on than Archie from Riverdale.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Noah sends his regards above Kamloops Lake. Build, ride, repeat.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

The completely redesigned Khyber Jersey returns to our women’s line in three colors with Amanda Cordell and Lorraine Blancher putting them through the paces.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

The full Khyber kit brings hard-wearing style in a 3/4 sleeve jersey, shorts made with our durable and stylish Tweedster fabric, and gloves in accented colorways to keep it all on level as you get sideways.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

We wrapped Kamloops as the sun was giving us some serious #lightbro conditions. Our journey was not over yet. We had to pin it to Lillooet before dusk, and the Reynolds Liquor Store closed.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Basically how everyone in Lillooet hangs out. But peep that new Lumber Jill hoody Lorraine is rocking. Plaid game is strong.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Though we hit some particularly spectacular weather, you obviously shred no matter the possibility of precipitation. Our hyper-packable Nano Jacket gives you the adaptability to carry a rain layer without cramping your minimalist style.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Ditch the baggage. Our Stash layering system takes the pockets you’ve classically had on your XC jersey and hides them for more security, and less bulk. Pair the Stash Tank with our new Stage Jersey and Shorts to keep it brappy.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Indy and Trigger kits were built for big pedal days and your endro needs. Also when you have to look so damn stoic.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

On the trails above the Fraser Canyon, the new womens' Indiana line shines - ready for enduro and trail epics in two new colourways.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Amanda leans in rocking the Indiana kit. She’s also packing with the women’s Stash Tank.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Finally, for when the weather gets substantially more adverse, our highly praised Agent Jacket goes blue, but you can still rock all black if that’s how you feel inside.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Lillooet afforded us some particularly beautiful views, and a nice chance to eat camp chili with some buds. A big thanks to our entire crew for their bike, shovel, photo and design work.


Race Face Soft Goods 2017 Lookbook

Check the full 2017 Soft Goods Collection at raceface.com online and look for it to hit shelves early April!


Video credit: Connor Macleod
Photography and Staging: Margus Riga and Travis Bilton
Riders: Amanda Cordell, Lorraine Blancher, Noah Brousseau and Dylan Forbes

MENTIONS: @raceface


